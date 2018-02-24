Adobe’s Software Bloating, Performance Issues and Bugs

I will be honest, I am not a fan of Adobe as a company. I never liked their business model: their practice of gobbling up competition (sometimes out of fear), their Creative Cloud extortion and their sleazy management that only cares about their next quarter revenues. But most of all, I never liked Adobe’s poor software development practices. In my past tech life, Adobe products were always a big pain due to numerous security holes and huge, frequent updates. In fact, Adobe has been notoriously bad with releasing poorly tested software with too many security holes. In 2011, Adobe dominated Kaspersky Lab’s top ten PC vulnerabilities list, with “extremely critical” security vulnerabilities that allowed attackers to gain access to computer systems and execute arbitrary code. These security vulnerabilities spanned several Adobe products, which most PCs had at the time and even today: Adobe Reader and Adobe Flash Player. No wonder Apple did not want to support flash in its iOS (which thankfully resulted in the slow demise of the Adobe Flash), since Flash was a very badly written, resource intensive platform to begin with. Although Steve Jobs mostly blamed Adobe Flash for being a PC-era platform, two of the biggest reasons why Flash support was excluded from iOS were in fact related to security and stability concerns.
Why am talking about all this? Because it is the end of 2014 and Adobe is still using the same, terrible software practices. I have just downloaded and installed the new Lightroom 5.7, the “latest and greatest” version of Lightroom. What did I get? 1 gigabyte of bloated software that is running slower than ever. In fact, in the first 30 minutes of running the darn thing, Lightroom has crashed twice and all I did was – view images. Yes, that’s right, I was simply going through my software catalog, comparing image crops from the Nikon D750. I thought perhaps something was wrong with my computer, so I rebooted, re-launched the new Lightroom 5.7 and did the same thing, only to find Lightroom crash again:
I cannot believe that Lightroom still has the oldest and the most annoying Lightroom bug, with Lightroom’s menus getting completely messed up and random presets getting applied when keyboard buttons are pressed or menu items are accessed. This problem has been reported ages ago and Adobe engineers still cannot figure out how to fix the darn problem. Just have a look at this thread on Adobe forums that was created over two years ago and the latest update was posted about 5 months ago, with an Adobe employee saying “This has been fixed in 5.5 (sort of – see below)”. Yes, “sort of”. Apparently, fixing this particular bug requires far-reaching changes to the way that Lightroom handles menus on Windows. And since these changes were “too extensive” and “potentially destabilizing”, Adobe only provided a temporary fix. Well guess what, I have seen the same problem in Lightroom 5.6, so the problem has not been “sort of” addressed. What a joke!
And I am not thrilled about the speed of Lightroom either – on my custom built machine that sports the latest technology (4th Gen Intel i7 4770K, 32 GB of RAM, Fastest SSD Hard Disks and NVIDIA Quadro Video Card), everything is supposed to fly. And yet Adobe manages to make my machine look like it is an obsolete piece of junk. How did we come down to this? Let’s have a quick look at how Adobe has been bloating Lightroom, since version 2 (I have been keeping different versions of Lightroom on my computer for a while). Take a look at the below table of Lightroom releases, along with their sizes:
- Lightroom 2.7: 156.4 MB
- Lightroom 3.6: 248.8 MB
- Lightroom 4.4: 826.2 MB
- Lightroom 5.0: 849.7 MB
- Lightroom 5.2: 858.7 MB
- Lightroom 5.6: 976.2 MB
- Lightroom 5.7: 999.5 MB
Whoa, that’s a pretty big change in size, going from 156 megabytes to a gigabyte in 4 years of development. OK, it is probably not fair to say this, as there have been many changes in Lightroom since version 2. After-all, new modules and Lens Corrections were introduced and more cameras are now supported, which did increase Lightroom’s size. But over six times the size?
What baffles me still, is that Adobe chooses to deliver software in its entirety every time an update is released. During the cycle of updates, we are dealing with beta, release candidate and final versions of Lightroom, each weighing more than the predecessors. By now since Lightroom 5 debuted, I must have downloaded at least 10 Gigabytes worth of Lightroom updates. That is just ridiculous. Instead of giving one major install and providing incremental updates, Adobe’s software team just repackages and re-releases the whole thing. We are not dealing with small files anymore – each update is now one gigabyte in size. What’s next? A two gigabyte Lightroom 6 that won’t run on my machine?
Next up is memory consumption and memory leaks. Lightroom is by far the worst in this regard. Launch Lightroom and work with it for a few days on different files without closing – see what happens. A few years back, I saw Lightroom once eat up all of my RAM, yes all 16 GB of it (either Lightroom 3 or 4, can’t remember for sure). Those memory leaks were only partially addressed. If you work in Lightroom long enough, you might still get to the point when it becomes a memory hog. The same is with Photoshop. Try to stitch a panorama with a few dozen images and see how quickly you can crash Photoshop. It will eat up your RAM, then come to a slow death, requiring you to terminate the process and start over.
Lastly, let’s talk about the Creative Cloud updates. OK, whether I liked it or not, I was forced to move up to the cloud. With Adobe CS6 death, I needed to be on the edge, so when Adobe finally made the $9.99 per month Photography plan permanent, I switched. Since then, Adobe has delivered many more gigabytes of installs and updates, bloating up my system more than ever. The latest update? Adobe Photoshop CC 2014, the “latest and greatest” Photoshop. I was at first happy to see this update, but upon closer look, I discovered that Adobe installed the new version of Photoshop in parallel to my Photoshop CC. Now I have two versions of Photoshop on my computer, yay! Take a look at this beautiful screenshot:
It turns out that the new 2014 version had so many amazing features, that Adobe folks decided it is best to keep both just in case things don’t work as they should in the new version. If I am happy with Photoshop CC 2014, I am supposed to uninstall the old version myself. Hmm…I see where Adobe is going with this. In 2015, when Photoshop CC 2015 comes out, I will have three versions of Photoshop on my computer! This smells so much like Java Runtime. I remember once uninstalling about 10 versions of Java on a PC at work, wondering how one could even manage to do that. Seems like Adobe is heading towards the same direction with its Creative Cloud.
Conclusion
Adobe’s practice of releasing badly tested software that is full of bugs and security vulnerabilities, along with developing a cloud platform that was not initially protected against account theft is unacceptable by today’s standards. With such bad press surrounding Adobe in the past few years, one has to wonder if Adobe will ever do anything to clean up its mess and try to be a better software company before more people in the industry start turning their backs and switching to other platforms. Sadly, Adobe executives know that there are no direct alternatives for its Photoshop software, so they just do not seem to care. Personally, I strongly dislike supporting companies like Adobe that are focusing on satisfying their board of directors and meeting their year-end sales quotas, rather than delivering good service to their customers.
With the death of Apple Aperture (which Adobe clearly capitalized on by quickly releasing a plugin for Lightroom), choices for post-processing and file management software are even more limited. Aside from a few tools like Capture One, ACDSee, DxO OpticsPro and Corel Suite that only provide limited functionality for managing and editing images, there is not much competition to Lightroom that provides an “all in one” workflow solution. My next project will be to explore DxO and Capture One software in more detail to see if the two or the combination of different software tools can accommodate my workflow needs. I want to see how practical it is for a working pro to switch to another software platform, so my plan is to provide detailed coverage of the process, along with listing pros and cons of different software tools when compared to Adobe.
Comments
So based on your statement of hate for Adobe, that must mean you’re not a fan of Apple, Microsoft, Canon, Nikon, etc, b/c they do pretty much the same thing. They gobble up the competition when they can and they worry about the revenues for the next quarter (if they don’t, the stock brokers hammer them). So what’s the difference in Adobe and all the others?
RDW, did you even read the article or its title? Adobe’s software is buggy, full of vulnerabilities and memory leak issues – that’s the problem. Every company cares about its revenues, but very few extort their customers to switching to a monthly plan without giving other options, then continuously delivers poorly written software.
I did read the article, most software out there is full of bugs and vulnerabilities, that’s why they keep sending out patches. You’ve heard of the iCloud security breach and the breach at Home Depot, Target, Neiman Marcus and others? If you are that concerned about LR and other Adobe products, why not just go with an alternative like Photo Mechanic and others?
RDW,
So, according to your “logic”, either everyone is identically bad or identically irresponsible?
In this arena, Topaz and NIK write and support software correctly. OnOne and DxO are flaky and will die if they do not clean up their act. Microsoft Excel is bulletproof, and Outlook almost is. Quicken is a joke. Firefox and Chrome are developed by professionals that are excellent. And, it is not just LR and PS, as mentioned in the article, since Adobe clearly has an almost complete portfolio of bloated, bullying software packages, again relative to peer offerings.
The point being addressed here is how badly — relative to their peers — Adobe writes software.
I just cannot tell if your observations reflect your lack of knowledge or if you have an axe to grind.
Umm, I’m not the one who’s wrote an article crying about the product, but continue to use it. I don’t have an axe to grind. I don’t personally know the author, I’m just giving my two cents like everyone else. If it’s that bad, then find an alternative and stop giving them your money. If I was as dissatisfied, I wouldn’t continue to give them my money.
I use the software almost daily and it works for me. I never said it was perfect, but I’m not gonna waste any tears crying about it and continue to fork over money for it.
RDW, please refrain from using phrases like “crying” when mentioning the above article – I am criticizing Adobe’s software team and its management for their poorly developed software. One cries when they are hurt and I am not – just frustrated. The point of writing this article is to try to get to Adobe, so that they can address these concerns. I am tired of reporting bugs like everyone else, that gets us nowhere. In regards to choice, you are right. That’s why I am planning to spend more time looking at alternatives.
Well first of all, people don’t just “cry” when they are hurt! Second, writing a blog post in and of itself isn’t going to make them change or fix their software (at least not in and of itself). Just like every other major corporation, I’m sure they have people testing and working on software issues. Maybe it’s not going as fast as you would like or think it should be, but maybe you have insight we don’t have about what’s going on over at Adobe. Maybe they are just sitting around and gobbling up subscriptions and just collecting money from the masses and just laughing all the way to the bank for each new subscriber. Maybe they’re the only software company with bugs in their code. You’re right, guess I’ll get on the hate Adobe band wagon and hate my LR and PS and fall in line like most others.
RDW, my previous articles (along with articles from my peers in the industry) criticizing Adobe for their creative cloud platform were quite effective in my opinion. I believe we were able to make Adobe bring down their price plan to $10, allowing many to take advantage of a better price, instead of $40+ per month subscription. So a blog post about issues could be effective, especially if others give support – and they already have, see many comments in this article from similarly frustrated people. I have tried other avenues, to no avail, so the hope is that it will work :)
And please do not think that I am forcing my opinion on you (I deleted an irrelevant comment by “Dave”). All feedback is welcome and I really respect your opinion on the matter. Thank you.
It is funny. I thought to myself when I saw this article, it ain’t happening to me! Today I get this message, “‘LR encountered-an error when reading from it’s preview cache and needs to quit”. There are many people that have encountered this problem. Before I go off deleting files and stuff, I’d like to ask this forum if you have a simple solution for me. And at the same time, how many have encountered this problem?
RDW, you jerk, SHUT UP!
RDW does seem to have a problem, this is not YouTube where they incense others for the sake and insistence of their ‘right’ to say their tuppence worth of the top of their head without regard to the wider issues at hand. RDW should read Nasim’s article again and make sense of something that genuinely erks a LOT of us – that Adobe is a poor market leader compared to others who take that responsibility seriously.
I note that Dx0 Pro 10 Elite is now out in bundle version (the Essential seems to be missing out on PRIME noise reduction) and I am taking a serious look at it and may ditch CC after 12 months unless Adobe hears the message that Nasim has heralded rightly on our behalf – Adobe is now just TOO FAT !!!
Adobe needs to go on a diet and become a lean machine that hums along rather than a dreary experience of wait… wait… wait…
Who said this was a forum where you had to agree with the author? Why don’t you flock there and since you like DxO so much, good for you!
Bruce, you PUNK, why don’t you come and shut me up. I live in Texas, I’ll meet you in downtown Dallas. Just say when.
texas – this explains it….
You got that right jack! It explains everything.
Gentlemen, please, let’s refrain from personal remarks and attacks. Not worth it :) Instead, let’s perhaps do a meet-up sometime, have a beer or two and relax – I am sure each person participating in this forum is very nice in real life!
Yes, that explains a lot..
I love a bit of empty chest beating….mmmmm…so manly.
Nasim, no software is perfect. Neither Topaz, nor Nik, none. And the other thing: for example, Topaz is just a plugin. Photoshop is a whole software. And crashing also depends on the computer that is used on.
The other thing, I wouldn’t fight with readers. I believe you’re a professional in several industries, I believe you have a well-running blog, but if you don’t want a lot of unsubscribers, just swallow. It’s just my view. You don’t need to agree.
CommentR, I fully agree, no software is perfect! But it would be nice if the company that makes the software fixes problems that have been there for over two years…
And I am not arguing just to prove my point – just disagreeing and creating a discussion :) I think discussions are healthy and I am not here to force my opinion on anyone. PL is all about communication and I more than welcome different opinions… Like I said, I knew that there would be people that would disagree with me, which is perfectly fine and welcome :)
CommentR, that was exactly my point, “no software is perfect…” I don’t think anyone is “unsubscribing,” at least not me. I just didn’t agree wholeheartedly with the entire article. And I stated “my” opinion and Nasim and others didn’t agree. I’m not going to lose any sleep over it, as I’m sure Mr. Naism won’t either.
RDW, thank you sir, we can agree to disagree, but it does not mean that we do not like each other :) The fact that you are replying to comments and staying active says a lot and I thank you for that.
Yes Mr. Nasim, we’ll have to agree to disagree. I agree, my comments are not personal towards you, so keep the articles coming and I’ll keep commenting (hopefully on a more agreeable subject matter). :)
commentR, usually I would agree. Not this time! Nasim’s insights are bang on. Many Adobe users will tell you that. I salute Nasim for bringing forward a problem that exists and only getting worse. Many tried before but Adobe, having almost a monopoly on the industry, could not give a hoot. I would like o see more people writing about it.
And as for not disagreeing with readers…Are you kidding me? He is being nice here. If the ones that come here to read don’t like it, they can get the hell out. I for one would not miss them
And another thing, you and Mr. Texas (and some others) would do the community good if you used your real profiles and names. Exactly like Nasim and others…
Cheers
Nasim is not ‘fighting’ with his readers, he is putting forward a valid topic (and a point of view) – for discussion.
That’s what forums and blogs are for – or did you not know that?
If you only want pap, I respectfully suggest you are in the wrong place?
Yes, you are right on one point, Photoshop is a whole software – which is exactly why it is so important that it works properly.
Just swallow?
Really?
Are you a man or a doormat?
RDW, I am trying to sympathize with you but it is rather difficult. Really….You sound like someone who forms an opinion before reading anything. Adobe has some OF THE WORST coded software out there. I am not anything close to programmer or a computer engineer but my friend is. He always tells me that he feels sorry for me that i have to use Adobe.
The truth is, Lightroom is by far the worst program I have on my computer (I have about 50 programs). THE WORST!!!
lightroom 2 was quick and lean. Lightroom 4 feels like a an overweight truck driver. I have Lightroom 5 and never installed it (what a waste of money) because everyone says it is even slower than 4.
I will never buy CC, it might be $9.99 now but mark my words, it will be three times that much in two years or so. The bad thing is that Adobe will stop making the stand alone and in a few years we will have to find another solution…and we will.
Cheers.
I don’t need your opinion to form my own opinion. If LR is the worst program on your computer, then just uninstall it. I read the article and I just happen to disagree. I don’t have very many issues with LR and I used it almost daily. Other people apparently have a different experience with LR that’s different from mine. And you don’t have to use Adobe, you just choose to use it. If you would “read” the other comments on this post, you’ll see that there are several different alternatives out there. You have the right not to buy CC or any other Adobe product.
Cheers.
RDW
I am the one who usually finds herself in your position, but on this occasion I have to say that Nasim is right on the money and find your comments simply empty and nihilistic. The reason you are getting flak is not because you dare to disagree with Nasim and others, but because you seem to have nothing of value to contribute.
You cannot say Nasim is wrong (because he self evidently isn’t), you are simply criticising him for criticising Adobe – without offering any constructive way forward to a useable solution – other than to tell him to stop using the software. That’s not much of a solution.
Disagreeing is fine if you can show up the flaw in the reasoning and (ideally) provide the correct answer or a useable solution. But you haven’t done that.
Of course much of the software out there has bugs and that in itself reflects badly on those companies who do not take sufficient care to make a product fit for purpose before charging money for it, but at least many of them quickly produce effective fixes and show a modicum of concern for their customers. That is good, ethical business practice and from a purely financial point of view they are driven by the competition of companies selling similar products and who are only too happy to take the business away from them.
However, as Nasim points out, Adobe and one or two others are not like this. Adobe has, by a process of acquisition, gobbled up virtually all its opposition (much as Microsoft did) and now holds a virtual monopoly. Bad news.
Like all monopolies, they quickly became lazy, complacent and increasingly greedy. Nasim has provided ample evidence of this and all of us who use PS and LR have experienced poor performance, corporate indifference and sleazy, underhand, extortionate pricing policies.
Now if there was a truly viable alternative, good old fashioned capitalism could kick and we would all vote with our feet and tell Adobe where they might like to stick there software – but unfortunately there isn’t and so we can’t.
Unfortunately, PS and LR are in practical terms, the only pieces of photo software in the marketplace that offer the photographer a complete workflow from image ingestion to final output. There are other software programmes available but they are either somewhat piecemeal in what they do or they do not do it as well as Adobe (in the sense that although they are reliable they simply don’t have the range of features that Adobe has).
So, if you have a viable alternative to PS and LR, we are all waiting with bated breath…..
Betty, you obviously don’t get it. You keep saying there is no alternative when there have been plenty of alternatives offered. You might not like the alternatives available, but there are alternatives. Who in their right minds would continue to pay for a product they don’t like when there are other choices available?
You’re like the people who move close to an airport and then start complaining about the noise from the jets that are taking off and landing. Move to another neighborhood; the house may not be what you like, but you definitely are not forced to live there. And as far as “getting flack”, believe me, I haven’t lost one minute of sleep over any “flack” you think I’m getting. I can take it as much as I can give it!
No RDW, I think I get very well.
You are right, there are alternatives but they do not do what PS and LR do.
So there effectively is no VIABLE choice – that is my point.
The point is that conceptually PS and LR are spot on for most photographers but practically their experience is poisoned by a company that is complacent, greedy and indifferent to input from its customers.
That is the definition of a bad company.
That is the point.
Quote from a line of a song “Question everything. Or shut up and be a victim of authority”.
If people sat on their backsides and accepted the status quo nothing would happen, no progress would be made, nothing would change. By “crying”, as you put it, if enough people get together and kick up a fuss then something gets done about it.
You are one of the lucky ones RDW where everything works fine. But for a lot of people things don’t work fine and they don’t have the option of NOT paying for something that doesn’t work well. e.g. someone who has hundreds of thousands of images. It’s not as simple as merely uninstalling and not buying it.
Well said.
Andy, everything doesn’t work fine, but I work around the things that don’t. If LR and PS was causing me as much grief as it apparently is for most of the people on this blog, I most definitely wouldn’t be paying for it each month. Other software I tried wasn’t doing it for me, so I moved on.
And if someone has “hundreds of thousands” of images they’ve edited and loaded with the software, then I can’t imagine that the software is that bad if they’ve been able to use it for that long a time.
Well Betty, it obviously isn’t a bad enough company for you to stop giving your money to and supporting. That’s my point.
RDW
Well your point is pointless.
You are still not paying attention.
If I stopped using Adobe, the alternative would be worse.
That’s the point.
ROFL, well my point maybe pointless to you, but I’m not the one paying for a product I’m not happy with. You keep saying there are no alternatives, but you apparently haven’t tried the others to see if they would be worse, you just jumped on the band wagon of complaining about your current product.
Well, just keep paying and keep complaining and hopefully Adobe will address your issues one day.
RDW
You are still not paying attention.
I have said a number of times now that I have investigated and used, other software and, like many others, have found it deficient.
I am tempted to capitalise that, but it might be interpreted as shouting.
So put your thinking cap on, concentrate hard, and read it again.
And I don’t do ‘jumping on bandwagons’.
It is only by applying pressure do we stand a chance of pushing this behemoth into upping its game.
You apparently prefer to blunder about finding ‘workarounds’, in the hope that something or someone will come along to sort it out for you ‘eventually’.
It’s a bit like limping or hopping on one leg, because you are too lazy or too apathetic to bend down and take the stone out of your shoe.
Well just keep forking over the money Ms. Betty for a product you’re not happy with. And apparently this “behemoth” is not addressing your concerns even though you continue to pay them. Why don’t you use that energy and those $$$ and attempt to persuade another software provider to “up their game” for their product. Speak with your dollars!
And what do I do in the meantime?
Hop from one piece of underspecified to another?
No thanks.
I meant to say ‘underspecified software’.
Which brings us full circle to the fact that Adobe is a company with a good product but a bad attitude.
Betty, was your previous career in management? Did you have authority over people? I think you did and you miss it… It is so obvious from the way you talk down to people (I can be a pain but oh man, you take a cake). I have dealt with a management morons like you all my life (barely over 100 IQ but think that they are “all that”) :) – actually people like you were the reason I went back to consulting, which I love, so in a way “thanks” are in order…. (Oh how I hate career oriented, step on the necks of others to get ahead, a-holes who poses great bs skills but have no brain power for anything else) :)
@jack
Hello jack
What a surprise.
How nice to hear from you again.
I should have known, from the immediate descent into overt abuse, that I was being addressed by jack, our resident, five star, fully paid up member of the cultural intelligentsia.
I am so sorry jack, I was unaware that you felt you had been talked down to, and if such was the case, please accept my unreserved apology. However, as an intellectual dwarf, I suppose pretty much everyone ends up talking down to you. But surely you must be used to that by now?
I am more flattered than I can say that people ‘like me’ are the reason you went back to consulting (or did you mean insulting, – your spelling has not improved I am afraid). And of course I am very pleased that you love your work as much as you do.
Could I perhaps have been the unwitting inspiration (the subject of a reason forum discussion), that nudged you into the demanding world of IT, sky diving and woodwork? A sort of cerebral action man? It would make me proud to think I had contributed in some small way to your achieving this lofty goal.
I know we ‘career oriented’ people must be terribly irritating, but I can at least reassure you that my career was not in management – although I did employ a manager to manage my business and the small team of specialists I had the pleasure to work with.
Finally, I must admit jack, that having all that ‘brain power’ can be a burden at times, but mercifully it is something you will never have to be troubled by.
oh Betty Betty – I was smarter than people like you at the age of 14 (when I was taking quantum physics while being a freshmen in HS) – I guess designing my own video game (hardware kind with programmable bios) at 13 was an accomplishment too (I also did my first woodworking project then – an electric guitar with pickups winded by me) :) – Again, people like you can’t talk down to me – you are simply too far beneath me (so, how many languages do you speak Betty? – funny – I can see you are using text editor to spell check your posts, nice… hehehe:) ) – I was referring to you managing people and “although I did employ a manager to manage my business and the small team of specialists I had the pleasure to work with” answers it – you miss it and constantly are trying to feel like you are in the position of power by putting others down; the only person with sub par intellect here is you my dear Betty – I was declared a genius at 13 and based on the tests almost 20 years latter my intellect went up not down :) – lets face it – you are an idiot who tries to elevate yourself by putting others down. “Finally, I must admit jack, that having all that ‘brain power’ can be a burden at times, but mercifully it is something you will never have to be troubled by.” <– and you must be under impression that the IQ of 105-115 is high… lol. the chip on your shoulder must burn so much – just when you though that having your own business made you smarter than most… lol
Oh my, jack jack, I had no idea I was in the presence of a genius.
From your writing skills and vulgarity I thought I was in the presence of a 14 year old with learning difficulties.
RDW
You are right.
Apologies.
I will stop feeding this silly troll.
Ladies and Gentlemen, I can tell you something for sure – if we all meet in real life, I am sure we will be very respectful towards each other. I am sure you would love each other’s company. It is OK to disagree, but please let’s keep it civil :)
Love you all!
Betty, one attribute which I have NEVER possessed was modesty. So, how many languages do you speak? (I at least do not use spell check even when I write in my 3rd language – lol). Vulgarity? nahh… One is not vulgar for calling and idiot by his/hers name…. :)
Quiz: Class, which of the two examples below represents correct use of an English language?
1. “From your writing skills and vulgarity I thought I was in the presence of a 14 year old with learning difficulties”
2. “Based on your writing skills and vulgarity I thought I was in the presence of a 14 year old with learning difficulties”
:)
I didn’t know I was in the presence of an English major…. lol
Betty and Jack, go to your rooms or better yet, get a room. :)
As Mr. Nasim has stated, we can disagree w/o the name calling.
hehe – nice one RDW – :) “..better yet, get a room..” yeah, she wishes… lol – look at you, all political – but you are right – Betty has a talent to get the worse behavior from me….
Jack, how many languages a person speaks has nothing to do with this person IQ or ability to write Nobel Prize winning books. People who wrote great books spoke, most of them, one language but in the best, masterful way.
I like your arguments, minus insults, but I DO LIKE Betty’s arguments too and I believe that both of you are HIGHLY INTELLIGENT people.
