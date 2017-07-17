Best Monitor for Photography

One of the most frequently asked questions from our readers and friends is related to picking a good monitor for photography needs. It seems like the market is over-saturated with all kinds of choices, whether you visit a local store or browse through an online catalog. There are all kinds of monitors for different budgets and some models might leave you wondering why they are so expensive compared to others. Since there is no simple answer to this question, I decided to write a detailed article with my personal recommendations.
Currently, there are three main types of monitors that are being offered by manufacturers:
- CRT – the oldest type of monitor that has been almost completely phased out and replaced by newer LCD / LED backlit technologies.
- LCD – currently the most popular and the most widespread monitor type.
- OLED – future technology that will replace LCD.
I won’t talk much about the above, since you can find a lot of useful information on the Internet that explains the differences. Basically, CRT monitors are dead and we are currently in between LCD and OLED technologies. OLED is a new technology and although it will eventually replace the current LCD technology, it is still in its early stages of development and there are not many good products out there for professional photography needs.
Therefore, I will concentrate on LCD monitors and talk about different technologies used in LCD panels, after which I will provide some suggestions on what you should consider for potential investment.
Most people do not know the fact that there are at least four different types of LCD technologies that differ substantially in the way they reproduce colors and tones. Accurate color reproduction is extremely important for every photographer and one needs to have a thorough understanding of these technologies before investing in a monitor, especially if it will be used for professional work.
1) LCD Monitor Technologies
When it comes to monitors, they are primarily manufactured in four distinct panel types:
- TN (Twisted Nematic) – the most popular and the cheapest type used today by almost all manufacturers. These monitors are great for watching movies and playing games, because they have fast refresh rates. But they have very limited viewing angles and in most cases, cannot accurately reproduce colors. In addition, these monitors can only represent 6-bits of color (they use dithering to display all colors) and therefore they are only capable of displaying a very limited gamut of colors.
- IPS (In-Plane Switching) – compared to TN, IPS monitors are true 8-bit (full color reproduction with no dithering), have much wider viewing angles and are capable of accurately reproducing a much bigger color gamut. Some of the older generation IPS monitors suffered from low response times, but most of the latest models offer reasonably good response times/refresh rates as well. IPS monitors are expensive and they are primarily used for professional photography and design. Many of the high-end Apple screens, including the new iPad use IPS displays.
- MVA (Multi-domain Vertical Alignment) – sits between TN and IPS, offering good viewing angles and fast refresh rates, better brightness and color reproduction than TN, but definitely worse than IPS. Similar to IPS, MVA monitors are also 8-bit.
- PVA (Patterned Vertical Alignment) – an alternative version of MVA, but with a higher contrast ratio. The latest “S-PVA” offers excellent viewing angles, fast response times, 8-bit color gamut and very good color reproduction.
2) What Are You Using Today?
So, do you know what type of monitor you are currently using? If you bought your monitor for less than $300, you are most likely using a TN panel. It is very easy to find out if you have one of those – just stand up about a foot above the screen and look at your monitor from the top and see how much of the picture is visible. If you can barely see the screen content, you have a TN monitor. If you can still see everything but some of the brightness is gone, you might have an MVA or PVA monitor. Either way, I highly recommend checking your monitor against TFT Central’s monitor database to identify the type of monitor you are using.
Why is this important? Because if you have a TN or a very old MVA/PVA panel, you need to consider replacing it with an IPS monitor (depending on your budget). If you are thinking about buying a new monitor for your photography needs, definitely skip all TN options and only consider monitors with IPS panels.
3) Does Brand Matter?
Yes, it does. Some brands like Eizo and NEC specialize on high-end monitors and most professional-grade monitors they offer will provide excellent color reproduction, sometimes even right out of the box. No matter what brand you look at, the first thing you need to do is pay attention to the type of technology that is used on the monitor. If you cannot find it, simply go to the same monitor database link that I provided above and perform a search. Also try searching for detailed monitor specifications on the manufacturer’s website – there is often plenty of information provided, along with manuals that contain a wealth of information.
4) What to Look for in a Monitor
Here are some of the things you should look for in a good monitor for photography:
- Minimum 8-bit (and not 6-bit + dithering), ideally 10-bit+ wide gamut
- IPS panel type for best color accuracy and reproduction
- Widescreen instead of square (because most DSLR cameras produce widescreen images)
- Large monitor size of 24 inches and above (preferably at 1920×1200 resolution and above)
- Wide-viewing angles
- Good black depth
- Good uniformity with minimum or nonexistent color tinting and shifting
- Minimum of 1 DP (Display Port) connector
- Fairly good response time (if it will be used for videography as well)
There are many other things that could be important for you, such as additional USB ports or connectors, so feel free to add more to the above list based on your requirements.
