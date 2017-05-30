Another Nail in the Coffin of Photography Software

Here’s some worrying news: Google just abandoned Nik’s software suite — the same Nik suite that it bought five years ago, and the same Nik suite that it started offering for free in March of 2016. What does this mean for the world of photography software? One discontinued product might not seem like a big deal, and you may not even be a Nik user, but this development should worry any digital photographer.
1) What Exactly Happened?
With a new banner at the top of the Nik website, Google just announced that they’ve stopped development on the Nik software suite. Specifically, “We have no plans to update the Collection or add new features over time.”
If you use the Nik suite for your photography, that’s a bad sign. What does this mean for the future?
It starts slow. For a while, nothing will change, and Nik will work perfectly fine. In fact, it’s been more than a year since Google’s last update of the Nik package, and, clearly, it hasn’t fallen apart on a wide scale yet.
Then, one day, you’ll update Lightroom, Photoshop, or your operating system to the newest version (which may happen automatically), and Nik abruptly will stop working. There won’t be anything you can do.
The same goes for everyone. Even if you bought the Nik suite at full price (back when it cost a full $500) you’ll lose compatibility just like the rest of us.
When Google bought Nik in 2012, a lot of photographers were optimistic that they were going to use it as a springboard for a photo editing software that could challenge Adobe and add some much-needed competition to the professional photo software industry. When Google offered Nik for free in 2016, it started looking like the opposite would happen. Google didn’t want to develop Nik; they wanted to scrape up the useful code, then discard it.
With this announcement, they discarded it.
Sure, Google owns Nik, and they’re free to do what they want with it. But this decision disrupts the workflow of countless photographers, and it’s easy to see why a lot of people are getting angry. If you offer high-end software for free, don’t be surprised when tons of people download it — and don’t be surprised when so many of them make it an irreplaceable part of their workflow.
That’s not a good recipe for Google, and it’s not a good recipe for us.
2) What are the implications?
Nik software is a great product; it offers features — control points, unorthodox sliders, etc. — that other software does not, and it makes it easier to edit your photos in ways that aren’t easy, or possible, anywhere else. The fact that it’s no longer supported by Google is an ominous sign for the rest of the photo editing world.
2.1) Small Companies Aren’t Safe
In 2012, Nik’s original owners made a smart business decision. Google came knocking at their door, and Nik walked away with a lot of reward for their hard work. Very, very few people will say no when Google asks to buy your company. I would have done the same.
But this is a stark reminder that any low- to mid-popularity photo software you rely upon could face the same pressure, and you never know when another one will be bought and dismantled, too. The world of photography is filled with targets for much larger industries — especially social media giants and smartphone companies — to chase. Nik will not be the last one to follow this path.
I wouldn’t worry, for now, about losing larger products like Capture One (owned by Phase One), Adobe Lightroom, or Adobe Photoshop. They’re much bigger fish than the Nik suite, and they’re more insulated against low-level acquisitions like this (and, compared Google, Nik was almost invisibly low-level). But the lesson here is simple: Keep your options open. No part of your workflow should be irreplaceable, because it’s impossible to know how long any of it will last in such a quickly-changing industry.
2.2) The Adobe Monopoly Tightens
Nikon Capture NX 2; Apple Aperture; Google Nik. Which professional photography software will fall next?
Adobe is looking like the last company left. Its closest challengers — GIMP and Capture One — are miles behind in market share. Whether or not you like Adobe’s software, that’s not a good sign for anyone.
Take Creative Cloud, for example. Adobe’s subscription model no longer relies solely on carrots (new features) to earn your money in the future. Instead, it offers the stick. If you don’t keep paying, you lose access to crucial, irreplaceable parts of your work, such the ability to access any of your Lightroom edits, until you subscribe again. Very few people want to enter a deal like that, but we were enticed in by good prices (for now) and a lack of other options.