RDW, I have worked in software development before. I worked with huge, mega-software ERP platforms that are hundred times, if not more, the size of Adobe software. When we got SAP up and running without any configuration, it took up about 100 GB of space – it is a monstrous platform. And yet SAP, Microsoft, Oracle and most other software companies do not deliver all updates in one huge chunk. If software is buggy, they fix it, not sleep on those bugs for several years just because they will cause “destabilization”. That’s just bad software development practice. In regards to Home Depot, Target and others that got hacked, they do not force me to switch to their system on a monthly basis. I have a choice. If Home Depot took every customer’s credit card, billing and other personal info like login and password and stored it somewhere, I bet customers would be pretty ticked off if they got hacked.
Yes, I will definitely try other software, but my experience so far has not been very positive. Photo Mechanic is not Photoshop or Lightroom. It has its strengths, but it does not replace all functionality that Adobe provides. The same with most other photo suites. I have heard a lot of good things about Capture One and I want to see how well it works as a Lightroom replacement. Might be a learning curve, but I am willing to try, since I am getting sick of these constant crashes…
Well, that’s my point, you do have choices. You may not like the choices, but you do have them.
RDW – you are out of line.
As end users we need to make the software companies aware of the problems.
We can do it with $ by switching but why throw the baby out with bath water?
Sometimes we just need to let the company know that they need to step up their game.
Out of line how? By not jumping on the band wagon and crying about software that I’m “freely” paying for? Like I said, I’m sure Adobe knows about their software issues that you guys are aware of. I get crashes on my Windows and Mac machines and they send out fixes on a weekly basis. I’m sure there are other software bugs and crashes for other programs, what’s the difference?
RDW, this is not YouTube, go there as that seems the natural forum for you, lots of guys like you there… birds of a feather flog together and all that. You can be ‘out of line’ as much as you like there, OK?
Hoeras, when does disagreeing with an author become being out of line? I didn’t call him any names or insult his intelligence, I just happened to disagree. I think YOU should flock on over there and to a place where everyone thinks the same.
There you go again… the guys here are used to civil interchanges even where there are different views and what you are doing goes against the grain in the atmosphere we have here.
The etiquette followed here is usually of a high standard.
PS: Correcting my misspelling, I said you should go where birds of a feather ‘flock’ together. Ergo, YouTube.
PPS: We all hope Adobe is listening and if they do, then we will all be happy and we will praise them for it. Positive action never comes from negative thinking.
RDW
Sorry, but disagreeing on its own is not enough.
To just disagree without offering a useful alternative amounts to no more than just being disagreeable.
Flock not flog
Dictionary: “FLOG..to beat with a whip, stick, etc., especially as punishment; whip; scourge…”
:-)
Would that be considered a Freudian slip? Not sure, English is not my native language..
Well Betty, go back and read all the comments from me and others where other alternatives have been given.
RDW
We are not ‘freely paying’ for Adobe software.
We are reluctantly paying because there isn’t a really viable alternative.
If you are happy to swallow whatever Adobe serves up, that’s your choice.
The rest of us have a right to complain when the product does not do what is promised.
It sticks in our collective gullet.
And the “difference” is that Adobe doesn’t produce the fixes, at least not in a timely way and sometimes not at all.
Well stop “freely paying” and maybe they’ll get the message. If you don’t want to learn another software suite, then that’s your issue. As stated many times, there are others on this blog who have found alternatives that work as well or better for them as Adobe’s LR. Have you even tried any of those other alternatives or are you just wanting to whine as well?
Yes you do have the right to complain all you want. Keep up the good work.
RDW,
You are confused. It is you who is apparently ‘freely paying’, not me.
And like Nasim and many other serious photographers, we have looked at the alternatives …and found them wanting.
I use a number of different pieces of software on occasion but none of them have a full featured workflow like LR and PS.
Pay attention.
I have said that more than once.
If I am missing out, please point me in the right direction.
Betty after trying out Capture One for a month I was blown away at how much better it is than lightroom, no more lightroom for me.
None of them are as full featured as Photoshop and Lightroom.
Would it not be a good thing if Adobe got there act together and adjusted their attitude to their customers?
Then these pages would be packed with praise – not complaints.
Chris
That’s fine – I’m not a particular advocate for Adobe.
Capture One is excellent but is somewhat clunky for my taste and cannot do many of the thigs that LR can.
I guess that in the end, we all have to find a ‘best fit’ for ourselves whether it be software or camera equipment.
I am playing with Iridient Developer to try to get over the poor Adobe rendering of Fuji files but will stay with LR for Nikon.
Betty Capture One has everything LR has and does it better from what I see, I didn’t think capture one had brushes like LR but it does, you just need to watch their tuts to see what it can do.
RDW,
Please don’t ridiculously and obstinately troll the issue at hand.
If your point is that “all software companies suck equally,” then you are whining at a level of hyperbole far beyond anyone on this board. And if your point is NOT that all software companies suck equally, then there is no merit to any of your distracting opinions, because very clearly Nasim didn’t say that was endorsing Apple or Microsoft or any other brand.
What he clearlyis that Adobe has (and has had) an opportunity to improve itself and that it has time-and-time-again failed to do this. While this may be intuitive and not directly spelled out to you — such that it requires thinking — what Nasim is indicating is that the Adobe brand is continually underperforming (when it could very easily reach far higher levels — which would be valuable not only practically for artists, but economically for stakeholders).
Adobe has a failure of leadership to address these things — as Microsoft has in the past. Just as Microsoft is NOT the leaders in Mobile (guess why not??), because they dropped the ball — so Adobe’s executives threaten its marketshare should increasingly disruptive technology or trends arise.
Does Adobe think that photographers don’t realize we have other options?
Just as “Rosetta Stone” rested on its laurels, about a dozen start-up language programs (such as “Fluenz” and “Duolingo”, etc, etc) to take advantage o the modern software/mobile/cloud environment. Now Rosetta Stone’s programs have been forced to drop their price in half! And they are often called “worth less” (not “worthless” — but worth LESS) — much as what’s happening to Lightroom, when compared to competitors.
What Nasim is provided — if somewhat sharp tongued — is excellent advise for Adobe to consider. Especially by pointing out key faults that can be QUICKLY, and EASILY addressed, this advise is a service. By contrast, your obstinance and Adobe’s hubris serve neither Adobe, artists, or any stakeholder in the company.
And this is not an insult, its plain to anyone.
Dude, you can’t even read or didn’t bother to read. My point had nothing to do with other companies or who the author was or was not endorsing. My point was that there are other options and that’s always going to be my point. And if I was trolling, I’d be looking for other people’s comments to go and make statements about just to be making them (sort of like you looking for my comments and trolling). I made my original comment and all others have been replies to others comments on my comments.
Like I’ve said to all the others, just keep giving Adobe your money since you can’t or won’t try other software out there like others have. So you complain but still fork over the money – makes sense to me.
+1. I’ve hated LR and its childish user interface from day one -have a workflow entirely based on Aperture, delivering for both Nikon & Fuji an excellent output. In fact, combining both systems, the best possible. Shame come over you Apple to stop Aperture’s development and likely replace it by some kind of smartphone-compliant app/cloud-kind of thing.
Hey Nasim,
For one, I think you should stay more on topic in your article than you do. When talking about photo-stuff software like Lightroom and PS, stick to that. Yes, Flash and Adobe Reader have security problems, but a careless reader could read your post as Lightroom and PS having security issues, which they don’t seem to have (though they probably have others).
As to your comments about LR, I have a completely different experience. It never crashes, I have (so far, fingers crossed) never come across any of the bugs you mention etc. Also, I don’t see the bloat you are talking about, but then again, I do regularly “maintain” my computer and Lightroom. Cleaning out the cache, compacting the database etc are important steps to take regularly to avoid bloat and slow-downs. Interestingly Chrome from Google is mentioned as an example of well written software, but that must have been said in jest. Chrome who easily gobbles up several hundred megabytes just showing simple web pages? Chrome is a bloated monster and full of bugs.
As for PS, same there, I have never experienced any problems, and I have never ever used a well rounded image editing package with the stability and features of PS, but perhaps it’s just me.
Finally, I strongly disagree with your (and others) comments about CC. CC is a fantastic offer for me, I get an enormous amount of software for a lot less than I pay Starbucks every month. I don’t like the user interface of Premiere Pro, and would much prefer to use Sony Vegas if I could, but Sony Vegas is (and has been for years now) unable to stay alive for more than mere minutes when working on difficult stuff (for example color grading 4K video). So sure, I’d love a better UI for PP, but I value its stability (compared to the competition) a lot more.
The reality is that much software today is (as is also mentioned in this discussion) plateauing as it comes to features. This means there are fewer and fewer reasons to upgrade. Word 2.0 was perfect for most of what users need today. The problem then is that Adobe’s revenue will drop. Existing customers upgrading is the most important source of revenue for any larger software company. If people stop upgrading because they do not need the newer features, the software company producing that software will go under. I am more than willing to pay regularly to keep my supplier alive, the alternative is to go find new suppliers every five years, and THAT is expensive. Far more expensive than CC ever will be.
Honestly, if one is a professional and Adobe licensing costs are a strain on ones economic results, one are in the wrong business. For any professional, the cost of the full CC package is so low it should be completely irrelevant to the bottom line.
Anthon B,
With all due respect, I am not sure you know what you are talking about even though you are quite likely more technical than I am. Specifically, in Windows 8.1, I assume you know about “Resource Manager” that has a “memory” tab? Well, I have 32 GB of memory that shows about 90% “free” when I boot up. I use both Firefox and Chrome hard, with 50+ tabs often, and concurrently. They never, never take up more than a few Gigs of memory. On the other hand, when I open LR and/or PS, either and particularly both will quickly gobble up the last 60%-80% of memory, over a few hours of operations with me working on only 5-10 photos in PS. In LR, I have a large number of photos, and they are large since I have a D800 and use the Nikon 5000D to scan transparencies. The fact that LR and PS must be closed to recover this used up memory means definitively, and I think I am being technically correct, that LR and PS have unbelievably wild and unruly “memory leaks”. In the old days, memory leaks meant that the software developer was a hack.
“Bloat” is a related but separate problem. No one cleans out the attic unless forced. Bloat means that the software debris of past idiots exists and is carried forward in the same ratio that each of us really needs the stuff we have in the attic. Bloat is consummate laziness, is inelegant, and will ultimately cause a failure like an attic out of control.
Adobe engineering “standards” allow memory leaks and bloat. Good software engineers will leave when this is tolerated, leaving only the mediocre. However, the ultimate problem is the “managers” because they created and allowed the standards that allowed this to occur. They all assume that they will be promoted somewhere else when all of this collapses.Your approach to things seems similarly expedient.
This is an old software company story that is never remembered. IBM, Microsoft, and Apple are, at their core, brutal companies. They do not tolerate this stuff, and thus they survive, at least so far. Adobe is not in their class, sadly for us photographers.
I am not quite sure why this happens on your computer, but I just opened the Task Manager on Windows 8.1, I’ve had Lightroom running since last weekend, so just short of a week. I have been working with images and 4K video. At the moment Lightroom is using 499MB of memory, which is not a lot given what it does. Also, when I color-graded some video (which is cool in Lightroom) LR was using a lot more memory, but it shrank back down once I moved to another image. So LR clearly has some control of its memory usage.
Chrome also has a separate Task Manager. In one of those tabs I have the following URL open: www.klikk.no/mat/s…926938.ece – that page alone is using 570MB of memory.
Premiere Pro has a tiny 4K video project open, but it’s using 1.5G of memory.
>> In the old days, memory leaks meant that the software developer was a hack.
No, it didn’t. It never has. There is very little software in existence today (particularly if written in C) that *doesn’t* leak memory to some degree or other. Firefox, for example, is a notorious for its memory leaks.
>> Bloat means that the software debris of past idiots exists and is carried forward in the same ratio that each of us really
>> needs the stuff we have in the attic
No (not quite understanding your analogy – me thinks you be wrong), that is not what bloat means. Bloat basically means “overweight” in software. Software like Firefox that gets bigger and bigger, uses more and more resources, but doesn’t provide significant new features to justify the growth. The aforementioned Firefox is again notorious for bloat, but then again, so is Linux – according to Linus him self. Bloat is quite frankly an active decision by the software team, not an “accident”.
>> Adobe engineering “standards” allow memory leaks and bloat
From what I can gather from the interwebs, Adobe has been using Scrum since some time in 2005 or 2006. At least. Scrum is generally an excellent engineering standard, adopted by countless companies, not only software engineering companies. It looks like your ideas of what goes on inside Adobe is taken entirely from inside your own head.
I have no reason to believe the Adobe implementation of Scrum is sub-par. In fact, I’d be surprised if they were worse than industry average. It is certainly the case that good engineering standards reduce memory leaks and bloat, but they certainly do not eliminate them. If they did, there would be lots of examples of complex software out there that doesn’t leak memory at all, and my bet is that you’d be hard pressed to find *any*. Google is showing web-pages for Pete’s sake. 500MB to show a simple web page? GMail alone is a huge memory leak monster, but that may not be Google’s fault, it could be Javascript.
>> Your approach to things seems similarly expedient
You know nothing about my approach to things other than that, unlike you, I do not conjure “facts” out of thin air and use said “facts” to smear an entity which I know little about. I recommend you also seize doing it, it makes you look, let’s say “unprofessional” so as not to lower the standards to where you seem to want to take public debate.
>> IBM, Microsoft, and Apple are, at their core, brutal companies. They do not tolerate this stuff, and thus they survive
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! You were joking, right. That was meant to be funny, surely. I’ve worked for IBM. Bloat, memory leaks, security issues. They exist in the entire IBM software portfolio. Microsoft? Seriously? Have you been hiding in a cave since 1981? Microsoft released an emergency security patch just yesterday caused by security issues in Windows. It is not that long ago that Excel failed at basic maths. On and on I could go. Apple? Seriously? A company that allows serious security flaws go un-patched for more than a year after they are informed about the problem and the open source community (a good portion of OSX rides on top of BSD, which is open source) AND given a patch that fixes the problem. Just because they didn’t care.
I don’t know why you hate Adobe as much as you do, but you should be less emotional about a company that produces tools you use and try to stay rational. Photoshop and Lightroom are probably, by a rather huge margin, the most complex pieces of software you will ever use. I know for sure that outside of the Watson team, there is no software at IBM with similar complexity. Context-aware delete (as an example) alone is more computationally complex than the vast majority Enterprise Software ever written. Combined.
Anton B
The fact that there is so much equally badly written software out there is hardly a good reason to start defending Adobe.
I don’t think anyone here actually hates Adobe – they just hate having to put up with bad attitude and paying for inadequately developed software.
That seems pretty reasonable to me and pointing out that there are a lot of other companies out there which are equally bad or worse, is hardly an answer to the problem.
Perhaps you should be less emotional about defending the indefensible?
>> The fact that there is so much equally badly written software out there is hardly a good
>> reason to start defending Adobe
I am not. I am telling you there is no reason to single out Adobe since I see no reason to believe that Adobe software is particularly buggy. Yes, people are having problems with Adobe software, others don’t. Why is that? It is actually very difficult to say. These are *some* of the things that can be the cause of Adobe software crashing:
1/ A bug in the Adobe software
2/ A bug in software that Adobe uses to create its software, either libraries or compilers, Adobe can do little about that but try to work around these bugs. I am certain there are some of those in Adobe software today.
3/ There may be bugs in the underlying operating system (Windows, OSX – they sure have their share of bugs) that affect Adobe, since Adobe software tends to be taxing on a computer, you’d see this more with Adobe than, for example Microsoft Office.
3a/ The problem may lie in an extension to Adobe software, in Lightroom it could be the Facebook extension or some that you bought. In Photoshop it may be filters.
4/ There may be bugs in drivers used by the underlying operating system, bugs neither Adobe, Microsoft nor Apple can do much about. Display drivers, guaranteed to be taxed more by Adobe software than other software, are the most common sources of problems for software houses. Game developers test their games on huge numbers of different computers with different components (mostly graphics cards) for this reason, and they spend A LOT of time working around bugs in this software. This is enormously expensive and time consuming, and they don’t catch half of the problems that are out there.
5/ Your CPU has bugs in it, several. Most are known and worked around by compilers, tools and operating system vendors, but it is basically guaranteed that they do not know of all of them.
6/ Other hardware problems, the most common being bad memory chips. All memory chips will eventually go bad, it’s in the nature of high-tech hardware. Once memory chips go bad stuff will start failing in random ways. The more you tax the memory chips the more likely you are to run into such problems.
Here is the gist of it – it’s not practically possible to develop fault-free software of any serious kind of complexity. Painful as they are, they are part of your life when you run software. It’s inevitable.
I have not found any reason to think Adobe has more bugs in their software than anyone else. All bugs are annoying, but they are a fact of life and they will probably always be.
Industry average is about 15-50 bugs per 1000 (LOC) lines of code, Microsoft is about 10-20 per 1000 LOC during in-house testing and about 0.5 bugsper 1000 LOC in a released product (that is an astonishingly low number). Windows is in the neighborhood of 50 million lines of code, so this means that there is somewhere around 25 THOUSAND bugs in Windows today. Photoshop has about 10 million lines of code today, if they are at about the same phenomenally low rate as Windows is, Photoshop should have about 5 thousand bugs in it, and that would be considered ASTONISHINGLY LOW by industry average.
Now, those 5 thousands bugs in Photoshop would NOT include bugs that are caused by third party software such as Windows/OSX, display drivers, compilers, CPU etc.
Here is a tip from me: If your instance of, for example, Photoshop crashes at places where it doesn’t for other people, there is a good chance the crashes are not caused by Photoshop but something external. If the crashes appear to be random rather than regular, chances are they are caused by hardware. The most common hardware problem is bad memory chips. Check if yours are good. Google and you’ll find tools.
Anton, I agree with a lot of what you said, but please, let’s try to stay civil in this discussion.
Yes, most software out there has bugs in it and issues. Writing software that works on all platforms the same way is not easy. The bigger the company, the more the problems, because chunks of software are written by different engineers. And as a former developer, I can tell you how many times I swore when I saw other people’s code that I had to work with. Despite all the standards implemented by companies, one person cannot fully understand and be responsible for another person’s code. In many cases, it is a library written by one guy that has to work with a completely different library written by another guy. That’s why we have all these security issues and other problems. However, despite all these problems, companies do manage to make things work together. Windows ME was a disaster, probably Microsoft’s worst operating system ever. There was so much backfire at Microsoft for the ME and practically no adoption, that the company had to force its team of engineers to start everything from scratch. They started with the Windows NT platform that was pretty stable at the time in the server environment and adopted it into a desktop platform. I was one of the first to have the chance to test Windows 2K for desktops (I was a part of the beta-testing team) and it was very exciting to see such a stable operating system. Since then, Microsoft has been building up its newer desktop and server operating systems similarly. If you look at the core server and desktop operating system files, they are very similar today and share a lot of the same libraries. If it was not for the negative press and push from the end-users, who knows what Microsoft would have done. Today, I am running Windows 8.1 and it is more stable than ever. Yes, it probably has a lot of problems, potential security holes and other issues, but they are something I see when my machine is powered on. My hardware is pretty darn close to “as good as it gets” and things run smoothly. When I use ACDSee Pro, DxO or other software, I do not experience the same problems as when I launch Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom. The problems and the bugs I outlined in this article are not something I made up – those are screenshots that I have taken from my computer and the problems I have reported earlier that still have not been addressed. The particular issue with menus is a big problem and that one has not been attended to for over two years!
Yes, it is difficult to write software that has to know about the underlying operating system software issues, not to even mention the different drivers and other problems created by other software and drivers that are already loaded in the system. However, judging by other software that works quite well, it is possible.
Sometimes you have to go back, scratch old practices and start new. I am not saying that Adobe should do the same, but perhaps their team should evaluate the need to re-assess the code that they have relied on for a number of years. Judging by the responses from other people in this article and from the numerous emails I have received, many photographers are not pleased with Lightroom performance and have very similar stability and memory bloating concerns as I have. You might not have stability issues on your computer, but let me ask you this – are you a working professional? Do you work with thousand of images every week and do you actually perform a lot of work in Lightroom? I think most of the negative responses we see in this thread are from those that have a lot of images and work heavily in Lightroom…
“You might not have stability issues on your computer, but let me ask you this – are you a working professional? Do you work with thousand of images every week and do you actually perform a lot of work in Lightroom? I think most of the negative responses we see in this thread are from those that have a lot of images and work heavily in Lightroom…”
Nasim
I don’t know what the phrase “working professional” means. I am a full-time photographer and don’t attempt to earn money from it so I probably spend more time in Lightroom than a commercial photographer who has to run a business and use their time in an economically efficient manner. And yes, I have a lot of images and work heavily in Lightroom.
Just now, Lightroom did slow right down but then I got a warning message that Acronis was taking a lot of disk space. I had to close Lightroom and reopen it; I’ve rarely encountered this previously though. Also, after I loaded 5.7, I did have the PC hang a few times. I was using a free utility to copy a CD with Lightroom and several other applications open. Without that utility, there was no problem. Clearly, other applications can have a significant effect on Lightroom performance or cause problems themselves.
Usually, though, I am happy with the performance of Lightroom on my PC, which is about 4 years old but still high-end custom-built.
It has 24GB RAM, a fast i7 chip, dual video cards (for two NEC monitors), an SSD for Lightroom and other programs, a 4x2TB RAID10 data drive and an additional drive for the Lightroom cache and Lightroom catalogue. My cache is set at 20GB and I don’t write to sidecar files. My laptop on the other hand, with one 1TB drive and 6GB RAM can be slow to respond when working in Develop mode. (For readers unsure of how to optimise Lightroom, see this Adobe article:
I’m not arguing against anything in your article; it’s just that I don’t have a problem with Lightroom’s speed.
I have 140,000 images in my catalogue and probably generate 20,000 to 30,000 a year. While performance seems fine, it can always be better and I will adopt your suggestion of working catalogues for new projects. Someone also suggested that importing DNGs rather than OEM RAW files gives a significant performance advantage. Though I am sceptical about that, I will test for that too.
Don’t you remember anything?
Adobe only reduced the initial outrageous cost of CC to photographers after a huge outcry (led by people like Nasim) which clearly convinced these corporate hogs that they couldn’t get away with plunging their snouts quite so deep into the trough.
Oink, oink.
the model of subscription is very welcome by sfw writers – this way they can charge for their product forever….microsoft cannot believe how lucky they are , adobe has roped users in to their new model as a way to make more money and offshore services are a joke…..
If you have been using Lightroom since version 2, there must be something you like about it. There are plenty of alternatives and you could easily switch to them without ever thinking about Lightroom again. If Aperture is what you like, then you can certainly keep using it. Apple updates camera compatibility separately from the Aperture software, so there is no reason to stop using it. If you feel like you have to switch even though Aperture is still just as functional as it ever was, Capture One 8 has a very similar interface with many of the same tools. I have Aperture, Lightroom, and Capture One on my computer. They all have strengths and weaknesses. FYI, my upgrade of Lightroom 5.7 went flawlessly and it works just like all the previous versions have.
Mark, of course there has been something I like about Lightroom. As I have stated, it is an all-in-one software package that practically has no competition when it comes to effective file management, image editing, etc. It is a de-facto choice for most working pros…
Have you checked your caches?
The new version is actually running faster on my computer.
Mark,
Aperture is its death throes and will shortly die.
The question that no one can answer yet is whether the Photos app, which Apple is releasing next year to replace iPhoto and Aperture, is powerful enough to handle professional needs or not.
Hi Nasim:
Hi Nasim:
Have you ever looked into the photo program called Perfect Photo Suite? It is a small company based in Portland, Oregon and I have been using their software. The software can be used as a standalone or in conjunction with PS or Lightroom. They are very client centric and seem to care very much about the photographer. They just released their latest version – #9.
You can download a trial version for free and I would be interested in hearing your thoughts should you choose to try it out.
Thank you.
Steve, I have heard of it, but never tried it. Do you know if the software provides file management tools like Lightroom for proper photo organization and cataloging?
Hi Nasim,
This product is from onOne Software. I like it and the company (so far) and use it often instead of PS. That said, it has its issues and it has only primitive file management. It is slow, prone to crashes and sometimes when working as a plugin with LR, it does not update properly. That said, it has alot of good tools including a great resize tool, a good content aware eraser, some nice presets, layers, and more. It is worth trying out IMO.
Agreed.
It is at best only a partial solution.
It has some good features such as Perfect Resize but it’s not a complete package for a serious or professional photographer.
Thanks for the write-up. Although it was a good read, it depressed me … as I just bought the damn CC version last FRIDAY!!! It only downloaded as the 2014 version, so I’m guessing I joined (paid) “after” the 2014 was already released?
One thing I’ll agree on is that the size of the software is damn enormous. Ridiculous. However for what I use it for, it has run great (thus far) without noticing too many bugs/crashes.
Todd
Todd, Photoshop is still good software – there is no direct alternative to it. I just hope Adobe can clean up their software better, reduce bugs, optimize for performance and learn how to properly deliver without all these software hassles. It can be done, it is not an impossible task…
Wow, the size is enormous… 999 megabytes… In the age of 50 megabyte RAW files and 8388608 megabyte hard drives, it must be a really huge sacrifice ;)
CommentR, yes it is if you are only a dodgy internet connection (and that is the best you can get) and you pay per MB that you download. I really never understood why Adobe can’t create separate small download packages for new camera raw converters or lens correction files. DxO can do it.