4) Recommendations
It is tough to make specific recommendations, because they vary based on your budget and your needs. I decided to divide my recommendations to three groups:
a) High Budget ($1,000 and above) – for those who are looking for the best on the market.
b) Medium Budget ($500 to $1,000) – for those with medium budgets, looking for a solid performer and a good price/performance ratio.
c) Low Budget (under $500) – for low-budget PVA/MVA monitors and sizes lower or equal to 24 inches.
4.1) High Budget
The best monitors in the industry today, without a doubt, are Eizo’s ColorEdge and FlexScan monitors. Eizo’s monitors have the most color gamut, superb color accuracy and top-of-the-line overall performance. Expect to pay more than $1,000 for their smallest monitors and $4,000+ for the large models. Some of NEC’s professional line of monitors (the PA series) are also worth noting and they are also superb when it comes to color reproduction and accuracy. B&H carries most of the Eizo monitors with accessories. A good 24″ Eizo monitor like the ColorEdge CG2420 is right around $1,500, whereas a more budget-friendly NEC PA242W will be slightly cheaper at around $950. Both are excellent monitors that will serve you for many years to come.
4.2) Medium Budget
For medium budget monitors, I recommend looking at 24″-27″ monitors by Dell and NEC. My first choice for those on a tight budget would be to get the Dell U2413, because it is a solid monitor that has a built-in look-up table (LUT) that can store color calibration information. This means that you can calibrate the monitor independently and it will produce accurate color no matter what computer you plug into it, whereas a standard calibration technique without LUT involves installing a color profile that needs to be loaded each time your operating system boots up. For best results, you will need to make sure to get a good sample that has acceptable performance and uniformity. For more information on how to properly calibrate this monitor and other similar Dell monitors, check out our article on calibrating Dell wide gamut monitors. I personally own two Dell U2413 monitors and I have been pretty happy with their performance. These 24″ IPS monitors have short response time, good color reproduction and a wide color gamut. For under $500, these are solid monitors that are good enough for most photographers out there.
4.3) Low Budget
When it comes to low budget monitors, you will have to compromise size for a good panel type. And even then, don’t expect any monitor in this price range to provide solid performance and color accuracy. As I have pointed out earlier, cheap monitors are rarely ever good – they will vary in their brightness, contrast and colors significantly and you may never be able to properly color calibrate them for consistency. So keep all of this in mind as you decide on a low budget monitor. In most cases, you will be better off saving money and at least going for a medium budget monitor I recommended above. Now if you are not that serious about photography and you want to get started with something very basic, make sure to at least get a monitor with an IPS panel. While there are too many to list, the particular models I would recommend are the Dell U2415, Asus PA248Q, NEC EA234WMI and maybe the BenQ BL2420PT. If you are having a difficulty finding a particular monitor for your needs, I recommend checking out TFT Central’s monitor selector tool, which always picks the best monitors based on their extensive research.
B&H carries a lot of different monitors and the list is constantly changing with newer models. Their IPS monitor page lists many different models to choose from.
Please let me know if you have any questions in the comments section below!
When i connect my Sony HDR-CX520E camcorder directly to LG HDTV fullHD to view still photos and videos, the results blew me away. However, when i play them back on my Lenovo T61p, the results are only 30% of what HDTV could achieve in terms of color, sharpness and etc.
My question is, will any current IPS monitor by Eizo or Apple product beat HDTV?
Len, laptop displays are not the best for photography and your TV might be over-saturating colors to make everything look very vivid.
Without a doubt, a good IPS monitor from Eizo or Apple will give you a much more accurate color than an HDTV would.
I think you are confusing saturation, brightness and contrast with accuracy.
They are not the same thing.
Hi Nasim:
I took a good look at both monitors and I have decided to go with the Ezio. The Ezio worked out to be about a $100.00 USD more expensive, and came with a 5 year warranty. I feel that, 2 extra years is probably worth the 100 bucks. What took me away from the Apple Cinema display was the glossy screen, I have worked on a few laptops with a glossy screen and it drove me a little crazy with me constantly changing my position to look at various parts of screen.
The Ezio works for me, but I am writing this to thank you for a very helpful Blog.
Walter
Thank you for your feedback Walter, glad you found what you were looking for! Eizo monitors are superb!
You are exactly right mon ami.
Glossy screens are rubbish for photo editing especially if you are making prints.
For photography we are trying to lower brightness and contrast not increase it with glossy screens.
