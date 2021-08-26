Best Lenses for the Nikon Z5 / Z6 / Z6 II

I recently published an article about the best lenses for the Nikon Z7 and Z7 II, but the list expands a bit for lower resolution sensors. In this article, I’ll go through every Nikon Z lens plus some F-mount lenses to see how they perform on the Z5, Z6, and Z6 II.
First, I want to clarify something. Bad lenses do not get any sharper or better on a low-resolution sensor. What happens instead is that the gap between good versus great lenses gets narrower when you don’t have as many pixels; you’re not able to see minor differences or flaws in the lenses as easily. The result is that the list below is basically the same as in my earlier article but with some lenses added that didn’t quite make the cut last time.
As with before, these recommendations are only based upon the sharpness numbers that we’ve measured in the lab at Photography Life (see the full list of lenses we’ve tested here). This means that lenses we haven’t measured don’t make it into this article, nor do lenses that have other good qualities but aren’t tack-sharp. So, take this article as a jumping-off point that compares baseline sharpness and not as a substitute for more detailed reviews.
So, let’s take a look at our recommendations. I’ll start with the Nikon Z lenses and then move to F-mount lenses that can be adapted with the FTZ adapter.
Z-Mount Lenses
Highly Recommended for the Z5, Z6, and Z6 II
- Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 S (our review)
- Nikon 14-30mm f/4 S (our review)
- Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 S (our review)
- Nikon 24-70mm f/4 S (our review)
- Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 S (our review)
- Nikon 20mm f/1.8 S (our review)
- Nikon 24mm f/1.8 S (our review)
- Nikon 35mm f/1.8 S (our review)
- Nikon 50mm f/1.2 S
- Nikon 50mm f/1.8 S (our review)
- Nikon 58mm f/0.95 S
- Nikon 85mm f/1.8 S (our review)
- Nikon MC 105mm f/2.8 S Macro
Recommended for the Nikon Z5, Z6, and Z6 II
- Nikon 24-50mm f/4-6.3 (our review)
- Nikon 24-200mm f/4-6.3, though “highly recommended” at 35mm and 50mm focal lengths only (our review)
Not Yet Measured in Lab
- Nikon MC 50mm f/2.8 Macro
- Nikon 28mm f/2.8
- Third-party Z-mount lenses
The extra lenses that made the cut to “highly recommended” this time are the 14-30mm f/4 S and 24-70mm f/4 S. These two lenses aren’t quite as sharp as the others, but the 24 megapixel sensor helps equalize things enough to make the differences harder to spot. The 24-200mm f/4-6.3 also just barely reaches the level of “highly recommended” but only at the 35mm and 50mm focal lengths.
This isn’t to say the 24-50mm or 24-200mm are bad lenses. In fact, the 24-200mm is my main travel lens on my Nikon Z6. But side by side, you’ll definitely notice some sharpness differences between those lenses and the others, assuming good enough technique.
Now let’s look at the F-mount lenses that qualify as “highly recommended” on the Nikon Z5, Z6, and Z6 II. Only about a dozen F-mount lenses reach that standard on the 45-megapixel cameras, but there are several more this time. Where applicable, I’ll include a link to our review of the lens in question.