Exactly my point of view too.
Just checked my installation and having no problem on my fast I7 Windows desktop with SSD drives. But I too don’t like being held hostage to an ongoing lease arrangement! Keep up the good work Nasim and keep us informed of the alternatives.
Jay, I sure will sir!
Hey Nasim,
I totally agree with you.
As much as excited fan of Adobe I was in the past, I see more and more how they overpower our computers (I have similar C like yours) and they look obsolete. Come on?!?
I was looking several times for alternative solutions, but at the end I found that it’s not worth switching as they don’t provide me with the same workflow. They have some excellent features, some even better than Adobe’s, but overall I still find Adobe to be the best (software speaking).
I will be looking forward to read your review of other imaging software.
As always – great post!
Have a great Holidays!
Stefan
Stefan, that has been exactly my problem in the past. I have tried ACDSee for workflow and their lack of updates, along with poor file management and editing features did not appeal me to switch. I use ACDSee for viewing and deleting images from shoots, but not as a replacement for Lightroom. Tried other image editing software (Corel) in the past and did not like the interface and the absence of solid third party plugins like Nik. It seems like we are locked to one tool, even if it is buggy. I want to explore a bit more though this time…heard a lot of good things about Capture One, so I want to give that a try and see how I can manage.
First I enjoyed reading this article and feel your pain. (By the way, I also enjoyed your other posts but must admit that I mainly just lurk. But I do get a lot out of them!) I was concerned that once Adobe got us all on cloud then we would be sunk because all competition would be squashed and we would have bought into a lifetime fee , but there seemed to be no other viable option so I bought in — reluctantly. So I read your article with great interest. I am not a software guru or a pro photographer, but I do enjoy working with images. So I will be looking forward with great interest to your search.
I was wondering in Photomechanic (I think it is called) in conjunction with Onone software would be an option.
I surely have been unimpressed with the support that I have gotten from Adobe when I have had to have some help with an install problem.
Thanks again for all of your reviews, advice and comments. I enjoy reading them very much.
Eugene, a few people have mentioned Photomechanic for file management and I have previously heard that many sports shooters use Photomechanic for fast image viewing/cataloging, so I definitely want to give it a try. Photomechanic + Capture One could be a great alternative. Will have to dive deeper and see.
Thank you for your feedback, I really appreciate it!
Capture One has Media Pro as their file manager (will get the demo today)
Nasim,
Thank you so much for explaining what’s going on with LR. Ever since LR 5 my iMac has been crawling. I recently increased memory from 8 to 32 and while I do see some improvement, it is still much slower than previous versions. And the newly released D750 update is unstable, jumping from enlarged to super enlarged and then over to a totally different photo (the earlier LR 5 did this too, for a while. And I also have two versions of Photoshop. I had no idea why until I read your explanation. I hate to go elsewhere and as you said, there are limited options. Fortunately, I’m not a pro but I’m still a consumer who paid the same amount of money to get an increasingly bad product.
Thank you for all you and your team do, and Happy Thanksgiving!
Steve Sanders
Thank you Steve for your feedback and Happy Thanksgiving to you too. How many files do you have in your catalog? If you have over 10 thousand images, it might be time to start a new catalog, especially on a lower-end/previous generation machine.
Thanks for the tip. I’m a little over 12,000 but currently tossing out a lot of vacation photos. I’m less worried about the speed than I am about the unstable system. I didn’t understand the comment about an older, previous generation machine? I’m using a 2012 iMac with just-added 32mg memory. Wow, you really stirred up the hen house with this article! I, for one, found it very informative and helpful. Keep them coming…
Steve, I was not sure about which version of iMac you have, that’s why I mentioned if you have an older generation iMac with a spinning disk, you might want to keep the number of files in your catalog to the minimum. But looks like you do not have to worry about that. 12 thousand should be fine, but it also depends on how much you edit. Keep in mind that Lightroom uses a database and every change you make in Lightroom to single photo occupies a row in that database. So if you edit a lot of images and make lots of changes, even 12K might be too much.
But if you are not seeing performance issues and have stability concerns – that’s obviously a different problem. That’s what I have been experiencing for a while now with Adobe’s bloated software.
Me too.
I have a twin quad core MacPro with a fast video card and 24GB RAM and find the same….LR gobbles up the memory in no time and S..L..O..W..S right down.
Would LOVE to see where you get with other software suits as per hiving the boot to Adobe. While indeed a professional, my needs are much more basic, and Lightrooms management structure has never appealed. As a press photographer, Photo Mechanis and PS Elements are good enough for, most importantly IPTC grade cartioning and simple PP. But, Elements Ver. 12 crashes a lot and I cant figure out why. I would love to flee Adobe, but no other suites really support the caption structure and dialog fields as does Adobe. I am a captive mostly for that reason.
Thanks for your articulate assessment! …. And taking the time to write this maybe it will find its way to them….
I agree stability has been a big problem. And how about the lack of 10bit colour support and the lack of Cuda or OpenCL support as well.
Overall I quite like Lightroom, when it works, but there is obviously lots of potential for improvement.
Great article, Nasim. Only thing missing is the alternatives, which should not be too far away, as a lot of users do not like the Monthly Extortion Plan.
I have the same best-you-can-get PC hardware, and both LR and PS are dogs. LR 6 is supposed to be something like “60% faster”, but this company is not one to be trusted. They do what they want, how they want, when they want and have less use for customer opinion than any software company I have ever seen.
To put a ribbon on your remarks, if I open both LR and PS, and watch memory use in “Resource Manager”, the two quickly gobble up 3/4’s of my 32GB memory after a few operations. I then must close both to “clean up” their poop. I also have all their apps on one SSD (at 75% free space) and scratch memory on a separate SSD (at 60% free space), so the fickle finger clearly point to software crappiness, vs any notion of hardware causing these problems.
In addition, I also have been involved in software and all of these symptoms are clear markers of very substandard, indifferent, and don’t-give-a-damn software engineers, and even worse “management”.
Right now, Adobe can tell us to “eat cake”, but the time will come when all the resentment that Adobe is cooking in its user base will come back to haunt them. Remember how quickly Wang and Lotus 123 vanished?
Bill Bane
Hi Nasim,
For viewing and cataloging images only, try Photomechanic. I like the speed and the way it allows you to embed information about an image without having to use a proprietary database (like Lightroom or Aperture). You. Still need editing software, but all you probably need for that is something less powerful than photoshop.
I agree entirely about the bloatware from Adobe. I find I use photoshop infrequently. My main software usage in my workflow is about selecting naming and minor enhancements in raw processing. I rarely sit down and actively open an image with major photoshopping in mind.
For landscapes I have tried and Topaz labs “clarity”. It works impressively well. I have not tried their other modules, but plan to.
With digital photography management of the workflow seems to be more about coping with the sheer volume of images and minor tweaks rather than full on image manipulation.
This is a terrific post. Thank you. While on the subject of software, would love to know your thoughts about studio management software options. Thank you for all of your wonderful work.
100% AGREE…Adobe software is not at all a value for money…Wonder how they are surviving. Full of bugs and very often it crashes. Most IT cos own software will be combatible with each other atleast they sync. But adobe is an exception, when ever i try to import a psd file to .lightroom, it always crashes.
Nasim:
The latest version of Perfect Photo Suite – #9 just came out and I believe they have included file management tools. I have not yet investigated that aspect of the program.
Wow! This is the biggest whine I’ve seen about a product and as if Adobe is forcing you guys to use it. If it’s that bad and that expensive and you’re still using it, sounds like the problem is you and not adobe and the software. Speak with your $$$ if it’s that bad. Personally, I haven’t had very many issues with it, sure it’s slow at times and I’m sure it has bugs that need to be fixed, but doesn’t just about every software program out there?
Because it is the only thing going right now C. Polk. If anybody comes up with something like it but a program that actually works most of the time, we would certainly change allegiances.
I’m not sure I understand the point of this article. I just installed 5.7 to get the 7D2 support, and I have no issues at all. In fact, LR is running smoothly.
Of course, we all have our gripes with PCs and certain software from time to time. But this just seems like whining.
Careful there akphoto.com, if you don’t jump on Nasim’s band wagon, there will be repercussions from the fan base. LOL but don’t worry, they can’t hurt you. :)
RDW, nothing wrong with disagreements my friend. I knew that this article would not resonate well with many and that’s OK.
Wow – There’s the pot calling the kettle black – from Adobe’s biggest defender in this discussion…
Adobe doesn’t need me to defend them, they can defend themselves. My whole point is people are complaining about a product and saying they have no choice but to continue to pay for it and use it. All I’m saying is, if I’m this unhappy with a product, I’m not going to continue to fork over my money to them. But take it however you want.
RDW,
It appears that your logic in a nutshell is, for example, if we are unhappy about long lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles, we should sell our car. Right?
How is that Mr. Bane? The DMV is generally the ONLY place where you can go for that type of service. LR is not the ONLY available software available. Go and read some of the other posts some of the other users have posted. They seem to be very well pleased with the other alternatives.
So of if Adobe folded shop, it sounds like you guys would be S.O.L.
> So of if Adobe folded shop, it sounds like you guys would be S.O.L
Nasim, this is classic troll stuff – note he is now just throwing handgrades and then getting a kick out of it when we respond. Surely if he does not moderate his comments, time to pull the plug on him.
Now we will get a comment about his ‘right’ to be obnoxious, even when he is a guest. But that only entitles the host to throw him out.
Hoeras, where are the “hand grenades?” What specific comments need to be moderated? If you don’t like my responses, then either don’t comment on my comments or just don’t read them. It’s simple logic, if you don’t like a product, don’t support it. That’s my own opinion and it’s not going to change. Even when Windows had a more dominate share of the PC market, there were a couple of alternatives, like Linux and Mac. People didn’t like them as much, but they were alternatives. Some people like them ore than Windows and flocked to those operating systems. Same thing here, there are other alternatives out there for post photo processing. You might not like them, but they are available. Now if that’s being obnoxious, then so be it. I haven’t insulted you or anyone else here and I’ve been getting it handed to me, but I’m not running to the author asking for those people to be kicked out. Get over it.
I don’t reply to trolls.
Whatever dude. Be gone.
RDW
I don’t have a problem with your point of view, other than it makes no sense.
If there was a VIABLE alternative to Adobe then a lot of people here have already said they would switch immediately, but the plain fact is that there isn’t.
If there was an alternative they would already have gone and this conversation probably wouldn’t be taking place.
The bottom line is that the alternatives are either operationally worse or lack the feature set of PS and LR.
You point out that people flocked to MAC but your saying that people didn’t it /them very much is, with respect, nonsense. People flocked to MAC because they loved its intuitive interface, its design ethos, its operating stability, its resistance to malware, etc..It was a breath of fresh air.
So I don’t think you are being obnoxious, I think you are quite simply wrong and are clinging to an argument which is not evidence based and which defies logic.
Other than that, I applaud your courage in the face of adversity – I know how it feels to be on the receiving end of people who don’t like what you say!
Doesn’t bother me that people don’t like my opinion. I just don’t believe in paying for something I’m not satisfied with. Just my opinion.
RDW
This has gone around in circles so many times it’s made me come over all dizzy.
You don’t like paying Adobe.
Most people here don’t like paying Adobe.
That much is agreed.
You feel that ANY alternative is better than paying Adobe.
Most people here would stop paying Adobe only if there was a BETTER alternative.
I guess we will all have to agree to disagree.
Now I am going to pour myself a stiff gin, loosen my girdle and smoke a fat cigar.
Akphoto, the point of the article is to hopefully get Adobe to fix these issues. Issues from time to time are normal – I use plenty of other software that occasionally has problems. But as I have said in this article, there are some bugs in Lightroom that Adobe has not been addressing for too long. Try adding some presets and working in Lightroom for extended periods of time – you will see what I mean.
Nasim, thanks for the tips, but I’ve been working in Lightroom for 6 years, and have dozens of my own presets, Web templates, custom export functions, watermarks, etc.
I understand the urge to nitpick Adobe’s (and other companies’) software, I guess I just don’t see the benefit. Maybe I’m getting too old! :P Don’t get me wrong, there’s plenty of things about LR that I’d love to change, I just know it will never happen in my lifetime. Last year, instead of sitting around being frustrated with LR and other Adobe programs, I said “F it” and invested in an Intel i7 3930k custom built system with 64 GB of RAM and SSDs all around. Yeah, it’s probably overkill, but LR is butter, and 99% of my headaches are gone.
As the saying goes, if you can’t beat em, destroy em with an insane processor and obscene amounts of RAM. At least that’s my saying. :)
Akphoto, but it is kind of depressing to think that software won’t change in our lifetime :) I would rather switch than just let them do what they want. As others, I too have previously tried submitting bug reports, spent time in forums, etc – to no avail. A company like Adobe should be able to address issues in their software…
As for my PC, I can go buy 32 GB more RAM, but it won’t help…my specs are very fine and if I get anything better, I might get 3-5% marginal speed improvement – not enough to justify the $$$ in my opinion :)
One word…
OVERCLOCK!
:)
it will not help – not really. Quite honestly 16GB or ram is not efficient – system performance goes down dramatically once the system utilizes over 8GB of ram in the dual channel system as a memory addressing of over 4GB per channel is tricky and inefficient (I will get a triple channel board and have a system with 12GB of ram – well, whenever I get to it). you can notice that once you utilize over 8GB of ram the system slows down dramatically…. – there is no reason for a single app to use over a GB or ram – In Adobe case the reason is sloppy programming…
Running Asus AI Suite 3 and already doing a bit of overclocking (I usually do not push too hard or it can cause crashes). Have a nice CPU cooler that keeps the CPU constantly cool. Everything runs smoothly, with the exception of Adobe products :)
Nasim … I for one am glad to see you tackling this particular beast. Will be watching to see what you discover in your investigations. Thank you!!
I am surprised no one has yet mentioned that the 2014 Photoshop doesn’t work with Nik or Topaz plugins. Hopefully, I can uninstall 2014 without impacting the previous version.
Matt, mine certainly does – did you try updating Nik’s plugins to the latest version? Not sure about Topaz though…
Contact Google for latest NIK which works with PS 2014!
Gimp is opensource tool that works for editing alone.
It has some nice filters but lacks adjustment layers which are so important for non-destructive editing.
I can still edit but it is one way street (I cannot track back).
I have been reading forums and they were supposed to add that feature but they say they are still arguing about the standards of technology underneath.
It lacks the organization but for me I only need to use layers and filters only on handful of my keepers.
THANK YOU!!! Ever since I moved up to full frame earlier this year, with both LR and CS6 on the machine (and now with the lovely On One Perfect Suite 9, which is a great development software, but not, alas, a database management tool like LR), I have been crashing like crazy. I knew when I went up to D610 that I’d probably need to go to a new computer, too, but this has been nuts. Glad, in a misery loves company kinda way, to know I’m not alone. (PS, am considering custom machine, so if you feel like writing up something about your PC creation vis a vis photography, that would be grand, too!)
Nasim, are you sure Capture One provides limited functionality for editing images? I admit I don’t know Lightroom very well, but I find Capture One quite powerful.
It seems to me that the contrary would be perplexing, knowing that Capture One is made by a manufacturer of medium format digital backs which cost four times as much as Canon 1DX and Nikon D4S cameras. They presumably value their reputation.
Pierre, I did not say that Capture One has limited functionality for editing images :) I said that it has limited functionality when compared to Lightroom (photo organization/file management, editing, printing, etc). But I have heard a lot of good things from peers, so I am planning to give Capture One a try and see if I can replace Lightroom completely.
Actually, Nasim, my impression is that Capture One is more powerful than Lightroom with regard to image editing.
Sorry, Nasim, I can’t find a way to modify my previous post to correct the spelling of your name.
I took care of that for you, mate.
The issue is not with image editing – it’s the other features that Lightroom has (image organizing/management) and other software do not that’s the problem. I have been thinking of trying competing products lately, too, and while I have fewer issues with LR than Nasim, I still don’t like Adobe’s behavior. It’s almost a matter of principle. We’ll see what happens.
I am with you man. Never had LR crash on my but I’m only on 5.2 as I don’t buy the latest camera gear all the time ;-)
BUT, the RAM leak is a pain in the butt. Most I have seen LR use up to 8GB on my 16GB machine. Shouldn’t be that much when the thing is nothing more than a viewer and a database of non-destructive edits.
Also the bug I have is when I click “undo” in Develop it most of the time whacks out all my settings on a photo, usually applies a preset. So bad I can’t ever get back to where I was. Not sure if you have this bug too or not, but it’s been doing it to me since LR4.
Very annoying. But I still love the software itself.
Mel, the issue you’ve mentioned is the same bug that I referred to – once Lightroom goes crazy, it starts applying presets when you navigate through different menu options, or when you click on things. It is very annoying and my wife hates that when editing images. It happens on all versions, even the newest ones.
Hi Nasim, if you test DxO please explain if it is still installation limited to 2 computers. If I am right years ago you were allowed to 2 installations and nothing more, which if you update hardware periodically you are forced to buy a new version. I don´t mean piracy (at least not in this case), but changing versions periodically for anyone who likes photography, but not in a professional way is a pain in the ass, you are forced to learn a new software before really knowing the older one capabilities.
Hi Nasim, sorry, I was wrong, my comments were about Capture One with 2 computers only limitation
Nestor, thank you for clarifying. Will check and let you know what I find!
I totally agree with you Nasim. Adobe is a very greedy company. After discovering DXO optics pro I use it quite a lot and I really like it. I’m not a professional photographer like you so probably your needs are different. I use Lightroom sometimes and from what I can see from DXO, they really shine in the area of removing noise and find myself using it more than LR.
I quit using Adobe products many years ago. I would choose English for the install language then go to the install directory and find 87 other languages license agreements and legal disclaimers. I would usually clear out a gigabyte or two of unnecessary files that should not have been on my computer in the first place. Then there are hundreds and hundreds of camera and lens files when most of us own only a few. Deleted them too. I’ve seen articles that Adobe reverse engineers RAW formats rather than pay fees to Canon or Nikon and others camera makers for the exact compatibility needed. Sloppy programming always results in bloated files and poor installations.
I use ACDSee Pro 8.0 and have used prior versions for years. Lean, mean, fast, and efficient. The company has been around for over 20 years and they have 50 million users worldwide. They have several patents on their software. Software rarely receives patents in the US. They only make software for Photographers. Workflow is very fast and I would not have photos in the many publications and photo contests I have won without credit going to the results that ACDSee Pro affords. Highly recommended.
Adobe is the 900 pound gorilla in the creative world. Their software is poorly written because they can get away with it. Their attitude has always been rake it or leave it. And their counting on you taking it because their feature set (in the photography space) is top dog.
Unlike programs such as Excel, significant new features are added at each iteration. Most excel users don’t use more functionality than was in office 97. So comparing Lightroom and Photoshop to Excel isnt exactly a good comparison. Furthermore, comparing oracle and sap to photoshop is not necessarily fair either. Photoshop has its roots as shrink wrapped software. This is a totally different market space and price point than sap or oracle is.
This being said, I agree with most of the premise of the article. Software development companies should all aspire to a higher baseline than Adobe has done. In the early to mid 2000’s, my primary Adobe product was Premiere. This product and its successor has been far more buggy than Photoshop ever thought it could be! The bugs end it being a joke because they are ignored. I used to make long winded posts on the Adobe forum about how bad their software development practices were but stopped because the Adobe lovers would always blame the issues on my system. Arguing about it just proved futile for many reasons.
Now I’m paying $50 per month for the right to use basically 4 programs. I’m not happy about it, but there’s not much I can do about it yet. Adobe counts on people like me and as long as they keep crushing the compitition they don’t have any real reason to worry or change.
Hi, Nasim. Good timing on your article. I use Aperature and was thinking about switching to Lightroom 5. Overall, my take away from your comments is to think twice about it. I’d be interested in your thoughts about Nikon’s Capture 1, especially as compared to Aperature and Lightroom. Like the guy above mentioned, Aperature is still going to be around.
I have a Mac and have (begrudgingly) switched from Aperture to LR. However, I don’t use a lot of LR’s functions, relying instead on Nik and Iridient Developer. After Apple’s failure to update Aperture I don’t have any faith that ‘Photos’ in Mavericks will be anything but an app for iPhones (given that Apple is, reportedly, the world’s largest camera manufacturer – think iPhone). I didn’t really want to change, but felt that it was a case of sooner, rather than later. I liked Aperture, but it too had its bugs, and I found I often had to quit, and restart, to restore things to normal. I’m hardly a fan of Adobe, or LR, so I am looking forward to an analysis by Nasim on the other various options, particularly in file handling.
I agree with your statement, I purchased a new Mac Pro 2014, 12 Core, 1000 GB SSD, 32 GB Ram, and Dual AMD Fire Pro 700’s.
This is the highest spec bar the 64 GB Ram, Lightroom 5.6 runs SLOW, I was running a Mac Pro 8 Core 3.0GHz , that was SLOW as well.
Lightroom uses NO GPU or NO Multicore.
My little Mac Book Pro 2012 is almost as fast as my 12 Core, SO I wasted £7,500 on a 12 Core.
If I run DUAL SCREENS on Lightroom, ANY machine will slow down. I am now also running DXO Optic Pro 10, DXO is FAST, with easy integration with Lightroom and Photoshop. I can on some images get BETTER detail and overall image improvents with DXO over Lightroom.
I tried Capture One Pro 7 , it was faster than Lightroom, but not user friendly
I am VERY disapointed with the Lightroom Speed Performance, however LR has never crashed, it is stable,
Regards www.onesnap.uk
Nasim,
For my Nikon was using Capture NX2. Loved it and still loved it, especially in conjunction with NIK plugins, not mention the U-points which I think are great value.
I slowly moved into LR, and found the workflow very appealing and started using both. About a year ago I got caught with the Fuji virus :)) which has led me to leave my Nikon on the shelves more and use Fuji + LR a lot. But then I noticed the “smearing” effect so I tried different things. Finally I signed up for the CC membership and once in a while use PS. Although I am happy with my Fuji + Adobe results, I decided to give Capture One Pro a try (since I do not have Apple and so can not try Iridient Developer).
Capture One Pro seems to render my Fuji RAF’s a tad sharper, but I feel more comfortable in LR for all other edits. It looks like Adobe handles color editing easier, as well as brush/touch up adjustments easier.
For know I use both programs, though LR more, so I would give it a shot by downloading a trial. Btw, I got myself signed up for their program as well for € 8,- a month, should anyone be interested.
And by the way, THANKS NASIM! I think you have saved a lot of readers from investing in more RAM, more expensive SSD’s and other equipment!
Lightroom seems to work fine on my Late 2013 iMac with only 8 GB of Ram. I might even go so far as to say it runs better with the new update.
I’ve never had LR crash in OSX, whereas at my old office where I had a 24 GB, Windows 7 desktop it crashed all the time and seemed slower than on my Macbook and iMac. Is this related to the memory leak problems you mentioned?
I have Photoshop and Lightroom open right now with a Nik window open also, and they are using all 8 GB of my Ram (I have an app called Memory Clean that tells me how much each program is using). However, if I switch to another app like Thunderbird or Chrome I don’t feel like it is slow or bogged down, nor do Nik, LR, and PS seem bogged down.
My iMac only has 8 GB of Ram because I didn’t know you had to take the entire screen off the front in order to add more memory yourself. ug
Hi Joshua
I have very large catalogs in LR 5.6 at 99% consisting of raw files, with very few problems. I add photos them practically every day, with very little crash. My machine is near 4 years old technology running win 7 pro 64 bits (all win updates done regularly): Asus P7P55D-E Premium motherboard, 8 gigs ram, 6 hard disks WD (one black), AMD FirePro 4900 (1 meg) running two 24 inch display, calibrated regularly with the Spyder elite 3 soft vs 4.0.2. I think my running success is partially that everyday at the end of a session I update the catalog (backing up), and also the use of a management software called Advanced System Optimizer (ASO 40$/year). I use its registries cleaner every week. I have hundreds of softwares installed and running and the only one giving me sometimes problem is Microsoft office Outlook. The bug that LR5 upset me greatly is when the Navigator window does not display the same image as the one in the display view
As for myself, if DxO supported the X-T1 I would have move from LR to DxO with no hesitations.
I do not agree that there are limited choices for post processing. There is ‘darktable’ free open source software and its quiet powerful too. www.darktable.org/
Nasim, your words express what increasingly number of colleagues thought Adobe.
It’s sad because it adds extra work to us our daily occupations: testing software from other companies to find reliable alternatives to process our photos.
I agree with you, I am also trying Capture One and every time I like more.
Excellent article, thank you very much!
Nassim, I could not agree more. I have been using multiple Adobe products for close to 2 decades (I started with PS on the first PC version – something like 3.0.1 or so). I have seen the quality of adobe products decline over the years (I was really good at Flash, AF, Premier – after all my education is in Computer Animation – do not let the Software Architect title fool you). I even did program in Cold Fusion a bit (it use to be Macromedia product – well – Macromedia got it from Allaire). I have been desperately trying to get rid of PS/Lightroom combo!