Thanks for all this info. I’m a professional photographer and I’m currently working on a 15″ Macbook Pro. I need a bigger screen so I was considering a bigger monitor that I can hook up to our PC and my MAC as the program I want to use for wedding albums isn’t yet made for a MAC.
I was looking at the ASUS PA246Q Black 24″ 6ms P-IPS Height/Swivel/Pivot Adjustable LCD Monitor w/2 USB hub, Card Reader & Display port 400cd/m2 50000:1 DCR that I found on newegg.com but I prefer to spend less and I don’t need all their extra features. I do like that it swivels for the vertical shot but I don’t think I need the USB port as I will be importing all my photos into my MAC anyhow.
Any advice is appreciated. Thanks!
I just bought the ASUS PA246Q and so far it is fabulous!
Good choice.
Ok. When I have my pictures printed, they appear somewhat “dark”. Not underexposed, but just dark. Any suggestions?
They are dark because your monitor is not well calibrated.
You can solve this by either really accurately profiling your monitor against a reference print or soft proofing your image and making a brightness adjustment on an adjustment layer before flattening the layers for printing.
After reading your article on photography monitors I started thinking about my Vizio 32″ LCD tv I’m currently using as a computer monitor, thus photo monitor. To watch tv, I have the settings set to “rich color, hi contrast, extra sharp” and so on. After your aricle I went back and set all of the adjustment settings for the picture to normal or standard, and all the sliders to the middle or 50%. Wow, what a difference re – setting made to my pics, which now appear like they all need exposure added! It’s obvious that the settings on the tv or monitor will affect how I adjust all of the sliders in Lightroom, because the tv makes the photo appear . . . for lack of a better term, psuedo processed. The question then is how do I know where to set the tv / monitor? With the settings I have now even the tv programs look a little flat. What do I do? Thanks in advance for any advice.
Richard,
Did you ever get a response to this? I also have a 32″ Vizio and have the same question.
Richard and Martha
Start reading about colour management and calibration….
I find it amazing that photographers are producing digital images without the slightest clue about the importance of managing color.
It’s rather like trying to write a book with no knowledge of grammar.
The result cannot be good.
Thanks mate, a great post.
I just got an ips monitor based on your advice, the guy in the shop did not even know what he was selling. Lucky for people like you sharing your knowledge.
Thanks again
Hi Nasim! I have been referring to your website for purchasing a monitor for my photography use… I ran across TFT monitors. How are they compared to the IPS monitors?? I surfed on line to see what the differences are but what I found weren’t very helpful. I would like your opinion on this. Thank you!
Please see my article regarding TFT above. If you are serious about colors, don’t buy a TFT monitor.
Hi Nasim,
I’m a newly professional photographer. I do real estate photography and things on the side. I have only printed a handful of times, using labs like Bay photo and Mpix. I have an old Apple cinema display, that has TN technology. Since I don’t view it from extreme angles, I can’t really notice those deficiencies. I use a spider to calibrate this monitor, and I don’t seem to get any surprises when I print. I do a lot of retouching for my clients though. I noticed a Dell monitor (Dell UltraSharp U2412 24-Inch Screen LED-lit Monitor), that had great reviews and an attractive prices. My question would be, would I see a dramatic improvement from what I currently have? Furthermore, out of curiosity, I went to Eizo’s website and cross-referenced their models. I found some models in the 400-700 dollar range. Will these types of monitors give me the performance that reflects this brands prestige? Examples inlcude:
Eizo Nanao – EIZO FlexScan EV2436W-FS
EIZO Foris FS2333-BK 23-Inch Screen LCD Monitor
FlexScan EV2336W 23″ LED LCD Monitor – 16:9 – 6 ms
Thanks,
Mike Kojoori
The viewing angle is not the only consideration.
TN screens are simply inaccurate out of the box and cannot be properly calibrated.
You will see improvements if you use the Dell – but not great ones.
Eizo’s more budget monitors are very good indeed but I would stick with the Flexscans as these have proper hardware controls and can be satisfactorily calibrated. The others are intended more for office/commercial/medical use and not so well suited fot photographic imaging.
Hope that helps.
Nasim,
I have many slides which I want to scan into digital format. Do you have any reviews of photo scanners or service provider recommendations? I have about 1K slides and think I want to buy my own scanner, etc. Many thanks,
Bob
If they are within your budget I would buy a second hand Nikon 8000, 9000ED, 5000 ED or one of the Minolta Dimage series – fabulous quality.
Hi Nasim,
I’m just starting out in my business and I’m on a limited budget. My cheap HP monitor (TN display), although calibrated weekly, is producing very inconsistent results with my print lab’s printers. Not surprising at all, but admittedly I was plagued with wishful thinking!
