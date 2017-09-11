Adobe Makes It Difficult to Get Lightroom 6

A friend of mine texted me with a question on how he can upgrade from his Lightroom 5 copy to Lightroom 6 this weekend. He told me that he was frustrated with his online Adobe experience, since he could not find the standalone version – every search lead him to the Creative Cloud (CC) subscription model, which he did not want to buy. I immediately thought that he was simply overlooking something, so I decided to give it a quick go on my mobile phone. I typed “Adobe Lightroom 6 Upgrade” in Google, which took me to all kinds of places, none of which offered an upgrade option to Lightroom 6, only CC offers.
The very first legitimate option from Adobe was “Adobe Store – Adobe Lightroom 6 – Upgrade“, which took me to the Adobe Southeast Asia store! The funny thing is, the moment I clicked on “Change” to change to another store, it took me right back to the Adobe Catalog, which only offers one Photoshop Lightroom version and you guessed it right, the CC version. I then looked through a few websites and forums that gave step-by-step instructions on how to find the standalone Lightroom 6 version and none of them worked either. After about 15 minutes of searching, I gave up! Indeed, my friend was right – the process of finding an upgrade link turned out to be a nightmare. I even looked for the upgrade at B&H Photo Video and Amazon. Both only offered CC and standalone full versions and there was no upgrade anywhere to be found. It is pretty clear that Adobe intentionally makes it very difficult to get a standalone version of Lightroom on its website and it only wants its customers to upgrade to the CC version…
Only later on, when going through the Adobe catalog, I finally found a way to get to Lightroom 6 standalone and its upgrade version – the steps of which I will detail below.
How to Find Lightroom 6 Standalone
If you were to visit the current Adobe Catalog, you would find a number of CC-only versions of products, including Photoshop Lightroom. There will be only two links on Lightroom – the “Download trial” link and the “Buy now” link, both of which take you to the Creative Cloud versions of Lightroom, as seen below:
The trick here is to type “Lightroom 6” in the search dialog – that’s when Adobe will finally display the Photoshop Lightroom 6 buying option:
How to Upgrade to Lightroom 6
From there, clicking the “Buy now” link will take you to the page where you can buy Lightroom 6 from. However, if your goal is to buy only the upgrade ($79), you have to select “License Upgrade” under “Type”, as shown below:
After you do that, the screen will change with some other options and you will see the updated $79 price for the upgrade:
Will Adobe Release Lightroom 7?
Many of our readers ask us if Adobe will ever release a standalone version of Lightroom 7. So far, Adobe has been promising that unlike Photoshop (the standalone version of which is now dead), Lightroom will not suffer the same fate and that the company will continue releasing standalone versions of Lightroom. However, given that Adobe in the past released Lightroom upgrades in 1-2 year cycles (Lightroom 4 was released in March of 2012, Lightroom 5 was released in June of 2013, Lightroom 6 was released in April of 2015), we have already passed the typical upgrade cycle window for Lightroom at this point. And given the above experience, it is very clear that Adobe wants everyone to be a CC subscriber. To me, all this is an indication of Adobe killing off Lightroom standalone in the future. Perhaps the company will release Lightroom 7 as it promised, but why would they be motivated to, when their stock has been soaring non-stop with the Creative Cloud subscribers? Just Google “ADBE Stock” and take a look at their 5 year graph – the company has never been this well off. Considering that Lightroom and Photoshop are the two most popular software packages Adobe offers, the company will do what it can to milk its customers.
Adobe Lightroom Alternatives
For the past few years I have been exploring other alternatives to replace Lightroom with. So far, the software I am mostly satisfied with for editing has only been Phase One’s Capture One Pro. However, it is not as robust as Lightroom for certain things like file management and it certainly lags behind Lightroom big time when it comes to camera RAW updates. The moment Phase One provides RAW support for my Fuji GFX 50S and the upcoming Nikon D850, I will most likely switch to Capture One permanently. Until then, I have no other viable option other than Lightroom.
If you are considering moving away from Adobe, I would suggest to explore Capture One Pro for non-destructive RAW editing to replace Lightroom and Affinity Photo to replace Photoshop. Once I get caught up with some work later this year, I am hoping to release a few tutorials and howtos on migrating to these two packages.
Please share your experience with Adobe in the comments section below and let us know if you are already a Capture One Pro or Affinity Photo user – I would love some feedback and perhaps some of the challenges that you have gone through along the way.
