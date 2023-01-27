One of my favorite expressions is a “sea change” moment. Even Miriam Webster’s entry for sea change is highly evocative: “Archaic. A change brought about by the sea.” You can imagine a time in the past when the ocean represented the ultimate unknown. To watch the sea, of all things, change, would be grand and terrifying.
Perhaps you’ve noticed that we’re in a sea change moment right now. I don’t say that lightly. As I see it, the incredible progress of artificial intelligence and machine learning in recent years is more than just a small trend, but something really fundamental. It doesn’t just apply to photography, but since photography is what I know best, I’ll try to keep this article more limited in scope.
It started off small enough. Several years ago, our post-processing software began to get slightly better upsampling and noise reduction algorithms. Then those algorithms got better. Artificial intelligence began lifting smartphone cameras beyond their small-sensor limits. Today, it seems that each new mirrorless camera and post-processing software is coupled with the buzzwords of “artificial intelligence” and “subject recognition.” It’s suddenly everywhere.
But the moment that gave me pause was when I opened ChatGPT. You’ve probably heard of it by now – it’s a language-processing model that can generate realistic-sounding answers to almost any question. The AI is known to screw up on some highly technical topics, but there’s already talk of people using it to replace their college essays and similar. I wanted to see if those concerns were overblown, so I gave it a simple prompt: “Write a few sentences about photography in a way that doesn’t sound like artificial intelligence wrote it.”
Here was its answer:
Photography is the art of capturing light and memories. It allows us to freeze a moment in time and look back on it with fondness, to remember the way the sun hit a loved one’s face or the way the wind blew through a field of flowers. It’s a way to tell a story, to document our lives and the world around us. Whether it’s through a professional camera or a smartphone, photography gives us the ability to share our perspective with others and to see beauty in the everyday. It’s a constantly evolving medium, and with each new technology and technique, we are able to push the boundaries of what is possible and create truly breathtaking images.
Really, that’s a mesmerizing response. When I saw that – and remembered that this technology is still in its infancy, literally two months old – I felt like I was watching the sea start to heave and shift in front of me.
To be blunt, people will use ChatGPT to replace Photography Life. They will use it to replace Thom Hogan, Nikon Rumors, Ken Rockwell, and the handful of other non-conglomerate-owned photography websites that have managed to hang on so far in the content-farming era.
If you’re feeling nervous, I should say, I don’t think they’ll succeed. Not completely. But when one person can generate 100 photography articles in a few minutes – articles that are better-written than what you’ll already find on content-farming photography sites (I’ll be nice and not name names) – they will. And the Google search engine, not smart enough to recognize the high-level factual errors bound to be in those ChatGPT articles, will start to rank them higher and higher. New photographers will only be increasingly misinformed.
The bigger sites like ours will probably weather the storm, but lots of smaller, independent photography blogs will be totally overwhelmed. Or, alternatively, they’ll need to shift to platforms like YouTube and TikTok to build a reputation and have anyone see their work. (That is, until the not-too-distant day that AI can make realistic video tutorials about photography, too, and spams them out again.)
It may sound like I’m being negative, but for all that I’ve written so far, I don’t think that technology – including this – is something to be scared of. My first thought when I tested the Nikon Z9 and Sony a1’s ridiculous machine-learning autofocus systems was, “this is amazing,” not, “the robot apocalypse is nigh!” Even ChatGPT leaves me in awe more than in fear. But I feel compelled to point out the issues that I see coming in the near future, and there are plenty of them in sight.
As for Photography Life, it’s really hard to say where this goes, but my guess is that we’ve been here long enough to stay in Google’s good graces no matter what happens to the internet around us. Even if we’re completely crowded out of search engines one day, there’s still a smaller audience – maybe you’re a part of it – who will remember Photography Life and keep visiting us anyway. I’ll continue to write articles as long as that audience exists.
But even though this won’t spell doom and gloom for Photography Life, it very well could shrink the “run by real photographers” landscape to just a handful of popular sites. (The photography world is already like that in some ways, and we got to this point just with traditional content farming, not the hyper-accelerated nature of ChatGPT.) Take that as you will.