I looked to your site for help, and found this article. I need help choosing a good, reliable monitor within my budget and to my surprise, I found that the Dell U2410 that you so highly recommend is now priced below $300. I’m seriously thinking of purchasing this monitor based on your recommendation, but since so much time has gone by since this article was written, I thought I’d check in to see if you have any other recommendations that keep me within my $300 budget.
Note: HDMI is not important to me as my current computer does not have an HDMI output.
Thanks for all you do!
Garey
Your printer’s monitor may not be calibrated, in which case he is not seeing what you are sending him.
Are you sending him tagged correctly files and is his set up recognising and honouring those profiles.
If not, nothing you send him will ever match your expectations.
First, I do my own printing and am fortunate enough to be able to use an Eizo monitor and an Epson 4900 Pro prrinter.
Second, if your printer’s monitor is not calibrated, you should be looking for a new printer.
It is simply not acceptable or professional and amounts to printing by guesswork.
So you are right, if the printer’s monitor is not calibrated, he will have absolutely no idea of how the image the photographer sent him is intended to look.
A great recipe for disappointment and waste of money.
try achieving a neutral grey on an apple cinema display, cant be done. will always have a green or purple cast to it. skip the LG made cinema display for photography color accuracy
I need to pull the trigger on a high quality monitor. It looks like there is no right answer vis a vis wide gamut or 4k.
(1) Does using a wide gamut monitor in photography introduce problems with how the photographs will look on most screens (since most screens are sRGB). How can I tell what will be the appearance of my photo on most screens if I edit them in Adobe RGB. (BTW I shoot in Adobe RBG).
(2) Is it possible that I really only want to edit in Adobe RGB on photographs where I plan to print, but otherwise am better off editing in sRGB?
(3) I love the detail on my Mac retina screens and presume that I have to go 4k to get this level of detail on the computer monitor for my MacBook Pro. But my MBP lacks an external GPU and Lightroom CC is already marginal speed even with a 2k monitor. I have 2015 13″ MBP maxed out (16gig, 1TB ssd, I7). The specs say that this will drive a 4k monitor but I’m leaning against it. Am I being too cautious?
(4) Leaning towards getting a NEC, either PA (wide gamut) or EA series. Should I choose the Spectraview option or go with xrite color pro, which i have heard is state of the art. That is, is Spectraview simply packed in with the NEC as a convenience or is Spectraview somehow specially tuned for the NEC?
Thank you!
Art
Art
First, your basic premise in making a choice is incorrect.
4K describes the pixel resolution of a monitor.
Gamut describes the range of colours a monitor can display.
The two are not related.
1. No.
What matters is how you output your images and how they are received.
If your monitor (high gamut or not) is correctly calibrated and profiled, your images will look correct on any other monitor provided it has been calibrated and profiled to the same targets/standard. That is the point of colour management – consistent appearance over multiple imaging devices.
If by “most screens” you mean other viewers on the web, then all bets are off as very people calibrate their screens – although most consumer screens (more or less) support the sRGB colour space.
Worse, not all web browsers support colour management although some, e.g. Safari and Firefox, now do, albeit with some anomalies.
However, the assumed/default colour space on the web is sRGB so if your files are converted into sRGB and tagged sRGB, they stand the best chance of looking as you intend.
Which colour space you edit your images in is irrelevant to how they will look on the web.
What is important is how you output them.
If you output an image to the web tagged as AdobeRGB it will look undersaturated and dull. You need to convert from AdobeRGB to sRGB before putting an image on the web for it to stand the best chance of looking as you intend.
You are not shooting in AdobeRGB unless you are shooting JPEG. (Maybe you are.)
If you are as serious about quality as you seem to be, you should be shooting RAW.
2. No.
You should always edit in a larger colour space (whether for print or web) to avoid the quality losses that are inevitable in the editing process.
Editing in the smaller sRGB space is more likely to lead artefacts such as banding and posterisation.
You can print in AdobeRGB because most decent inkjet drivers support that space. The web, in general, does not.
3. Maybe.
Retina screens are great because they are small and are viewed from very close – laptop, tablet or phone – where a lower pixel count on lesser screens results in a coarser image.
However, most HiDPI, high quality, desktop, graphics monitors have ample pixels for a great viewing experience – e.g.2560 pixels at 100dpi (or thereabouts) and are viewed from much further away.
4K is undoubtedly better in absolute terms, but in this application the difference is not as big as the advertising hype would have you believe.
Where 4K really shines is with TV where the screen size is huge (up to and beyond 60in) and here the high pixel resolution makes a significant difference.
