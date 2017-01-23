Amazing Deal on NiSi Filter Holder Kit – 12 Hours Left!

Today only, and for a limited time (12 hours left), B&H has the NiSi Filter Holder Kit for $89.95. It is great price for such a superb kit, which we have been recommending ever since we had a chance to test it out (see our detailed NiSi Filter Holder Review). The kit includes a nice leather case in which you will find 67mm, 72mm, 77mm and 82mm adapter rings, an 82mm ultra-slim circular polarizer – that’s quite a bit of gear for the price!
If you shoot landscapes and you have challenges with capturing high contrast scenes, particularly at sunrise and sunset and your highlights are getting blown out, you should give filters a try – they help reduce light in particular parts of the frame coming into your sensor, allowing you to capture the whole scene. If you would like to find out more about filters and how to use them, check out our in-depth article on lens filters.
Here are the three filters we would recommend to go along the NiSi filter holder kit:
I already have this kit and this offer is a bargain – I paid a lot more!
I’ve recently put together a system from a Chinese company called Zomei. It appears to be a Lee knock off. It is being sold on eBay. It took awhile for me to assemble a system with a nice case. I may still try this Nisi system out since the two systems take the same filters. I like the idea of the polarizer built into the sytem!
Jay, at this price, the NiSi filter system is a steal! A solid polarizer alone is over $100 usually…
Will this work on the bulbous front end of the Nikon 14-24mm?
Thanks!
I should have also asked about a 95mm filter as well. What do you do if you have larger than 82mm?
Kim,
For that, you will need a special adapter and larger filters. NiSi does have such a kit, but it is not on sale. Specialized filters rarely go on sale though…
Kim,
You need the Lucroit Holder for the Nikon 14-24 . I have one .
Kim,
