Are Mirrorless Camera Sales Really Growing?

As a brief follow up to Nasim’s excellent post, Sony “Overtakes” Nikon in Full-Frame Sales, this brief article shares some recent CIPA statistics regarding the shipment of mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. Depending on how a person interprets this data will determine whether the mirrorless interchangeable camera market is ‘growing’.
As you can see in the graph above, if we look at global unit volume of shipments of mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras from 2012 through to 2016 the market has actually declined from 3.95 million units in 2012 to 3.15 million units in 2016. So, in absolute units the mirrorless market has not grown.
By comparison the unit shipments of DSLRs has declined much more rapidly than mirrorless. Since 2012 the number of DSLRs shipped has declined from 16.2 million units down to 8.45 million units in 2016.
Obviously if the mirrorless camera market has been declining at a much slower rate than the DSLR market, then the market share of mirrorless cameras has increased during this five year period. As you can see in the graph above, this has been the case with the share of mirrorless cameras going from 19.6% to 27.2% of the total interchangeable lens camera market.
Early signs with CIPA data for Jan-Feb 2017 points to an increase in the actual unit volume of the interchangeable lens camera market. However using only 2 months of data to assess a potential market trend is not a prudent thing to do as Nasim pointed out in his original article.
Article and graphs Copyright 2017 Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, adaptation or reproduction of any kind is allowed without written permission
Comments
why do we need to upgrade our D SLRs. The pixel race has finished. The iso race nearly done. What is the innovation atm is the Hybrid . Video is where the innovation is . The latest hype over the GH5 demonstrates that.
Having said that, Phones are also reaching a point where they really cant innovate much more. Phones have brought a huge audience to the photography world, and their huge advantage is connectivity. Soon the slr’s /mirrorless will have to make the connectivity their #1 priority. When they do- they will invite the phone upgraders into their world and enhance their market again. Phone photographers are a much bigger market, so if they manage to convince a small % that to get really good images , one needs to migrate to cameras with real lenses then the camera manufacturers will have an expanding market again. capture the body market- sell the lenses.
Phones will innovate a lot more – especially with sensors for virtual reality, medical and image processing, 360 views etc. – because there is a large market. I do agree that DSLR’s are reaching its end in innovation, but I love my dinosaur :-)
As we know from watching the computer, smartphone and tablet industry, “shipment” does not necessarily mean the same as “sales”. Shipment can be about stock levels, sales deals with customer purchases. What really counts is the actual sales to customers over a full 12 months AND the profit made from those sales. Different items perform differently at different times, depending on model releases, promotions, discounts and cash back offers. We will only know what is happening when we can see the results which show units shipped, units sold and revenue received from sales over at leas 12 months.
If we look at the market for a full frame camera, what are customers buying them for? What uses are they being used for? What are the benefits that full frame mirrorless cameras offer over full frame DSLRs? If they really do have advantages- which market sector(s) are they the best option for? As a wildlife/nature photographer, I cannot currently see why I would want one, but other categories of photographers may see advantages for them.
I once attended a detailed presentation analysing the results of an industry. It was fairly complex and we knew it didn’t show the full picture and the lecturer wisely pointed out that like advertising “50% of statistics are completely misleading, and useless we just don’t know which 50%”.
Hi Martin,
CIPA publishes two sets of camera statistics, production and shipments. It does not track retail sales. I have always chosen to use shipment data in the various analysis that I have done on my blog and also here at Photography Life. In most industries once a product has been ‘shipped’ the revenue is booked by the manufacturer as the product is no longer in the hands of the manufacturer, with the inventory now residing with a wholesaler or retailer, and has been paid for by that channel member.
In a perfect world it would be ideal to have access to the unit sales by camera model of each manufacturer, as well as their per unit revenues, per unit contribution margins, and profitability by model. Obviously that is highly confidential data which is not available to the general public.
I report to my readers statistics that are available to me. I typically report a number of years of data in order that some trend analysis can be determined. For example, in the latest article on my blog http://tomstirrphotography.com/year-end-2016-market-update many of my slides incorporated data from 2003 through to 2016. In the case of DSLRs vs. mirrorless, data from 2012 through to 2016 was used since 2012 was when CIPA first broke out mirrorless cameras from the interchangeable lens camera market.