For photography I would favour a (non-4K), wide gamut, dedicated graphics monitor with internal hardware calibration (see below) over a 4K monitor without that capability any day of the week.
But if you can afford it, go the whole hog and get a 4K, wide gamut, dedicated graphics monitor with hardware calibration from NEC or EIZO – they are superb!
4. You can’t go wrong with either an NEC SpectraView or an EIZO ColorEdge from a quality perspective, but in my experience EIZO are more reliable and have an unbeatable 5 year warranty. (A couple of years ago my 30in EIZO went on the blink two days before the warranty ran out. They sent out a rep to pick up my screen, gave me an identical loaner screen for me to use while they refurbished my old screen to ‘as new’ spec and repeated the turn around 10 days later – all at no charge.)
Internal/hardware calibration, where the calibration software has direct control of the screen’s internal 14bit/16bit/3D LUT will always outperform an external calibrator which only adjusts the output of your computer’s (8bit) graphics card. So yes, Spectraview is ‘specially tuned’ for the NEC. The same applies for EIZO’s ColorNavigator for their monitors some of which can actually calibrate/profile themselves automatically at predetermined intervals!
Thanks for the comprehensive response Betty! You even brought up a few points that I did not think to ask of such as hardware / internal calibration.
To clarify, I never mixed up wide gamut with 4k. However, in the market today for 27″ high quality monitors, they are mutually exclusive, as far as I can tell. For example, I can get a NEC EA 4k for under $1000 or NEC PA wide gamut for under $1000, but, to get both I have to drop over $3000 and find space for a 32″ model. I don’t want an iMac, and so, practically speaking in 27″ — as I understand — I can choose wide gamut or 4k, not both. If the situation is different please let me know.
I am shooting RAW + JPEG but rarely use the JPEG. I had no idea that the Adobe setting in my camera only applies to JPEG, not RAW. Thanks for pointing that out. (NIkon D750 and Sony a6000)
I always output my JPEGs as sRGB so it seems that I am on safe ground there.
And it sounds like I should definitely get a wide gamut monitor and edit in wide gamut, period.
There is an additional question that I did not think to ask: When using a wide gamut monitor does one have to switch frequently between the wide gamut and sRGB modes?
I have read on forums that sRGB images look over-saturated on a wide gamut monitor in wide gamut mode. This counter to my intuition. Wide gamut includes the sRGB space, so it seems to me that any sRGB image should show up just fine in wide gamut. But I read reports that this is not true.
So for normally viewing the web, for example, or even reviewing my own sRGB output JPEGS, will I want to switch to sRGB mode? Will there be an extra step every time I start to edit photographs, and that is to switch the monitor to wide gamut. I will do it. It is worth it. But I just want to understand what I”m getting into.
Even worse, might this situation be browser dependent? Viewing software dependent? What is your experience?
Thanks again for your advice.
Art
You are on the right track but still a little confused.
I agree, a wide gamut monitor is overall the best option for photographic editing as ‘what you see’ is closer to ‘what you get’ in a colour managed environment.
You can edit any image in a large colour space e.g. ProphotoRGB using a either a standard gamut (approx) sRGB or a wide gamut e.g. (approx) Adobe RGB monitor. This is how colour management works – colours are translated from one colour space to another by changing the colour numbers in order to keep the appearance the same.
The oversaturation problem only arises when untagged images from the web are viewed on a wide gamut monitor – because the software has no information as to how to convert the colours of the untagged image.
Wide gamut monitors must be used in a fully colour managed environment, no exception. That also means you must have a valid monitor profile for your software to use i.e. your monitor must be calibrated and profiled. With that one requirement satisfied, there are no issues and a wide gamut monitor can be used just like any other monitor, web included.
To expand, the ICC profile for a (calibrated and profiled monitor) tells any application that uses colour management what the colour values for the display are. Thus Photoshop/Lightroom et al , which use the profile, read and remap them to the monitor profile giving correct results. Non-colour managed applications (such as some web browsers) do not use the profile but send the image straight to the monitor – thus the colours end up over-saturated on a wide gamut screen. This is not the fault of the profile but the lack of a profile (which makes the colour look wrong in non-colour managed applications.
So you just need to be clear on which of your applications are colour managed and which are not. Today most browsers are. But one problem with web is that a lot of material does not have an embedded profile.This means that the required conversion into the monitor profile doesn’t happen, for the simple reason that there’s nothing to convert from. So the color management chain breaks.Firefox and Safari (Mac version only) both have an elegant strategy to deal with this: they assign/assume sRGB to all untagged material thus allowing conversion to the monitor profile. This works IF the untagged image is actually sRGB (which it mostly will be). This allows the colour management chain to operate, and it will display correctly on a wide gamut monitor. Browsers which do not do this are effectively useless for the accurate display of colour.
