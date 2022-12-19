So, Your Autofocus Isn’t Good Enough for Wildlife Photography?

Partly as an experiment – and partly because I no longer have a copy of the Nikon Z9 – I recently took a lot of wildlife photos with my trusty Nikon Z7 for our upcoming Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 review. The Z7 isn’t widely known as a camera for fast wildlife photography, and that’s an understatement.
In particular, the Nikon Z7’s autofocus system has major limitations with subject recognition and tracking. Even though the camera’s AF speed and accuracy are actually impressive, the Z7 is pretty bad for following fast-moving subjects.
Or is it? Well, yes. Put the Z7 next to the Z9 (or next to a Canon EOS R5 or Sony A1) and it won’t be a pleasant comparison. Even against a lot of cheaper options, the Z7’s autofocus will usually be the weaker one. I’m not trying to say otherwise with this article.
But “bad” is relative. I finished my recent wildlife photography trip with some newfound respect for what the Z7’s autofocus system can do, even for fast subjects like birds in flight. Once I got the focusing system dialed in (basically just using Wide Area Large and AF-C) sharp photos were the norm.
You might think that I’m a few years late with this news; we already reviewed the Z7 ages ago. But I’m not writing this article about the Z7 specifically. Instead, I have a more general observation today: Your camera is capable of better autofocus than you think.
In other words, if the Nikon Z7 can focus on birds in flight, so can almost any camera. Newer and better focusing systems will always exist, but that’s no reason to feel disheartened by the gear you already have. If you work with your AF system rather than writing it off, you might be shocked at its capabilities.
Here’s one example that shocked me, with a small, fast subject against a chaotic background at ISO 9,000:
Another example, this time in an environment with hardly any light (note the ISO of 25,600 and the 1/125 shutter speed):
All of these photos are with an f/6.3 lens. I’m not feeding the AF system a lot of light here. (Hence the noise in these 100% crops – which haven’t gone through any special sharpening or noise reduction software.) Doesn’t seem to matter.
What about a bird flying directly toward me at high speed? Not a problem.
Here’s a case with some tiny, distant subjects (and a lot of stuff in the background for the AF system to lock onto):
And probably the biggest challenge of all, when something in the foreground was blocking the subject. The Z7’s lowly autofocus system still tracked the bird with no problem.
Thinking back on it, I could say something very similar about the focus system of entry-level DSLRs like Nikon’s cheapest D3400 or D3500. No, they don’t have high-end autofocus. Compared to something like a Nikon D500, it’s nowhere close to a fair fight. But if you master the AF system and understand its limits, you can still get sharp photos of almost any subject.
There are faster birds than the one in the photo above, but this still a bird in flight taken with the Nikon D3400… a camera with 11 autofocus points, one cross-type. It’s only state-of-the-art if you live in the 1990s. Yet the duck’s head is properly focused.
I didn’t do anything special to get the sharp photos you’re seeing in this article. I’m sure that experienced wildlife photographers would have managed a higher keeper rate than I did. But with over a 50% sharpness rate (depending on how extreme I crop it), I can hardly complain.
This isn’t my way of saying that the Nikon Z7 is secretly amazing for wildlife photography. It’s not; most cameras today would have done a better job. But that’s the point. Even though the the Z7 is famously near the bottom of the AF heap, it was still viable for a week of fast-paced wildlife photography.
If that’s all there is to “bad autofocus” in a modern camera, it’s a good time to be a photographer. Whatever gear you have, don’t feel limited by its performance – just go out and shoot! Something better will always exist, but that doesn’t make your current camera any less capable. A bit of effort and practice should be enough for it to shine.
Spencer, you have used a term that I am not familiar with. What exactly is ‘Wide Area Large’?
It’s one of the AF area modes alongside options like pinpoint, single point, 3D tracking, and so on. Most DSLRs don’t have that particular option, if I remember right. If they do, it would be live-view only (and maybe AF-C only).
Excellent article, thank you. I know I’m not practicing enough to get the best out of my cameras, but at least I’m not complaining about AF.
Glad you enjoyed it! And nothing wrong with that. The only bad situation is if you’re not practicing enough to get good autofocus, but complaining about it anyway :)
Before buying the Z5, I read reviews and many of the authors said it was a weak camera in the dark and had poor autofocus. I didn’t listen to them and bought the Z5. It really doesn’t focus well in total darkness). But it didn’t upset me, because to get the volume and interesting light and shade pattern, you need a light source, and for Z5 LED panel is enough. The algorithm of focusing at first discouraged me, but a small number of buttons on the body forced me to actively use the programmable buttons, good thing there are two near the lens and you can also record a video reconfiguration button. I configured quick change of AF modes and activation of focus selection and got two useful things in the output. I no longer need the manual focus switch. And a pretty good object tracking system.