Tom
Hi Pete,
I agree with your assessment that there is an untapped potential of ‘upgraders’ available to camera manufacturers.
Tom
I can say this. Me personally and some of my friend converted to Sony at the end of 2016 and February/March 2017. On my last trip to Costa Rica my Nikon equipment was taking a resting easy at home and I must say it came in my mind once or twice (mostly for BIF) while I was shooting with Sony/Minolta combination and A6500/Tamron 150-600mm G2. Over all I am glad that I switched. That’s what I had with me instead:
I swiched my D810/24-70mm with Sony A7RII and Minolta 28-75mm f2.8 (There are may be 3-5 other Sony/Tamron/Sigma combinations that would work even better)
My D500 and D7200 with one A6500 and I took A77II as a backup (Wanted to get A99II, but it wasn’t available at that time otherwise I would sell A77II and A7RII)
My Nikon AF 600mm F4 VR I switched with my Minolta AF 400mm F4.5G HS and Tamron 150-600mm G2 on Sigma MC-11 (Both handholdble)
Nikon 100mm Macro for Minolta Macro lens 100mm with LEA4
I packed it all in two bags, including the rest of my stuff and I was on my way.
If I would take Nikon I would end up also with 2 Cases and the box for 600mm lens. From the sales of my 600mm f4 I paid for my trip and lenses I took with me for my vacation and I had left over. Thinking getting A99II soon for my Yellow Stone trip that will be paid by D810 and D500.
HI Vladimir,
Thanks for sharing your experience with camera gear! It certainly sounds like the changes you have made have been beneficial for you.
Tom
The market is shrinking and quite likely the completion is getting more stiff – maybe it is just a coincidence, but not long ago we saw a comment of one of the Sony’s managers that they keep the latest generation of sensors for themself, while everyone else gets access to older generations.
This was mostly addressed at Nikon (thus far Fuji shared the same sensor with A6500). Now, Sony makes another statement and they specifically target Nikon again.
Camera world is getting less peaceful…
Hi Maksim,
As volumes in the camera market continue to erode I think we’ll see more aggressive competition as the various companies attempt to create some kind of product differentiation.
Tom
I agree with the writer above. Camera conversations are getting to be a lot like the political ones in the wider world. Contentious and polarized (pun not intended). I wonder how many readers remember when the early digital cameras came out; small and cute with their little electronic viewfinders and fixed lenses that could do some zoom along with the wider angle. It could not have been just me praying for a digital SLR with a TTL viewfinder to appear, and feeling the joy when one did. It is easy for a company to take the basic technology already developed and then jump ahead to create new innovations. It is much harder to lead from the front and be the one to develop all the technology required to make fine cameras like the ones we have now, which is what Nikon did. No company has unlimited resources to devote to R&D. If Nikon chooses to stay with DSLR over mirrorless, who can blame them? And personally, I think it is the right choice. Even if Fuji and co. eventually get mirrorless bodies right, their smaller lenses may never be as good as DSLR lenses. Mirrorless may come and go when people get tired of poorer image quality just to have lighter weight in their backpacks. I think that DSLR is here to stay, and as for developing greater muscle mass through lifting heavier gear, I say bring it on. Go Nikon!
Hi Tom,
Thank you for your analysis. I think the following two Wikipedia articles are highly relevant to you final paragraph: “However using only 2 months of data to assess a potential market trend is not a prudent thing to do as Nasim pointed out in his original article.”
1. QUOTE
Cherry picking, suppressing evidence, or the fallacy of incomplete evidence is the act of pointing to individual cases or data that seem to confirm a particular position, while ignoring a significant portion of related cases or data that may contradict that position. It is a kind of fallacy of selective attention, the most common example of which is the confirmation bias.[1][2] Cherry picking may be committed intentionally or unintentionally. This fallacy is a major problem in public debate.[3]
…
Cherry picking has a negative connotation as it directly suppresses evidence that could lead to a more complete picture.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cherry_picking
END of QUOTE
2. QUOTE
Pseudoscience consists of claims, beliefs, or practices presented as being plausible scientifically, but which are not justifiable by the scientific method.[Note 1]
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pseudoscience
END of QUOTE
Hi Pete,
It wasn’t much of an analysis…just a few slides…but thanks for your comment and also for adding to the discussion!
Tom