What I can see so far however that Lightroom / Photoshop is the best complete solution OVERALL. I love Dx0’s noise reduction, lens soft and out of the box RAW conversion but PS/Lightroom are more complete. I think that Capture One is an awesome editing suit but I hate their noise reduction and “clarity adjustments” (and the fact that it is geared more towards a tethered studio work) – what makes even worse is that since I have used so many Adobe products in the past I feel more at home with Adobe than with any other suit. It sucks, because I really want to get rid of Adobe (I hate how invasive the Creative Cloud IS!!!). I really have high hopes for the Dx0 / Gimp combination or Capture one. If I absolutely have to I will perhaps keep an older version of PS (something like CS 5) and just get rid of Lightroom.
Let me know if you find something which will allow you to get rid of Adobe…
Very much in agreement. As a retired software developer I have been annoyed with the obviously poor engineering in the products too. I had a go at finding replacement software a year ago but didn’t find it. I hope you, your team and readers can find a solution. Maybe even encourage potential competitors to step forward.
Dear Nasim
I agree with you. My Lightroom 5.x is not faster if I use it on my Mac mini (2.6GHz Quad-core) or on my little 13″ Mac Book Pro (2.9GHz Dual-core). On my Mac mini, Lightroom always occupies all my 16GB of RAM. I can’t understand the reason of this when I work on a non-destructive process of NEFs from my Nikon cameras (16MP an 24 MP). And each update of LR is nearly 500MB big! I’m glad that I don’t have any problems with crashes. But I experienced some bugs when changing my user presets on the same pictures.
I am not computer and software savvy. A question, do I need to delete my old install of lightroom (5.2) whenever I updated a new version of lightroom (5.6)?
Nope. It is not necessary to delete prior versions. The update should manage removal of older versions for you, “behind the scenes.”
Im in total agreement with your article.Its an unfortunate reality that LR offers the best workflow but at a cost that to me shows Adobes lack of respect for its users.I will be interested to see the results of your comparisons with other software.Keep up the good work and gee its a tough audience in here today Nasim
I agree with you, even if my lightroom does’nt crash often now…it still crashes sometimes !
Thus, have you noticed (as i did) that Photoshop CC 2014 it longer to start than Photoshop CC ?
Thank you for that article ! (and sorry for my poor translation)
Thanks Nasim,
I do not see anything wrong with stating your frustrations and difficulties even if you paid for the programs.
I juts do not get the people jumping all upset to defend Adobe.
The software has problems and you and all of us that use it are entitled to express our disappointments and frustrations.
I do not know if it is required that photogs have a big EGO but I am usually turned off by online forums because people jump at each others’ throats for what?
I see Nasim stating his frustration with a tool necessary for his work as a direct expression.
But people reacting to his statements with such bile seem to be having an EGO rash.
Why do we need to attack and say that he is crying, WOW what lack of tolerance and understanding.
It’s OK if someone else does not have the same issues.
Just state your experience and be kind.
It goes a long way.
I am not a professional photographer and I use both LR and PTSHP 6.etc. Since I do not use it for so long and intensely I have not had the problems stated by Nasim.
However, I just got the Nikon D750 (wow what a wonderful photographic tool) so I am a little worried about these updates.
So far I downloaded the CR Beta and it worked OK.
I will now try to update to the new releases and will keep my fingers crossed.
Computers are great when they do what they are meant to do transparently, but when they start having problems it a real nasty headache and it can takes hrs and hrs to get things back to normal.
So I feel for you Nasim and I also thank you for all the work you do that is of benefit to those that frequent this site.
I do not have a problem with not being the bright comet in the sky.
At the end we are all behind someone or a tail in someone’s light.
That is not the same as falling in step like a robot with someone else opinion, an issue that causes a person posting here a lot of discomfort.
All the best and keep on…
I don’t think this is about ego, I think it’s about the approach the author took. It’s one thing to talk about bugs or problems with software. It’s another to call Adobe managers “sleazy” and only driven by profits. It’s right there in the first paragraph – second sentence.
If the author hadn’t tried to make a political statement with this piece, and instead focused solely on his concerns with the software, I have a feeling his comments would’ve been taken to heart by more people, and would have better served the photographer community at large.
Heck, Apple makes buggy iOS software every quarter and overcharges $200 per phone… yet everyone buys them, and no one calls the executives “sleazy.”
Maybe we should focus on the bugs/performance of Adobe products, and not the politics of business. Just sayin’.
Akphoto, please keep in mind that this is also an opinion piece based on my personal experience and knowledge. The intro clearly pointed out my distaste in Adobe as a company and specific things I do not like in Adobe’s leadership to make my stance clear. I have done a few technical articles on Adobe’s bugs and problems, so this is not a “bug report” type of an article – I wanted it to be stronger in language, hoping that Adobe would take note, rather than ignoring yet another complaint / bug report. When you have a chance, please visit Adobe forums and see for yourself.
Now in regards to my “sleazy” comment. When you have a chance, please do watch this video on YouTube, which I also linked in the article. If after watching the video you do not get a feeling that the CEO was being sleazy, then I do not know what to say. He was asked the same question three times and his response was the same robotic repetition to dodge a rather serious concern: that it was cheaper to actually fly from Australia to the US and buy a boxed version of Adobe CS, rather than get a digital downloadable version. If we were dealing with an honest man that truly cares about customers, he would have either pointed out the problem, or would have at least told the person that he or his staff would get back with a proper response. Instead, all he did was give his “Creative Cloud offering” blabber, which no one in that room wanted to hear…
Nasim,
I totally understand your position, and that this was an opinion piece. As a fellow Denver photographer I’ve seen your blog posts and have stumbled onto your articles before, here and there. I’m not trying to be combative, I am simply attempting to point out that, writing an emotionally fueled piece, will certainly garner emotionally fueled responses (ie, comments).
Please keep up the good work.
Denver photographer! Cool, we should do a meet up sometime! Been planning one for a while, but perhaps when the weather gets a bit warmer? :)
why? Weather is perfect :) – just drive up to the mountains :)
Jack, you are invited too! Mountains sound good actually! :) Planning to leave to NM at the end of the week, need more images for the upcoming reviews, so perhaps meet on the third week of December?
I’m always in Breckenridge during that time – lets get something set up… :)
Hi Nasim,
I am also located in the Front Range area and would like to attend one of your workshops.
And actually I am also driving to NM this weekend and for the next week, Los Alamos.
Where are you planning on going to take photos, if I may ask?
It would be great if I could meet you and share a few moments taking photos.
Dreaming never hurt…
Have a great trip.
I will go skiing in December, but to Winter Park.
Oh, come on, people. Don’t meet up with him. Now I’m all envious.
Juan, great to know you are here also! Once the schedule clears up (have a two week engagement in the beginning of December), I would love to meet! Will probably post a blog post and invite everyone local to join.
In regards to NM, I looked up weather forecast and it shows 35 mph winds. Decided to stay over the weekend and work on reviews, will probably head out early next week. The plan was to go to Santa Fe, then drive to Bosque del Apache to test the 7D Mark II and the new 400mm Nikkor. If I have enough time, might go to the White Sands as well, but that’s a far drive…
Hi Nasim,
Thanks so much for even considering it and for your reply.
I look forward to your invitation for a local meet.
I will be in NM all next week, wind or cold, as it is family and holiday related.
I hope you enjoy your testing and look forward to reading them, even if I am set for now as far as cameras and lenses. I am amazed by your capacity to turn out work and keep up with the site providing so many individualized responses.
Your original post has certainly created a stir. Every time I think or notice the new business models for many companies and their products I am reminded of the movie the Matrix. The speed of change as made the necessity of building lasting products unnecessary and a disadvantage to the bottom line. And they figured out in this new environment that having people pay for use instead of a product keeps people tethered. Long gone are the times in which we had only a handful of utilities to pay ea. month and the products we bought were meant to last years. It’s a blood sucking, or better yet a life sucking world we live in and I surely cannot envision where it will end up. Life feeds on life and it pains me every time I notice how I let myself sucked dry.OK but this is a photography and not a philosophy site.
Not that I ever need an excuse to grab a beer and talk photography… but I’m always game!
Nasim,
Regarding the video and your opinions about the CEO’s personality.
Let us suppose you where the CEO of Adobe and you did not know why _exactly_ there was the price difference. Or you knew knew it and while you did not believe it was right, you had agreed to go with because of the trust you had in the head of pricing. Or there could be any such reason. Would you have discussed your company’s pricing strategy openly?
If you have not read it, I recommend you read the 7 habits book Dr.Stephen Covey and go over the example about a person in bus who does not control his kids who are going crazy in the bus.
My point is that your argument is riddled with assumptions. I am surprised by this article since I have always liked your articles because of how factual and informative they are.
Harsha, if I did not know exactly where there was a price difference, I would have said so. If I knew that the pricing was wrong, I would have fixed it as the CEO of the company. If I could not discuss pricing matters for whatever reason, I would have stated that I could not discuss pricing at the time and requested contact information of the person and promised the person to get back to him. I would have written a note and made sure that someone from the organization that is responsible for pricing gets back to the person with the answer.
I read Stephen Covey’s book and know exactly what you mean with your example. However, this is no man with a dead wife – we are talking about the CEO, the face of the company that is turning away from a rather basic question that deserves an answer. And he does it in the most unprofessional and rude manner. Is he solely to blame for the problems and the software issues I pointed out above? No, I never said so. I gave a link to a video with the CEO and called Adobe’s management “sleazy”, as I believe it is the board of directors, along with the CEO who decided to move everything to the creative cloud extortion model. Check out the data from last year and see how Adobe was changing pricing just to be able to meet their quarter end quotas. And I won’t mention how many calls and emails I received in my previous job from Adobe to lure the company into converting to the Creative Cloud. It was not pretty…
Regarding providing an argument riddled with assumptions, can you please provide a list of assumptions I have made? I pointed out my personal opinion about the company, then gave specific examples of problems with their software.
Nasim,
Regarding your comments of about code bloat – I understand you held a management position for an ERP company. Can you explain from a software implementation point of view how to decode many proprietary image file formats ? How to support that many lens profiles and camera profiles? And all the other Lightroom features that have grown over time? I’m a software tech lead in a fortune 50 company who writes code for backbone Internet routers and data-center security devices, but I don’t know the specifics of these things. So unless you explained how Adobe implemented it currently and how you think it can be done better, this will be nothing but an assumption for the argument to hold true.
Regarding Steve Jobs blaming flash. Lightroom could be from a completely different group within Adobe. Do you know what exactly Steve’s motives where? Maybe he wanted to push his own video format or make Quicktime more universal. Who knows? Yes Flash has/had drawbacks, but like anything else it had its positives. How else could be become so universal ? Google and Microsoft both have their share of great and crappy software. So, just because X is true, Y is true is another assumption.
BTW I’m sure you also know how activist investors affect tech companies. Now I don’t want to get into a discussion about capitalism :) I can go on, but I don’t want to waste both our time. But my point is there are too many other factors we might need to consider before drawing a conclusion. I understand at the end of the day, its your opinion and prerogative.
I do agree that reproducible bugs need to be fixed in a timely manner.
Cheers.
Harsha, I really hoped that the discussion would not flow here, but here you go:
Please have a close look at Iliah Borg’s RAWDigger. It reads pretty much every RAW file, whether you are looking at Nikon, Canon or Sony. It can convert RAW files to TIFF, aside from many other data tools it provides. The whole software weighs: 30 MB. And if you want to go really plain, please take a look at DCRaw – it can convert any RAW file format and it is a free C library that you can compile yourself. The latest x64 version compiled on my system weighs 365 KB. Reading a RAW file and performing bayer conversion is not hard and it does not have to weigh a ton. Lens profiles are adjustments to files – things like CA correction, distortion, etc. Once you have those tools integrated into the software, it is a matter of providing input values. It can be done quite efficiently. Have a look at DxO Optics Pro for a good example on how it can be done efficiently. Providing a patch instead of the whole software package is something that can easily be done – I am sure you know this if you have been developing code. I could go on and on about things this, but it won’t lead the discussion anywhere. I am not just making assumptions. I have spent a good chunk of my life writing code as well.
And please, let’s not bring up Flash. I used to develop sites before and I have spent a few years with Flash, ActionScript and Cold Fusion. I have also spent a few years developing a patching system that would take care of all the security holes of Flash. That software, along with Adobe PDF Reader was any admin’s nightmare. If Apple did not kill Flash, it would have exterminated itself overtime. Video formats and Quicktime had very little to do with Flash – the platform was not supported for viewing websites and that was a whole different issue. Plus, why would Apple want to bind itself with a commercial third party product that needs to be licensed? Flash became popular back in the day, because it was one of the first interactive platforms after HTML. It went through rapid adoption, because everyone wanted to have “Flashy” sites. But it had many inherent problems from the getgo, especially when it comes to SEO. As a website developer, I hated the idea of having two sites – one with HTML content and one with Flash. Because of these and other issues, Flash was already on the decline before Steve Jobs made the announcement. Apple simply put the nails on the coffin – Flash was already dead for the web. Was it bad technology? Not really, ActionScript was better than JavaScript and after video optimizations were done, it was not bad. However, it went through too many transitions and became too bloated overtime, with very little control on its security. Once vulnerabilities started to hit Adobe, Flash became a nightmare. With a 90%+ PC market share, hackers were having a blast and admins were working day and night trying to patch one system after another. In many corporate environments, Flash was simply blocked, as it posed too many headaches.
Yes, Microsoft has had their shares of good and bad software, but continued to improve and emerge. Windows ME was the worst operating system when it was released, but Windows 2K was solid in comparison (I beta tested Windows 2K). Can’t say the same thing about Google, since I find their products to be much superior in comparison to most other software I have used in the past.
The video that you cite caused a huge furore in Australia and we were paying something like 50% more for downloaded products at the time. However, since the adjusted price for CC, some months after the videoed event, we are paying US parity which means that CC bundled with Lightroom is now much cheaper here than the stand-alone products were.
So Adobe did respond appropriately to the issues expressed in the video, they just didn’t admit to it at that time or subsequently. Rather like Nikon with D800 and D600 issues, perhaps.
Therefore that video is perhaps not quite as good an example of Adobe’s greed and insensitivity as might appear.
Well no one is attacking the author, yes I did mention “crying” but I don’t know how that’s considered an attach. But you stated you don’t understand why people are defending Adobe, but you’re defending the author, so what’s the difference? And neither Adobe nor the author needs to be defended, I’m pretty sure they both can hold their own. There are just disagreements and last I checked, we’re all entitled to our opinions.
I didn’t do any name calling towards Mr. Naisim or make any threats, so not sure how that’s an attack, I just have a different opinion and a different experience with LR.
jeeezzz dude – you sound like me when I have a bad day. I am happy that your experience with LR is good. LR is pretty good software as is PS, but many of us who have been using it for a while want to switch – with good reasons (each of us has our own reasons). Relax man, you live longer…. ;)
I am relaxed. If you want to switch, just switch and get over it! Learn something new, you might be happier and live longer.
To long life… :)
hehe – dude, you have no idea about the extend of my ADD, do you? Wanting to learn something new was never an issue with me – mastering something however…. :)
Jack, just had a reader email me this image. Thought you would like it :)
LOL
good one… lol. Ever since Adobe suing (and then buying Macromedia) I disliked Adobe. They always had OK products (other than PS and Illustrator) After Effects was OK but Combustion was better, Premier was OK but Smoke or Avid killed it. They were always very “consumer” while trying to cater to “pro” status. I just really dislike Adobe – as a company – I am stuck with them while I look for better solution but as soon as I can say “bye, bye” I will be happy….
good one… lol. Ever since Adobe did sue (and then ended up buying Macromedia) I disliked Adobe. They always had OK products (other than PS and Illustrator) After Effects was OK but Combustion was better, Premier was OK but Smoke or Avid killed it. They were always very “consumer” while trying to cater to “pro” status. I just really dislike Adobe – as a company – I am stuck with them while I look for better solution but as soon as I can say “bye, bye” I will be happy….
The way I see it, we are in Nasim’s house, not Adobe’s, so while we may all be entitled to our opinions there is proper conduct and respect.
So if you come here, for whatever reason, and are unhappy with what the home owner says, maybe you should think twice before saying whatever irks you.
While Nasim responded to your comments with neutrality and equanimity you responded with sarcasm and cynicism.
That’s why I call it an attack. You even try to qualify “crying” wow!
You are also here voluntarily and are most welcome to make a switch.
Someone else stated that they thought people were going to go for the exit doors because Nasim is calling Adobe sleazy.
Really?
So what if many other companies are sleazy and sell buggy products. That does not mean that we cannot express upset about a specific issue.
Basically, I just do not get your point and it seems to be for argument sake or, like I said, because something about the negative evaluation made you uneasy. Just like your comments make me uneasy. So lets take it easy….
So far I have not heard anything meaningful or constructive coming from you but purely reactive and defensive statements.
From what has been posted so far I do not think your comments have been appreciated, so maybe it’s time to get the message.
RDW,
When I first got this article in my feed, I thought it was about the new version of LR. I had just installed it on my machine thirty minutes prior to receiving the article and was concerned. Now, after reading all the comments, I have realized that this is really about hating Adobe.
1.These are graphics programs, high end graphics programs.These programs offer a huge range of tools and features.Do they use a lot of ram? Sure they do.They were designed that way.Graphics (especially high end graphics) use ram.
2. Have PS and LR grown in size over the years? Yeah, (I’ve been using PS since V.1.0 it came on an 800K floppy), but then, these programs have hugely increased in functionality.
3. Many posters have referenced other graphics programs. Some of them are very good at some things (i.e. the DxO sharpening). I either have or have had almost every software mentioned in these posts (except Gimp, really? Gimp?) installed on my computers over the years. NONE of these programs are as complete and/or as powerful as PS and LR. Capture One comes close when it comes to raw editing and it the best thing I’ve seen when it comes to tethered capture.
4. To compare high end graphics programs to ERPs is like comparing apples and mammals. ERPs are huge programs and sound impressive, but when it comes down to it they’re database tools. Coding a database is much simpler (while still not easy) than coding an algorithm that will interpolate pixels in a function like Content Aware Scale or Lens Correction tool set. Can you imagine how many 1s and 0s it takes to do a Focus Stack? All programs crunch numbers, but how many of the posters realizes how many numbers are in just one pixel. How many numbers does it take to crunch a raw file? Now, write a program that will do that for EVERY camera manufacturer and then adjust it for EVERY new camera that they produce.
5. The underlying tone here is “I hate Adobe”. It probably has a lot to do with their subscription model.How many posters here know that LR is available as a stand alone? How many of the posters here know that they don’t have to buy the whole package? If you don’t need Illustrator or Dreamweaver you shouldn’t subscribe to the whole package. Now, I know that their are going to be haters no matter what. Its sort of like what’s going on with the phones now. I know people that wouldn’t buy an iPhone for no other reason than they hate Apple.
6. $9.99 for a 12 month subscription? What’s that? $119.53 (I used the common core math to get that figure) a year? $119.52 for a professional high end graphics program (includes any and all updates) is CHEAP and deductible. That’s for both programs. I’ve been shooting since 1973, professionally since 1977, been digital longer than most on this forum (I got to test the Kodak DCS). How many have heard of the Mavica? Do any of you know how expensive shooting film was? You had to justify every shot. There was no scatter shooting. Wedding photographers didn’t shoot 3000 to 6000 shots per event (I heard a rumor of someone shooting over 8000 for a 4 hr wedding (I don’t believe it, but I do believe it will happen soon)).
7. I’ve put in at least 7 hours working in LR and PS since my first post and have not experienced any of the problems mentioned by the author or any of the responders. I’ve even checked to see if the software was using all my cores (16) and they were. One poster said LR and PS didn’t run well on anything but an Apple platform. I’ve got a handbuilt and its running the software just fine.
8. Don’t anyone bother calling me an “Adobe Advocate”. Adobe sent me an early copy of LR version 1.0. I told them what I liked and didn’t like and why. I did NOT like version 1.0 at all, so I didn’t use it in my work flow. When V.2.0 was released it was much improved. I use and evaluate many graphics programs, including the plug-in and preset types (rarely worth it). I use LR, PS and Capture One every day. I also use DxO and Perfect Photo Suite. Bottom line, I use the tools I need to get the job done.
9. Flash was developed by Macromedia….I have no idea why Adobe bought it.
10. This post may piss some people off (I know you can’t post anything on the internet without pissing at least one person off), but I haven’t attacked anyone, I’ve just posted what I see to be true.
Nasim, love your blog. Keep it up. We may disagree once in a while, but you do provide a valuable forum.
AGAIN! Who says you have to agree with the article to make a comment on it? I didn’t attack the author personally, just gave a different opinion. If YOU can’t handle that, then you go somewhere else. I don’t think you’re getting the message…IT’S CALLED AN OPINION. Now if I had attacked Mr. Naism personally, then I can see where you’re coming from. Other than that, I don’t really care if you don’t appreciate my comments!
Mate,
as has been said many, many times, it is not what you say (hence you are free to comment), it is how you say it (hence you are not welcome to be a jerk). The part where you said “crying” made you look like a jerk, not the part where you disagreed. It is the words that you choose, see.
Just explaining why people are not happy with your comments. We’re all pretty cool people here. Just tend to start off the wrong foot every now and then.
I don’t care if people are not happy with my comments. If using the word “crying” makes you a jerk, then there are a lot of jerks out there. I can get into the name calling as well, so if you want to go there, let’s do it. But out of respect for Mr. Nasim, I won’t use his forum for that.
When you write a blog post and accept comments, you’re not going to get 100% agreement and there was no name calling in my comment. Not sure where you’re from, but “crying” is not considered name calling. Now if I had called someone a “cry-baby”, then I can see where you might be beside yourself – Mate.
“Crying” is not considered name calling, and it is only natural that we will never get 100% agreement – we shouldn’t, too, as that would be very weird. And yet “crying” is a rather aggressive choice for a word to describe someone’s disappointment with a product and an article expressing that disappointment. Hence, again, why people did not like how you expressed yourself.
And, yes, there are a lot of jerks out there. So don’t be one. ;)
Any comments on OnOne Software suite? The latest version may be a reasonable alternative to LR, for those of us that do not work with a huge number of images. I use OnOne Software Perfect Photosuite 9, and not often LR.
Allan, I am also the many issues that Nasim has detailed and are serious searching for an alternative to LR. I have looked at Perfect Photosuite 9 and are seriously considering trying a 30 day trial. We are not heavily into over editing images but love to clean things up a little. I personally like the exporting out of LR/custom renaming file proceedure. Is the Photosuite 9 much different ?
Another issue is all the branding and advertising that such notable people as Scott Kelby and Ben Willmore does with Adobe. I’m sure that Adobe has them in their back pocket and it will be quite hard to break up this monopoly. So I decided to join Darth Vader and get the subscription. It is legal and that is part of the gripe out there. It forces people to get legal. Now if Adobe would just give us our money’s worth, I think we will all cross over into never never land!
Thank you so much for this article. I’m not sure what to do now. I just took a “KelbyOne” class on Lightroom 5 and the teacher made it look so easy and seamless. I was waiting for “Cyber Monday” to purchase it but now I’m not so sure. I had Capture NX on my PC and it was really slow and shut down and froze my computer so that it wasn’t worth it. What do you recommend? I am a serious photographer and making my way towards professional. I can’t afford to buy software that won’t help me in that endeavor. Which one would you recommend?
P.S. I love your articles. You are knowledgeable, down-to-earth and an honest guy. I’ll keep reading!
Warm Regards,
Sue
I am a dedicated DxO user (just switched to Ver 10. Even got a new PC with Win 7 and i7 core so I could, as previous PC was 8 years old). A number of changes from Ver 9, and too soon yet to say if they are better. Speed of new PC has made it run a lot faster, of course, and to date only 1 crash. I have tried Lightroom, did not like it (for a number of reasons), and therefore stayed with DxO. Photoshop I never did like (again, personal choice).
There are quite a few things you CAN’T do with DxO that you can with Photoshop, and some of the other more complex programs out there. I don’t do those things, so DxO works for me. I firmly believe in the KISS principal, and to me DxO works in that manner.
As for cataloging photos, I do this with file numbering, plus the rating, and once they have been worked they are removed from my PC and archived on dual external drives. For example, a Football photo from this year might have a number of 141010-223-1234. This tells me year, month, date, the 22 of the 223 represents Football, the 3 of the 223 tells me it is Boys Varsity, and the last four digits tell me it was the 234th shot in the first quarter. Beyond that, I don’t need to know. If I did, for example player #, I would add those two digits at the end. Folders are kept for each individual game, with subfolders for the processed and NEF files. Will that system work for everyone, no, but again, I do what works for me.
It will be interesting to see what results Nasim gets from experimenting with different software. Thomas Stirr uses a combination of DxO plus other software for his images, and I (among others), find them quite impressive. So why don’t we all sit back, and wait for the results to come in. In the end, he (like the rest of us), will use what works best for him. Will it change what I do? Probably not. I don’t need some of the capabilities that he does, and I, for one, am damn glad I don’t; but that doesn’t mean I won’t find the results interesting.