The heart of the problem is that web material is by common consent created in sRGB and/or is assumed to be sRGB. So if you have a monitor that is natively close to sRGB, you don’t need colour management for it to display roughly right (although you need colour management for it to display exactly right).
If you have to work with applications that aren’t colour managed, the only option is to dumb down the monitor to the sRGB preset. But then of course it is no longer wide gamut.
For your own images, if your monitor is calibrated and profiled and you convert your images to sRGB (JPEG) for output to the web, they will display (more or less) correctly on the web for most people – provided they are using a ‘colour savvy’ browser.
Yes, it’s a mess – but it is slowly improving.
Excellent response, thanks very much! Essentially, once I use wide gamut monitor, I will need to be conscious of the application I’m using – is it color managed and/or does it make appropriate assumptions regarding un-tagged material.
Do you happen to know whether Chrome or Firefox are color managed on Macintosh OSX? I have heard that Safari is, and the others are not but that information is at least a year old. What about the app “Preview”? Searching on the web I’m not finding answer to these questions.
Betty, you must have gone through a lot over time to both understand this stuff and be able to explain it so well!
You need to be aware of the browser you are using – that’s where the problems lie. Most applications (photographic applications that is) employ colour management virtually by default.
The following is my best current understanding of how things are at present but I am not an expert so it’s not gospel. This stuff is on the move all the time so I stick with browsers which I know work from a photo imaging perspective.
Firefox and Safari are the only browsers, as far as I know, that are fully and properly colour managed in that they can be configured to handle tagged (ICC v2 and v4), untagged and CSS (page graphics elements and text) correctly – but you have to set this up in the Preferences – it is not a default behaviour.
Tagged images are read correctly and converted to the monitor profile.
Untagged images are assumed to be sRGB, have sRGB assigned, and are converted to the monitor profile.
CSS Page/Graphics elements are also (correctly) assumed to be sRGB, have sRGB assigned and are converted to the monitor profile.
Chrome (latest Mac version) I believe now supports ICC profiles but still does not render untagged graphics correctly – they are not assigned a profile or converted but are passed straight through (effectively as sRGB) and get rendered on the full monitor display gamut and so appear over-saturated. Useless for graphics professionals.
The Windows version of Chrome is better in that it has a command line switch with which the user can force the browser to interpret all untagged images and page elements as being in the sRGb colour space and then convert them to the monitor profile – which is the correct thing to do.
I don’t understand why browsers are so poor and so disparate in the way they tackle (or rather fail to tackle) colour management.
It’s not that difficult. How about this?
Bring full ICC v2 and v4 color profile support to both Mac and Windows versions of all browsers.
Allow users who care about colour to configure, in the browser preferences, how untagged images and page elements should be rendered: either in sRGB or on the full display gamut. Assume sRGB by default. The rest will be perfectly happy with the factory defaults as they have no idea what they are missing. Job done.
With regard to Preview, Apple uses active colour management with ColorSync in OSX. It includes a color management module (CMM). This is a mathematical engine that converts color data from one device to another. OS X ships a default CMM, the Apple CMM, as part of ColorSync. – so yes, Preview is colour managed and tagged images will display correctly using the display’s profile.
“Betty, you must have gone through a lot over time to both understand this stuff and be able to explain it so well!”
Thank you and yes, I have suffered for my art!
Seriously though, when I changed from film to digital imaging I was frankly computer illiterate. I had no idea how to use Google let alone how to edit my images. Predictably, I quickly came up against, and got very bogged down in, colour management issues. I remember sitting up to 3am many a time trying to unravel the mysteries of colour spaces, profiling and all that stuff. I was greatly helped by Neil Barstow of colourmanagement.net who set me on the right path.
He has published an e-book which you may find helpful. http://www.colourmanagement.net/products/e-book/.
Another useful reference is http://www.gballard.net/psd/go_live_page_profile/embeddedJPEGprofiles.html
Your sleepless nights start here!
The recent release of Dell UP2716D makes panel selections even tougher. I have kept my eyes on the NEC PA272W-BW-SK for a long time. It costs $1,349 at B&H but reduces to $1,099 on Black Friday sale. Great reduction!
Since I am not a professional photo editor (just an amateur), I still thought $1,099 would be a little steep for my hobby as I try to stay below $1K. Without the bundled X-Rite i1Display Pro, it would have been $899 which is quite reasonable for this NEC panel. Do I really need the X-Rite calibration device for sRGB photo edits? The sweet spot for such a wide-gamut panel is for AdobeRGB edits which makes more sense. But my (Nikon) photos were taken in sRGB. But does it matter in RAW edits?