F-Mount Lenses
There are so many F-mount lenses available in the first place, and we haven’t tested all of them in the lab (especially third-party lenses). Keep in mind that the following recommendations are based only on sharpness and there are other reasons you may want a lens in practice. Nevertheless, here’s the list:
- Sigma 14mm f/1.8 A (our review)
- Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G (our review)
- Nikon 19mm f/4E PC (our review)
- Nikon 20mm f/1.8G (our review)
- Nikon 24mm f/1.4G (our review)
- Sigma 24mm f/1.4 A (our review)
- Nikon 24mm f/1.8G (our review)
- Sigma 24-35mm f/2 A (our review)
- Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G (our review)
- Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E (our review)
- Nikon 28mm f/1.4E (our review)
- Nikon 28mm f/1.4G (our review)
- Nikon 35mm f/1.8G (our review)
- Tamron 45mm f/1.8 (our review)
- Nikon 50mm f/1.4G (our review)
- Nikon 50mm f/1.8G (our review)
- Sigma 50mm f/1.4 A (our review)
- Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G II (our review)
- Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E (our review)
- Nikon 70-200mm f/4G (our review)
- Nikon 85mm f/1.4G (our review)
- Nikon 85mm f/1.8G (our review)
- Tamron 90mm f/2.8 (our review)
- Nikon 105mm f/1.4E (our review)
- Sigma 120-300mm f/2.8 (our review)
- Nikon 300mm f/4E PF (our review)
- Nikon 500mm f/5.6E PF
- Any of Nikon’s exotic super-telephotos (see our reviews of the 300mm f/2.8, 500mm f/4, and 800mm f/5.6, among others)
- All Zeiss Otus lenses and many other Zeiss lenses that we haven’t lab tested
Naturally, some lenses that didn’t make the cut may still be the right choice for your requirements. I chose to have an arbitrary cutoff when making the list above: There must be at least one focal length/aperture combo at which the lens scored at least 2900 in the center, 2200 in the midframe, and 1900 in the corners in our Imatest tests. These numbers aren’t special in and of themselves except as a way to create a hard cutoff that is neither too strict nor lenient.
The result is that some lenses missed the cut if we haven’t measured them on Imatest, or if their numbers are just slightly low. This doesn’t mean they’re bad lenses. For example, the Nikon 58mm f/1.4G simply doesn’t reach those corner sharpness numbers, but does it need to? It’s an excellent portrait lens meant for capturing beautiful bokeh and the corners will usually be out of focus anyway.
The last point I’d like to make is about adapted lenses. If you’re already willing to use these F-mount lenses with the Nikon FTZ adapter, you should keep your options open and look at lenses originally made for non-Nikon cameras. With a third-party adapter that functions similarly as the FTZ, you can use various other lenses like Canon EF and Sony FE on the Nikon Z system while retaining autofocus in some cases. We haven’t tested very many of those lenses in the lab, but some of them are seriously good and well worth considering if you have the right adapter.
Conclusion
There are dozens of lenses with excellent sharpness for the Nikon Z5, Z6, and Z6 II – both Z-mount and F-mount. Again, sharpness isn’t the only factor that matters when choosing a lens, but you can at least rest assured that the lenses above are “sharp enough” that you can pay attention to their other characteristics instead.
If you’re really looking for peak sharpness (or you’re using a Nikon Z camera with more than 24 megapixels of resolution), you may find that our Best Lenses for Nikon Z7 and Z7 II article is a better answer to your questions. That article parses out some of the smaller sharpness differences between these lenses and ends up eliminating a lot of F-mount glass that doesn’t quite make the cut.
In any case, I hope this article was useful for you in choosing a lens set for your Nikon Z5, Z6, or Z6 II. If you have questions about why certain lenses made the cut or didn’t, I’ve used most of these lenses personally, so just ask me below. Keep in mind that we haven’t tested every lens on the market at Photography Life, so if it’s not on our lens review list, I probably don’t know for sure if it would make the cut or not.
Thanks for this list! I’d recommend adding the Sigma 35mm f1.4. It’s one of my best lenses my most used lens during weddings. The shallow depth of field at f1.4, good bookeh, fast auto focus, and great IQ make this one of the best lenses for the Z6 for life style photography.
