Adobe Creative Cloud Update Issues and Price Increases

As a professional working in the field doing both photography and videography, I have to rely on particular software that I use on a daily basis as part of my workflow. So it goes without saying that whether I work with clients, or deliver content to our readers right here at PL, the software tools I use must be reliable. As a long time Adobe user, I have been utilizing its products for many years now. As I had previously stated in my article on Creative Cloud, I was quite unhappy when Adobe decided to force its user base to the Creative Cloud platform. While I initially started off with the basic Lightroom + Photoshop photographer’s package at $9.99, I had to eventually move up to the full cloud subscription at $50/month to gain access to other software such as Premiere, After Effects and Illustrator. Such tools were needed to produce our video courses and other material. However, ever since using this plan, I have grown very frustrated with Adobe’s lack of quality control when new software updates are released, and the rising cost of Creative Cloud platform has been forcing me to move to more cost-effective and reliable alternatives.
The Problem with Unreliable and Buggy Updates
I can understand that running the latest and greatest can come with its list of issues, but Adobe has been taking it to a whole new level with each incremental update. It feels like the company doesn’t care to do much testing before releasing these updates, causing all sorts of problems for end users. We have previously seen Lightroom crash non-stop after an update, which also came with an import screen that nobody wanted (Adobe had to issue a fix, revert to old important screen and publicly apologize). Lightroom’s abysmal performance issues have still not been addressed (Lightroom has been steadily getting slower overtime), and although the new Lightroom CC (not the “Classic”) is supposed to be the future, I have experienced many crashes of it on both desktop (PC and MacBook Pro) and mobile versions of the software (iPad Pro).
Fast forward to earlier this week, when I was trying to export some footage from Premiere Pro, which I am thankfully no longer using (more on this further down). I fired up the latest version of Premiere Pro (v13.1.2), opened my project that was last saved on older Premiere Pro v12.1.1, saved the project as new version (which Premiere forces you to), then navigated to the footage that I needed to extract. I got greeted with a “Media pending” message on all After Effects graphics that I added to the project. I first thought that it was OK to see this, perhaps the project was still loading in the background. I left for lunch, came back and the screen was still the same:
I thought something was up with the After Effects connection, so I fired up the original media in the latest version of After Effects (v16.1.1) and once I switched back to Premiere Pro, I got the error that was breaking the connection:
I spent hours trying to find a solution to this problem. Read a bunch of topics on Adobe Forums and tried many different things including clearing cache – all to no avail. I gave up, downgraded back to the previous version of Premiere Pro and After Effects, and only then was I able to finally access the media. This was not the first time I experienced issues with Premiere Pro and After Effects – on my previous project, I ended up rendering all After Effects graphics before exporting footage to video files, because all media was identical. The worst part about all this, is that you might not even know that you have a problem with the current version of the software. I have had my share of problems in the past, where I would work on a project and do a lot of edits, only to discover that things were very broken. Once you do the edits, you cannot migrate them to the previous version, and the upgraded project file cannot be opened on older Premiere Pro or After Effects.
I have experienced similar problems with other software as well, including Photoshop. For example, the latest version of Photoshop refuses to save settings in the Legacy Export window. If I navigate to Export -> Save for Web (Legacy) -> Optimize Menu -> Edit Output Settings -> Saving Files (Dropdown) and uncheck “Unix” to prevent OS from inserting dashes in my file names, once I close out of Photoshop and reopen it, the checkmark comes right back! I could list a lot more issues like this, but I am honestly sick and tired of dealing with them, to the point where I gave up using most of Adobe’s software.
The Rising Cost of Creative Cloud
Earlier last year I got an email from Adobe warning me of the upcoming price increase on the Creative Cloud suite – the full subscription was going up from $50 to $53 – a 6% increase. Single apps saw a smaller 5% increase, but Creative Cloud for Teams increased from $70 to $80 per month – a whopping 14% increase. And those who started out with a first year special deal saw much higher price hikes, up to 60%.