WEJ
Hi WEJ,
LIke you, I use DxO OpticsPro 9 as my sole RAW processor. I do export DNG files into CS6 if I need to do any spot adjustments as that functionality is not yet available in OpticsPro, or as a bridge into Nik or Topaz. I really don’t use CS6 for much else any more. I have a copy of LightRoom that I got as part of an attractively priced bundle with CS6 when Adobe sold these boxed programs at very attractive prices before surprising the market with their monthly cloud approach. I loaded up LR and CS6 when I first got them, tried them both and decided I liked CS6 better and I’ve never used LR since.
Since I do other types of work for my clients in terms of executive coaching and other HR consulting work it makes no sense for me to store client video and photo files separate from other client files Word, Excel, PowerPoint) so I use Windows Explorer for all my file management needs. The file management capability of LR was never a ‘selling feature’ for me. I use a very simple rule…if I can’t find a specific file (regardless of file type) within 15 seconds maximum…I don’t have it filed properly. I find I can accomplish this easily by using Windows Explorer.
At the end of the day the choice of software that any of us use is a personal choice and based on our specific needs. From my perspective as long each of us gets the results we envision with an image, the software and route we take to get there doesn’t really matter at all.
I have never understood why discussions about software and post processing seem to generate such emotional and sometimes spiteful and rude remarks – while articles about cameras, lenses and such rarely. if ever, degenerate to this level of baseness. It is a very strange phenomenon.
Tom
Thomas srirr
Are you not missing the point a bit?
The discussion isn’t about which piece of software someone might prefer.
It’s about the fact that so much of it, and especially Adobe’s, is poorly written/developed and about the fact that some companies have become very greedy and indifferent to their customer base.
Betty,
No he is not missing the point, rather he is responding to William Jones. It is a very normal thing for two people in a group to talk about something a little different to the rest. If they want to go off topic, let them. I think you’re missing the point that this site is for many different people from different places, and we just like talking about stuff related to photography. We don’t always want to have a good old British style argument.
Still, I like some of your humour. ;-)
Christopher
Christopher
I agree, we all like talking about photography but if we all talk at once about whatever comes into our heads it all quickly becomes unmanageable?
One topic at a time is a good general rule to follow is it not?
Thanks for the humour appreciation – I try not take myself, or anyone else, too seriously – unless someone treads on my bunions, then they are in serious trouble.
Hi Betty,
To me, if a company’s software is doing what the user wants it to do, and they are happy with the end results that are achieved, whether the software company is greedy, indifferent to consumers, or has poorly written/developed products are all secondary issues to why the user bought and uses the program.
From reading the comments it appears that the majority of Lightroom users like the program and feel it gives them the results they need. At the end of the day results achieved are all that really matters…the other issues are simply the trade-offs that a user is prepared to make to get the results they want.
As we all know there is no such thing as a perfect camera, or lens, or software. Why worry about issues like corporate greed, consumer indifference or poor written/developed software..that a user has no power to change? They simply are what the are. If the performance outweighs the trade-offs people will still use LR…when the trade-offs outweigh the performance consumers will move on. There’s no need for any of us to get worked up about it.
Tom
That’s a very odd point of view if I may say so.
You are right, most people do like LR and PS and I count myself among them, indeed they are my staple photo editing products.
But with respect, if the software is poorly written and the company is greedy and indifferent to its consumers, then that is certainly not a secondary issue.
It’s a major issue.
…And of course we have the power to change things.
If we were so all apathetic that we thought we had no power to change anything, then we would all still be in the stone age.
So no, we don’t have to walk around with a stone in our collective shoe (and pay for the privilege) just because the corporate hogs don’t give a damn.
And many of us would move on one …but for one thing… there doesn’t seem to be anywhere better to go.
But that’s not a reason to roll over and play dead.
Hi Betty,
One of the joys of life is that all of us are individuals and see the world from different perspectives. I try to only concern myself with things over which I have control. I think Nasim’s article does a great job of detailing his experience with the latest version of LightRoom and identifying his trade-offs in terms of his personal decision to keep using LightRoom. Whether he decides to keep using it or not remains to be seen.
In terms of anything to do with Lightroom, it is a non-issue for me since I don’t use it at all. With some recent files I’ve only used CS6 to access Nik and Topaz plug-ins and I’ve been pleased with the results.
I haven’t ‘rolled over and played dead’…I’ve already made my decision about Adobe…*shrugs*…other than to access Nik and Topaz plug-ins and perhaps do the odd spot adjustment which I can do with my boxed version of CS6 I don’t need Adobe products or any updates to them. At some point if I can access Nik and Topaz with plug-ins into OpticsPro and also if and when I can do spot adjustments with OpticsPro (which according to DxOMark’s head trainer is the plan)…I probably won’t need CS6 either. At this point, what the executives do at Adobe is of absolutely no consequence to me or my business.
Tom
:) – nice response
on other note – I have a dx0 question (since we are here) – in the high background separation (small DOF window) Dx0 tends to make background way more busy than Lightromm – while lightroom makes everything smooth Dx0 makes the background very busy (I will try to post link to what I am talking about) – is there a way in Dx0 to control bokeh smoothing?
Thanks
Hi Jack,
Send the file to my email address and we can discuss this out of the forum.
Tom
don’t see your email Tom. I will post links to files (after lunch – have a project I need to get crackin on :) ) – thanks for offering help.
Nassin, is there any way you could privately send my email to Tom?
Hi Jack,
Just go to one of my articles and click on my name at the top. That will take you to my bio and contact info on my web site.
Tom
Off main topic:
Tom;
I was not aware of the spot adjustment option happening, or being added, to DxO. Glad to hear about it. And to stay off topic, I just checked my copy of DxO V10 (Elite), and if I go to download additional modules, I DO get the option of downloading modules for V2 NEF files (though the new 70-300 lens is not yet available). Perhaps the non-Elite version is the one that does not support the V2? For that matter, it would be nice if they added modules for the F-mount lenses being used on the Nikon 1 system. Additionally, I just tested some V2 NEF files, and was prompted to download the appropriate modules. (The module bit is because of another comment you made somewhere in this thread).
WEJ
Back to main topic for the rest of you
Hi WEG,
Good news! I checked a couple of days ago and nothing was there yet.
Tom
“One of the joys of life is that all of us are individuals and see the world from different perspectives.”
Well that’s all very fine as far as it goes, but the only perspective you seem to be interested in is the one that centres on you and your needs.
But it’s not all just about you is it?
PS and LR are industry standard pieces of software used by (?) millions of photographers and graphics professionals.
The point is that these people have a right expect that the product they bought into is fit for purpose and has decent customer support.
For instance, if you were a Canon user, all the fuss about focussing errors in the D800 would presumably not bother you, but if the same thing happened to your Canon, you would have soon have steam coming out of your ears. So what would you do? Sell the lot and move to NIkon?
The sad truth is that Adobe are a rotten company with a virtual monopoly on two pieces of software which are very important to a lot of photographers and which are not easily replicated by switching to another product.
Adobe exploit that in an unethical and uncaring way.
That needs to change and shrugging one’s shoulders won’t achieve anything.
And what will you do when CS6 or Topaz or Nik or Optics Pro start messing you about?
Shrug you shoulders again and move on again.. and again?
To what?
At some point you will have to stand your ground and be counted.
So the fact that this is irrelevant to your life today does not make it universally irrelevant and does not guarantee that it, or something similar, won’t become uncomfortably relevant some day soon.
Hi Betty,
:-) I don’t have to care at all about Adobe and their products. I don’t use LightRoom and only slightly use CS6. My ‘boxed’ version of CS6 serves me well for what little I need it to do for me.
I don’t need Adobe in the cloud or any of their updates. Nor does it matter to me in the slightest that millions of other photographers use Adobe products. All I care about is what is best for my clients and my business.
As Nasim pointed out in his “Choices” article back in September there is no such thing as “an industry standard”. At the present time DxO OpticsPro 9 is a far better product for my needs than Adobe products so I use it. Whether it is for other photographers or not will be up for them to decide. Will I still be using OpticsPro in 5 years? I don’t know…it will depend on what is available at that time and what I determine is best for my clients and my business down the road.
I couldn’t care less if Adobe went bankrupt tomorrow or not. It would not affect my business at all. So…I REALLY don’t care…and no…I don’t HAVE to care. I am also perfectly free to shrug my shoulders at any issue or company that has no bearing on me and my business.
If you want to support Adobe by continuing to buy their products or paying a monthly fee then go ahead.
Tom
Yes of course you don’t have to care, but if you don’t and none of this impacts you in any way, why enter into the discussion?
The discussion was specifically about Adobe products and their operating modus operandi; not about which software you do or don’t use.
I entered into a discussion thread dealing with DxO OpticsPro and where my name was specifically mentioned.
Yes Tom, I’m sorry – my fault….
Tom,
I like your 15 second rule. Besides the above arrangement of folders and filename I listed, I also sort by many other unlisted folders (client, sport, location, to list a few). To stay “off topic”, I don’t know why so many people clutter up their computers with non-active files. Once the project is over, the client is satisfied, archive off to dual external drives (or burn to CDs and file away), and delete from the hard drive. Again, however, that is a matter of choice. Perhaps since I only lightly touched LR, I don’t understand “catalog” to its full extent. I do understand that if you need instant access, then leaving it on the HD is faster. I do archive both the NEF and processed images, and perhaps for those that don’t, the catalog process also keeps the settings used to process the file (however DxO does offer the option to keep the DUP files, so if I kept those, I could drop the JPGs?). Again, I stray from topic.
And, to stay off topic with Tom: When you switch to DxO V 10 (if you do), let us know your thoughts. Perhaps an article? I think such an article from me would be sorely lacking in some details (not to mention if you do it, we would get to see more of your great pics).
Now the rest of you can return to the main topic.
WEJ
Thank you.
Hi WEJ,
At this point the Nikon 1 V2 RAW files are not supported in OpticsPro 10 so I’ll wait until it is before I make the jump. It was certainly worth buying OpticsPro 9 even though I already had OpticsPro 8. The lens softness and PRIME noise reduction functions are worth the price IMHO.
Tom
Hi WEJ,
I upgraded to OpticsPro 10 this evening. PRIME noise reduction is noticeably faster! I’ll likely run all of my files through it now. Some of the tools seem a bit more precise than in version 9, e.g. lens softening tool. I haven’t worked with the new ClearView Haze Removal a lot yet but will do some more extensive work over the next week or two. For only $69 US for current users to upgrade it certainly looks like a no-brainer thing to do.
Tom
Hi Tom
I downloaded the V10 eighteen days ago, and used it quite a lot. I went to the site writing a week ago that I will pay (69$)the upgrade when The Tamron 150-600 F5-6.3 VR will be in the list of lenses corrected for my body. I found a few other folks saying the same. I still have an extra 13 days to go. Yes “Prime” is four times faster than in V9. All my D7100 files at iso 800 and over are processed in Prime and returned to LR as a Dng file, to be post-processed. I have to make my mind if I will also upgrade my filmpak 3 to v 5 (49$).
regards
Hi Luc,
How much use are you getting from FilmPack?
Tom
Hi Tom
So far not much, but its not the software that is not good, its my lack of training. I have to feel guilty of not even have read the DXO guide before using it. I feel this soft has great qualities but you have to invest some time to get great to astounding results. If you ask me why I bought it, its my way of feeling an obligation to learn it to justify my expense. Surely in the coming months, I will take the time to try to master it, and test print the result on my epson 3880. Sorry Tom for not beeing to be of any help on this…
Regards
Off main topic:
Tom;
Glad you like it. Some changes they made I don’t like, but it seems better overall. If you wish to continue off-topic about DxO V10, then E-mail me, and we can discuss without adding to this forum needless (at this point) detail. Once Nasim tries DxO, then we can join in that conversation if he reviews.
WEJ
Now everybody else back to main topic
I’m not seeing nor experiencing the issues you have reported. LR 5.7 has been working flawlessly all day. I only have one current Photoshop CC 2014. I do have CS6 for a feature that operates differently in CC, but that is my choice; I’ll keep it until I get used to how the feature works differently in CC/CC 2014.
Most of us understand that as software becomes more feature rich, the bigger it becomes, so whether its a 256k module or a 1GB module, I don’t care as long as the app operates successfully. BTW, ACR still supports my DSLRs from mucho years ago while supporting the recent D750, that takes a lot of MBs, yeah!
Val
I am happy that it all works well for you, but the point of Nasim’s piece was that it certainly does not work well for everyone – and it should.
Hi Nasim, I also have Lightroom 5 and do like it as it is very powerful, but I am trying out DxO OpticsPro and for some reason the images look much better than lightroom and I have no clue as to why, that clearview in dxo is wow and also the dxo lens softness is great and their prime noise reduction, I honestly think as a RAW converter DxO is better, but here is my question since DxO doesn’t have all the features that Lightroom does if I export from dxo back into lightroom as 16bit TIFF if needed to do more would I lose any information that I had in RAW? but DxO also has an export to DNG also, thanks and can’t wait till you try it out;)
I initially thought DXO Clearview was pretty good. But upon repeated use, I find that I can get better IQ with the Nik plugins.
my understanding is that Dx0 and Lightroom have a workflow which allows exporting the file from Dx0 to LR and back (this has been one of my possible solutions – but I really would love to get rid of LR)
Yes your right, but so far after trying out dxo on other images lightroom seems to be getting better results, so I don’t know but lightroom is much more powerful as a RAW converter.
Noooo – not even close. LR is very “safe” Noise reduction is better (by far) in Dx0 and the converted images are sharper – however, I did notice Bokeh quality suffers in Dx0 – Thomas Stirr has been using Dx0 for a long time – I am sure he will be good subject matter expert – I just started :)
So you think DxO is better? I kind of do to but just need to learn how to use it as I can’t figure out which slider to use for bringing down the highlights as in Lightroom the highlight slider only deals with the highlights and in dxo it seems to under expose all of the image.
Hi Chris,
Try adjusting both highlight and mid-tone sliders. Also, use the Smart Lighting tool to help balance the overall look of your images.
Tom
Thanks Tom I will try that, but when I use the smart lighting tool and set it to smart it will stay at 0 value on some images and when I select medium or strong it under exposes all the image.
Off topic.
Hi Chris,
I don’t do any batch processing so I set sliders etc. on a per image basis. If you play with the Smart Lighting slider you’ll quickly get the hang of what it does to an image.
Tom
Hi Chris,
Keep in mind that the purpose of the Smart Lighting adjustment is to bring out highlight and shadow details. Not every image will need this adjustment.
I don’t view this adjustment as something that I would ever apply globally to a group of images as it is a very image specific adjustment. Recapturing highlights is a challenge for most programs and OpticsPro does as good a job as other things I’ve used. The amount of shadow detail that this function can bring out is quite impressive though. I find this is very important when using small sensor cameras with limited dynamic range like my Nikon 1 V2. By purposely underexposing an image I can retain better highlight details, and knowing that I can get the shadow details back quite nicely with the Smart Lighting function enables better overall end results with an image.
Tom
To stay with this thread, my two cents:
In addition to Smart Lighting, and Exposure Compensation, you might also try playing with Selective Tone, especially the Shadows slider. Sometimes I will increase the Shadows slides, with also making a negative adjustment in the Highlights slider. To my eyes, this seems to work quite well at times.
WEJ
Good suggestion WEJ…thanks!
Ok thank you Tom;)
Nasim, 100% agree with your article. Adobe products are badly written, and their engineers are plain lazy. Adobe installs shi* everywhere, their products arent multithreaded, full of bugs and resource hog. Boy i got 8 core Mac and that bloody Photoshop 90% of operations is doin on 1 core. What a performance waste! But no, they just cant rewrite it from scratch to fully utilize all available cores. I wish Apple bought Adobe and fire them all.
Apple bought Adobe? – lol, yeah, it would be like RedHat (when it still was a RedHat) buying the Oracle…. Apple has their own issues….
I’ve got 16 cores and LR and PS are accessing all of them.
Hi Nasim,
I generally agree with your feelings about Adobe. They are towards the bottom in terms of the quality / support of their products amongst the software that I regularly use. That said, I still really like LR. The reason is work flow. I find that if I follow the Develop pane from top to bottom (roughly, the sharpness settings are out of place for me) my results are better and more consistent. I really don’t want to learn another process. Despite that, I am open to alternatives. I will try DXO and Capture One to see if I can replace LR.
I’ve been using Lightroom for eight years and have no crashing or speed problems. A couple tips: First, don’t rapidly browse images in the Develop module (use the Library mode). The Develop module writes to disk and forces Lightroom to play “catch-up” with disk access, especially when you quickly click through images (this can cause a crash). The second tip is to use the stand-alone version of Lightroom. The Creative Cloud version is not as mature.
Photo Mechanic and Capture One…. the BEST :)
Nasim:
You should try out IMatch 5, which is a highly advanced digital asset management program with an open workflow that integrates well with a variety of other programs, including DxO, Lightroom and other raw developers and programs like Photoshop, etc. A 30 day free trial is available for testing at www.photools.com/. The developer is very responsive and there’s a very active support forum. And it’s a much, much smaller download than LR!
I look forward to your review of Capture One Pro when you get around to it.
I just had a cc 2014 appcrash problem and was told my new spendy video card was not compatible with their upgrade(no it was not a driver issue)! I wiped my system clean of all adobe products and reinstalled cs6 from disc and unplugged and my new built machine is absolutely fine :)
Interesting thread. I’ve just scratched the surface with Lightroom but I have to say I’m no fan of Adobe’s business practices. I have a new Fujifilm X-T1 on the way and am curious which RAW software packages work best with Fuji files, since my understanding is there are some issues with support from Adobe.
Thanks for all the great content.
Hi Steve,
Many of the newer cameras are not supported by DxO OpticsPro because of the design of the Fuji sensor.
Tom
I very much hate to say it, but sadly, if you are serious about having tools that just work, Apple is the only option on desktops. :( There’s nothing to be done about bloat, memory leaks, etc., but at least the limited hardware choices, OS versions, driver versions, etc., all yield stable systems that just work. Adobe’s reference platforms are clearly Macs.
Another sad reality is that a custom-built system with class-leading memory, processor, GPU, etc., is not a positive thing. That’s not the most likely combination for Adobe to test heavily, and the combinatorics in Windows are just too large. It’s not an excuse; they took your money. However, if you want a system that works, buy the best Apple configuration you can afford and be done with it. I don’t think I’ve ever had a LR crash on my 2010 Macbook Pro or my 2010 era iMac. PS used to lock up, but the problem was Nik plugins with GPU enabled. Even on Macs, GPU code is simply not as stable and may never be; it is extraordinarily complex to create and debug.
Finally, getting rid of ALL plugins has helped a lot. I don’t think I’ve had any SW lockups, crashes, or hangs since I ditched plugins (based on both Nik’s demise and the need to constantly re-install them after every little CC update).
My custom built runs fine. Very stable, but then some thought went into the design.
Macs and Apple devices in general are nicely designed, but they are expensive for what you get and not more stable or faster than anything else on the market. On the contrary iPhones and iPads get slower and slower for every softare update. Not sure if this is the case with Macs, as I only had one for about a year before I sold it.
Hi D. N.
I tend to agree that Apple is a little more stable for these Adobe products. I use both Macs and PCs and will continue to do so for a number of reasons. One of the biggest ones is price performance for Proshow Producer (a Windows only program that runs only okay on a Mac using Parallels) and for video rendering in general. PC’s are faster and less expensive (again, a generality, obviously you could build up a Mac Pro and get incredible performance, and its not uncompetitive) and Windows 7 is very stable for me. I run LR on both a Macbook Pro (SSD, 16GB, I7 processor etc.) and an I7 Windows machine with SSD’s. Note that a bottleneck is that I will sometimes edit images on a network attached RAID (this is not my normal process and is usually for the occasional re-edit). So, all things being equal, the Macbook Pro runs LR about the same as the Windows desktop but the Windows desktop has more RAM and a faster processor. So, I agree that LR probably runs better on Apple (in general…) but I don’t think it is as clearcut as you do.
Further, this does not excuse Adobe in terms of making bloated, buggy software. Obviously, as others have stated, many other software developers make bloated / buggy software, but I think Adobe is a much bigger offender than most. Adobe will eventually lose their lofty near monopoly position because of the issues that have already been beat into the ground. At that point, I am sure Adobe will up their game, and that will be good for all of us. For these reasons, I will diligently search for alternatives. For sure I will look at some combination that includes Capture One, and maybe DxO.
Sorry to hear about your troubles. I read your article about 30 minutes after I had updated to the new LR. Needless to say I was very apprehensive. When I then fired up the new version to see if I had the same problems. Luckily, I can report that I had no problems. The new version actually seemed to be faster, even from my external drives.My machine is very similar to yours except I have a dual chip motherboard.
Same here no problems with 5.7 but I am using the standalone.
Same here Stand Alone.
I’m with you 100% on this one, I noticed major buggy behaviour with my Lightroom 5.7 immediately after installing – luckily I’ve got both DxO v10 & Capture One v8 trial versions installed and so far ( bit of a learning curve ) they seem to perform much more reliably than anything Adobe’s put out in years…
Nasim,
So glad you wrote this! I hated it when Adobe went the subscription/cloud route (extortion is the right word), but i had to concede at some point to get the latest version and camera raw updates (took them long enough to get the D750 profile out).
What real choice is there?? Lightroom and photoshop are the best tools out there right now (with the most features), i just get the feeling that Adobe and Apple are losing touch with their customers. I switched over to Apple years ago due to the problems i was having with Windows and crashing, and now Apple is starting the same crap! it can be really frustrating sometimes.
For a poor man like me switching software that i have already bought with my treasured dollars is not as easy as some people have been stating here. I used LR and I love using it, but in my 4 years of using it, I can surely say that YES, LR is really slow, the slowest in my machine. As I’ve said I love using it, but since I can also see that Adobe is not doing their job on fixing their software, in my opinion, demanding them to do their best is my right. There’s no doubt I will continuously use their product, but it doesn’t mean I will stop complaining about their negligence and will just sleep over it, or just try to find other software. We have thousands of bad products around the world because users don’t complain about their quality, but people should realize that complaining, specially in the web really help in forcing these companies to improve their products. So kudos Nasim, we need people like you so Adobe might hear us, and please don’t stop doing it. And for those people who opined to Nasim to just use other software, I believed that you really don’t understand the logic of of what he is trying to do here. We know Adobe can do better so demanding to do it NOW is not bad at all, and everybody for sure will benefit from it including you, if ever Adobe will work on it.
Nasim,
Wonderful post. We all know no software is perfect – the frustration in this case is just there aren’t any real great alternatives to LR/Photoshop. I’m a fairly satisfied Aperture user (and Nik plug ins) and certainly frustrated that Apple is not carrying it forward. I too, have heard some pretty good things about CaptureOne, so I’ll anxiously look forward to your review.
Count me in on the Denver area beer/photography gathering! And would love to see you start up some workshops again!
Thanks,
Eric
I guess I am a neanderthal, I learned PS and used bridge in school, even tho now on cloud did not download lightroom yet as I ran out of time.
Guess I am missing the boat or not?? but I do most adjustments in CR and fix up as needed in PS so at this point I don’t care how big
Lightroom is??? What am I missing out on or it would take too long.
As far as the cloud, now that I have done it for $10/month I think it is a good way to go. No longer sitting on an old PS version figuring out when to
upgrade.
Software bloat, just like government bloat, it is what it is.
I learned software with menu’s, how hard was that. Now you got crazy tiles, stuff popping up
out of nowhere, software anticipating what you want to do. I liked it when I was in control and the computer did what I wanted for better or worse.
Bob
I have to agree about the development effort of Lightroom. I only know from looking at the useability, if you are in software development you know of what I speak. I only know how to use Lightroom and from my experience Adobe seems to disregard ease of use at most every turn. Example you select images to add to a collection from your library. Why not right click/double click to bring up a menu and select add to collection or add to quick collection. Instead you move to a different part of the screen with forced additional and unnecessary key strokes to accomplish simple tasks. Lightroom is full of quirky useability which looks like spaghetti code dumped on top do prior spaghetti code. This shouts poor design which is reflected in poor useability.
Hi Nasim. I like this site so much! The a6000 guide I posted on, and that initially drew me to the site, is still getting comments!
Anyway, I am still very green with photography but I wanted to get into PP. I downloaded Lightroom trial (because I think everyone does) and I never touched it. Then I saw somewhere that Capture One was running a special with an Express version for free for Sony, so I checked it out. I still don’t really know what I’m doing, but I really enjoy it. I enjoy it so much I bought the Pro (for Sony) version. I love it!
I have nothing to compare it to, but I like how easy it is to play with all the settings to get the look I want, and I’m a rookie who needs to spend a whole lot of time with Phase One’s nice guides!
G’day Nasim!
You may remember that I was trying to find a good raw editor for Linux, and I tried dcraw, libraw, etc. Basically I concluded Adobe Lightroom was what I had to use because there is not good raw converter on Linux. :-(
So I then went about learning to use Lightroom on my MacBookc Pro, and after about 3 months I was completely fed up! I liked Lightroom, but it does not like to integrate well with OS X. For example Adobe refuse to implement native OS X full-screen mode, which I can tell you now is easy to do (I have done it with apps that I have made.), but I think that they probably have so mach old code in Lightroom that they just couldn’t be bothered figuring it out. And there is lots of other things that drive me crazy. Simply put, Lightroom is very nice to use IF you don’t want it to work seamlessly with OS X. I have no idea what it is like on Windows.
