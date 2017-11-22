The Very Best Black Friday Deals of 2017

Black Friday is right around the corner and I wanted to make one article where I will collect the best available deals from a variety of difference sources. Please note that I will be updating this post very often with the latest info, some of which is going to be time-sensitive. I would recommend to bookmark this page and revisit it several times on a daily basis until the end of Cyber Monday to make sure that you are able to take advantage of all the promotions.
Camera and Lens Savings
Nikon, Canon and Sony have already announced all of their Black Friday instant rebates, but only some of the deals are truly worthy of this post, deserving the “very best deals” tags. Below are the biggest deals from the three:
- Nikon D750 + Nikkor 24-120mm f/4G VR Lens + Nikon MB-D16 Battery Grip + SanDisk 64 GB SD Card + Extras + 2% B&H Rewards: $1,996.95 ($1,429 Off). There is a good reason why this particular deal is on the top! With the MB-D16 by itself costing $329 and with the 24-120mm retailing for $1,100, it drops the Nikon D750 down to a mere $567. Add all the nice extras that B&H is giving away, with the 2% rewards and the price of the camera gets lower than $500. That’s an absolutely insane price for a full-frame camera, making it even more desirable than the Sony A7 below. The D750 is a workhorse camera and if you haven’t seen our in-depth review of the Nikon D750, now is the time to check it out. And the Nikkor 24-120mm f/4G VR is a very underrated lens for what it can do. In fact, I have been using it on the high-resolution Nikon D850 and it has been a wonderful combo.
- Nikon D500 + Nikkor 16-80mm f/2.8-4E VR + Nikon MB-D17 + Extras + 2% B&H Rewards: $2,396.95 ($1,039 Off). If you are after sports and wildlife and need a workhorse camera (see our Nikon D500 review), the D500 deal is pretty darn incredible as well. The Nikon 16-80mm f/2.8-4E VR is a pro-grade lens with excellent optical performance (see our Nikon 16-80mm VR review) and considering that it costs $1,070 on its own, plus the MB-D17 costing $369, you are getting the Nikon D500 for less than a thousand. Add in the extras and the additional 2% rewards incentive and you have a sweet deal that is hard to resist.
- Nikon 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G DX VR + 40mm f/2.8G DX Macro Combo: $495.95 ($150 Off). While getting the D500, don’t forget to add this combo – at less than $500, it is a wonderful deal for a two lens combo. Another insanely cheap lens to get is the Nikon 55-200mm f/4-5.6G VR. At $146.95 ($200 off), it is another no-brainer for a DX shooter. And don’t forget about the superb Nikon 50mm f/1.8G lens at $177.95 – although it is only $40 off, that’s the best price we have seen on the nifty fifty – it is superior in almost every way compared to its 50mm f/1.4G brother.
- Nikon D3400 + 18-55mm + 70-300mm Lenses + SanDisk 16 GB SD Card + 2% B&H Rewards: $496.95 ($541 Off). If you want to go for an entry-level Nikon DSLR, this kit is killer deal that makes the camera practically free! This deal goes live at 12:01 AM on Black Friday, so keep an eye on the timing!
- Nikon D7200 + 18-140mm Lens + SanDisk 16 GB SD Card + 2% B&H Rewards: $1,096.95 ($625 Off). Want a more advanced DX DSLR? Why not go for this killer deal on a very capable Nikon D7200 (see our detailed review). Bundled with the excellent 18-140mm lens + some extras, it is hard to pass on this deal. And if you don’t care for the lens, the Nikon D7200 will be discounted by $425, bringing its price down to $796.95! These deals go live at 12:01 AM on Black Friday, so keep an eye on the timing!
- Canon EOS Rebel T6 + 18-55mm & 75-300mm Lenses + PaintShop Pro 2018 Ultimate + SanDisk 16 GB SD Card: $449 ($395 Off). If you prefer to shoot with Canon gear and you want to get a solid entry-level DSLR, the T6 and two lens combo kit is very well worth its $449 price tag. If you want to move up to a more capable DSLR, the Canon EOS T6i + 18-55mm Lens kit deal will go for $599 ($425 Off) as well. These deals go live at 12:01 AM on Black Friday, so keep an eye on the timing!
- Canon EOS 6D + WD 4 TB Portable HDD + SanDisk 64 GB SD Card + 2% B&H Rewards: $1,199 ($655 Off). Another great deal on an entry-level full-frame DSLR (see our detailed Canon 6D review). If you want the latest model, it will be available in a great bundle comprising of: Canon 6D Mark II + BG-E21 Battery Grip + PIXMA PRO-100 Printer + LP-E6N Battery + SanDisk 64 GB SD Card for $1,349 ($880 Off with MIR). At just $150 more, the 6D Mark II makes a much sweeter deal compared to its predecessor. These deals go live at 12:01 AM on Black Friday, so keep an eye on the timing!