What about the most popular $9.99 Photography plan that includes Lightroom and Photoshop? It didn’t see any changes in North America. I suspect that Adobe knew very well that the photography community is very vocal and there would be a public outcry from all over the world if the price of this plan was adjusted. However, earlier this month, Adobe silently hid the $9.99 plan from some regions, only revealing the new $19.99 plan, as well as individual $9.99 plans for Lightroom and $20.99 for Photoshop:
Lo and behold, the news quickly propagated across the photography community, with many photography news sites going over this change. The reactions were obviously very negative, with most people threatening to leave Creative Cloud if the price of this plan doubles. PetaPixel reached out to Adobe in regards to this change, to which the company responded as follows:
From time to time, we run tests on Adobe.com which cover a range of items, including plan options that may or may not be presented to all visitors to Adobe.com. We are currently running a number of tests on Adobe.com.
It looks like Adobe wanted to see how the world would react to the 100% price hike on the most popular Creative Cloud plan. The feedback was obviously not good, so the company quickly went back to the $9.99 offering. As of today, no region in the USA has the $19.99 offer anymore (and I tested pretty much every region coast to coast).
The point I am trying to make with all this, is that Creative Cloud prices are already going up and will continue to go up in the future, as we have previously warned in our articles – it is just a matter of time. Once Adobe captures as many creatives and companies as possible, it will be able to adjust its prices however it wants. In fact, the company is trying to get as many people as possible on its cloud offerings now, thanks to new products like Lightroom CC that store photographs on the cloud. In turn, this will make it very difficult for creatives to switch to alternative software later on, because their work is not only incompatible with most third party software, but also because it resides on the cloud. The only way to regain access to their files will be to pay Adobe.
A Note on Lightroom CC: by default, the option “Store A Copy Of All Originals At The Specified Location” is unchecked in Lightroom CC Preferences. If you want to make sure that your computer has a backup of all images stored on the cloud, you must make sure to enable this option and point to a particular folder on your computer. Otherwise, Lightroom will only download some files and purge others, as it deems necessary.
Creative Cloud Alternatives
Ever since I started experiencing issues with Premiere Pro and After Effects, I decided to abandon the software and move away to a more stable platform. I tried out Final Cut Pro X and boy, it felt right at home!
It was much easier and more fluid to use, and although it does have its own share of problems, they are not as bad as those I have experienced on Premiere Pro. I love the fact that I can open up FCPX on any machine I have simultaneously, without getting prompts to sign out and sign back in, as what happens on Creative Cloud apps (limited to 2 devices only). Editing video footage is a breeze and all kinds of effects can be easily added without third party plugins. Heck, even my kids could figure out how to do basic editing with FCPX. While Final Cut Pro X might not have all the bells and whistles of Premiere Pro, for me at the moment it does everything I need to do, and more. I figured that if I ever feel limited by FCPX, I can always move up to something more serious like DaVinci Resolve.
When it comes to photo editing software, Spencer and I have been steadily moving from Lightroom Classic CC to Capture One. The transition is somewhat slow due to the sheer number of images that need to be imported into Capture One, but it is going well. While at it, we are both trying out other alternatives, some of which we have already featured on Photography Life. I will write a separate article listing different software alternatives for both Photoshop and Lightroom in the next few days, so stay tuned!
Are you a Creative Cloud subscriber? If yes, how worried are you about prices going up in the future? Have you been frustrated with software bugs and performance issues when using Creative Cloud software? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.
Comments
Nasim, great article! I bought my LR subscription via a prepaid card from Amazon (was 90 Euros instead of 135 Euros), so it’s only 7.50/month, but the price hike is coming. It’s just a matter of time.
So I’m trying to also slowly ditch LR and migrate my pictures to C1P. What is your experience with the migration process? I only have one LR catalog with 10K+ images, and I’m trying out a few different strategies for the migration (e.g. expore one catalog per year and migrate each catalog). Are there adjustments (e.g. exposure, dehaze, but also crop, rotating, etc.) that C1P does not support or are lost? I would hate to redo/reprocess thousands of images, but, honestly, if that’s the cost to get away from Adobe so be it.