In my fed up state, I went on a round of trying all the different editors I could find for OS X, and I came across Capture One. I have known about Capture One for years but never really thought of giving it a go, so I did. Now I’m almost at the end of my 60day trial, and can say it is amazing!
It does work for organizing photos, it just does it in a completely different way to Lightroom; a way that puts the emphasis on the photo, not the library of photos. I use colour coding to sort my photos, and quite like it. ‘+’ is a pick (green) and ‘-‘ is a reject (red).
The colours are so much more real than ACR. Skin tones are amazing! Skies are amazing! I did have some problems with the reds in photos taken with my D610. But I sold that and got a D3 and now I have no more problem. Whether or not that was to do with Capture One or the D610 (or the user!) I do not know. :-)
Checkout this:
captureintegration.com/top-1…lightroom/
And if you do try Capture One, these videos are very helpful:
www.youtube.com/playl…DO8UB5siyH
I most certainly will be buying Capture One as soon as the trial runs out! ;)
Christopher
love capture one for raw processing, for live view tethering, and and .. much more mature than lightroom in many ways, though not so easy to use
Hi Nasim
Great article, as all your articles always are. Amazing how emotional some people get when discussing even such a subject as software eh?
Having used Photo Mechanic combined with NX2 for everything for years and being completely satisfied with the results and their seemless interaction with each other, I was forced to choose another software and eventually opted for what I could only describe as “The Safe” option of a PP software that would last the test of time, unlike NX2, so I opted for PM combined with the CC Lightroom 5. Initial findings here are that L5 is “buggy” and extremely slow.
I would encourage you to explore Photo Mechanic, it is both fast and efficient and enables one to view even whilst downloading the raw photos. I cannot wait to see your “always reliable” assessment of of what PP software works best with PM, please hurry, as I would love to give L5 “The Boot” ASAP!!!!!!!!!!!
Great site, great articles and down to earth “honesty”, thank you
John
i agree, although I don’t use Lightroom, I have avoided Adobe for as long as I can remember, but for it was due to up until recently their pricing where they would charge up to double the price for software hear in Austalia compared to the U.S., even with out exchange rate almost on par (it’s not right now, but it was). I always felt they where extorting us. So I found alternatives and I am very happy with them. FCPX is light years ahead of Premier. I use Pixelmator instead of photoshop (which is and amazing photo editing app for $30) and even though Apple has stopped development of Aperture, I will continue to use it till it stops working. It does what I want and I don’t have to pay $10 a month to use it. I don’t like paying money every month to keep using software, it’s not right. Anyway, I’m pleased to see I’m not the only one that is not a fan of Adobe.
i hope pixelmator is taking advantage of adobe’s policies .. could develop into a good alternative
Ready to switch when you are. When you sell me something Adobe, sell it, don’t loan it to me. This applies to all you others out there wanting to put me on a corporate monthly income for doing nothing. You have to earn my money for doing something valuable each time, you have no right to it and it is offensive to me as a person who has to earn their money every day, that you think you have the right to just take it.
I think DXo is the way to go, but I am also fed up with this for the same reasons. DXo get your act together, you may just have an opportunity BUT if you start to rip me off, you will go the same way, promise!
Even Acrobat reader is heavy. My LRs has never crashed but sure it loves wasting RAM, and Photoshop is definitely a RAM killer. Even after I close all files it still uses a GB of RAM.
Yes no doubt you are right! Thank you for those words!
Nasim,
I know this is not part of the article and was brought up in the discussions thread, but do you have any strong evidence of performance issues because of catalog size? I’ve read a few things about it and no one seems to agree on that.
There are many articles around claiming catalog size has no impact over performance, such as this one lightroomsolutions.com/artic…atalogues/
My personal experience is that performance issues usually arise from tasks that create many command lines in a single picture. For example, sometimes when dealing with underwater photos I either “paint” the background with the brush or click a million times with the healing tool in order to reduce backscatter. If I paint too much, the computer still suffers 15-20 minutes AFTER lightroom is closed (!). But once I reboot the system and as long as I don’t open that specific picture, everything works 100% again.
Pedro, anyone who says that Lightroom’s performance is not impacted by the size of the catalog is full of it. Lightroom runs on an SQLite database and just like every database out there, once tables start filling up with more space, the database gets less and less efficient for queries. No matter how efficient the code is, accessing each photograph means querying the live database that is sitting in your hard drive. That’s why the speed of Lightroom hugely depends on the storage media – putting a Lightroom catalog on an SSD hard drive will give a huge boost to Lightroom, versus putting it on a spinning hard drive, Still, even with SSD, once my catalog goes over 30K images, things start to get slow. That’s why I do one catalog per year, instead of putting everything into one place.
In regards to performance issues with the healing brush, yes, that’s one huge problem that Adobe has not properly addressed for a while. Lightroom slows down to a crawl when you use the brush heavily. Now think about this for a second – every single brush that you apply gets saved in a row in the SQLite database!
Nasim –
You’ve put your finger on why it can be a good idea to separate your photo database from your raw developing tool(s). Adobe’s made things worse (or more complicated, anyway) by using the .xmp sidecar file to store raw developing information in addition to putting it in their database. The .xmp file already contains metadata for the raw file, so the extra raw developing information can really expand it and have an impact on metadata management. Other raw developers use a separate sidecar file to store their developing data.
ps – I’m on the front range, too.
John, great to hear that you are local, hope you are subscribed to the site to get updates – I will post the timeline when we decide to meet :)
In regards to writing to sidecar files, you can actually turn that off if you want within Lightroom. There is a setting that says “write changes to XMP files”, which I personally do turn on. There is a performance penalty when you do this, but if you happen to lose your catalog completely, you can still recover the changes you have made, since the sidecar files are there. History won’t be preserved, but all the changes you have made to the images will, which is nice. If you want to avoid the performance penalty, here is a handy tip – turn it off, then once a month or whenever you do your backups, select all images in the catalog, then press CTRL+S – this will write sidecar files and preserve the changes.
Hey Nasim,
Your comment on database performance is incorrect. The vast majority of databases out there support indices, which again provide for less-than-linear performance when retrieving data. In most cases this means that querying the database will not be significantly impacted on the number of rows in the tables in the database, at least not until the indices become very, very large. In real world applications, on a 7200 RPM disk, SQLite will typically be able to perform some 30 to 60 inserts per second (TPS) in worst-case scenarios in real-world applications, queries will be significantly faster. The number of inserts per second should not be significantly impacted by table size. If they are using bulk inserts, the insert time will be significantly faster since it is the commit process that takes the majority of the time. I have seen SQLite applications supporting upwards of 90 000 inserts per second in bulk operations, but this does require a bit of database magic (dropping indices prior to the operation and re-creating them afterwards). Getting data out of a database is faster…
What can impact performance of course is how many rows of data a query gives as a result, since LR has to, for example, render an image per data row returned.
The main reason you’ll see a performance boost from using an SSD is that loading the image data will be significantly faster, not that the queries as such will be significantly faster.
Again, I am not an SQLite expert, but for most databases, queries will not be negatively impacted until you are querying double digit millions of rows in tables and the queries contains a lot of joins etc. I seriously doubt that is the case with Lightroom. Inserts should not, on a well maintained database, be impacted by table size, depending a little bit on how indices are maintained. More indices means slower inserts.
>> every single brush that you apply gets saved in a row in the SQLite database
It does, but quite frankly, the time it takes to store that is just a little less than it takes for your mouse button to rise from the held-down position to the non-pressed position.The calculations on what to do when you apply the healing brush is probably harder on your computer than the storage of the data in the database. Particularly if you play around in Photoshop with content-aware stuff (not related to Lightroom, I know).
Anton, any database gets slower when it grows in size and SQLite is not an exception. Indices grow, tables grow, queries take longer to execute. Now what that threshold of fast vs slow is depends a lot on the table and index design. You can literally open a Lightroom catalog with an SQLite browser – last I remember, there were about 50+ tables. Now keep in mind that SQLite is a very lightweight database that is designed for personal needs. In an enterprise environment, I would carefully design how data is written. Use of temporary tables in the fastest storage, RAID 5 for data and RAID 10 for logs, etc. In many environments, companies even split databases into different storage to optimize for speed and now there are very fast in-memory databases out there that can query data extremely fast.
So you cannot really compare something like SQLite with a larger, more efficient and scalable database system. Yes, writes to SQLite can be fast, but the slowness one experiences does not come from inserting images to Lightroom – it comes from using the application. I am not sure if Adobe engineers load smaller Lightroom catalogs in memory or not, but there is a pretty big difference in using Lightroom with several thousand images, versus tens of thousands of images. In fact, because of faster response times, I often have my wife create a new catalog and import her weddings there. Once she is done with the editing, we then import that catalog with the finished images into the main catalog for the year.
In my early days, I used to have a single catalog for all photos. But once I started seeing issues with speed when my catalog had 100K+ photos, I tried separating catalogs by year. I saw a pretty big performance increase when my catalog had less than 50 thousand images and since my wife and I average between 35 – 50K images per year, one catalog per year works pretty well.
In regards to memory use and optimization, there is some strange leak happening somewhere in Lightroom when one uses tools within Lightroom like spot healing / brushes. If there is a complex scene where I need to clean up sensor dust and edit photo, Lightroom can bring my machine to a crawl – and my machine is fast! Some folks have been even suggesting to first edit an image, then do the spot cleaning at the end, to avoid performance issues. I am not sure how data is stored while you are editing, but things get very slow when you have a large database and you are doing such edits. There must be some kind of a leak happening somewhere, or perhaps write commits that are not taking place. I think the biggest issue is that Lightroom has to load all changes in memory, since the original RAW photo is never modified (non-destructible). Lightroom renders images and then puts them in a cache, but it has to know each time that whatever is in cache correlates to whatever changes were made in the database, so there is re-rendering also taking place – not sure how that impacts the performance.
Long story short, try to create a new Lightroom database and load several hundred files there. Do heavy editing, then compare this process with a catalog that has over 100K images. I can guarantee that you will see performance differences between the two. I cannot imagine how Lightroom would function with a million images in it…
Obviously not a lot of people have one million images in a catalog, that would be hard to manage. From a DB point of view, even for SQLite, a million images is trivial though. I have an acquaintance who says he has around 1.2 million images in his catalog (I asked at a meet in the local Photo club). I asked him about his PC and it was lower powered than mine. He had a four core i7 with 16G of memory. He has no performance issues with LR..
Again, SQLite can do DB operations plenty fast, and typical LR catalogs (the average is less than 25K images) should not pose a performance issue at all for LR and SQLite.
If you are running Windows 8, you can check disk I/O for a specific app. If SQLite is the issue with LR, check the disk I/O for LR. I tried by adding a couple of hundred points of spot removal to a RAW image from a 6D. The disk I/O for any of my disks never spiked at all, so SQLite it is not – I had a tad over 50K images in my catalog. I did see a minor slow-down towards the end when doing this, just randomly clicking away on the image. LR would lag a few seconds, which is hardly surprising, I was adding several points per second. Again, a couple of hundred spot-healing points, and when I reverted to a more “normal” work situation, that is, click on spots no more than once every few seconds, there was no delay whatsoever.
Also, nothing appeared to be leaking memory, LR would increase memory usage, as it should, but never to the point where it became an issue, it stayed will below 2G no matter what I did. Remember, an app should allocate as much memory as it needs and let Windows handle what happens when the memory is non in use for a bit.
I know 50K is not 100K, but the difference should not be so great as not to be perceived at all at 50K images. I would spend some time checking what is going on on the PC.
Nasim, thank you for your continued criticism of the way Adobe manages it’s ‘development policies’. I was a big fan of Photoshop in the early days (who wasn’t?) but I’ve now managed to stop at CS3 and am really trying not to go ‘into the cloud’ – let’s face it, if I sign up to Adobe’s generous ‘photographer’ plan, I will pay GBP:520 over the next 5 years for image editing software, which Gimp.org still manages to do for free and Pixelmator, for GBP:20.99. In terms of RAW conversion, Hasselblad’s Phocus software, supports RAW files from more than 150 DSLR cameras and is license free, with unlimited installations – no registration issues! There are only so many things you can do with a pixel and Adobe nailed most of them in early versions of Photoshop. What we / you are paying for now is the Adobe Corporate Roadshow, any further enhancements to Photoshop especially, is as you correctly pointed out, just bloating the package.
What Adobe should have done is concentrate on the core functionality and sold the basic application at a reasonable price with extra plug in’s available for those who need them. By the way, have you noticed how many Flash Player ‘updates’ pop up recently? (Mac 10.10.1) and what a coincidence that whilst they are loading, we get an advert for the latest Adobe offering splashing up. Possibly the most annoying way to advertise your product?
Well Nasim, I must say I’m almost tempted by Adobe’s latest offering on the Photography pack, by paying yearly as opposed to monthly plan, I can save an amazing GBP:00.50 – yes 50p – wow what an incentive.
My RAW converter of choice is Capture One which has now ‘come of age’, works beautifully and the Express version is now bundled with the latest Sony cameras, and noticeably, if you want to upgrade to the Pro version, you do have the option of outright purchase or subscription. It does seem that Adobe does seem to still have the edge (Patent?) on some aspects especially the dodge and burn tools, I know Capture One and others, struggle with this, but let’s hope some lessons have been learned, and hopefully Adobe, get’s their act together and offer a great product, well implemented, at a reasonable price.
Gerald, you mention an Express version of Capture One, bundled with the latest Sony cameras. Can I ask how this is done. I have just purchased an Alpha A6000 but didn’t seen any info on the Capture One package. Or is it only with the higher spec offering of the A7 series?
Thanks.
Hi Keith, the A6000 is a supported camera, For all the info. just search for ‘Capture One Express (for Sony)’ I think you can download it directly from the Phase One website.
Thanks, Gerald.
Have now found it, downloaded it and installed it. Looking forward to trying it, because, although Lightroom has never crashed on me, it is slow, even on a relatively good spec i7 PC. The conversation on this topic has been really useful, as I, along with many others here, resent being forced down the route of subscriptions for software. Unfortunately, Microsoft also appears to be going down this route with Office.
Hey Keith,
Years ago I got tired of paying what I thought was a lot of money for a word processor. I looked toward Open Source software and started using OpenOffice. Now, I go back and forth between OpenOffice and LibreOffice (currently using OpenOffice) for everything I need in word processing and spreadsheets. I used to set the defaults to automatically read and write Word Document and Excel Spreadsheet files, but finally gave that up a couple of years ago and just use the Open Document Format.
Anyway, I know that this isn’t the point of this thread, but I couldn’t help commenting on the fact that, when it comes to Office, you absolutely have some great alternatives.
Keith, if you think MS having a foot in the subscription business is unfortunate, I suggest you reconsider your usage of Capture One.
Yes, I see Capture One can be a subscription based application. However, Nasim’s point is more to do with how good the product is to which the user is committing. It might be worth committing to CO if the updates are worthwhile and if it does not become bloatware. It’s on that basis that I am exploring use of CO.
I assume that’s the heart of what you were getting at?
Time to upgrade to Linux + Darktable.
Infinitely better value for money (literally).
Completely agree with Colin.
Linux offers many interesting alternatives such as darktable.
Hi Nasim
Thank you for your sustainable report, with which I fully agree. It is time that Adobe feels a harder headwind. Yesterday evening and today morning I spent together more than six hours trying to update Lightroom (CC) from 5.6 to 5.7. Adobes’ support was not available via chat, i.e. after four hours of waiting I didn’t get a reply to my questions. The supporter, whom I reached by phone after one hour of calling, tried though, but could not solve the problem in the end. As an emergency solution I have installed an old version of Lightroom (not CC) and updated it manually to 5.7. I’m looking forward to the next update :-(
Best regards from Switzerland and a great compliment to your work.
Tom
I think that sums things up nicely.
Hi Nasim
I totally understand the frustration. I think the fact is that poor code can be attributed to many big software companies now, especially as machines have much more RAM and HD space, so developers use that as an excuse to right bad code because it’s faster for them. Before the inclusion of hard drives when computers used to use only the RAM and their ROM, code had to be much cleaner and far more efficient. I remember in the 80’s, playing a 3D vector graphics game on my old BBC Micro which had only 32k RAM, yes JUST 32k! The developers did amazing code and the game was huge. I see this bloat now in everything from Activision Blizzard to Adobe. The software gets bigger every year, the memory consumption too for what are relatively little improvements.
What they are doing is just relying on ever faster machines and consumers to continually upgrade their machines. If companies didn’t do this consumers would not be forced to continually upgrade.
On the other hand I have been trialling Capture Pro One 8 recently, and although I was worried about my catalogues and my workflow, the new version now allows importing of Lightroom and Aperture catalogues, with the minimum of fuss. I have yet to fully play around with the workflow and I actually need to sit down and learn it, but from what I gather RAW import for Fuji and even Nikon look very nice indeed. If I can get it to keep my same Lightroom workflow and cataloging I may just move over to Capture One and stop supporting a bloatware company.
Daniel
Nasim, thank you for sharing your opinion with us. I use both the latest versions of PS and LR and have very similar experiences. I remember the first time I thought I “corrupted” an image in CS5, received no answers from Adobe and later found out it “ate memory” that messed with the image. I applaud you for writing this blog post. PL is a large community and it’s articles and readers comments have the potential to shift photography gear and software industry giants. I, for one, believe in “together we can”.
Hi Nasim,
I commend you for picking the right cause – make the Adobe software better for the consumer. I had similar issues and opinions (as a result) as you – Adobe SHOULD strive to be better. As a result, I have actually dropped using LR, and have NOT upgraded to CC from CS6. So far, the last LR I used was V4.x. I decided to switch to the Photoshop Bridge to navigate through a dedicated file system for all my images. I do not need the features of the LR catalog and actually find it a bit limiting in my workflow. Bridge gives me enough functionality (with ACR) to do image management and editing. If I need any heavy duty editing, I launch into the full Photoshop GUI. This workflow suffices for my needs. With CS6, I have all of the editing features I have need so far since the launch of CC. For that reason, even for $10/month, I am not a subscriber.
Even in CS6, it is a memory hog when the full GUI is launched (on my Windows 7 machine). If it runs uninterrupted for several days (even if I do not use it all the time), it tends to freeze and needs to be restarted. So, it sounds like the software has a memory leak or two…
I do agree that Adobe, if it were pressured, would improve their development process to improve the user experience of the software, similar to what is observed in the large vendor software industry (e.g. SAP, Oracle, IBM, etc.). Of course for most of those vendors, they do have competition, and that drives their behavior. With Adobe, as many have already said, there is not a close alternative that they are competing with. There are many that are trying, but, are still too far away (imho) from offering similar features to Adobe products, especially when the professional consumer base is taken into account.
So, what you are doing is great. We need to raise Adobe awareness of a critical mass of customer concern with the software quality (in terms of stability, reliability and availability – i.e. user experience). If your reserach finds potential alternatives to the Adobe products, it would send a very clear message to the company that this is their market to lose given the competitive offerings availability being socialized by a very popular blog in this industry. Keep up the good work!
A suggestion to help the cause. If you conducted a poll on this blog to collect which products this group is using from Adobe, have stopped using due to the user experience issues, and would consider switching in the future if an alternative product becomes available, that would allow Adobe, and its potential competition, to undertsand the scope of the issues/concerns and whether there is a business case to do something about it. Maybe other leaders in the industry will join in on the poll.
I’ve never personally used Adobe products for any of my photography work and I refuse to succumb to its costly bloatware.
I rely on the services of local professional printing and framing companies. This has worked out to be much less costly in terms of both money and the time wasted on endlessly faffing around with various computers, software updates, and re-editing of images.
Adobe, more than anyone else, has made me treat digital SLRs as if they are film SLRs. I’m primarily an artist who has no need to purchase the digital equivalent of chemical film and print processing apparatus. Those who paint with oils and/or water colours don’t need Adobe bloatware, neither do I as a photographer.
I am interested..
I understand the part about using a professional printer but as an artist how do you get from the RAW file to a print without Photoshop or some other editing software?
As an artist surely you don’t surrender all processing and therefore aesthetic/artistic decisions to a third party?
Thanks for your reply, Betty. As an artist I have created my own methods: I suppose they are commonly referred to as “trade secrets”, but I freely exchange ‘trade secrets’ with all my local printers, framers, photographers, and artists. We’re not in competition; we’re all just trying to improve what we do and enjoy the fun of learning how to do it better.
The pro services I rely on all use Canon cameras therefore I have to submit my Nikon images as JPEGs or TIFFs — we have endless laughs about me producing NEFs that are totally incompatible with their RAW workflow :-)
I chose Nikon DSLRs for four reasons:
1) I already had a collection of nice Nikkors that I used with film SLRs.
2) The Defocus Control system used in DC Nikkors is patented for a very good reason!
3) Nikon’s extensive range of in-camera adjustments such as Picture Controls and Active D-Lighting.
4) Nikon Capture NX2 was the only editor that honoured all these in-camera control settings.
Since the discontinuation of Capture NX2 the only reason left to purchase a new Nikon DSLR is for its in-camera customizable JPEG output — it’s silly to pay the premium for its very advanced controls that now have no compatible NEF editor. It would be more cost effective to buy a top-end Sony or Panasonic; or for better pictures, buy a Phase One or a Hasselblad. Gosh, buying a now cheap secondhand large format film camera will produce much better landscape images than any 35 mm format DSLR!
Adobe is very astute in marketing a belief system — its software can turn an amateur photographer into a professional. Its top-end imaging product is a useful aid to those who are pros, but its consumer-level products are just bug-ridden bloatware. To be fair to Adobe, my criticism equally applies to vendors of consumer-level computing device operating systems and application software.
Out of the circa 100 million software engineers across the globe, the circa 100 truly expert computer programmers work for organisations such as NASA; not Adobe, nor MS, nor Apple. The Mars rovers and the Philae lander plus its Rosetta spacecraft were programmed by some of those experts.
Thank you for your further clarification.
Although I have contact with respected imaging professionals, I myself do not earn my living from photography so do not get to see the workings of the ‘other side’ very much.
1. I am a little puzzled still as to why your lab (using Canon equipment) finds NEFs from a Nikon-using client, a problem.
I would have thought from what you said previously, that you would be processing your own NEFs and submitting print ready CMYK conversions. Perhaps I am not getting something?
2. I as a Nikon user myself I understand the ‘ins and outs’ of your choices but again am puzzled about the importance you apparently attach to Picture Controls and Active D-Lighting as these are only applicable to JPEG output. These controls have no influence whatsoever on the RAW file though I do understand that the JPEG preview will only look 100% ‘as intended’ on a monitor using Nikon’s own software. Perhaps you are submitting out of camera JPEGs as well as TIFFs for output?
3. As ever, size matters!
4. Your comments about pro-sumer products are true across the board. Most of it is just hype designed to make amateurs feel better about themselves.
To answer your points, Betty…
1. The labs use Canon software to process their RAW files so they can’t process NEFs. None of the labs I use and none of my clients accept RAW or CMYK files; they accept JPEGs (some can be coaxed into accepting 8- and 16-bit TIFFs) having a sRGB colour profile.
One lab has a downloadable printer profile, which must be used to create the JPEGs submitted for printing. It accepts only JPEGs, but the prints are awesome because the printer is a true 400 DPI device and its colour gamut extends beyond Adobe RGB. Obviously, best results are obtained from this printer by processing the NEFs in Capture NX2.
CMYK conversions, when required, are best left to those who manage the printing device because this format is much less universal than is commonly stated.
2. I try to get the camera JPEG output good enough for its intended purpose. Some clients want the JPEGs immediately after the shoot so the only reason to also record NEFs is in case a picture contains something that the client later requests to be heavily cropped and otherwise edited from the original. Nikon software honours the Picture Controls and Active D-Lighting I use in-camera — I have no idea how to replicate these settings in Adobe or any other third party software and I have zero interest in learning how to perform this task.
3. Size matters: For the 400 DPI printer producing exhibition quality prints, you are 100% correct! For general purpose imaging, 200 DPI, even 80 DPI, can produce stunning images when the photographer understands the perceived level of acutance that will occur under the viewing conditions of the final photograph.
4. Attempting to achieve maximal pixel-level acutance is, most often, nothing other than succumbing to marketing hype. Clients won’t notice and they don’t care. I’ve observed a dramatic increase in the percentage of ‘professional’ images online that are bitingly sharp yet have hopelessly inaccurate skin tones.
Pete A
Thank you for taking the trouble to explain.
1. It’s a bit strange for a lab to be using a camera manufacturer’s software for processing RAWs as it obviously very limiting.
Most large print houses here prefer CMYKs at ‘high level’ such as magazine repro (as you say best managed in house) and either 16 bit TIFF or 8 bit JPEG for the rest.
Printer profiles are of course essential for consistent high quality output but they are not used to create the JPEG, the printer profiles are individually made files that calibrate a specific individual printer to one type of paper with one inkset at one specific set of printer driver settings. Perhaps that is what you meant?
2. I guess using JPEGs for immediate output makes perfect sense and of course in that circumstance the Picture Controls and Active D-lighting also fall into place. I believe it’s quite common practice
3. The quality achievable from a high gamut printer is not lost on me. I use an Epson Pro4900 which prints (A2) natively at 360ppi using the Ultrachrome HDR 11 colour inkset. I use mine with the Colorbyte ImagePrint 9 RIP/driver for exhibition quality output and find the output very pleasing – when I’ve fed it the right image!
