The Basics of Backing Up Photos, Explained

Backing up your photos. It’s one of the most tedious parts of photography, but the annoyance of setting up a good backup routine is nothing compared to the tragedy of losing your photos to a hard drive failure. I’ve explored a variety of backup options myself, and in this article, I’m going to outline the various possibilities for backing up your photos so you don’t lose years of work.

The 3-2-1 Method

The 3-2-1 method says that you should keep three copies of your data, on at least two different storage media, with at least one of them offsite – meaning not in the same building as your primary copy.

Hard drives fail all the time. I’ve had a handful fail myself, and it can happen at any time, even when your computer is new. No hard drive will last forever. Hard drive failures are not a possibility – they are an inevitability.

Keeping at least one copy offsite is crucial. Even if you have a hundred copies of your data, they’ll all literally go up in smoke if your house catches fire.

The easiest way to implement this method is to get three hard drives, with one of them kept at a friend’s house, family member’s house, or in a locked cabinet at work. You can also use a safety deposit box, or a climate-controlled self-storage unit if you have one.

Cloud Storage for Backup

Cloud storage is all the rage these days, and for good reason. Cloud storage allows you to upload your photos to the cloud, which is shorthand for a large datacenter somewhere managed by a company. The good thing about cloud storage is that you’ve got professionals managing the data center and replacing hard drives as necessary.

Cloud storage is also good if you’re having trouble finding an offsite location for your data. If you travel a lot and can’t frequently back up your photos to a physical location, cloud storage is ideal. Apart from price, the only downside to cloud storage as a backup system is that uploading and downloading photos is slower compared to physical hard drives. This, however, isn’t much of a problem, because you shouldn’t be using it as your primary storage device anyway.

Just because cloud storage is managed by a dedicated company doesn’t mean you can completely trust it. A cloud provider can go out of business or have a serious accident and lose your data – it’s happened before and will happen again.

Even so, I think that cloud storage represents a good choice of offsite backup for a lot of photographers. There are many cloud storage providers out there such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Adobe, and others.

Some of these services include other things like desktop clients, email accounts, and other things that may or may not be interesting, so I suggest taking a look at a few to see what is most appealing. Also, if you expect to need several more terabytes as time goes by, you’ll want to take into account the upgrade prices at each service. Personally, I use pCloud with 2 TB and have not needed more than that yet. (Maybe once I get a 200 MP camera in 20 years…)

Hard Drives: HDD vs SSD

That covers off-site storage, but what about your other backups? As I mentioned at the start, it’s best to keep your photos in at least three locations at all times.

For your everyday hard drives, you’re going to have to ask yourself: solid state or the spinning kind? Solid state drives have “SSD” in their name, whereas HDDs having a platter inside that spins around when you use it. Generally speaking, HDDs are more fragile during travel – but when SSDs do fail, it tends to be more challenging and expensive for a data recovery company to salvage anything from them. So, if you’re going to rely on SSDs, it’s all the more important to have a good backup routine.

Nowadays, I prefer SSDs – I use two of the 4TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, which are set to constantly duplicate one another. These drives are small enough to fit in a vest pocket or carry-on bag, and 4TB is enough for a very long time. Another option is the 4TB Exascend Explorer Portable SSD, which is a rugged model that Libor recently reviewed.

However, there’s no denying that regular old spinning drives are cheaper. The Sandisk SSD I mentioned is $250 for 4 TB, whereas you can get a Western Digital drive for $200 with an impressive 10 terabytes. For that reason, a traditional HDD could be the way to go if you need a backup system that will stay at home. However, they’re more fragile and aren’t great for travel, and I think it’s worth spending extra for an SSD.

Deleting: Another Part of a Backup Strategy

Now comes my number one tip for backup: delete your photos! I don’t mind admitting that most of the photos I take are not five-star shots. As a bird photographer, it too often happens that the bird doesn’t have the right pose, I didn’t notice something weird in the photo like a branch, or perhaps the bird moved a little and there’s some blur. The same can happen with any subject – no photographer shoots five star photos all the time.

Thus, I strongly suggest that you delete the photos you don’t like and only keep the best. Personally, I probably keep one in ten photos, and after many years of photography, I can say for sure that I simply never go back and spend any time with the mediocre shots. The exception might be simple identification/record photos of birds, but even that is a very small number.

Deleting your photos has the added benefit that it will make you a better photographer. Because you’ll spend time considering which photos are good and bad – and what caused the bad lens – you’ll refine your process over time. I noticed a clear improvement in my own photography when I held myself to a regular culling and deletion schedule.

I recommend doing most of your deletion as soon as you import your photos. If you wait until the year is up, or dare I say it, the decade, then going back and culling can take an enormous amount of time and effort. If you do have to go back and delete some old photos, you can make the process more fun by editing a few during the process! Nasim has a separate article on reducing your storage needs that is very relevant here.

The Backup Process

Backing up doesn’t just involve buying some fancy hard drives and a cloud storage plan and then sipping lemonade. You’ve actually got to have a healthy backup routine.

If you’re going to back up anything manually, make sure to stick to a regular schedule. This means that any offsite backups at someone else’s house need to be refreshed and updated periodically. Take it as a good excuse to visit your friends or family!

There’s also the option for automatic backups, which can be better for peace of mind. For example, there are many different ways to mirror two hard drives with one another. Do that with your two local drives, and then have a cloud service that automatically backs up your computer moment by moment. That’s enough to satisfy the 3-2-1 rule and never have to worry about losing your precious photos.

Finally, there’s the question of backing up your photos in the field when you’re on a trip. You probably don’t want to bring your laptop all the time, so you’ll have to use other means like duplicating your images to a second card if your camera has that feature, or using a portable hard drive with your phone. Spencer previously wrote an article about backing up in the field that seconds my recommendation to use SSDs, plus some other tips.

Finally, Nasim has written a more detailed article about advanced backup concepts and workflow that’s worth reading now that you know the basics.

Conclusion

Backing up your photos can be a bit tricky at first and not exactly as fun as going out with your camera, but it’s very important. You need to make sure that the photos you worked hard to capture are safe from the typical mishaps of life. That way, you can worry about your next experiments with composition instead of whether your photos will be safe!