Adobe knew they could made a bold move like that because they didn’t feel threatened — and they shouldn’t. Nik may not have been a massive company, but it represents yet another bubble of customers that Adobe will reel back in — and there will be more. What if Zerene Stacker and Helicon Focus fade away in the next ten years, and the only focus stacking software left is Photoshop? What if Hugin and PTGui are acquired by Google, and Adobe is the only place that lets you stitch a panorama? I certainly don’t see either of these scenarios as likely, but no one thought Nik or Aperture would go out, either. Things like this are unpredictable.
3) What You Need to Do
Google signaled today that Nik will be incompatible with some operating system in the future, but it hasn’t stopped working yet. Depending upon how desperate you are, you can still cobble together a long-term solution that keeps Nik up and running indefinitely.
First, if you haven’t already, do yourself a favor and download Nik for free while it still exists. I don’t expect Google to remove their download link any time soon, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.
If you do own Nik, ask yourself this: Is it a crucial, unavoidable part of your workflow? And, if so, are you willing to dedicate a second computer (even an extra one you already have) entirely to using this software?
I expect that most people answered no to one or both of those questions. Personally, I use Nik for a lot of my photos, but it doesn’t happen to be the centerpiece of my post-processing workflow. When it no longer works, I won’t feel like I’ve hit a wall. But other photographers will.
The good news is that Nik could last for a long, long time before it loses compatibility. The bad news is that it’s impossible to know exactly how many more weeks, months, or years it will continue to work, but, some day, it will stop.
When that happens, you may want to have a plan in place. Here’s what that could look like:
- First, download the Nik suite to a second computer.
- Don’t update the operating system on that computer automatically. You’ll need to ensure that doing so doesn’t cause compatibility issues. (I recommend disconnecting that computer from the internet.)
- When Nik stops working, it’ll still be alive on the secondary computer. Ideally, you won’t need it for a long time, but the day will arrive when this two-computer setup is a lifesaver.
- Export TIFFs from your main computer to an external drive to edit them in Nik. When you’re done, save and transfer them back to your main computer as if nothing happened.
Yes, it’s cumbersome. It will take time to go through this process for every photo you edit with Nik, and it also can cost some money if you don’t already have a second computer that can work for this purpose. But if you need it, you need it.
Hopefully, of course, you won’t run into compatibility issues for a long time. If Nik is a crucial part of your work, though, you’ll want to do this sooner rather than later. I do predict that the Nik suite will continue working fine for a while, even as you update your operating system and other software, but no one really has any clue if that’s true.
Here’s what you don’t need to worry about: incompatibility if you buy a new camera. Other discontinued software, like Capture NX 2, isn’t able to read today’s RAW files, making it tricky (though not impossible) to use with recent cameras. Nik doesn’t have that problem, since it only ever worked with TIFFs and JPEGs anyway, and the compatibility of those files doesn’t depend upon the camera that they’re from.
Instead, the life expectancy of Nik depends upon the operating system updates that appear in the future. One day, an update will render Nik useless, and we should hope that happens as late as possible.
(Side note: It’s also possible that Nik will lose compatibility with Lightroom or Photoshop before it loses compatibility with your operating system. Although that would be annoying, it wouldn’t be the end of the world; you could always export your photo as a TIFF file, edit it in the standalone version of Nik software on your computer, and then reopen it in Photoshop or Lightroom if necessary. It’s inconvenient, but it’s not as bad as an incompatible operating system.)
4) Conclusion
There aren’t any great options left here. While I’m sure that Google abandoned Nik for economically justifiable reasons, that decision will eventually leave thousands of photographers grasping for a solution — if not tens of thousands, or hundreds of thousands.
As someone who uses Nik for many of my landscape photos, I’m obviously worried by this development. At the same time, it’s also an important wakeup call. When you’re putting together a workflow, no part of it should be irreplaceable. This industry is changing very quickly, and you can’t know which software will survive another year, or even another month.
