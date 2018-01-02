Amazon Gift Card Pop-Ups – We Have NOT Been Hacked!

Dear readers, it looks like some of you might have been subjected to seeing spam pop-ups that congratulate you of winning an Amazon gift card. Please note that this pop-up ad does NOT come from us and it has nothing to do with Photography Life! The source is banner ads, specifically, those that run on the iPhone when using the Safari browser. Please note that although we are trying to eliminate this advertiser from being able to run ads on our website, it is not us who picks it in the first place – the ads come from an advertising network comprised of tens of thousands of advertisers and we are literally dealing with one or two bad ones that should be banned from being able to advertise.
Update: We have temporarily disabled ads on the iPhone. If you see this pop-up scam again, please let us know as soon as possible!
How to Stop Amazon Gift Card Pop-Ups
We would like to request our readers to help us eliminate this bad advertiser, so we are requesting that whenever you see this spam on your iPhone, please submit a form on this page (note that you must use the Safari browser to submit the issue) of our advertising network to let them know when you saw the pop-up and on which page it originated. Once the issue is submitted, someone will review the incident and try to identify the abuser and hopefully eliminate them from the system completely.
If you would rather not deal with this at all, then simply start using a better and more secure browser than Safari – my recommendation would be to switch to Google Chrome for iOS. I use Chrome pretty much exclusively now on my iPhone and I have not yet seen a single pop-up like this. I know many resist using different browsers, but in this particular case, it is only the combination of the iPhone and Safari that causes the pop-up ads to appear.
Lastly, please report if you have been affected in the comment section below. We would love to hear some feedback from you. And big thanks to everyone who has sent me an email about this problem and letting me know.
Comments
This appeared as a push notification on my laptop: Win 10, Chrome Canary.
Michael, the push notification was issued by me to warn of everyone about this issue. The real pop-up ad appears on the iPhone when using the Safari browser…
I am getting the pop ups on a PC using a chrome browser
Brett, the push notification was issued by me to warn of everyone about this issue. The real pop-up ad appears on the iPhone when using the Safari browser…
“The source is banner ads, specifically, those that run on the iPhone when using the Safari browser. ”
Interestingly, I do not have an iPhone. And I use the Google Chrome for iOS!
Hummm, wonder what is going on?
Georgette, when was the last time you saw this issue? Please let me know.
I am using chome and got this amazon hack
Violetta, please see my responses above. You are probably mistaking the notification from me, which brought you to this page – the issue should only appear on the iPhone when using the Safari browser.
– Photography life are some of the only pop-ups I like –
Hi Nasim,
I just got this pop-up. I am using the latest version of Google Chrome, on a Windows 10 equipped PC.
David, you probably got a push notification from me that led you to this post (and I did it specifically to bring attention to the issue) – the real ad would look a bit different. You would not see it on your desktop – it is only shown on iOS devices.
Yes, I think you are right.
I received the pop-up on my laptop. Windows 10, Chrome.
Disregard – this was your push. My apologies.
Greg, the push notification you saw on your laptop was from me to warn you of the issue. This ad only shows up on Apple iOS devices.
I received this ad on my laptop. I am using the Google Chrome browser.
Phyllis, please see my replies above – you did not receive the notification from the advertiser. That was me pushing you a notification to warn of the potential problem. The issue can only be seen when browsing the site using an Apple device.
I received this ad on my laptop. I am using the Google Chrome browser.
Garrett, please see the above replies – you most likely received the push notification from our website, advising about this issue, not the actual ad that is supposed to show on Apple devices. The ad is specifically targeted towards iPhone users.
Reported one link I got it through iphone FB app browser.
I got the pop up yesterday on my iPhone 7 every time I tried to open any article on the first page. The only way out was to exit the site. Never was able to read the articles.
Craig, I went ahead and disabled all ads for iPhone users until the issue is addressed. Please let me know if you see any more of this junk on your iPhone.
Thank you for your patience!
I found this on my android tablet using Chrome about 8:pm. Not sure when it arrived, may have been earlier in the day
Michael, are you sure it was an ad, or perhaps a push notification about this article from me? Please note that the push notification appears differently compared to the ad, which pretty much takes over the page.
This pop-up comes up on my desktop using Chrome. It is a daily pop-up and is different every time. very annoying
John, could you please take a screenshot and send it to me? I have never heard of this one appearing on desktops…
Thank you!
Nasim, Not quite the same subject, but my logon to PL seems to have changed from staying logged in for several weeks to having to log on every time I visit the site. I find this highly inconvenient. If this has happened of intent, perhaps you could make staying logged on in the original manner one option, and logging on every time another? My preference would be to stay logged in permanently. :)
Elaine, nothing changed on our end that logs you out automatically. When logging in, please make sure to check “Remember Me”, so that your computer can remember your info. This way, you don’t have to login again each time!
Thanks, Nasim. I was looking for ‘remember me’ in a different spot, but I found it now. I’ve been regularly logged in for so long, I don’t really know why my browser changed. I’m glad that you guys didn’t change it!
That Amazon ad has popped up on my iPhone w/Safari numerous times over the past week or more. For me, it came up after 5-10 seconds only on the Phototgraphy Life home page only. If I clicked on an article prior to then, the ad did not display until I returned back to the home page. With no way out of it, I was starting to avoid your site. Thanks for disabling it.
I’m fascinated that you think creating a push notification, from your very web site, that looks like the spam advertisement, was a good idea. Push notifications in chrome are already a questionable idea, and stunts like yours help me realize I should just never allow them. Photographylife now blocked.