4. I take your point about clients not noticing quality or accuracy – that is reserved for photographer colleagues and pixel sniffing judges!
Betty wrote: “Printer profiles are of course essential for consistent high quality output but they are not used to create the JPEG.”
A JPEG represents its contained image totally in terms of its specified ICC profile. Most Web browsers do not honour profiles and display them as if they are sRGB. Furthermore, if I was to post a JPEG prepared for the 400 DPI printer I use, the vast majority of browsers would display an image that has terrible colour, contrast, and banding artefacts. Even if the browser supports ICC it would not be able to display a reasonable likeness of the image obtained from the printer because the printer has a wider gamut than any currently available LCD.
The 8-bit per colour channel limitations of the JPEG format becomes a serious problem only when converting its colour profile to a different colour profile. E.g. If I posted a JPEG that I created using a profile having a white point of 3000 K it would show banding on all monitors calibrated at a white point other than 3000 K because the integer arithmetic used in JPEG does not cater for accurate transcoding. The only universal format that renders accurate colour transcodings is 16-bit TIFF.
I’m sure you and others are aware that setting one’s camera to record JPEGs in Adobe RGB renders its images incompatible with the World Wide Web.
Please don’t think that I’m trying to appear ‘clever’ in my replies. I enjoy sharing hints and tips. I learn nothing from being right and learn the most from being hopelessly wrong :-) Many thanks for your insightful replies.
Pete A
Betty wrote: “Printer profiles are of course essential for consistent high quality (print) output but they are not used to create the JPEG.”
That statement is correct but I think I may have misunderstood what you were trying to convey.
Did you mean that you download the lab’s printer profile so that you can soft proof your JPEG on your calibrated monitor and adjust it for print output so that the lab can view it (accurately) on their similarly calibrated monitor and send it directly to the printer with no further intervention?
That would make sense to me.
Pete wrote: “A JPEG represents its contained image totally in terms of its specified ICC profile.”
Yes, but in this case its specified ICC profile is almost universally sRGB, (sometimes, possibly AdobeRGB), is it not?… Not the printer profile which is what you seem to be suggesting.
The printer profile describes the behaviour of the printer, its paper and its inkset, not the image file.
I am assuming your JPEGs are tagged sRGB, the norm for that file type?
If it’s an inkjet printer (from what you have said so far it seems it is) and you are giving it JPEGs to print, there seems little point in using some other RGB profile except possibly AdobeRGB – and only then if your TIFF/PSD was in that space (or a larger one) to start with.
Personally, I start with a 14bit RAW (NEF) file and stay with 16bit ProphotoRGB right through the editing chain finally outputting a flattened 16bit ProphotoRGB TIFF file directly to a wide gamut printer at 360ppi – only then do you really get to see what the medium is capable of.
If you send an sRGB file to any printer, it doesn’t matter what the printer is capable of, it can only print the gamut it is instructed to print (sRGB) and sRGB is not a large colour space – and so that print cannot have anything like the dynamic range and tonal subtlety of a Prophoto or even AdobeRGB image. It does however have the benefit of being universally accepted both for printing and distribution.
I don’t know a great deal about commercial (C-type/Lambda etc,) printing so if you did any of this it would be interesting to me.
Pete wrote: “Furthermore, if I was to post a JPEG prepared for the 400 DPI printer I use, the vast majority of browsers would display an image that has terrible colour, contrast, and banding artefacts.”
Maybe, but no more or less than any other JPEG prepared for any other purpose.
An sRGB tagged JPEG file is an sRGB tagged JPEG file whether its destined for print or screen and must look the same on both devices – that’s the whole point of a colour managed workflow.
Unless of course it’s tagged with a different profile?
If a JPEG were tagged with AdobeRGB and output to the web, then it would probably not display banding/posterisation (unless it had previously been very heavily edited) but it would certainly not display well and would look undersaturated with poorer contrast – unless it went to a colour managed browser like Safari or Firefox which honour embedded profiles.
That, as you say, applies to in camera AdobeRGB JPEGs posted on the web too.
Pete wrote: “Even if the browser supports ICC it would not be able to display a reasonable likeness of the image obtained from the printer because the printer has a wider gamut than any currently available LCD.”
This could not happen as the gamut of the printer can only be expressed on paper and has no meaning in this context, but even if they could be directly compared, there would be little or no difference in this case because both images would be being displayed in the same sRGB colour space and both would be within gamut.
The only difference would be that the print would (obviously) lack the luminosity of the screen image.
There would however be a big difference if a wide gamut image edited/printed in AdobeRGB or ProphotoRGB were compared or displayed on a consumer grade screen as these can only display an approximation of the much smaller sRGB colour space. In other words a wide gamut image cannot be displayed accurately on a small gamut device.
If however, you mean that the file prepared for the printer were output to the web, then if it was an sRGB JPEG it would look more or less OK because web browsers by and large either assume everything to be sRGB or ignore the profile altogether. The only difference would be the difference between the soft proofed ‘printer’JPEG’ and the ‘original JPEG’ from which it was derived.
In fact some browsers are nowadays (more or less) colour savvy (Firefox and Safari being the best) but in general colour management is a mess out there. Some browsers ignore the profile, some assume sRGB, some convert to sRGB, some convert to the monitor profile and some convert everything to sRGB but then ignore the monitor profile!
For the most part though, untagged and sRGB images reproduce fairly well (that does not mean accurately) on the web as sRGB is the default colour space for the web and most monitors out there display an approximation of the sRGB colour space.
The real trouble starts when untagged files are sent to a non-colour managed browser or untagged images from the web are displayed on high gamut monitors – then things get weird and/or over saturated.
Pete wrote: “the 400 DPI printer I use”
This is really puzzling to me, as I am not sure whether you are referring to image resolution or printer resolution.
If it’s image resolution, then your JPEG would need to be very large to produce a reasonable sized print at 400ppi using an inkjet.
300ppi is the norm for high quality inkjet printing and less, say 240ppi -180ppi for larger prints. I use 360ppi because the RIP I use demands it – the native resolution for Epson inkjet printers.
If it’s printer resolution, then 400dpi is very (unrealistically) low as most inkjets nowadays print at a minimum of 720dpi and more typically at 1440dpi or 2880dpi.
Unfortunately dpi and ppi have come to be used somewhat interchangeably and they are not the same thing at all.
I wonder if you could clarify what this 400 figure refers to and /or what printer is being used?
It sounds like it may be a Lambda/Lightjet printer which I believe do use this resolution, but know very little about it other than knowing it is a very high resolution laser printer using traditional wet chemical development with very high quality output – but out of reach for all but pro labs.
I agree that colour space conversions should be kept to a minimum and are better done in larger colour spaces where quantisation errors are less noticeable than in smaller ones where shifts in hue, saturation and lightness can quickly become obvious.
That is also why it is recommended that heavy editing is done in a large working colour space like AdobeRGB or ProphotoRGB or MelissaRGB (LR).
I appreciate your ‘engaging’. I find that writing about what I know often reveals that I don’t know it as well as I thought, particularly when someone throws in a comment which opens a bag of mental worms.
So, as you say, we learn much more from our mistakes and from being wrong than ever we did from a complacent belief that what we think is unshakeably true. All too often it isn’t.
Sorry if this got a bit long winded (and somewhat off topic) but it’s good to have the opportunity to kick this stuff about with someone who is at the sharp end and is happy to share.
Betty, I’m totally in agreement with your in-depth summary of Web browsers :-)
To clarify the use of the lab’s downloaded printer profile… Yes, it is used for soft proofing, but the lab’s customers are required to include the edit step “Convert to Profile” using this profile before saving the JPEGs to be sent for printing. The colour space of the printer is vastly different from sRGB and Adobe RGB therefore sending the printer either of these formats would produce terrible prints — about as useless as sending sRGB images to a CMYK printer. A JPEG file is just an image container defined by its tagged/included colour profile. For general portability, JPEGs most frequently contain sRGB or Adobe RGB colour space images, but they can contain any colour space that one cares to dream up and specify in their metadata. TIFF is a similar, but more flexible image container — e.g. NEF files are TIFF files, but they contain proprietary data rather than traditional image data.
To get good results from that lab’s printer one has to record NEFs (or Adobe RGB JPEGs) then edit them in a colour space of at least Adobe RGB, preferably a little wider. Recording only sRGB JPEGs then converting them to the lab’s profile would be silly: it would be much better to use a printing company that is optimised for sRGB images.
I don’t know the make and model of the 400 DPI printer. It isn’t an inkjet and its native resolving power of 400 DPI is 400 PPI, unlike inkjet printheads that need many microfine ink squirts to render each complete pixel in the image.
I really enjoy our conversations and I thank you so much for taking the time to write your detailed and highly valuable replies. I’m becoming increasingly concerned that I’m annoying other readers and polluting Nasim’s blog post so I’ll try hard to make this my last comment.
Very best wishes,
Pete
PS: No disrespect to Nasim, but since the recent changes to the website the hoops I have to run through to find your comment and write my reply is an exercise that I have no wish to repeat.
I have used Photoshop for over15 years and Adobe Bridge, as a commercial photographer specializing in catalogue photography I have to prepare images for CMYK press printing.
During that time period Adobe Bridge was always crashing and remained unstable until CS6 where it seems to have been sorted.
Photoshop was bloated beyond belief and still is, (there’s probably 3 ways of doing any type of colour correction, In some cases probably as many as 10 ways)
However it became the standard program for photographers to use and still is great for image manipulation (even having university degrees in it)
with it the price has always been high, the personal communication has always sucked, it’s really just a “Corporate Magnate) and as Nasim points out really only interested in profit.
I been the owner of 3 versions of Lightroom and have dumped them all
CS6 can do all my colour work as I only require that the catalogue to be printed is representative of the colours of the products being sold or printed for our customers. Hence I shall not be contributing to Adobes Cloud operation, which judging by the comments on this blog, appears to be a nightmare……….
I use PHASE ONE, Capture One Pro for my RAW image capture and processing, I receive prompt contact with the company in the event that I have a problem. The colour images reproduced by this company is outstanding.
I also use SilkyPix as a second choice and I also have very good feed back and prompt service from them in the event of a problem.
Whatever program we choose has a learning curve, but there are alternatives (some free and every bit as good) to Adobe.
I concur with the Author of this Blog and his oponions
Dear Nassim, very good your post.I agree with you. As a professional photographer I deal with on average 5000 pictures a week or more … I started treating RAW early in the ACR in photoshop and never made my workflow in Lightroom. I never adapted to it. I do not have many problems with slowness, because I work in PS CS6. In my case, the first thing I do is convert the files to DNG which greatly increases the speed of editing. The rest I use the Brigde to choose the photos and mark and then I in treating batch ACR. Finally realize a final clearance. JConvert them to Jpeg and send to the client … finally. I already have a Nikon d750 and convert the files at the Adobe DNG converter. I’ve done the test with the files from the D750 and is ok. I think converting to DNG is VERY important to speed … try and see. Good luck. André from Brazil.
I don’t I have to use Photoshop or it’s equivalent.
Sorry I left an incorrect impression.
I do all the initial shooting, sharpening, colour correcting, shadow-highligts, contrast etc in RAW.
Then process into a TIFF in Photoshop where all the final adjustments are done
There it’s colour corrected saved to CMYK
and saved as an EPS format file ready to go to the printers in the final document. they do colour sample print samples
3 times over for further correcting, before we agree to go to print All of those corrections no matter how small are done in Photoshop.
Hope this covers what I do a little better
Much better, perfectly clear, – thanks.
Let me just add my voice to those who agree with you, Nasim. Excellent, timely post.
Yikes! I have to object to the BLOAT in this whole thread.
This detracts from the whole objective. Problem was it started with a little of a rant and opened the flood gates.
Software is a tool. I dislike most everything about turbo tax but I still use it and have made it work for me.
I don’t have to like it, I don’t have to like the way they market, I don’t have to like most things about it,
I just use it.
There are things I may not like about P/S etc but I make it work for what I want to do. If I have a problem I google that and normally
solve my problem quickly. I don’t have to like it or the company. If an individual can’t get over it then there are alternatives.
Bob
robert jordan
Maybe a few rants are what is needed to make Adobe take notice?
How do you Google way out of a Photoshop crash?
And the problem is that there aren’t any alternatives that do what Photoshop and Lightroom do.
Dear Nasim,
I have not experienced LR crashes, but it is so slow that is a pain with the files from Nikon D810.
Capture NX2 was lightning fast in comparison with my Nikon D800 files NEF files, but unfortunately Capture NX2 does not work with the D810 NEF images, otherwise I would not have started to use LR.
I’ve been using LR4 for a couple of year now. I’m currently trialling DxO Optics Pro. So far I quite like it. Version 10 was launched just recently. They are also giving away version 8 for free, until the end of January. Google “dxo 8 free” and you will find the page on their website.
Richie
I’ve been using LR4 for a couple of years now. I’m currently trialling DxO Optics Pro. So far I quite like it. Version 10 was launched just recently. Also, DxO are giving away version 8 for free, until the end of January. Google “dxo 8 free” and you will find the page on their website.
Richie
I think that 3.x is the last “usable” lightroom version. Go up with 4.x or 5.x is an error; this versions are too much slow to work with.
Nasim,
I hope that you post follow-up articles about what you learn in your quest to find suitable replacement software for PS and LR. I found your article to be pretty much spot on with my personal observations concerning PS, LR and adobe as a company. I will be very curious to see what you learn as you search for potential PS and LR replacements.
When Adobe first announced that they were going to a subscription model for their suite, I couldn’t help but think that it was bound to open a significant opportunity for other software vendors. While they’re probably not in direct competition with PS and LR right now, they may be soon. Here’s how I see it:
1 – Many people are not happy with the idea of having to pay for the use of the software every month (or even once a year) even if no significant improvement to the software happens. I bought PS CS6, for example, and use it pretty much on a daily basis. I don’t have to spend more money on it until I see a credible reason to do so. As long as it does what I want, I don’t have to go through any further expenses. And until Adobe does something that warrants my money, I don’t have to give them more. Not so with a subscription.
2 – With Adobe’s subscription business model, there’s no incentive for them to make improvements on the software. They just sit back and watch the money roll in, but don’t have to produce anything for that income. Hey, here’s an idea, they can even get rid of their top paid software engineers since they don’t really need them any more. Adobe collects money from its customers whether it earns it or not, whether they make actual improvements or not. They win no matter what level of effort they put into the product.
3 – From this, I see a tremendous opportunity for software vendors who might want a piece of the Photoshop market share. As Adobe sits back and makes minimal improvements, others may elect to make aggressive improvements and collect customers who are looking for better treatment.
Two products I’m currently looking at are GIMP on the Open Source side and Corel’s Paint Shop Pro. Neither are serious PS replacements at this point, but who knows what the future may hold. And of course there are other products that while not acceptable as direct replacements, may take advantage of what might be a huge mistake on Adobe’s part.
Just my two cent’s worth.
And a good two cents worth it is too.
I think you got it right on the nose.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks very much for your post – I found it very informative and consistent with my experience using Lightroom, ie the slowness and hogging of memory. I thought it might be my computer, ie processor too slow, not enough RAM, but now I’m not so sure (my pc is pretty new and not too shabby). I like Lightroom in concept – having a database management system along with an editing system that is sophisticated enough for me – but I do wish it weren’t so clunky slow. So, I too will be curious to hear what you learn from exploring other applications, which I guess could do myself :-)
Also, just wanted to chime in and let you know that I could not believe my eyes as I read many (couldn’t bear to read them all) of those uncivil, mean spirited and unhelpful comments by some of those who commented on your post. I mean, gee whiz people. You would never speak that way to someone in person (or at least I hope you wouldn’t), so why act like that online?
Thanks again – keep up the good work and ignore all those animals out there!
Would you call someone an “animal”, if you met them, face-to-face?
I might, but then that’s just me – over sensitive.
Thank you, Nasim! This article, and the following discussion, saved me a lot of money. But not the way you would expect. I was thinking of upgrading my PC, because LR is running slow (my CPU and motherboard from the year 2006 and my RAM is 6GB). But reading that people find it slow even on current monster machines, I decided that it’s not worth. Maybe it’s optimized for 8-year old dual-core processors :)
Nassim,
Thanks for nice write up on the thing I most disliked about adobe, as a whole. Once I load Lightroom along with Photoshop (element), on my Pacbook Pro (only 6 gig RAM), I need to quite all other applications. I find my frustration properly vented in this article. Hope it reaches to Adobe and help them improve for better user experience. It does some time – I take the pricing change in Creating Cloud for photographer as an example. Personally, I am in favor of stand alone version.
I also like the nice comments and the civility here in this forum. Sometime, there may be a couple of distraction, like a dude here who steps in and wants to show his manhood by inches without regard to any decency.
I don’t know what these are like on a Mac, but on Windows, this is clearly not the case.
I have Photoshop CC (not elements) open with a couple of 20MP raw images and a 4K video clip, and Photoshop CC uses 480M of RAM. In addition I have Lightroom open in the Develop module, my catalogue is about 20K images. Lightroom uses 650M of memory. While color grading video I have seen Photoshop use 1.5G of memory, but never more.
My bad, you guys need to give an option to edit the comment just posted. I already see a couple of typos: MacBook Pro, quit (note ‘quite’).
WOW!! You need to chill out!! If I reacted to articles that I dislike or disagree with on your site in this fashion I wouldn’t even bother looking at your site! I think you need to keep your site more upbeat. Adobe has 10s of 1000s of satisfied customers.. Obviously you are not one of them. I really can’t understand how you can not be bad mouthing Nikon as much as Adobe. I am an avid Nikon user since the mid 70s, but I believe they have their head up their asses. And apparently you do too.
Rick, it is OK if you disagree – I stated my personal distaste with Adobe, gave a few examples of issues that I have and that’s it. I am not here to convince anyone that Adobe is good or bad… In regards to Nikon, have you missed all the articles we have written about Nikon? Starting from the D600 dust issue and D800 AF problems all the way to Nikon’s poor marketing efforts.
> Keep it civil.
Amen!
Hi Nasim,
Greetings from France.
Your article and all these heated comments leave me with a certain feeling of trepidation. Like many of your readers I am only an amateur and I use a Nikon D7100 and Lightroom 4. I don’t intend to upgrade to Lightroom 5 as I wouldn’t want to upgrade my complete computer system at the same time and at 71 years of age, I really don’t need the stress. On the other hand, the new Nikon 750 seems to be the answer to my dreams of owning a full format camera that I can afford and that doesn’t produce unmanageably big files. The question is what happens when I try and download these files into Lightroom. Is there a plug-in that enables me to recognise the new camera or am I going to be obliged to upgrade to Lightroom 5.7?
Finally, your “announcement” nearly moved me to tears. I salute your courage and determination. I can tell from everything I’ve read for years on your site you really are a great guy and I wish you all the very best.
As for all you guys posting comments about this article – please for goodness sake keep cool or you’ll be nervous wrecks when you get to my age !!
Hi Philip,
This is Juan, not Nasim.
I purchased the Nikon D750 after having had and used several other Nikon Full Frame cameras.
I am floored by the quality of the files. Even though it us prosumer or consumer built it produces crisper images than the Nikon D800 in my humble opinion. But I am just starting to use the camera.
I was wishing for a lighter camera that produces clean photos in low light, has a flip screen for low to the ground shots and composition in general (I prefer it to composing in the small viewfinder) and has a good implementation of Live View and that I could use the Nikon glass I have accrued. Oh… and is affordable. And finally, here it is!
As far as software, if you only shot JPG you do not need to update LR.
If you also shoot RAW, then you need to update or upgrade as the previous software will not recognize the D750 raw files.
I am not sure that Adobe provides a way to do a major update of the Camera Raw plug-in that is used by both LR and PTSHP.
You should be able to check that just by opening LR and checking for updates. Sometimes is necessary to check for updates using the Adobe download manager which is a diff. Program.
If I am not correct in this I am sure some else will pipe in with the correct info.
I surely hope to be doing photography at 71, heck I am only 6 yrs away, scary.
Loved France the 2 times I visited.
All the best
Dear Nasim,
Totally agree with you in this article. My current lightroom is 5.5, and after using it for processing around 200 photos, i always finds that my late 2013 macbook air is really hot and sometimes my memory could not handle it anymore (everything start slowing).
Recently i try to learn to use capture one pro (right now im still using it as a trial), i found that this program is similar (if not better) in every sections. Im still at the learning curve point, but i think i have found the right one.
Looking forward for your in depth review of capture one 8…
Best rgds from Indonesia
Stefanus J.
Has anyone tried Rawtherapee !
version 4.2 was released Oct 24.
rawtherapee.com
Nasim, I fully agree with you.
Looks like Adobe has some of “tic-tac” way to work on things, while the “tic” part is too darn long. Do you remember when LR 3 (or was 4?) was a piece of poo, with sluggish performance? It took two versions that way. Then Adobe woke up (the “tac” part) and looked like that they rewrote the code from scratch as the new version (LR 4 or 5? My memory is fading…) was considerably faster and with nice new features. I’m a LR user since version 2.0 and as I’ve seen this before, I’m hoping this is the case again with a “way better” LR 6.
While LR 5 is useable (at least up to the 5.6 version) it is getting considerably sluggish and buggy at each new version. So far I’ve only experienced a few CTDs, but the memory clogging is a fact, sometimes after some time the shortcut for flagging (‘p’) doesn’t work anymore (albeit it works on the right-click menu->set flag option), forcing me to restart the software.
I don’t even use plugins of any kind, just the vanilla LR.
While I really love LR’s workflow and UI, it lacks a more robust code for what it is; it can’t stand amateur-ish “bug and performance management” especially from such a big company as Adobe is and mostly for its customer base, who HAS to trust their work (and earnings) on this piece of software.
Regards,
Rafael
hello M.Mansurov
Congratulations, I think you’ve sparked a debate and true with this article. Bravo for denouncing the fact that Adobe uses its dominant position in the software market image processing to impose its vision of the digital and sell its software.
There now only few solutions around free software while the current alternatives are too little developed software.
For my part I still use Lr but I add DxO Optic Pro into my workflow and I use Perfect Photo Suite and I believe that when more people migrate to these platforms does Adobe have no choice but to react.
Carry on you re doing just right
charles denis
charles
Well said, you have summed up the problem admirably.
Now, if enough of us kick up a big enough fuss, Adobe may realise a large piece of their customer base is ready to migrate/evaporate – they are just waiting for another company like DxOptics to get their act together enough for this to be a viable option.
Betty,
Do you like it slow or fast?! People are complaining about having ‘top of the notch’ latest, best hardware and this ‘awful’ things by the name of ADOBE stops working in spite….of them spending their hard earning $$$ on their ‘rolls royces’!!
So, do you like it slow or fast?!
I do it v. slow, waiting for my tools to rest and then when one pic is finished I start working on the next one and never jump like a rabbit, fast, from one pic to the other making my tools to ….oh, well STOP WORKING!!
Adobe is like a v. sensitive a woman who likes it….slow! And the all parties are satisfying!
My tools are not the best in the World, only 16 RAM, and Adobe never stopped working but DxO Optics, in spite of me doing my pic in slow speed DID ….!!!
DxOptics RECOMMENDS to work on maximum of TWO, 2, pics at the time and I noticed that even then DxO ….stops working by returning an error message!!! So looking for ‘solution’, salvation with the other software may bring some people complaining about Adobe some disappointments too.
YESTERDAY LIFE WAS SUCH AN EASY GAME TO PLAY…..John Lennon!
Extortion?! Lots of folks on this forum call Adobe policy to pay $10/month an EXTORTION!! I do believe they don’t really know what they are talking about for for $10 they buy a pint of ‘piss’ in the local bar each day after work!! And this one pint of ‘piss’ is really EXTORTION!!
I personally am willingly being ‘exploited’ by Adobe for I believe that $10/month (one pint of ‘piss’ in local bar) is really great value for money!
Amen
You romantic old slowcoach you …you are awful. …but I like you.
Are we to buy big fast computers to work with our big, fast, (or at least that’s what Adobe tell us) graphics programmes and then are we to sit and twiddle our thumbs while our big, fast programme crawls and stumbles along and then are we not to be unhappy when our lovely picture suddenly goes POOF and disappears?
I don’t think so.
I don’t remember saying the CC subscription was extortionate (but then I am not as young as I used to be). It would be fairly reasonable if it worked reliably.
Betty,
Your bold statement about you ….liking me …gave me wings to fly today! I left behind all our friends on this forum who complain, complain and complain about Adobe while sipping the ‘piss’, @$10/pint, at local bars after work each day!
Had I not ‘known’ you, had I not had some ‘conversation’ on this forum with you before I would not have dared to write to you in a way I did at all. For me to write to you prior to ‘knowing you the way I did do would have been the same as approaching an unknown woman on the street and asking her if she likes it slow or fast….??!! Such a woman would, no doubt, have not waited for me to elaborate further about the subject of using Adobe in slow or fast way and would have called a police, and before that she would slash my face with her fist ….
You may still remember that you have been the only ONE IN THE WHOLE UNIVERSE, who explained Nystrom frequencies in relation to the lenses using vibration reductions mechanism one day few weeks ago when I asked Nasim about what shutter speed does he use when VR on his lenses were ON? By the way N. never replied to my question, but your reply provided all is there to understand about shutter speed when using lenses with VR mechanism! Brilliant a reply from YOU, BETTY!