In the end, we all have to adopt a much more flexible mindset. The start point of a photo (your mind) and the end point (your display) are likely to remain similar for now, but everything in the middle is constantly in flux. Going forward, it’s crucial that photographers adapt to these changes quickly. If not, like Nik software, we eventually will find ourselves left in the dust.
Comments
I have a gut feeling that google bought Nik for one of the two reasons. 1) Use their technology in Google Photos 2) Register some Intellectual rights patents for the technology. In both cases, it doesn’t make sense to keep the product alive for “Corporate” Google. So they just got the juice out and killed it. I may be wrong but thats what i think.
Yes, both options seem very possible. I’m sure that Google’s rationale could be found with some digging, but I do think that this sort of ending was inevitable. From a corporate standpoint, it definitely makes sense. But, for now, a lot of photographers are worried and frustrated at what’s happening.
Agreed. I am one of those people who bought it at $150 price and I am such a regular user of Silver Effex pro and Color Effex pro. Sad to see this great product ending like this.
Just saw this, and I’ll look more into it later….but, I have the full suite of Nik. I love the black and white conversion, and I also like the HDR software. This is a shame, but I suspected Google would eventually drop Nik. I’ll have to figure out a way to keep Nik, if possible, when Lightroom and Windows operating systems are upgraded.
I guess it’s time for me to do a big push to convert a number of images to B&W quickly, using Nik….it really is my favorite program to doing so.
It is a shame. I use Color Efex more than the others, but there’s not a dud in the suite.
On the bright side, it is possible to cobble together a working system to use Nik in the future (the double computer solution above). On the downside, it’s far from convenient.
Hi Spencer,
I have one older PC still running Windows 7 Pro, which I didn’t update because hardware component wise (MOBO, RAM, CPU), it would have been very slow running Windows 10. I’m not sure how well it would do any photo editing at all really, but I will download NIK onto it so I have it on there anyway. I have been trying out some other software anyway, namely ON1 and Affinity, and they seem pretty decent so far. Hopefully we won’t have to worry about Google or anyone else for that matter buying up any other products yet. I still like Lightroom 6.1 and use it all the time.
Vinnie
There are million news about google ai picture drawing, editing etc. They are deeply in that business. Most likely they used that code, and now a new generation is ready.
Good article, and excellent points. However, there is a burgeoning movement among plug-in developers to go full featured. Off the top of my head, On1, Topaz Studio, Affinity, etc. are working themselves towards being viable replacements for Photoshop. Do you folks at PhotographyLife have any experience with these and other similar products?
On1, Topaz, Alien Skin all offer very good options and in many ways easier to use. The image software market is fractured and is a victim of demands of its many users who vary in skill and objectives.
About 10 years ago I moved to Linux, I use Darktable , a very useful , very comprehensive Raw editing software. I have never looked back after that.
I never understood the software companies like Adobe , in the past charging for CS6 around $700 for stuff that requires no raw materials, manufacturing etc . An excellent Nikon DSLR body costs about $1000. Go figure.
Software can takes teams of people thousands of hours to develop and they don’t generally do that work for free.
To Jeffrey Wright : I agree with you that the employees need to be paid.
But sometimes the devil is in details, Adobe CEO 2016 compensation $ 20.000.000. Nikon CEO slightly less than $1.000.000. We need to bring a sense of measure.
Both are ridiculously high amounts for a salary but I’d say it at least makes sense that Adobe’s CEO makes a lot more than Nikons. Adobe’s user base is vastly larger than Nikons, it spans way more industries, and is depended on much more by those same industries. Nikon could die tomorrow and while it would suck for its user base and fans (of which I’m one) it wouldn’t be a seachange event. There is still Canon, Sony, Pentax, Olympus, Fuji… to switch to. If Adobe disappeared however nearly every creative and business industry would be severely damaged. Think of how ubiquitous Adobe Acrobat has become or Postscript? Photography, graphic design, illustration, printing, animation, music, film, attorneys, any large corporation, and more all depend on Adobe software. While individual programs have some competition there is no other company with an existing product line that competes with Adobe. They’ve already killed them all off.