Comments
Hey Nasim,
I’ve thought of switching away from Lightroom several times, mostly because of poor performance. Some time back, I’d downloaded a trial of C1P, but ran out of the trial period before I could truly evaluate it as an alternative. An article on C1, especially on migrating from Lightroom to C1P, from you would help.
Regards,
Adarsh
Adarsh, tell me about Lightroom performance! Even on a very fast Skylake build, Lightroom CC is garbage performance-wise. Very frustrating experience!
Capture One Pro is very good for editing, but it has its limitations. For landscape work, there is no option to stitch HDR or panorama images into DNGs, something Lightroom is quite good at. There are other issues, such as constant catalog / session troubles and bugs related to them. I am very hopeful that Phase One can get their stuff together to make Capture One Pro more appealing, especially when it comes to more frequent RAW file support updates.
Hi, Nasim.
Have you tried On1 Photo Raw?
You should check it out.
Dave
I gave up on Adobe a couple of years ago and went back to Paintshop Pro in combination with Capture One. I do my RAW/NEF conversions in C1 (it is simply the best for this) and prelimiinay refinements, then have it export my image into Paintshop which has more a comprehensive processing set and supports .8bf plugins, which C1 does not. I could not be more pleased with this setup and the fantastic results obtained. Because of the way C1 can export to another application its really like having a single piece of software for imaging work.
I agree Capture One is a bit slow supporting new camera RAW formats but believe this is because they actually bother to lab-profile the sensor and build a proper ICC profile for it. This is displayed when opening the RAW. I don’t know what other software providers do, including Light Room, but suspect many of them simply make some assumptions or use a generic profile. That may be part of the reason Capture One produces consistently better results, in my experience.
I can relate to the frustrations of dealing with adobe. I recently had no end of trouble getting a replacement cs6 download I had paid $900 for! I had to eventually get online assistance from adode to do it. It was SO frustrating dealing with these people !!! .It is also disappointing to see adobe doing this sort of thing to so many of its long time supporters of their products!!
Thank you for the article Nasim. I am beginning to have doubts about staying with Lightroom/Photoshop myself. I have the photography bundle. I remain with Lightroom because of the catalogue, and Photoshop has a huge resource base online. I have used so many Photoshop tutorials that I have found on YouTube, and other places.
I use an iMac. Lightroom can be very slow, and lately, it has become buggy. It is also taking forever to save my largest catalogue. If I had another cataloguing option, I think I would try harder to leave.
I started using GIMP a long time ago, and have dabbled with many others. I have Affinity Photo and Designer, but have not had a lot of time yet to play with them.
Thank you, and the others who write on this blog. I enjoy it very much.
Regards,
George Charpentier
Saskatoon, Canada
My present gripe about Lightroom CC is that it has become too slow, especially in the Develop module.
I’ve tried some recommendations, but nothing really helps. I don’t want to pay or rent this apparently poorly designed software anymore. Adobe laughs all the way to the bank however.
I am also not a big fan of subscription for certain types of apps.
However, as as software engineer and for software with complexity or Lightroom/Photoshop I can perfectly understand that software vendors are trying to find a sustainable business model. We’ve seen so many good software vendors going out of business.
I am also not 100% happy with Lightroom (mostly due to performance). However, that’s all being said have no issue paying < £10 or I am CC subscriber since the photography plan was introduced, price is going down rather than up due to various promotions. I actually think we are or at least I am getting a good deal with Photography CC plan. Especially when you compare how much they charge for Capture One Pro.
I purchased LR 5 in 2013 for my iMac. Now I want to get a laptop and place it on there as well and it won’t let me get to my receipt or copies. So even though I paid for it and made sure I could download to my new laptop when I finally purchased one, I can’t even get to it. I guess they quit sending it on disk so they could rip us off. I’m very upset and I’m still on hold with Adobe after 50 minutes!
Patty,
you should be able to see your products when signing in with your Adobe ID, Manage Account -> Plans & Products -> View Products. In mine, I have a full purchase history with serial numbers back to Creative Suite 1.0 from 2005 / Lightroom 1.0 from 2007.
Roland
I’ve used both products for a long time and I resisted the cc model at first. I then gave in and have had it for about 2 years. I couldn’t be more happy. They are the work horse for photographers and graphic designers.