I also had been considering a more reasonably priced (older) ASUS PA279Q at $699. It comes factory calibrated and cannot be calibrated at the LUT level. But many reviewers have claimed that it performed perfectly in the sRGB space.
All 3 use LG AH-IPS panels. I typically use Adobe Lightroom and if needed, Photoshop on special edits.
Anyone here also in a similar situation shopping for a new panel? Have experience and could advice on the above panels?
Forgot to mention the new Dell costs $749 at B&H which is only a difference of $150 to the NEC when on sale. This makes the decision tough. So what should be the deciding factors?
David
It’s hard to tell from your questions what it is that you are trying to achieve.
“Do I really need the X-Rite calibration device for sRGB photo edits? ”
It depends on whether you want to see accurate colour or not.
Calibrating (and profiling) a display has to do with creating an environment that enables the accurate, predictable and consistent colour output across different devices (such as monitor screens, printers ,etc.) – irrespective of file type. This means that when you send me an image file or you display an image on the web, it will always look the same and as you intended – today, tomorrow and the day after. Well, that’s the theory anyway!
Most decent displays today come factory calibrated ‘pretty well’ which means that they are set to a predefined set of industry standard, target values (white point colour and brightness, black point and RGB gamma).
Also, most decent displays come from the factory displaying the SRGB or AdobeRGB colour space ‘pretty well’ – depending whether they are consumer or wide gamut displays.
The operative word is ‘pretty’.
But ‘pretty’ does not last – these values drift over time and must be reset.
Worse, the factory default brightness values are almost always set far too high for photographic editing.
In addition, every monitor coming off the production line does not display colour exactly the same as every other – there are variances between individual examples of the same model.
This is where profiling comes in ( and your X-Rite device).
This device reads the colours coming out of your display, compares them to a set of reference colour values, calculates the amount of deviation and applies a correction – the profile – for that device.
Normally calibration and profiling are carried out at the same time when using a device like X-Rite in conjunction with its associated software.
Better still, calibrating this way allows you to set more realistic brightness values for photographic work.
If you shoot and work mostly in the sRGB colour space, there is not much point in getting a wide gamut monitor. A bit like using a Ferrari to do the weekly shopping – you will never see what it is capable of. If your Nikon photos were shot in sRGB you cannot be using RAW.
If you shoot and work mostly in AdobeRGB, a wide gamut monitor will allow you to see more of the colours in your image file.
If you shoot RAW, a wide gamut monitor is virtually mandatory – as is working in a large colour space like AdobeRGB or ProphotoRGB. Otherwise large amounts of colour information will be clipped and lost.
So if you want accurate colour, yes, you do need (in this case) the X-Rite calibration device – regardless of which display you buy.
Otherwise, as most monitors come (more or less) well calibrated from the factory and display (more or less) the sRGB or AdobeRGB colour space, you will get ‘more or less’ accurate colour.
However, if you want truly accurate colour from camera to screen or print, you need to have a colour managed workflow – without that, it matters little what display you use because the colour will never be accurate or consistent. You may reach a pleasing result on your particular set up today, but it is unlikely to look the same when you display it somewhere else and it will certainly look different tomorrow compared to how it looks today.
Many photographers get hung up on which is the ‘best’ panel to buy not realising that without setting it up correctly and managing their colour workflow, they will never reap the benefits – no matter how good the panel is in theory. A bit like buying a sports car before passing your driving test.
As in most matters photographic, it matters less what equipment you use than how well you use and understand it.
Deciding factors?
High bit depth panel electronics 10,12, 14 or 16 bit and good access to them. Typical mid priced panels have 6bit (ugh!) or 8bit chip sets – which means adjustment of just 256 levels which means tonal compression and banding can quickly become a problem when calibrating them. High bit depth makes a panel flexible and accurate – all adjustments are made directly in the high bit LUT in the monitor itself using high bit depth math.
Capable of being calibrated properly – preferably direct hardware calibration but software calibration is fine too nowadays given a decent panel with a good video card.
General accuracy – high end monitors leave the factory calibrated to a standard unheard of in the consumer market.
Proper calibration controls – for adjusting their output to appropriate targets – especially brightness. Many monitors are far too bright and contrasty and cannot be sufficiently adjusted without inducing artefacts. On good monitors, all of these physical calibration adjustments are done in higher bit depth chips and the result is no artefacts on adjustment. Lesser quality monitors suffer banding in greyscale gradients when calibrated or having brightness/contrast reduced.