To Jeffrey Wright : “They’ve already killed them all off” . I agree with you, gradually we are becoming prisoners of monopolies. That is the reason I moved to Open Source.
It is very sad. At such moments, you understand why Google is evil.
And why we are addicts…
This is an example of the perverse monopoly that google have. Long may the EU continue to try and hold google to account through the legal system. I am about go of in a tangent, but why oh why doesn’t the US government insist on net neutrality,
To Mark Jarret : the US government doesn’t insist in net neutrality for the reason that US is no longer a republic. It has developed into a Corporate Oligarchy. Works this way: Corporations give money to politicians , they in turn pass laws that help Corporations. That simple.
So sad but so true.
One other action is to use Fuji and their excellent jpeg’s and for 99% that should work – and free up the too little time we have in our lives for post processing… ;-)
As I’m used to analog photography I try to fix exposure etc at the time of the taking I’m just happy with Fuji’s jpeg.
But it is correct – Adobe increases their monoply and this is not good.
-J!
” I try to fix exposure etc at the time of the taking”
Maybe the events discussed in the article will lead more people to doing this.
Analog work is no different. When crafting a photograph the capture of the image in the camera is just the beginning and always has been. Shooting jpegs is like shooting film but just dropping your film off to a one hour photo mart where a machine is making all the density and color adjustments for you automatically. It’s fast and easy and will give you good but not the best quality image. If you want the best quality print from a negative you have always needed to work your negative properly in the darkroom or work with a print professional who could develop the print into the image you envisioned. That’s more work and time but gives a potentially superior result. Either will work, it just depends on what is more important to you. If they were shooting today I’m guessing Henri Cartier Bresson would be a jpg shooter whereas Ansel Adams would be working with raw files. Both photographers were great but were known for very different subjects and had very different approaches. Bresson was more concerned with capturing a perfect moment whereas Adams used how negative as a starting point to create a dramatic image otherwise unobtainable in camera.
Agree, in the old days one did a lot of B/W work in exposure of the paper, shadowing with fingers etc. Indeed post processing SW is the modern follower to this.
The main advantage as I see it is that now we can see the result before shooting, but with the limitation of the cameras DR etc..
On the other hand I am lucky not to have to learn another set of SW, not to face issues with Win upgrades and what have you not – the jpegs I get are good enough to save me this koind of issues and the time neede to PP..
There are probably cleaner ways to do this using virtual machines – thay can access the drives on the host PC and coluld use an older operating system, anybody have a bit more knowledge aboutnhow to set this up?
Hi,
I wrote my comment before reading yours. I think I may have answered your question below.
I’m not too sure about Macs, but I do know that you can run an older program that isn’t compatible with your operating system using “Window’s comparability mode” relatively successfully. So you could run Nik “as Windows 7” on Windows 10.
Also, if you didn’t want to run a second computer, all you have to do it copy your current version of Windows (again, not sure about Mac) over to an SSD (Less that £100 now) and have the option to run either operating system when the computer boots up. It’s very simple. If you have a second hard drive or a NAS drive for your photo storage, you could even access that with both operating systems.
This means you will have all of your photos on one hard drive and you can access them with either the current version of Windows (without Nik) or an older version of Windows (with Nik).