Given all this, I’d like to make a few things clear. My stance is that Photography Life won’t publish any AI-generated articles. Nor will we post any AI-generated photos or illustrations. Every person I hire to write about photography will be a real photographer. Every piece of gear we review will pass through our hands. And finally, we’ll continue to be available in the comments to answer your questions about photography, help you choose equipment, or just talk.
At the end of the day, that’s all I can do as a person who loves photography and wants more people to learn and enjoy it. I can’t spit out a hundred articles an hour, so I try to make everything our team publishes on the homepage count. If that’s not enough to stay afloat in a world of generated content, so be it, but at least I feel like I’m not selling my soul.
Where does that leave you? I think you’d be wise to cultivate the skills to navigate a changing sea. The world is about to get more and more artificially generated, attention-grabbing, and shallow. The best advice I can give is to spend less time consuming the glut, and find real people you trust instead. I’m not talking about our website, and I’m not even talking about photography. Instead, I mean people who you see in person, learn from, and really talk to. Family, friends, pastors, doctors, teachers, fellow photographers – they’re not always going to be perfect, but at least they’re real.
Also, focus on the good. For all the potential concerns that I’ve mentioned today, I’m utterly convinced that AI will progress in ways that make our lives better, too. In everything from new medicines to new autofocus algorithms, the next few years have tremendous potential. Keep trying new things. And keep taking pictures. As a photographer, you already know an important truth about the world, one that will be very valuable in the future: The best antidote to oversaturation is just to keep things simple and tone it down a bit.
I enjoyed this article. Thank you!
Spencer, the paragraph you quoted is astounding. I feel the need to see a video of you relating, summarizing, of discussing the content of your article.
Hey Spencer.
I find your own take on the incoming storm of rapidly advancing applications of ML-based “AI” applications to be pretty insightful. Personally, I am still a bit on the fence regarding how we’re approaching this new mega-wave of uncharted territory, especially for us photographers.
I’m torn on both sides, between my nerdy side and my creative side. My nerdy side is impressed at how advanced these algorithms have become, especially when it comes to applications like ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Stable Diffusion, that are able to make pretty convincing products with very little (yet very simplistic) user input. However, my creative side is concerned over the implications this will bring for us photographers, especially when the lines increasingly blur between what is actually captured in real-life by a human photographer, and what is depicted as an illustration by a highly sophisticated algorithm.
It is good to express some healthy skepticism, but I also think it is outright wrong to dismiss “AI” as bringing little-to-zero benefits for humankind as a whole. While there are undoubtedly questionable applications of the technology, such as the recent release of a tool that uses the technology to allow users to remove even complex watermarks (usually those used by stock imaging websites) with relative ease, there are also genuinely useful applications of AI. I have found Adobe’s new AI-based masking and subject-selection tools in Lightroom Classic and Photoshop to be absolutely invaluable, and tools such as the Topaz suite have become part of my ever-expanding photographic toolset.
At the end of the day though, I still firmly believe that we will get to the point where AI-generation work will become so oversaturated and a bit overdone to the point where works created by humanity will actually begin to stand out more. So even though we are definitely in cloudy territory right now, I don’t see this as something that will kill off our craft. It will be different than we know it currently, but photography has been a constantly evolving craft.
Lee, you bring up some very interesting points. I don’t have an issue with AI autofocus or noise reduction algorithms improving, and I don’t think very many people do. But when the technology moves forward in one area, it moves forward in others – both good and bad – almost by necessity. One of those areas that I barely touched in the article, which you brought up, is AI-generated “photos.”
It’s amazing how realistic they can look these days. Even so, it’s an area where I think real photographers will always have a place. AI-generated “art” really isn’t gaining traction as a replacement for human-generated art. The few cases where it does, like that time where AI-generated pieces won an art competition, are usually met with ridicule. I don’t think that will change very much any time soon. (I could see some companies using AI-generated “photos” for their ads, though, and things like that, if they’re prepared for a bit of backlash.)