I have a 2011 MacBook Pro with a upgraded SSD drive and 8 gigs of memory. I runs both programs really well.
I dislike Adobe for the CC subscription for the creative suite but the photography bundle is not a bad deal.
Nasim,
I’ve been using Zoner Photo Studio for years. I’d love to know what you think of the current version, Version X. From what people have said about LR over the years (I’ve never used it so I can’t say for sure), Zoner seems to be very similar and do most or all of what LR does, but without all the hassles. Version X has regular problem free updates, too, and good technical support. They charge a very reasonable annual fee for their strictly onboard version.
Disclaimer: I have no personal financial interest whatsoever in Zoner Photo Studio. I just use it, and can recommend it as a very good program.
You can download a free trial at http://www.zoner.com
I do not feel like being held hostage to Adobe on a month to month basis. I bought a version of LightRoom a few years ago but did not get comfortable with the indexing for files. Just did not want to go through the hassle of abandoning the “system” I have used for 10+ years.
I have used DXO’s Optics Pro (now version 11) for about 5-6 years, and between it, HDR-Soft, and various versions of the software Nikon has released, NX-i, NX-D and even NX2, I can do most of what I need or want. I have LIghtRoom loaded, but don’t use it much.
DXO is a bit slow to print sometimes, but generally does what I want it to, and it does pretty good noise reduction which is why I bought it in the first place.
Capture One is indeed an excellent Raw processor. But it is a HORRIBLE catalog. Catalog features are rudimentary and not well thought out. So if you just need to process your images CO is fine. If you are looking at image management I would think about it very carefully. I personally now regret having put 30,000 images in Capture One Catalog. It uses a proprietary format and there is no way (that I know of) to migrate the Catalog to something else without having to reprocess all images.
I am also not happy at all with Capture One software support. They seem not very interested to solve Catalog problems ( I have one outstanding Catalog bug since the last 4 major Capture One versions (since version 7) and no attempt to fix it..).
I would recommend to also investigate darktable as an alternative. While darktable may not yet be up to CO in user interface and some capabilities, at least it is an open system which is making great advances with every release (and it runs on a proper operating system). The developers seem to listen to the users.
Paid 80 buck to upgrade from Lightroom 5 to 6, that is it.
Had I went with CC, I’d be 280 buck in to this date AND having to keep paying otherwise I’d loose access to the software. No wonder Adobe wants to hide the standalone version and force peoples unto CC.
The day I am forced to CC is the day I will switch software package.
I believe that Capture One does their own extensive measurements and analysis (and more so than done by the manufacturers themselves) to create profiles for both sensors and lenses. They don’t rely on manufacturer provided profiles. That could be why their RAW converters are so good.
I just hope they have a lens profile ready soon for the new Nikon AF-P 70-300mm lens, but I’m betting that the D850 sensor is going to be a priority.
The catalog is not as slick and intuitive as Aperture’s was, but I personally haven’t experienced any bugs. It does take some study to get used to the catalog. After Aperture was (shockingly) dropped by Apple, I’ve been a little paranoid about my assets being buried inside a database, and I’ve switched to using a referenced system in CO.
There’s a reason why so many smaller alternatives have come up with a one time pay option instead of the subscription model the larger corps love.
And I’m happy to buy them.
CO is expensive ans available as both sub and standalone payment.
But as much as I like it – I truly hate it.
It’s awkward. Slow and crash prone. In which it often bring a down the catalogue with it.
But what ever application you are using Lr, CO or any other raw developer. The sad part is that you buy into “their” way of seing colour and character.
It’s like buying and shooting Ektachrome but after development receiving Velvia back.
My cameras colour and my tuning of it is something I have tweaked for years and have total control over. But the third party manufacturers do not bother about that. Even if they have the best this or smoothest that – they do not value “my” colour expression and way of seeing it.
I need to take advanced detours via huge 16-bit tiffs to keep some control.
I really wish the camera and software manufacturers could begin working together and create a raw plugin engine where I could put use of Nikons own engine or Fujis engine in a third raw developers program.
I am using capture one pro10 for fuji xpro2 and xt20. i have some good pre sets from Thomas Fitzgerald. he has them also for lightroom. i like the results from capture one pro 10 and will stay here now. i have lightroom 6 and lightroom cc but i stopped using them thanks for your kind guide if one needs to install lightroom 6
I bought PS at version 4, moving with it in subsequent releases, then subscribed to LR and PS for maybe three years during which time I was studying photography at uni. I really dislike being tied to a company through a credit card, so I moved to CoP and Affinity Photo, and cancelled my subscription three months ago. The only thing I regret is that I didn’t do it sooner. There is nothing I miss in terms of output. Some things are even better.