D
I take advantage of the fact that Spencer addresses the subject of Adobe’s monopoly in his excellent article to give you my testimony: As a wedding photographer, like many of you probably, I pay every month for the Creative Cloud suite. I saw this type of racket rather badly, but I thought that at least it guaranteed me a quality support. A few months ago I bought a graphic card in order to operate its support by Lightroom and thus benefit from an acceleration in my work. Lightroom was working fine when I was using the processor-based GPU (core i7 Skylake). With the new video card, everything went well until the Lightroom update in April: Unable to use the development module without it crashes. After checking that the card was in the list of those recommended by Adobe (Radeon R9 380) and nothing was improved by reinstalling the drivers and after doing all the usual checks, I contacted the Adobe support by chat (impossible to contact them by e-mail, at least in my country, France). After three contacts, where each time I had to explain again my configuration and my problem because despite the existence of a case number, they do not note anything or else they do not want to fatigue themselves to read their notes. After these three contacts, hours spent reinstalling drivers, the software itself, to try Adobe utilities without any result, here is what they told me to do: Disable in Lightroom the option ” Support for graphics processor “and contact the manufacturer of the video card. Bye, kisses and thanks ! What would I have become without such valuable advice? They claim that the problem is nothing in Lightroom and comes from the GPU, yet approved by them. And I’m not talking about all the inconsistent checks they’ve forced me to make, all the stupid assertions they’ve made, and all they’ve been able to say to get clear of any responsibility. But if it interests someone, I kept the transcript of the chat.
So to complete Spencer’s comments, in addition to the carrot and the stick, there’s also a finger stretched high when you’re bored with their products. We say thank you to whom?
I don’t understand the fuss. The real bummer was when Google made the software free, thus making it harder for inspired programmers to break into the market.
There are plenty of new software offerings out there – Aurora, Affinity, e. g. – and there will be others. Life moves on; in my view better without the likes of Google or Adobe (whose photo software I have abandoned completely).
Google bought Snapseed too – Snapseed is free – Snapseed is an AMAZING software (esp. for editing on phone/tablet). I’m having this horrible feeling Google might do the same with it as well. Oh God! I hate them so much right now. :(
As I understand it, Google bought Nik specifically for the Snapseed code, after which Google offered the “detritus” for free.
“But the lesson here is simple: Keep your options open. No part of your workflow should be irreplaceable, because it’s impossible to know how long any of it will last in such a quickly-changing industry.”
True, but I think another important lesson is… learn to use ACR/LR and PS. I mean really learn to use it. I doubt LR or PS is going away anytime soon. They’re brand equity is far too valuable for someone to acquire then merely stop supporting as Google did with NIK. Two years ago I decided to wean myself off of Nik and learn to use ACR and PS to accomplish the same results. After all, why buy a $6000 road bike then slap a pair of training wheels on it? Why spend $150,000 to remodel your kitchen with professional appliances and cookware, only prepare frozen pre-made meals? I’ve met so many photographers who lean on plug-ins so heavily they’re literally lost in PS without them. They’re essentially paying for PS just to host their plug-ins. Such madness. So why not just learn to use PS? Ok I admit, in the beginning I also relied on Nik, Topaz, etc. because I could get results quick. When I started to use ACR and PS exclusively, the learning was tough, but once I got a grip on the fundamentals it became progressively easier to learn. Best thing I ever did for my photography. I’m still learning, but now I’m creating the best images I’ve ever created and having more fun in process. While I believe there are certain plug-ins out there that are difficult to live without, I don’t think Nik’s suite of plug-in is one of those. Good bye NIK, it was fun while it lasted.
Interesting perspective. I found the exact opposite. The NIK plugins are the only ones I’ve used that I couldn’t duplicate their effects directly in Photoshop without a great amount of more time. ACR isn’t comparable as it deals mostly with global changes with only basic ability to be selective in localized adjustments . With PS you can achieve anything but only with much more time and effort to achieve what you can do with NIK in seconds.
Dear Spencer,
thank you for the interesting read. I am also mad about this. Back in the day, I payed the full price for the NIK suite. I was a student then and it was not easy for me to scrape together all that money. Also, I paid full price for LR2. But I was convinced by the quality of the products and I wanted and needed a professional workflow.
I remember the first time I felt totally ripped off was, when adobe lowered the prices for LR. Later google took over NIK and made the software available for free. I got into contact with google customer service explaining them that I want my money back (foolish, I know :-). I was so angry.
So I basically feel tricked into paying approximately 800€ (LR2, upgrade toLR3, NIK, …) into Software that is now significantly cheaper or for free. I kinda get what google was doing and do not hold a grudge anymore. But Adobe … I consider their sales/marketing department a criminal organisation. Communication with their customer service feels like talking to the Russian government.