Absolutely. I’ve found that current implementations of many AI-based image generators to have issues when it comes to creating very fine detail, and other parts like proportions of various parts of the human body, and that of various animal species.
All that said, it is inevitable that the technology will improve to the point where it becomes increasingly difficult to determine whether it’s an actual photograph shot on-site, or an digital illustration generated by something like Stable Diffusion.
AI “art” is definitely one of the murkier applications of the technology in regards to the implications on a wider scale. I’ve seen people win art contests and whatnot using these sorts of AI-based generators, which will definitely raise a lot of eyebrows especially amongst the art and creatives community.
I wouldn’t be surprised if future competitions and whatnot were to make significant alterations to their rules and entry submission process in response to this. I’ve always felt that technological progress as of late is progressing at a rate where it’s more difficult for us to keep up and understand it fully in order to adapt.
Yet, even so, shunning and even ridiculing these applications and their users as a whole is wrong, in my opinion. There will always be people using them for more nefarious purposes, but it’s also important to look at the positive bit. Perhaps this might also inspire us photographers to “up our game”, in a way.
(On a related note, a deep thanks for sharing your technique on image averaging, or “AHDR”. I’ve been using it on all of my portfolio-worthy images to mimic a longer exposure and clean up noise to an almost scarily-clean degree. It’s basically replaced traditional HDR for all but the most contrasty frames for me.)
I really appreciate what all of you all write here, the passion and effort to take real, beautiful photos with the equipment you review. And I’ve already learned a lot here. Thanks! I want to read articles written by real humans who care, not machines.
I really appreciate it, thank you, John!
I’m a long-time reader of Photography Life because you and Nasim bring genuine insights and real value in the articles you publish.
I don’t even begin to pretend to understand all the implications of AI as manifested by ChatGPT.
However, if I was in the business of writing articles that were just syntactically correct presentations of nominal facts (so called “Content” writing) I would indeed be very afraid. Frankly, if I was Google, I would be very afraid, as ChatGPT serves up actual answers, not just a collection of links. Whether it is an accurate answer is still a question, but I would certainly think it reasonable that it will continue to improve over time.
But having used ChaptGPT to try doing a number of things, it is not the advance it seems at first glance. Short paragraphs (as in the above) are where it is at its best.
On the other hand, ask it to write an 1,800 word tutorial on focus stacking complete with appropriate illustrations. I think you will come away with a different impression. The longer the work it produces, the more insipid and repetitive the information becomes. Still beautifully rendered, but the insipid level goes up proportionally with length.
News aggregator sites will love this tool, and those who wrote “content” for them are going to be out of a gig. But the day it can produce an article as good or even close to anyone of your website articles is far away, in my opinion.
It lacks insight. Its output is comparable to a buzzed college student on deadline to turn in a paper: full of brazen confidence and certainty, and cleverly deployed yet ultimately empty repetition. It’s also just plain wrong sometimes. See futurism.com/cnet-…plagiarism.
I used to read a site called MotorBiscuit, but over time I realized its reviews of cars were bland and in some cases just factually in error, so I stopped. The articles left one feeling like they had taken a deep swig of Coke Zero.
Some months later I happened to again click on an article and for some reason began to take a look at their editorial staff, complete with LinkedIn Profiles.
The whole site is an AI generated construction, from the profiles in Linkedin to the fake photos of the writers, to the highly realistic but still AI generated photos of cars in their testing. This is actually what triggered my interest in ChatGPT, as I began to learn about the use of AI for SEO optimization and website “Content” generation.
But I stopped going to the above site because the content was bland and unuseful, long before I realized how it was being generated.
I predict that sites that generate real and valuable content like Thom Hogan and Photography Life will continue to flourish.
Petapixel and NikonRumors, on the other hand, are hosed. Or maybe they will flourish, as no one will be able to tell when they have been taken over by AI. Maybe they already have been.
But I think Photography Life (and even much smaller sites like it that publish real content) are still some many years away from a real threat at the content level. What Chat GPT does to search engine optimization and your ability to be found may be a different story, I don’t know. It seems that engines to detect AI writing are also proliferating quickly, so it will be an interesting race.