In the end, my main complaint about autofocus is that I only notice it on optics with maximum aperture of 1.4. The autofocus is often focused on my eyelashes instead of my iris. “Cures” often by selecting the far eye. But all in all I liked working with the Z5 and was so impressed with the Z lens that I sold my D800))
Glad to hear you’re enjoying the Z5, Dmitry! And it sounds like you’ve realized what “bad” autofocus means in cameras today – that you need to work with the AF system bit more, while understanding its strengths and weaknesses.
“Whatever gear you have, don’t feel limited by its performance – just go out and shoot!”
This can not be repeated often enough. Whatever gear you have, it is useless on a shelf. I like the idea of “Go out and make at least one sort of okay photo a day.” And I admit that I am too lazy myself.
Better change your habits than your gear.
Again, excellent Spencer!
And I like your quote just as much, Chris – “better change your habits than your gear!” That’s what really leads to better photos over time.
I spent most of 2022 photographing professional soccer with only a Z6 and z-mount 100-400. The slideshow in the viewfinder was less than ideal, but I still captured plenty of great images.
Happy to hear it, Darren. It sounds like you’re making the most of the Z6.
Funny to read this, I just had a guy claim my Z9 was too good a camera for shooting wild life!
There are two ways to think about it. One, there’s no such thing as a camera that’s too good for wildlife – more performance is always welcome! Or, two, the Z9 is too good of a camera in general and is practically overkill for anything :)
My experience exactly. I’ve used the Z6 and Z7ii with the 800mm f/6.3 and 400mm f/4.5 – and you can certainly photograph fast moving subjects with both cameras. It’s really a matter of using the right settings and proper technique to get the shot. It also depends a lot on the size and speed of the subject matter. For equestrian work – horses going over jumps in fast succession – I’m seeing about the same results as the D500 and D850 – 93-95% of shots in focus. For large wading birds like sandhill cranes the results are also very good. For fast moving subjects like kites, the results are lower and setting changes are needed. And for swallows – UGHH – that’s a very tough subject for a top DSLR and remains so for a Z6 or Z7ii.
That sounds about right! Thanks for adding your experiences, Eric. With those fast, tiny birds, the biggest challenge isn’t even autofocus – it’s composing them in the frame in the first place. The whole thing definitely takes more practice than I’ve put in. Sometimes I’m glad that my landscape subjects don’t move!
Spot on !
As noticed by Bruce Crossan and you, I think autofocus is not the only feature that count in the final result and like you, I’d say “good enough” may be more important than being the best, indeed.
Even if for my usage, in some situations, only the D500 gave me the possibility to do that kind of shot:
www.deviantart.com/pierr…-909315927
www.deviantart.com/pierr…-903301051
… I’m still confident that a “worse” AF system with better versatility for images can be fully satisfactory and can even give more keepers at the end of the day – i.e Z7/II with 400 or 100-400 for instance.. or even the first Z6 with a Fringer adapter and the 135mm F/2 from 1996:
www.deviantart.com/pierr…-851354378
I also think of the incredible advancements that have been made these last years for image stabilisation in action scenes (especially the in camera + in lens combination).
Your conclusion is what I’m thinking since D7200 and AF-S 200-500mm F/5.6 were launched, in fact, and to me it can be summarise by just “Wow” :D
Thank you, Pierre! And some great photos too. The D500 is a beast for wildlife photography.
Great article, Spencer! Although I am not much of a bird photographer, my takeaway is that I should not hesitate to use one of those older Nikon mirrorless cameras for birding, just set the AF properly and shoot. In a similar vein, you may find an article by Thom Hogan interesting about using Z7 and Z6 (with adapted F lenses) for wildlife shooting (shot in 2019, posted 2020):
www.zsystemuser.com/z-mou…afari.html
In other articles he makes a big point of learning your AF system (practice! practice!) for optimal results, so it’s all about the “man behind the gun”, more than latest and greatest gear…
Keep up the good work at photographylife! I’ll keep watching :) Rob
Much appreciated, Rob! Absolutely, it’s about practice, timing, and knowing your camera. I’m not surprised that Thom was able to use these cameras for sharp photos too. Even though I’m sure he’s the first to say that the Z9 and plenty of Canon/Sony cameras have better AF systems than this.
I enjoyed your article. Good photographers can make any system work. We are so lucky with today’s technology. The newest cameras with all types of focuses, people, birds, dogs, trains, and planes make life a lot easier.
We are indeed, it’s a good time to be a photographer!