Maybe you could share your migration experience in an article when you’re done?
Would love to have an insight on the migration process myself. Would be great to have an article on it.
Nasim I simply admire the way you talk objectively about software flaws as big as a barn. I go far too quickly in full anger mode for various reasons: If a camera doesn’t work or arrives broken, you’d go for your warranty papers and have it fixed. Same, if a product comes without manual – or only one in Chinese or Swedish. Software developers can program as lousy as they want and get away without a fine. That’s upsetting me quickly and I just need stepping back and focus on breathing a bit too often. :)
In fact, some software has more mal- than wellfunctions. Do you feel safe to use FCPX? Ever since Apple coldheartedly killed Aperture (and there’s nothing on my personal horizon to replace it’s value in terms of managing my photos), I don’t trust the guys from Cupertino else than they want to make a lot of money out of their phones.
And as cool and without alternatives Capture One is: It took me longer to learn it, it constantly takes me more clicks to do what I want than (in my memory) it was the case with AA. I really look forward to your upcoming articles on this matter and thank you very much for your great work.
I ordered Capture One in March, and already understand it quite well, except for the mapping structure. But editing is not much more difficult than in Lr CC, which I still have, but use less and less.
I shoot Sony digital cameras (A900 and A700), so had played around with Capture One 11 when they offered the free version for Sony cameras. Phase One ran a promotion this spring and emailed me the details. I chose the perpetual license as I thought that package was priced very attractively. This time, I was looking to learn a new Raw software package for no other reason than just to learn it.
I followed a couple of the video tutorials referenced in the software and was productive in no time. Although I subscribe to the LR/PS CC package, I had stopped using LR long ago in favor of darktable which I still think is the best Raw editor of all of them.
Capture One (version 12.2.6 I believe) is certain a pleasure to use, and I get very nice results with it.
I’m keeping the LR/PS subscription for now, but may drop it in the future.
I have experienced no bugs or crashes with Capture One. I actually was able to get version 11 to run in Ubuntu with wine, but it would only run for one session. To make it run again, I had to install it again from scratch. That wasn’t worth it to me, but I think the time will come when I will be able to run it successfully from Ubuntu.
As for video editing, I think Vegas Pro (formerly Vegas Video) deserves a look. It is very powerful, but relatively simple to use. Effects are easy to apply and adjust, and there are many from which to choose.
Blender is an open source 3D application and includes a very good video editor which I like, although it is not nearly as intuitive as Vegas Pro.
I enjoyed your article. I had read what were passed off as incorrect rumors on the photo forum that I frequent. Your article clarifies the matter.
Thanks.
I saw it coming when Adobe renamed Lightroom to Classic and began work on the cloud version. It became obvious that they will charge us for the storage which is not acceptable considering how much media we all accumulated (I store my data in Amazon S3 buckets, but not with Adobe).
Furthermore, as a Fujifilm user I always felt bad about having to double process my files in Iridient X-Transformer because the difference in details was fairly obvious.
A few months ago I jumped on Capture One Pro and Affinity Photo.
At first I was afraid of Affinity because I used to heavily process some of my files in Photoshop. To my relief I did not feel the need to go to Photoshop yet, but it is only possible for those who are Ok editing everything using native tools and who don’t depend on 3rd party plugins such as Nik or Topaz., because this is the Achilles heel of AP.
I forgot to mention that my frustration with Lightroom grew stronger after Adobe dropped support of my GPU from GPU (Photoshop, Affinity, C1- have no issues with that, but LR and ACR are somehow very special). I have been literally waiting for 30-60 seconds for every brush stroke with some of heavier processed files!
So I was faced with a dilemma – to drop a few thousand dollars on a new computer, or to try out a few other alternatives. Imagine my surprise when I ran a few files through Capture One and it handled painting job without a hiccup! Seriously – C1 runs so fine that I stopped worrying about my PC.
The appreciation of other benefits of C1 Pro came later, when I applied their color to skin tones. I still need Frequency Separation for some of my head shots, but it is required less frequently,
Snapseed. I’ve ditched everything for snapseed.