So I decided to use the LR / NIK combination as long as it is supported. Meanwhile I inform myself about alternatives in preparation to switch my main editing software.
Try installing Linux Mint which completely free along with its editing photography software.
Hi Spencer good article! , but i,m not gooing to loose sleep over NIK. (I,m also one of those who paid full price for their plugins)
i just keep my raw files readonly ! and export prints via whatever tool LR , C1 etc. even wigh capture nxd from nikon..
Live is short and i enjoy the prints mostly (bigly haha)
HI Spencer,
Thank you for this eyeopening and very interesting article.
I am one of those that bought the Nik-Filters many years ago when I was working with a Microsoft system.
At the time of purchase Nik was a wonderful system since it integrated completely into Capture NX2 and enabled me to do all adjustment strait on the RAW (NEF).
I thought this combination of CNX2 and Nik-Filters was the greatest software on earth (for me!) because I am not a Pro and don’t have to much of a clew about editing photos (never liked Photoshop because it is to complicated for me and I still don’t like Lightroom, even though I have LR 5.7), but I got result that where just great.
And it was really simple and absolutely intuitive to use.
Then Nikon discontinued CNX2 and my newer cameras didn’t work with it anymore.
Sadly Nik-Filters never worked so seamless with Capture NX-D because the program could not be integrated the same way.
So, that experience is not new to me and I think as well whenever it suits the industry for their benefits/profits they will just do whatever they want and discontinue things.
Yes, I absolutely agree to your words, we should be prepared!
Best regards from Germany,
Juergen
Nikon was licensing NIK’s code for Capture NX-2. They lost that when Google bought NIK which is why they had to come out with NX-D.
Hi guys,
I feel the same way, Vale NIK, but there is one thing most of us can do
Dedicate your hot specced-up computer to photographic and other non-online purposes, permanently disconnect it from the internet (CC subscribers stop reading here) , your Windows OS will never be upgraded.
Buy a cheap(er) PC and dedicate it to online use. Facebook, email, internet banking, maybe even use Linux if like Navy SEALs you reckon Pain Is Your Friend.
Some of us live in families with a family of PCs under one roof, so that spare PC may not be far away. In my case, I really would have to buy another.
You can switch the monitors using a KVM switch so you get to utilise your two beautiful monitors either way. This demands the “spare” PC have a decent graphics card/capability and adequate power supply.
Virtual machines aren’t worth the trouble IMO it really has to be separate boxen.
Just my two cents worth
Jim
Canberra
I hope someone like Mozilla will rescue photography from the uncaring giant software companies.
No mention of MacPhun software- only for Macs at this point. I hope they are not next to disappear; I use it often and it has opened up a whole new world of what’s possible with digital images.
MacPhun for PC’s will be out in September 2017. Many Nik people went there. In addition, google made Nik, open sourced. Some one will pick it up. I have no fears
maghi cat, do you have any verifiable evidence that Google made Nik open source? If so, I’m sure a dedicated group of photography loving coders would have taken on the challenge, as did those who took on Oracle’s office suite, turning it into OpenOffice. How sweet that would be!
I don’t think they’ve made anything from NIK open source although I’d love it if they would. Do you have any evidence of this?
With the decline in sales volume of digital cameras it makes sense that some consolidation/elimination of photographic software would happen. After all it does cost money to keep programs updated and without sufficient sales volume software companies simply can’t cover their fixed costs.
Like many photographers I like Nik a lot and use some of its features regularly. Not being a big fan of Adobe I still use CS6 and at this point I have no plans to use Adobe cloud products in the future.
The only software product I regularly update is DxO OpticsPro which I use in concert with CS6, Nik and Topaz. As long as updating OpticsPro allows me to still use CS6 and Nik downstream in my post process it likely won’t matter to me whether CS6 or Nik are ever updated.