NO, YOU DID NOT SAY that CC subscription was extortionate at all! I was referring to all people on this forum who DID SAY SO in general and have not had in my mind yourself. One guy from England even calculated that during 5 years of his subscription to this damned thing, Adobe, he would have spent almost 600 pounds!!! I am not sure why the base to his calc was a period of 5 years only. He should have used 50 years, to cover all years left for him on this planet, and then his figure would have been even more impressive: some 6000 pounds before pound’s depreciation and probably some 30000 pounds when allowing for the latter! The same Englishman, probably (they love their ALE), spends 10 pounds on English Ale (we, in Australia call it ‘piss’) each day thus his spending on ‘piss’ is some 3500 pounds a year, or 175000 pounds during his remaining 50 years on this planet and this figure does not include depreciation…and therefore spending $120 on Adobe subscription seems to be such a good deal indeed!
In your reply to me above you mentioned about big fast computers to work with our big, fast, (or at least that’s what Adobe tell us) graphics programmes etc. When I read it I felt like you are reading in my head for I wanted to ask you another question in my previous reply. Do you like it BIG or SMALL? But I have not dared to do so because asking two very difficult questions at once may have put you off and you would have never wanted to have anything to do with me!
SO DO YOU LIKE IT BIG OR SMALL? I believe that asking such a question, do you like it BIG or SMALL, is in today’s world, in which all ‘good’ things MUST OBVIOUSLY BE BIG, is irrelevant! There is only one answer to such a question: IT MUST BE BIG OR EVEN BIGGER, THE BIGGER THE BETTER!! Where IT means: BIG production of any kind, BIG housing, BIG cars, BIG salary, BIG bank account, BIG profit, and even size of RAM we have in our computers must be BIG to be able to run BIG softwares like Adobe, or Windows!!
In 1988 I bought Epson, Made in Japan, computer for $8000 (!!!!!!) believing that spending my two months salary on the best computer specification available at that time would allow me to use it for ‘ever’!!! Very quickly I learned a lesson that in the computer world BIG is irrelevant for what is BIG today will be dwarfed by software writing companies during the next 2-4 years after which BIG from ‘yesteryear’ has been dwarfed and one, in order to run the latest and the best and the biggest software MUST buy BIG computer again!! And this process of buying BIG computers of today, which are SMALL computers during the next 2-4 years has been with us since the computers, softwares were introduced to us in 1980’s.
And all indications are there today that this process of replacing the computers in order to run even BIGGER software will continue…..unless angry folks on Nasim forum proved it otherwise!!!
AMEN.
Ps: Have a nice day Betty!
Hello Waldemar
I must confess that I do prefer a big one.
I too bought a big computer in 2008 – a MacPro (2 x 3GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon) – but I have upgraded it twice since then.
First, I increased the memory from the original 8GB to 24GB as this is probably the most cost efficient way to increase speed with these large programmes. The second upgrade was to fit a better video card (ATI Radeon HD5870 1024Mb) which also made a noticeable improvement.
I don’t get any problems except sometimes with LR misbehaviour (LR5.6) with I guess its bloatware troubles but by and large I do OK probably because as an amateur I don’t have the throughput that a pro like Nasim might have. I make prints for exhibition, not for catalogues, weddings, etc, where the sheer volume can be very high.
The only thing I really hate is the way Lightroom slows down to a crawl when an individual tool like the adjustment brush is used extensively. The only way to restore performance is to shut down and restart.
I agree that this game of constantly chasing hardware and software upgrades is frustrating. No sooner than do you upgrade one thing than you find your upgrade is incompatible with another thing, which you then have to upgrade…..and so it goes on.
I am glad you find my rants useful – I do like to get things right and if someone gets some benefit instead of getting all precious offended, then that’s even better.
Betty
Hi Betty,
Thank you for your v. nice reply.
I ‘knew’ you would like BIG ONE!!! Oh, just kidding a little bit.
Upgrading our comp gear because of it being chocked by ever increasing software size(s) is not only frustrating but v. expensive too. I have been doing exactly the same, upgrading my computers/RAM/graphics for the last 26 years!!! Cost? Oh, I don’t think about it at all. When I have money I spent it thus meeting its purpose.
At the same time, although of course I am not happy about it, the software developers may keep their work, Intel people are not unhappy to learn that they are needed to make their processors faster, bigger to meet requirements of new softwares etc. All producers in the computers’ field are v. happy to work on the next generation of faster, bigger in processing power computers and software developers given faster, bigger computers are happy to……make software even bigger, more powerful…..the story goes this way on and on and the only ‘unhappy’ people in this game are US, who have to fork out more $$ to keep our hobby (I am amateur photographer too) alive or in the case of professionals to keep their jobs afloat.
As I said before ‘unless the angry folks on Nasim blog find the solution to write smaller software, which will run on the computers from 10 years ago we will unfortunately be hijacked by big software companies like Adobe, Microsoft etc.
All the best.
Waldemar
A quick comments on the download file size.
To be fair, from Lightroom 4.x onward the Windows download package actually contain both the 32-bit & 64-bit setup file, each to about 400MB. The initial setup will detect your OS version and use the proper file.
Yet, Adobe should provide 2 separate download links for 32-bit and 64-bit, instead of putting them together as one big download.
There no excuse to for downloading both as 99.9% of the users will install only 32-bit or 64-bit, not both.
I share alot of the same frustrations. It feels like we are paying $120 a year to use Lightroom, but not getting the same kind of development or value as before the CC subscription mandate. My plan was to go to Aperture 4 if it had ever arrived, but Apple pulled the rug.
There is still some hope on the Mac front, as the new Photos app Apple is developing could be the very tool we have all been hoping for. As long as it is expandable with 3rd party tools. A waiting game now, for the early 2015 release date.
How about we just develop our own version of what the ideal software for the modern photographer would be. I’m in!
Hi Nasim,
Great article, I enjoyed reading your point of view. I’ve only been using Lightroom for a year or so and even if I like the features I found that it is quite buggy and slooooooow! I was wondering if it was because of my now rather average computer, but it seems that it might not have anything to do with the raw processing power.
I’ll be interested in reading your follow up articles.
Thanks for all the efforts you put in this great site!
Dear Nasim,
Totally agree with you.
Great post, let us know how your venture into DXO or Capture One goes – it would be nice if some sort of import option would be available for LR catalogues and edits. Any info on that?
LR runs relatively stable here, but it is a memory hog, and each release comes with its annoying quirks. But here is my main beef with Adobe as a company. I’m an expat in Vietnam, a country of 90 million, and Adobe CC is simply not available here. Like most of SE-Asia and China, this is pirate country. You can buy fake DVDs right at the airport when you land. Still, I do my best to keep my computer fully legal, even though its not easy. Took me days to find a shop that sells legit Windows copies, for instance (but only OEM version of Win 7 Pro was available). But at least I could buy it. Not so much with Adobe products.
I got a licence for LR 2 years ago from a company I worked for (based in the Philippines) – they had a few spare. Before that, I was pirating LR because Adobe doesn’t want to sell here. No online purchase was available. They had a list of authorized vendors – 6 in total, 3 of them in Hanoi (I’m south in HCMC). So I tried the 3 here in Saigon. 1 shop simply didn’t exist (might have moved). Another shop sold only to institutions (schools, government) and the last one sold outdated versions (LR 3 in the LR 4 era) for about 30% more than you could buy the latest from B&H (in a low income developing country). About the same time, there was a conference in Hanoi, where Adobe was a major presenter. The topic: the problem of piracy in SE-Asia. The audacity!
I have Steam and GOG accounts, I bought MS Word online, everything works except Adobe. Can’t buy CC here, the only option is piracy if you want the latest and “greatest” from Adobe – wonder when they’ll come here again to complain about it :-/
Capture Pro 8, the latest version can import full LR catalogues. It seemed to work very well for me when I tried it!
That’s good to know, thank you Michael :)
Nasim, please post an article showing step-by-step instructions for removing older versions of these programs. Not being a computer geek I am reluctant to remove anything for fear of screwing something up. I use Bridge and Photoshop in CC. I also have CS6 on another computer. I have downloaded LR from the Cloud but rarely use it. I use it whenever I want to print images for specific purposes, like creating a sheet of wallet size pictures. Thanks.
John, I am not sure if there is a need to write such an article, since removing older versions is rather easy. If you are on a PC, simply go to Control Panel -> Programs, then select the older version and click uninstall. That should take care of removing the older version of software.
When I went to the cloud, I realized that Adobe installed a bunch of new cloud versions of software that I did not want, since I had the CS6 versions already loaded on my machine (Premiere, Illustrator, etc). I had to remove each new software one by one, since my cloud subscription did not cover it. I don’t know why Adobe did that, but I clearly did not want those installed in the first place…
I have just updated To Lightroom 5.7 on my MacBook Pro and my iMac. I use Mavericks OS. The most glaring issue is that, when I right click on image, all of my “edit in” choices are greyed out. Not only am I unable to use my third-party plug-ins, but all my options to use Adobe Photoshop CS6 as a external editor are also unavailable . As a serious hobbyist, I don’t have time to waste fixing problems that are created by bad programming. I have used, and continue to use, other programs. Perhaps it’s time to have another look and abandon bloated problem-laden software, created by a company which seems to have forgotten that the customer is actually important.
One thing I’ll never understand is that people often buy mediocre software ‘because anyone else does’. This is how a number of these giants grew big, including Adobe. But also how Wordperfect got killed by Microsoft Word. There has been a time that PS was just one product amongst a few other ones, more user friendly and interesting. Now PS remains about the only credible photo editor in the market, well yeah, unless you’ve got strong nerves and started using the GIMP. About LR I’ve got the same feeling. Some parts, of this software like how exports are done seem to originate out of the DOS-era. Still Adobe pushed a much better product like Aperture out of the market. I’m very afraid that others like C1 and DxO will face the same fate in the longterm, that’s why I’m so eager to convert to them and keep on praying that Apple does finally come with a Photos application that can more or less fill in the same functions as Aperture does for me now. The fact it seems to remain open for some kind of plug-in third party development is not unimportant. No, I don’t want to go to LR! Most of all nobody seems to care about that ridiculous Adobe license fee system while it is in the longer term more expensive than anything else, still some people are thinking this policy is a joy for them. Even when it’s a certitude that Adobe will hit them year after year with higher and higher fees (be careful about the Adobe discounts…), the fanboy-masses out there will still claim they like LR so much. I must be getting old. To old to understand when it comes camera systems, the same people would likely never accept to purchase a new model that is year after year more expensive and delivering only a mediocre quality versus competition.
>> mediocre software … how Wordperfect got killed by Microsoft Word
Actually, this is a myth. But first, remember, the vast majority of the worlds population do not use the advanced features of a word processor. Today, Word 2.0 covers 100% of the needs of 99% of the word processing population.
Word Perfect wasn’t killed by Microsoft, Word Perfect was killed by the morons who built it. Yes, it was a great product, and for book production and so on, even when the world went Windows, WP’s advanced features blew Word out of the water. But, as I said, most people do not use advanced features, and for those, Word Perfect on Windows was a bad, bad, bad joke. It looked like a monstrosity, it insisted on using the same shortcuts as the DOS version, which was 100% counter to everything about Windows. Word Perfect got killed because its developers thought they knew better than anyone else, and when they realized their error it was too late. WP was dead. Arrogance killed WP, not Microsoft.
Amen brother. This version is slow and as buggy as can be. As someone who works in the software development, I would be embarrassed of this release and ask to have my name removed from the splash screen at startup. It now officially sucks enough, like Nasim mentioned before, that I will be exploring other PP options. Also, thanks for posting this as it provided confirmation for me.
YESTERDAY LIFE WAS SUCH AN EASY GAME TO PLAY…..John Lennon!
It’s Paul McCartney, actually….
Ooooppsss! You are right! Thank you.
I am using LR 5.6 on an antique 2010 iMac running mavericks, 8G memory. There are 35k or so d800 raw files. It’s a bit slow but very smooth. Never have any hiccups. I will Definitely Not upgrade LR, neither the OS.
After trying out DxO Optics Pro I like Lightroom better, but after also trying out Phase One Capture Pro it is a big WOW it is the closest software that has almost what Lightroom has plus I think the files look better in Capture Pro.
Been trying out both (Dx0 and Capture One) – Never used neither before (so there are growing pains) and have used Adobe products for close to 2 decades.
Dx0 is great! – very natural and crisp raw conversion compared to LR, but it does not integrate as easy with PS as LR does. But I like it and will get a copy of 10 (189 sale is going on now so why not). Ability to use different film stock color rendering is awesome among many other things – also – tool is very intuitive – did not take me long to figure things out. Strengths: Noise Reduction, lens softness, and the crisp accurate RAW representation (it does not mush up the raw the way LR does)
Unlike Dx0, Capture Pro is a complete solution but also it is not as easy to work with (in the non destructive manner) as Dx0. I think that I could create a non-destructive preset to accept Dx0 processed DNG (from RAW) for further dynamic range/keystone/channel adjustments. Also, Capture One’s color replacement abilities are magic. However, I do find noise reduction to be very weak (very accurate but for the noise up to ISO 3200 or so – well, that’s what the capture one was really geared to do – studio, low iso work) and the sharpening is nowhere close to the “lens softness” of Dx0 (it is in par with Dx0 masking).
I think that Dx0 can replace the LR (easy) and Capture one can replace 90% need for PS. I will still keep PS (PS alone is worth 10 per month) and get the Capture one subscription for 10 per month. Quite honestly, LR falls short of both, Dx0 and Capture One (but then again, I may be blinded by my dislike towards Adobe (I also really can’t stand Adobe push towards forcing camera makers to accept DNG as a replacement for RAW format)
Just my 5 cents. I’m sure as I progress with Dx0 and Capture One (very much newbie with both) I will find more pros and cons :)
I agree with your post 100%.
I had been using Aperture since Ver 1. Over the years I would try another softwares but always concluded Aperture was the best choice for me. After Apple announced the end of Aperture, I decided I would never again put all my “eggs” in one software basket. So I set out to make my workflow independent of the software. I compared Lightzone, LightRoom, Nikon Capture NX-D, and ViewNX, and Phase One’s Capture One Pro 7. I have about two pages of notes and dozens of images from that.
The short story is no other software renders NEF files better than Nikon’s. But even calling NX-D a beta version is a stretch. Once again NX-D proves that Nikon is first and foremost a hardware company. The two big winners were Capture One and LR. Capture One has a better (IMHO) RAW processor than Adobe but the Capture One interface is more difficult to learn. I couldn’t decide between the two by the end of the trial period, and so I purchased Capture One Pro 7 and a 1 year subscription to Adobe Photographers special to continue the evaluation for a year.
At this point Adobe is winning. Phase One released Capture One Pro 8 a few weeks after I had purchased Pro 7 and there was a fee to update. It seems there have been no more updates to Pro 7 since the Pro 8 release, and those things rubs me the wrong way.
The problem is that Aperture is both a photo cataloguing and (light) editing program. LR, a powerful editing tool and light cataloguing, is the closest thing to Aperture. It also has the most “Aperture like” interface. Regarding my original goal, It’s relatively easy to make a software independent workflow for editing, but for photo cataloguing it’s more difficult. So there is the problem.
So, when it comes to editing software I am reminded of a quote that is often attributed to Winston Churchill: “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”
+1 Even before Apple’s announcement, I went already a few times through the same kind of comparison, tried everything but using two camera systems, Nikon & Fuji, I’m really confused about the workflow. NX-D is a poor system and still, for Nikon it delivers the best results and acts in same way as the Nikon FW does. But clearly, I can say the same for Fuji. Silkipix, Iridient,…? I hate LR’s interface, and the way it does the Fuji conversions is the worst. Capture one is in my eyes one of the best solutions – it is réally a professional, full-blown (MF-)tool – but to be honest, Adobe might push them also out of the market. Maybe we should just wait and see what Apple has in the pipeline. Not that I trust it but any other alternative is not delivering me the same flexibility and features or might be subject of the same problem over a few years.
Don’t be fooled by Adobe propaganda. Apple is renaming Aperture, not killing it, according to Apple Insider. The future version, supposedly just “Photo”, is reported to be backwards compatible with both Aperture and iPhoto – a big job, and it’s taking a while. Third party plug-ins are also rumored. If Apple does this right, and they usually do, it could be a game changer in the graphics industry. The sooner, the better!
You need at least OSX 10.10 to be able to install “Photo”. Apple doesn’t allow Yosemite to be installed on older Macs, MacPro 1,1 for example. The first Gen 2006 Model can only run <= 10.7 – and there is no technical reason for this. Choices are limited for people who are forced to run older OS Versions than technically necessary (it affects more than Post-Processing stuff…"Cloud 2nd Gen" Integration for <=10.10 is not available, Apple's Pro Software Stack (Logic, Final Cut) isn't available for <= 10.10 in recent major versions etc. That is something Apple doesn't do right.
I’m also experiencing the same slowness, my new iMac retina is eating CPU as well Alexander Sporre RAM…. Any news on a bug fix? Nassim, do you it possible to downgrade again? This is absurd….
I’m also experiencing the same problems. Lightroom 5.7 on my new iMac Retina is eating up RAM and CPU. Is there a way to downgrade? Or any news on a bug fix??
I followed a link from a photography site and thought it’s about LR or PS. You almost lost me with your rant about security issues that are related to flash.
I only want to comment on one aspect here and that’s your critique on the distribution as full package. You want an incremental update feature? So someone who goes from 5.6 to 5.7 downloads the 5.6to5.7 update. Someone who updates from 5.3 to 5.7 download the 5.3to5.7 update, right?. And you need the full download anyway for full reinstall. Guess how many users do it wrong. You might think that an extra updater program might help? What about the guy who deleted a DLL and can’t start LR. He might find the updater (if it’s startable separately). If he is on the current version already, the updater won’t fix his problem. If he downloads an update then the DLL is still gone. In detail this updater is no clever idea for a lot of customers and for the company. Apps who use updaters are so bad, I’d rather wait a couple of minutes longer and always have a fresh install.
I updated from 5.6 to 5.7. I’m not using it with a stopwatch but I’d say it’s as fast as 5.6
So, I have been playing with both Dx0 and Capture One (I used LR for a while now)
Below are the links to 3 hi res jpg files exported from LR, Dx0 10 and Capture Pro. The image is not cropped or composited and keystoning was not applied (just a distortion based on each application’s Nikon 750/24-120 f/4 profile. Once again – I chose this not because it was a great shot but because it offers a lots of different levels of detail.
I will not say which link is a result of which software – you guys decide. Have in mind that I have “played” with Dx0 and Capture one only for about 2 days while LR I have used for a long time now.
1. i1382.photobucket.com/album…068cc7.jpg
2. i1382.photobucket.com/album…fa0d7c.jpg
3. i1382.photobucket.com/album…e8c4bb.jpg
Jacek,
I looked at your pictures and found picture shown at link 1 & 3 the same, or so close to each other that I cannot see the difference bt them. Picture at link 2 is a little bit ‘hazy’ when compared to the other two. That’s all I found there at your picture whic was edited by LT, DxO and Capture Pro.
But it looks like that each software will deliver.
Waldemar
1. Dx0, 2. Capture One, 3. LR
2 is DxO
nope – 2 is Capture one, Dx0 is 1 :)
God bless you, Nasim for having finally spoken out frankly and honestly on what surely worries a lot of people !
I’ve been dreaming to ditch the Adobe products for ages (except probably the Acrobat, – but this is the only one).
Having no competition is certainly killing these products like a cancer, – but at the same time one should not forget also how many people are making money on Adobe products precisely for same reason (both main programs are not too user-friendly and become more and more illogical and confusing to use – hence the need for all these courses on Photoshop, hundreds if not thousands of books on the program, which continue to multiply with each new software version ! Scott Kelby (not to mention several other authors) should erect a huge monument to Adobe, probably made of pure gold :-)
Would impatiently await your views & recommendations on DxO and Capture One !
I can honestly say that so far I like Dx0 the most followed very closely by Capture one (but Dx0 film pack is magic)
I really like DxO also but can’t seem to get the highlights right in DxO like in the other 2.
Dx0 has many somewhat hidden adjustments – like multiple contrast adjustments (micro, fine contrasts). I also noticed that if you use smart lighting you can really tone down on highlights – it will take few months of sleepless nights (something got to give) but I think I can really like this software – LR always left me wanting more sort of speak… I will also see if I can incorporate Capture one into the mix – btw, huge difference between Elite and standard versions (Dx0) way worth extra 100 (sale ends tonight – $289 for Elite suite)
Nasim, I gave Adobe the benefit of the doubt and signed up for their CC promotion for $9.99/month. One year later (this month) I cancelled. The cancellation was an interesting experience reminiscent of cancelling with Comcast. They offered me months for free if I stayed. Like with Comcast, part of me was encouraged (at least they cared enough about keeping customers to make concessions) and part of me just wished I could have my standalone LR back. I’m currently shooting with a D700 only, so lack of the newest LR doesn’t affect me. But when I upgrade cameras I’ll be looking for new software. Look forward to your experiences with LR alternatives.
Nasim,
I’ll try this again. Nasim, I feel the same way about Adobe and Microsoft. Both companies have eliminated competition to keep their half assed products alive. I’ve never owned a Windows PC because I felt Gates put the computer world back ten years just to keep his quick and dirty operating system alive. Fortunately he let Apple live so he could keep the Feds off his back and have some token competition. I can’t wait for Apple to come out with their new Aperture/Photo program.
Interesting performance comparison between LR 4 and LR 5
www.slrlounge.com/light…st-review/
I just bought a loaded iMac i7 (32GB RAM, faster graphics card, 512 SSD…) and Lightroom 5 is really slow – even after setting the Cache
settings in File handling preferences. Lightroom is great software, but no reason should be this slow – photoshop on the other hand is very
fast…very disappointed with Adobe
Hey Nasim, Love your work. Have you tried onOne yet. Side by side with DxO they form a great team and very powerful. I’ve been using for a year now and so far so good. Support is terrific and very quick. Cheers, Mirko
Have you checked out SILKYPIX? It is a very different user experience from Lightroom but it has great camera support and an excellent conversion engine.
Adobe can be summarized in a single conscise sentence: “All sucky software on the planet, united under a single brand”.
Your Lightroom example and discussion about application size is especially hilarious, as Lightroom has absolutely no reason whatsoever to be large. It is PURE CODE. A size of 100 MB (MAX!) would be justified.
Signed,
A software developer with decades of experience in high-profile projects.
I am reading this a year later and wow! A lot of conversation about nothing. Must be the need to vent about bad software is great. I just updated to LR6/CC and it totally sucks… they released an apology and another crappy update… it just freezes on my computer. If the trial is this sucky, why do they think I would update from Lightroom 3? I am totally happy with my basic software. I can use Photoshop for HDR and have a slower workflow but much more control per picture.
It might be your hardware/computer rather than the software.
The freezing you describe is not a universal finding.
LR6 (CC) works fine for me.
LR now uses graphics card processor – maybe your graphics card is insufficiently powerful and/or is incompatible, in which case you should turn off the graphics processor in LR Preferences.
I have a brand new iMac 4K retina with 8Gb of memory, which is not upgradeable, but according to both Apple and Adobe should be enough to run PS cc and Lightroom CC. Well it is not! Both these companies help lines Don’t. I think it is a disgrace that neither admit that there is a problem. You don’t buy a car and afterward be told to avoid certain hills because the engine and brakes are not powerful enough.
I came across this article because I did a google search on Adobe Photoshops bloat? I am researching the different views people have of Adobe software. I see this is a dated article and I am wondering if you still use Photoshop and Lightroom? I am currently using the 2017 creative cloud and work with most of the software provided therein. While I agree that is quite large I just have not found and used anything better. Have you used it since? I feel a lot of the issues you were complaining about have been addressed to a major degree and the platform from my experience is nothing like it was 3-4 years ago.
2017 CC is as horrible as the 2014 one. I recently dumped Adobe completely and took the brave step (Ubuntu + Darktable + GIMP) and I am happy with it.
I’m reading this in 2017 and I don’t even know how this is a debate, then or now. Adobe has been synonymous with bloat for literally 20 years now and the only reason they get away with it is because the viable alternatives are all written by folks in the open source community who’ve never heard of usability.
I bite the bullet and jumped into GNU/Linux (Ubuntu with Unity) + Darktable + GIMP few months back and I am extremely happy with it. Although Darktable is a beast and require quite a learning curve (probably about a month or 50 photos).
I feel you man. The whole “CreativeCloud” is one big pile of dung when it comes to performance in any way. Even with the latest [email protected], 64GB Ram, two m.2 for files/caching etc. the UI-Performance is just the shitty. I dont know if it’s global problem in the industry to get good programmers because I can see this memory consumption UI-Fucks everywhere (chrome, firefox, autodesk) and I’m sure that’s also caused by shitty frameworks instead of optimizing the machine code. Bad times for people who rely on these tools – BECAUSE THEY ACTUALLY HAVE TO WORK WITH THIS BLOATWARE! Who the hell needs 3D functions in Photoshop? There are millions of tools out there which render faster, look better, and even are cheaper and it slows down the whole Software for all of us because of these absolutely non-professional addons!!!
DAMN ADOBE!