Mark, I really like your perspective here. It’s true, ChatGPT itself in the current iteration isn’t what I think will take over the photography article world. Your use of the words “insipid” and “bland” are very accurate once you deal with longer text.
That said, we’re clearly not far from the time when longer posts will be within the purview of ChatGPT and similar tools. Even right now, a semi-knowledgeable photographer/writer could edit out any repetitiveness or inaccuracies quickly enough. They could also add their own example photos of (to use your example) focus stacking, plus a couple sentences saying “the photos below” and make it sound right. Maybe it wouldn’t be possible to post 100 articles in a day, but 10 at least should be possible.
The arms race to detect AI writing is what really interests me. Will Google try to filter out AI articles? Or do they not care, so long as they’re generating clicks? I would say that Google results are already getting worse, due to the high rankings of so many content-farming sites – just try searching for recipes, or info about an upcoming TV show, and you’ll see – but who knows.
Perhaps an even more interesting question: how will ChatGPT ever do an actual review of a camera or lens? Could it write it? I imagine it could, even in its current form, as long as someone else has already done it. But it clearly cannot actually test and perform an actual review of a real lens. Thus, writing one would be somewhat easy, but the moment it is posted, a fraud has been committed on the reader. If you have no long term relationship with your reader and are a link farm (aka CNET) then perhaps no big deal for the monetization side of things (as opposed to the ethical breach). But people who are genuinely interested in photography will never trust a site again that claims to do a real review, if they learn it was really AI generated.
Right, I think there are a few layers to it. Obviously ChatGPT couldn’t actually do lab tests with the camera, and it never will be able to.
Can it make it seem like it did? As things are right now, I’m pretty confident that it couldn’t convince a reader that the “author” has held and tested the camera in question. It would need to fake too much data about high ISO tests and similar. But it’s probably at the level that it could convince me that a certain filter or tripod was tested in person, if the review is pretty surface-level.
You’ll notice that so far, there’s a lot more content farming on photography tutorials than there is on gear reviews. That’s largely because they’re easier for non-photographers to write. They also don’t generate much money most of the time, at least for the amount of effort they deserve, so the content farms have priced everyone else out. We’re pretty much the only big website left that publishes a lot of tutorials, aside from content farms and YouTube channels.
By the way, here’s what ChatGPT said when I asked it, “Write a short review of the Nikon Z7 II. Make sure to mention some positives and negatives.”
“The Nikon Z7 II is a high-end full-frame mirrorless camera that offers a wide range of advanced features and capabilities. One of the standout features of the camera is its impressive 45.7 megapixel resolution, which allows for incredibly detailed and high-quality images. The camera also boasts a fast and accurate autofocus system, as well as a wide range of customizable settings and controls. Additionally, the camera’s compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry and use on the go.
One of the pros of the Nikon Z7 II is its dual card slots that allows for a more efficient workflow and data backup. The camera also has great image stabilization, which allows for stable and sharp photos and videos even when shooting in low light.
On the downside, the Nikon Z7 II’s battery life may not be as long as some users would like, especially when shooting with the viewfinder. Additionally, the camera’s high price point may make it less accessible for some photographers.
Overall, the Nikon Z7 II is a powerful and versatile camera that is well suited for professional and advanced photographers looking for a high-quality, full-frame mirrorless camera with advanced features.”
So, yes, I think someone could use it to generate decent enough reviews of cameras they’ve never even held, if they don’t mind the review sounding like it came from Wikipedia rather than a real user. (And I doubt they will mind, if it generates some traffic and ad revenue.)
This is hilariously bad isn’t it? I mean, as an actual review. It reads like a product description on Amazon with a little “fair and balanced” thrown in.
Exactly as you say, this sounds like it was lifted verbatim from a Wikipedia entry.
As an entry in a link farm site that functions essentially as a catalog of descriptions of lenses or cameras to generate clicks, clearly it would do just fine.
But for anyone who knew even a minimal amount about what a real camera review looked like, and was actually looking for a real review, it would not be even close to what they were looking for, and would be a clear giveaway that it was instead the usual dreck from a content farm (and almost irrelevant whether human or AI generated- it’s bad as a true review either way).