It’s very tempting to stay with PS/LR because they offer the deepest pool of tools and support via YouTube. I’m eligible for the complete suite at the education price of $20, yet I’m pondering that I can get Capture One and Resolve for $20/mo or 1-2 fixed fees, with probably better results simple Canon FF photo and GoPro video edits. Adobe better watch out – are they showing signs of corporate senile senescence, with a 9-5 mentality and weary of their users? That’s fatal, boring, and bodes ill for their future prospects – it will only take an aggressive, creative new team to eat their lunch.
I have been told by an adobe chat person, that my $9.99 subscription will be going up in November . But they did not say how much.
All prices go up, but not 100%. If mine goes up that much I will be looking for other software solutions for my processing. Many companies are coming out with competent editing tools the choose from. I like the fact that LR does not make adjustments directly to my raw file, but the downside is that I can see the processed image only in LR. I’ve seen people that create a store a TIF so that they have the edited file, but that means lots more storage. I will not go to the cloud for my storage needs, its too slow and I like having my files.
Thanks for your honest and to the point summary with the CC ecosystem. I am a Fuji shooter and just purchased C1P while it was on sale. I am trying to figure out the best way to migrate over from Lightroom.
A write up on your switch to C1P would be well received.
Hi Mike, you could check Martin Bailey website. He wrote a detailed article on migrating from LR to C1. Check also Capture One website on migrating to C1. I never had the issue as I chose C1 as my first editing software.
Also Mike, from Fstoppers newsletter (11/05/19) a ‘Capture One Tips: Moving a Lightroom Catalog to Capture One Is Easy: Here’s How’ by Kishore Sawh
I miss the days when you could just buy a copy of Photoshop and have it forever.
I abandoned Adobe about a year ago and never looked back. I am an advanced amateur and don’t have a cash flow from photography. I’d rather use the money for a lens or accessory. I use Acdsee and love the fact that I can edit w/o having to import.
I have never used LR as well as C1p, only using nikon capture soft for my hobby purpose. I intend to jump on more professional editing software now for mỏe serious amature and some paid work for event photography. i basically start from scratch.
which soft should I start now?
I suggest you give Affinity photo a spin, it’s only $50 and much better “my opinion” than the Nikon editor.
I left Adobe behind after many years of use and started using FXHome Hitfilm Studio. It combines video editing and After Effects type compositing into one app and it’s much faster and a lot less expensive.
For photos and graphics I am using Affinity Photo and Designer and could not be happier. I am also beta testing Affinity Publisher.
I am using Adobe Audition 5.5 for audio editing.
Every update creates a problem on one of the 6 machines my team uses. And it’s always a different machine. We typically hold off updates as long as possible to avoid the nonsense. The worst was team projects that would mysteriously break and would not reconnect when reverted to local projects. Not to mention the crippled titler shortly after creative cloud was launched or waiting 4 years for join through edit. Adobe is squandering their chance to own the creative software market. Especially now that Apple is abandoning the obsolete at launch trash can Mac Pro.
What would be a good RAW editor for somebody who wants to get involved with post processing but has no experience?
If you’re a Nikon user then Nikon’s own free RAW editor Capture NX-D is available for download from the Nikon site and it’s pretty good as a starting point.
The problem is companies like capture one will raise their prices as well. I used to be a big user of ACDSee viewer from the beginning and they sold out and became a company that if you want a raw update you have to pay for a new license every year. now just finding a basic quick image if you are that you can scroll through your images with your mouse wheel is almost impossible. Fast image viewer is the only thing I can find.
For the last few months, the sharpen – shake reduction filter causes PS to crash and stop. This is especially pronounced if the image is still in ProPhoto space (which I feel more comfortable for editing despite the need to convert to sRGB before going to another image) and still in 16 bits. Reverting to sRGB and 8 bits, the problem occurs less often.
I did send reports a few times; I am not sending them any more.
As for the price increases, we in Turkey do not have too much control over it. Being a professional subscriber of CC, I will try to survive as much as I can. At a certain point, I am sure I will be looking for alternatives.