- Canon EOS 5D Mark III + WD 4 TB Portable HDD + SanDisk 64 GB SD Card + LowPro 16L Backpack + 2% B&H Rewards: $2,099 ($925 Off). Sure, the 5D Mark III is an older generation DSLR, but it is still an excellent and very capable camera (see our Canon 5D Mark III review), especially for this low price. And if you want the latest and greatest, the Canon 5D Mark IV + BG-E20 Battery Grip + Canon PIXMA PRO-100 Printer + LP-E6N Battery + SanDisk 64 GB SD Card + Extras will sell for $2,849 ($989 Off with MIR). Considering that the BG-E20 battery grip retails for $309 on its own, whereas the printer goes for $400 normally, once you add all the extras, you are looking at paying around $2K for this excellent camera. These deals go live at 12:01 AM on Black Friday, so keep an eye on the timing!
- Sony A7 + SanDisk 32 GB SD Card: $798 ($200 Off). Want to get into the Sony full-frame mirrorless system? At just $800, this is the cheapest full-frame camera you can buy today without any bundles.
- Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II + 4% B&H Rewards: $1,699 ($300 Off). If you want the best Olympus mirrorless camera, the E-M1 Mark II looks pretty attractive with a $300 instant rebate. Add in the superb Olympus 12-40mm f/2.8 PRO at $799 ($200 Off) and you are set for a great landscape kit. To see the full list of Black Friday Olympus specials, click on this link. These deals go live at 12:01 AM on Black Friday, so keep an eye on the timing!
- Zeiss Lenses Discounted Up to $400. If you want some of the best glass for Nikon F, Canon EF and Sony FE mounts, Zeiss will be discounting its entire line of high-end Batis, Milvus, Loxia and Planar lenses by up to $404 USD.
Apple Products
Below are the best Apple discounts we could find:
- Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016 Model), 2.9 Ghz Quad-Core Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Pro 460 GPU with 4GB GDDR5 Memory, Space Gray: $1,899 ($1,000 Off). Get this while it lasts – at $1,000 off, this 2016 MacBook Pro model is a screaming deal. I never thought I would see such a deal on an Apple product, but considering how much negative feedback Apple received for moving to USB Type-C ports and removing an SD card slot, it was expected. Once stock runs out, you will not be able to buy this model!
- Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016 Model), 2.6 Ghz Quad-Core Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Pro 450 GPU with 2 GB GDDR5 Memory, Space Gray: $1,799 ($600 Off). The next best deal is on the less beefy model with a slightly slower CPU and inferior video card. If you want more storage and a faster CPU, the same size 2.7 Ghz Core i7 + 512 GB SSD + AMD Radeon Pro 455 GPU model is discounted by $700 at $2,099.
- Apple 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (Mid 2017 Model), 3.4 Ghz Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB Fusion Drive and AMD Radeon Pro 570 GPU: $1,649 ($150 Off). It is hard to find a good deal on a large iMac, because these things sell like crazy and they are some of the top choices for photographers due to their massive 5K screens, compact size and excellent overall performance when using applications like Lightroom and Photoshop. This particular model is discounted by $150, which is the money I would put towards getting a 32 GB RAM kit.
For a full list of discounted Apple products, check out this page that has everything from headphones, Mac minis and iPads to MacBook Pros.
MIOPS Smart Triggers
Our friends at MIOPS are hosting a Black Friday event with $30 off the MIOPS Smart ($189 total, use coupon code “SMARTBLACK”), $20 off MOBILEREMOTE ($105, use coupon code “REMOTEBLACK”). Head on over to MIOPS.com and add these to your cart to get the discounts! If you are wondering what MIOPS is all about, check out our detailed MIOPS Trigger Review.
Think Tank Photo Bags
Think Tank Photo has pretty incredible deals up to 50% off on its camera/video bags, laptop bags and accessories, while supplies last. See this page for a full list of deals.
Photography Life Products
Everything in our store is discounted by 30% this Black Friday and this promotion includes all of our in-depth courses, eBooks and Sensor Gel Stick products. This is the first time we are promoting the Sensor Gel Stick with such a significant discount and this deal is only good while supplies last. Once we run out of stock, we will not be able to offer this deal for a while. To be able to take advantage of this promotion, head over to our Shop, add any products you would like to buy, then apply the discount code “blackfriday2017” to take 30% off your entire order. Happy holidays everyone!
There are a ton more featured Black Friday deals available at B&H, so I encourage you to check those out via this link. Please note that most of the deals in this link won’t work until 12:01 on Friday, 11/24/2017, so you will need to revisit the page to get the full discounts. Here is another page that has a larger list of all the deals at B&H Photo Video.