The “reviews” I have had ChatGPT write have been long on description and good at making bold declarations about the camera (“Overall, the Nikon Z7 II is a powerful and versatile camera that is well suited for professional and advanced photographers….”) but offer little or no reasoning or logic explaining how the conclusion was reached and do a terrible job of communicating on the nuances of the product.
Catalog and product description copywriters are in deep trouble though….
Yes, exactly right. Although a question is, will Google’s algorithm be able to distinguish something like this from a legit review? So far they haven’t fully earned my confidence. On some searches, the results are great, and on others, the top 4-5 results will all be empty, filler content that’s heavily SEO-optimized but entirely useless. No wonder so many people are starting to append “Reddit” to their searches. Not that Reddit is especially reliable, but at least it’s real people answering the question.
This is a thought-provoking article, Spencer. I especially liked your advice, to seek out human connections, rather than consuming endless media.
And it’s especially important to avoid endless consumption. As a photographer, I find that especially important. I look at photography online sometimes on this site and some few others, but I don’t use consume photography through algorithmic feeds. And even then, I try not to consume mindlessly.
That being said, I this topic is dear to my heart, and not just because I also contribute here. Sadly, I don’t share the view that AI will make our lives better — just the opposite in fact. I think we can’t really use past examples of automation as a guide to what is coming.
AI is just growing too fast, and it has the potential to replace not just laborious work but all creative work, at least to the level where most people consume it. Think of what might happen in ten years: how will it be for a child growing up in a world where almost everything they are good it can be done better by AI that never gets tired? No human can compete with that.
I agree with you that the best antidote on a personal level is to keep things simple. Yet, humanity is being altered at a soceital level that will make personal life harder and more confusing, driven by a new level of AI-driven consumerism that is unlike anything we have seen before. We might gain some benefits, but at what cost? Replacing most creative work is only the beginning.
Thank you, Jason – and I can’t disagree. The problem is that the content-generated future is coming one way or another, so I think we have to take the good parts of it as best we can, like the new medicines, technologies, and so on. Maybe that’s just my impulse to be an optimist.
I’ve gotten to the point that I no longer try to plan or predict anything beyond a few years into the future. I think these technologies could change the world so fundamentally that none of what is “normal” now will be relevant in a decade. Or, maybe that’s totally wrong, and life will mostly continue like usual even as human capabilities are outpaced by AI in almost every field. I have no way of knowing, let alone preparing, one way or another.
I wonder if AI will ever fully replace humans. If you are a fan of Star Trek, you know that Mr. Data, the synthetic lifeform, struggled to understand humor. Sometimes I don’t understand it and what is funny to one person might not be funny to another. Will AI ever be able to give insight into topics that historically have required human experience and judgement.
Taking that to the world of photography, sometimes we view an image produced by one lens and we just like the way it looks vs. a different lens. Take bokeh for example, will AI be able to identify pleasing backgrounds and bokeh? I read Photography life, Thom Hogan and DPreview forums because I want to know users’ opinions concerning equipment and learn from their techniques. Which brings up another question, will AI be inventive when it comes to photography?
Mark, “inventive” is an interesting word. Because I don’t know that the artificial intelligences like ChatGPT and others are inventing much of anything, in and of themselves. Even in the paragraph that I quoted in the article, ChatGPT’s response was some kind of amalgam of things that real people have written about photography.
I know that ChatGPT’s training model was drawn from articles on the internet and other sources. I wonder if some of my own writing at Photography Life was incorporated into the data set that the model drew from, however tiny a part. (And same for your comment on this article appearing in future data sets, and so on.)
So no, I don’t think AI will be inventive in that sense. It can draw upon human creativity and reproduce some of it convincingly, though.
“ I’m utterly convinced that AI will progress in ways that make our lives better” – exactly what a robot would say. 😉
Beep boop!
Whoops, typo. What I meant to say is, of course I’m not a robot!
“exactly what a robot would say”
Only a robot would know exactly what a robot would say.
It’s robotception in these comments. Robots all the way down!