Tom
Here is a poll to keep this wonderful software alive, maybe google (or maybe another company) will care about it if we have enough signatures?
https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/google-must-keep-nik-collection-for-photography-alive.html
Surprised that there is no reference of Corel Aftershot Pro or Corel paintshoppro in your article
Often underestimated, it is one of the best available in market now (I find it much better than Adobe). Given that it works only for Windows users & that’s the only thing I hold against Corel
I’ve never had luck with Aftershot. It’s always been buggy and crashprone on my computers but for those it works for I’ve heard good things. I haven’t tried PSP in several years but last time I did it wasn’t even close to the functionality of Photoshop. In fact I always wondered why Corel bought Paintshop Pro years back when they already had a superior program in Photopaint. For a while Photopaint was better than Photoshop but Corel just let it languish.
Unfortunately, I knew this day was coming. I’m a huge NIK fan and love their software. It’s just a matter of time before Apple or MS update their operating system and will cause a stoppage. I deal with Macphun as an affiliate, their software is good, ping me if you’re interested in a deal. In the meantime, I’ll keep using NIK until the end.
Software companies have a long history of buying out smaller companies and then cannibalizing the tech, but honestly, who cares. Companies come and go and there’ll be another one pop up sooner or later. No need to panic.
Google already did the same thing with Picasa photo albums. Google seams to lack long-term vision in this area on a senior level.
That so f me off. It was a great platform to share photographs with family who do not us facbook
In the case of Capture NX-2 its been superseded by Capture NX-D That what you use for D7200 Nikon Camera.
Google’s purchase of NIK caused Nikon the loss of the upoint technology which was licensed from NIK. It made NX-2 superior to NX-D in my opinion. That’s the worst thing about Google having bought NIK. I’ve not found any other software that can create adjustments as quickly, effectively, and intuitively as the ones using upoint and now the only software that has it and continues to be developed is the mobile version of Snapseed. Google also killed off the desktop version of Snapseed early on. Even Macphun software which was started by ex NIK employees doesn’t have it. These types of business decisions by google are what makes their slogan of doing no evil sound like such a joke. Their business decision has already negatively impacted other companies and photographers and will continue to do so. Of course this is nothing new in the world of software. Nearly all of Adobe’s entire software offerings started life at other companies like Macromedia. The big difference though is that at least Adobe for the most part would make these purchases to improve their existing software, Google seems to just do so to be able to sit on a few more patents or to force productivity away from the end user’s control on a computer to content online that Google can datamine for personal info and buying habits.
There is still darktable………….
Not quite the same league yet, but making good progress. And it least it has an open architecture.
To Jozef Dassen: Darktable has been in my formula . Windows OS about $150. Adobe CS6 $700 (in the past). Now it would a Adobe drip, drip every month. Add up above makes $850, that pays for a local trip , take more photographs, make me a better photographer that requires less editing (rather being outside than in front of a computer). Has been the solution for me.
I agree with the comment from Geo. Get proficient at using ACR and Photoshop. I saw the banner on Nik’s website some time ago and decided to spend some time evaluating the Nik filters I use the most. If you really know ACR and are comfortable with layers, layer masks, blending and the brush tool in Photoshop you will be surprised how quickly you can duplicate quite a lot of the filters in Nik. Especially many filters in Color Efex Pro.
The one exception, at least for me, is noise removal. I do not like ACR’s noise removal tool. I now use Topaz noise removal.
I got my first computer in 1984. I weathered the demise of many favorite programs like Dbase, Wordstar and my expensive practice management software. Despite missing the I don’t want to go back. I’m able to get Adobe CS at student rates but when that goes away I’m move over to ACDsee an underrated program that now mimicks Lightroom and PS by working with layers. I don’t believe in renting my software because the rug can always be pulled out from under you.
This is tech morality all over again…and again…and again. Acquire groovy technology, own it, and dismiss the users as irrelevant. Too bad. Nik Silver Efex Pro is just stunningly great – it allowed me to convert several hundred color photos for a b&w book in record time, with outstanding results.