Hi Spencer, interesting list. I’m curious to know what your equivalent threshold sharpness numbers were in developing the previous list for Z7 bodies? I don’t recall that you shared those numbers in the earlier article. Also, you don’t include the F-Mount 105mm f2.8 Micro in your list for the Z6 bodies. I imagine that is just because you have not reviewed it, but if there are other reasons for excluding it I’d be curious to know. I am looking forward to your review of the Z-mount version of the lens and hope you will be able to run sharpness numbers on the F-mount version in order to provide a quantitative comparison. Good info, thanks for the article and your reply… Read more »
Thanks Dave! I don’t remember what they were at this point. I probably have it written down somewhere but can’t find it. I do remember that the lens which was right on the edge last time, but ultimately made the list, was the Nikon 85mm f/1.8G (review here: photographylife.com/revie…mm-f1-8g/2 ). Looking at its test results, it appears that about 3300 center / 2500 midframe / 2200 corners was my standard (about 300 points higher across the board). You’re right, we haven’t lab tested the 105mm f/2.8G – even though it’s probably the lens I’ve taken the most photos with in my lifetime! To be honest, I don’t think it would make “highly recommended” but certainly “recommended.” It’s sharp, but lacks… Read more »
Did you test the AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR and if so what kept it off the list? Would like to keep that lens until there are more Z options in long zoom. Really enjoy your articles and reviews, Spenser!
Oops! spelled your name wrong. Sorry
No problem! We did test it in the lab, but we tested it on the 36-megapixel Nikon D810 several years ago rather than the 45-megapixel D850 or Z7 as we’ve done in recent years. So, it’s difficult to put its sharpness numbers into context with the current version of our tests. That said, I don’t think it would make “highly recommended” but would certainly be in the “recommended” bunch. It’s a good lens in many ways, but Nikon definitely has room to improve its sharpness when they release a Z version eventually. In the meantime, there’s nothing wrong with using it as your longer lens on the Z system. “Recommended” lenses are just that – still something I recommend! I… Read more »
Nice article. This gives me some food for thought. I’m interested in a good ultra-wide for my Z5 and have been giving serious consideration to the Tamron 17-35mm f/2.8 Di OSD. You have it ranked at #3 in your April 3, 2021 article titled, “Best Wide Angle Lenses for Nikon, Ranked.” Could you tell me why it didn’t make the list and if you would still consider it to be a good choice for the Z5? Thanks.
Sure thing! I’m pretty confident the Tamron 17-35mm f/2.8-4 would be “highly recommended” or at least near the top of “recommended” in terms of its sharpness, but we’ve never done lab tests with it. I field-tested it a couple years ago on the Nikon D780 and was a big fan, but we had some issue that prevented us from testing its sharpness on the Z7 as we usually would. (I don’t remember what the issue was – might have just been covid related rather than an equipment problem.) In any case, the 17-35mm f/2.8-4 is fully compatible with the Z system and would be high on my list of wide-angle lenses worth adapting.
Thanks for taking the time to reply! That’s good to hear about the Tamron. Sounds like I can keep it on my short list.
Excellent! Thanks for the update. I am shopping around for more glass for my Z5 and researching my options. This article and other one are great resources.
Glad to hear it could be useful! Good luck with your lens search for the Z5.
Sigma Art 35 mm not listed for F-mount? Why?
I was surprised about that myself, but it didn’t quite reach the Imatest levels that qualify it as “highly recommended” in this list. You’ll see that if you check our review of the 35mm f/1.4 A. Still, it comes close and would be at the very top of “recommended.” Rest assured that if you have one, it’s a great lens and would pair well with any of these cameras.
OMG…
You have recommended the Nikkor F-mount 70-300 in the past, until Nikon comes out with a 70-200 f/4 ZS lens. I use this lens with the FTZ adapter on my Z6 and like it. Can you tell me why it is not on the recommended list in this article? (Spencer, ya know that when you are a productive and prolific author of photography articles, readers will catch changes or inconsistencies over time regarding gear they are interested in. But my question is a genuine one.)
Sure thing, and good question! The 70-300mm doesn’t quite reach the central sharpness standards that I used when compiling this article. Specifically, it maxes out at an Imatest figure of 2612 in the center, a decent bit below all the “highly recommended” lenses on this list, which are all above 2900. However, you’re right that I still recommend the 70-300mm all the time to Z-series users. Part of that is because it’s so lightweight, but another factor is that its midframe and corner performance is really good. That sort of performance (consistent sharpness across the frame) is what I personally look for in a landscape photography lens, rather than maximizing central sharpness numbers, and the 70-300mm delivers. So, even though… Read more »