I’ve been hearing and reading about this debate since Adobe first launched CC. I must say that I was equally frustrated as I have been a Lightroom user since V3, but I have changed my mind. I’ve used the CC photography plan for over 2 years now and have been very happy. You can buy a year at a time and if you plan well, get it for around $90. Not to mention that for me, it meant I got Photoshop too, basically for the cost of my yearly Lightroom upgrade cost (well at least when they were versioning every year). Performance for me is actually reasonably fine on a 5 year old i7 Windows 7 setup with plenty of RAM and disc space and a NVIDIA 980 Video card. I’ve tried other software too, but my workflow is just too ingrained in me to change significantly at this point and I still really do like these products.
Now as to the subscription issue that seems to be bugging a lot of folks. Sorry to say, but this is the future of software, and it’s going to expand. Whether it is software or cloud storage or whatever, you’ll be renting for sure in the future. Perpetual software licences in the corporate world are few and far between these days too – so its not just us consumers/photographers, its the software industry.
For me, as long as the price is reasonable, I’m ok with it. And you ask – why? Two reasons, 1) Because technology keeps moving – and fast! Hardware keeps becoming obsolete, OS’s keep upgrading, changing and using new technology. Software stops working (ala NIK soon – very sad). So paying for the vendor to keep up with everything, make sure it works for those us us slow to change hardware/OS, but ready to go if I purchase the the latest and greatest system tomorrow is absolutely worth it. And 2) New features. Let’s not forget that if you want them you have to pay at some point anyway. And I like them in this more “real-time” manner, even if buggy sometimes.
I’m not an Adobe “lover”, but they are a tried and true company and vendor of high quality software many of us use regularly if not daily. No one yet has truly come up with a replacement for this venerable suite of tools that can cover its range, depth, and capabilities. So for me at least, I’m going to support them with my $’s and input and when/if there is reasonable competition I’ll look, but I’ll also bet that it too will become subscription at some point in the not so distant future.
Competition is great for all of us on the consumer end – it might even make Adobe improve – so complain about the software, but maybe think a bit more about why you really oppose the subscription model.
After fighting with the umpteenth update for LightRoom CC, I decided to give Capture One Pro a try. Yes, it is a bit costly ($299), but after what I saw it could do, I was sold. While it is EXTREMELY capable, it does have a rather steep learning curve. I’m still coming to grips with it, and unfortunately I don’t use it for jobs that must get out quickly.
One of the things I need to replace is the wealth of presets available in LR. If I could find a way to migrate some of them over to Capture One, I’d be a very happy camper. That said, I still use LR and probably will for some time. I look forward to any tutorials you have in the pipeline.
I licensed Affinity Pro for the IPad and it looks great! I will take a look at the desktop version. While I do use Photoshop, I use it only sparingly for content healing and other simple things. If I can do them in Affinity Pro (or Capture One Pro), I will jettison Photoshop forthwith.
Thanks for the info on LR6…I may update my LR5 yet.
Frank Villafane
UrbanViewPhoto.com
I’ve been using LR4 + Photoshop CS6 professionally for almost 5 years. It works well with my D800. I often shoot tethered. Not a bad return on investment.
As soon as D850 support is provided for LR6 I will buy the upgrade license at 79 USD. Given that I intend to change for a D850 in about 3 years from now and that I will probably keep it for at least 5 years then, I will be fine with LR6 + CS6 and will stay away from their subscription model until 2025. After this, I’ll go with whatever decent RAW converter that still can be purchased and not rented, but they won’t get me into renting software…
patrickmevel.com
I switched from LR to Capture One Pro two years ago and never ever regret it. My experience is that COP handles my RAWs (of a Canon 650D and 750D) far better than LR. Some nice tools like color editor and the named layers are unique. I cannot agree to Nasim’s statement of rather poor file handling or catalogue management. In my opinion it’s up to LR. There are some bugs, yes, but the workflow is fluid. Ok, no panoramas and HDR. That doesn’t bother me. I use PTGui for panoramas and Affinity Photo for Exposure Blending which is far superior to automated HDR/Tonemapping software.
Best,
Jens