Proper Contrast Control – 1000:1 contrast ratio may be great for gaming and movies but is horrendous for photography especially for print which is inherently a low (200:1) contrast medium. Good monitors allow the setting of specific target values for white point and black point and hence contrast ratio. Most monitors are twice as bright and four times as contrasty as they should be for editing for print.
Uniformity Systems – high quality monitors have their panels measured over multiple zones each of which is then individually tuned to have perfectly uniform illumination. Internal software then keeps it that way. Lesser monitors can have as much as 2 stops difference from centre to edge.
Matte not Gloss Surface – gloss increases contrast and surface reflections – both undesirable for photo work.
Wide Gamut Support – allows greater accuracy of display as cameras and printers improve.
Ease of Use – many monitors have awful on screen controls and menu systems.
Back up, service and warranty – zero dead pixel guarantees, 3-5 year warranties and outstanding service are the province of companies like Eizo and NEC – few others come close.
Hope this helps.
Thanks, Betty. That last post was as useful as the original article.
I wish that Nassim would install “like” buttons in the comments area of this forum!
What is your experience with BenQ monitors?
There is a 31.5″ 4K monitor as of Jan this year I believe.
How would that compare with the NEC or Dell?
Thanks in advance for your thoughts.
Theresa, most 4K monitors are unsuitable for photography work. The technology is too new and calibration options are very bad. Most 4K monitors are consumer-grade and anything high-end is going to cost you thousands of dollars. I would recommend to skip on 4K for now and wait until reliable panels become available. For now, our recommendations still stand with high-end Eizo and NEC monitors and perhaps a medium budget Dell U2413 monitor. Everything else does not look good and has a lot of calibration problems.
Thank you
I am thinking I will go NEC
Hi Nasim. I owned NEC 272pa for a little while and it was fantastic for photo editing. However I find that now that I am used to retina screens on my mobile devices and my Macboo Pro, the text displayed on the (2.5k) NEC looked noticably soft. So I currently use a 4k Dell 24″ that I run in 2k mode which gets me near retina sharpness and I was able to calibrate it successfully with xrite. It is sRGB only though and overall NOT nearly as satisfying for photo editing as my old NEC. I think that I need separate monitors for photo editing and other tasks. Sure hope the technologies converge soon. I did try a 4k NEC Ea Series – it was wide gamut so I thought that would work great – but it was buggy, displaying splotches of color blocks at times instead of white. Sigh.
What is the 27″ version of the Dell U2413?
I have the nec pa 27 inch! Nice monitor and what I love about it is the calibration process! With the xrite nec calibrator, you put it on the screen, come back 8 minutes later and the monitor is perfectly calibrated! It doesnt get easier then that!
I have a very aggravating problem with a delay in my primary monitor, which is a Viewsonic VP2765 LED. My secondary monitor is a Viewsonic VP2365 LED. In Lightroom CC when switching to a new image in the Develop Module my secondary monitor displays the image immediately, but my primary monitor lags behind by about 5-6 seconds. My video Graphics card is a Nvidia Quadro K620/PCIe/SSE2. Any idea what might be causing this?
My problem is finding a good traveling laptop for on the site editing in Lightroom. I have an older 17″ Acer machine that cost $600 and I can never get it set in a position that will give me the stable edits that I need to my get back to my NEC PA 20 71W monitor. The laptop is too heavy so I am in the market for a replacement. Any suggestions? Just throw money at a Lenovo x1. If I do that can I move my 1T SSD drive that I upgraded on the Acer last year. or do I just go with their smaller drive and use portable external drives for my photos?
When I upgraded to Windows 10 the spectravision unit required direct connection from the monitor direct to the PC in order to calibrate. Therefore I bought a spider five elite which may be overkill because I’m not quite sure how to use the advanced features.
MacBook Pro 2016 or 2017 is a good choice. It has bright screen with effective anti-reflecting coating. Also it supports DCI-P3 colour gamut and well calibrated from the box. It’s compact but yet powerful. Battery life is pretty good. All the these things a very important when editing images on site and travelling.
My Dell U2415 calibrates very well with the X-Rite i1Display Pro, yielding small deltas. I’m slightly less confident about the accuracy of the brightness I’m getting. It is only sRGB (actually slightly larger), but there are additional pluses of this monitor:
(1) It has 16:10 aspect ratio. It gives a little extra vertical space for vertically formatted photos and for text. I really really dislike 16:9.
(2) It has zero flicker, all the way down to to 0% brightness. My eyes are really sensitive to monitor flicker. When not doing photo editing, I like to set it at 10% brightness to go easy on my eyes.
(3) It plays well with my Mac, and has no sleep/wake issues.
This is an excellent budget monitor.