Thanks for your advices Nasim.
Love and best regards from Antalya!
I’m really worried. I’m 70 in a few weeks and will be relying more and more on social security. I’m probably going to keep working so I can afford this and MS Office 365 for a couple more years. Probably a good time to move to something more affordable. Resolve is free, I’m new to video editing but I’m getting better at using it. Could never figure out how to start with Premiere.
I’m honestly happy that when I started photography I had a choice between capture one and lightroom and tried capture one first, since I really hated the idea of renting a program for who knows how long rather than owning it. Never looked back since, and if anyone asked me a photo editing program to use between them I wouldn’t really have any doubts as to which one I’d recommend.
Making users pay more for something that most of them don’t need (cloud storage, seriously) and having them pay that extra cloud storage A LOT more than it’s worth is, frankly, borderline disgusting. Especially with the “cloud saving by default” it really sounds like “nice photos you got there, would be a shame if something happened to them”. It’s an hyperbole, by all means, but that’s one of the first things that popped into my mind.
Not like capture one is perfect by any means. I think that each version bought should receive more updates than they currently do and at some point if you want support for new cameras and lenses and your version is too old then you’ll just have to buy an updated one, which isn’t brilliant but at least in my case, I greatly prefer it to adobe’s way of doing things (and I don’t plan to move from my D750 anytime soon either).
Still, this will be a good time to see how much adobe can get away with. I wouldn’t put it past them to make so much noise with this “no more 9.99 plan” just to raise it instead by 5€/$ in a few months and have people say “well, better this than 19.99”. It’s a “strategy” as old as commerce has been around and there’s a reason why it still exists. Good to see professionals like you talking about their irritation and adverse experiences with adobe’s suite and discussing about alternatives, it’s definitely a big help for those who (like myself, really) are creatures of habit and yet don’t like the idea of being ripped off so spectacularly.
Nasim. GREAT and important article. I was so angry about the photography plan slimy change they made to the prices, I made an entire video for my viewers about this: youtu.be/_5DzEtZILsw. Such a sleazy thing of them to do. — pal2tech
How is it sleezy? That price has been the same for over six years now. How much have you paid for your smart phones and data plans over the years? Nothing stays the same price year after year like that was. If you don’t like subscriptions, go find a software program that doesn’t require one. Go back and research how much you paid for your smartphone and data plan and Internet cost, etc for the past 6 years and see what the price increase has been.
prices for internet, using phones etc. went down by a big margin here in Europe. I did not see many companies raising their prices with a 100% (and for a product that becomes worse). Imagine the price for bread would be double at once… Nobody would accept.
I’ve grown up with Corels’ Paintshop Pro and it does pretty much everything I need it to as a photographer (but I would really like it to support photo stacking for macro/landscapes…..). It was a cheaper alternative when I started out and I’m now using Paintshop Pro 2019 Ultimate. I like that it also supports Nik Collection (but I don’t use it as a RAW editor: I’m quite happy with Nikon’s Capture NX-D for that). Subscription free too and upgrades, if one waits for the right offer, are only £30 sterling or so. Previous versions work fine too if you don’t need the upgrade features. I’ve needed to call on Corel’s support a few times (mainly due to PC issues rather than the software itself) and they’ve been instantly available and generally helpful on livechat. So, for me at least, I’m quite happy to stick with them, subscription free and my files can’t be held to ransom in the Cloud…
Cloud? What cloud? I don’t need no stinking cloud!
I will stick with DxO. It works great for my needs. Adobe can kiss my shiny white flowers (or any thing else that is shiny and white).
Thanks for this informative article Nasim. For me, I am a subscriber to Adobe and have the ‘handcuffs’ currently on. While cost is always an issue, the thing that really riles me is the buggy software they are happy to release and still take full monthly subscription from us. If the software was performing well and not mis-behaving that would be acceptable. Whereas my 2017 MacBook Pro operating current Adobe Ps and Lr software and Mac operating systems sees Lightroom running like a dog. I run no other software inc Microsoft Office of photographic packages to encumber the computer. So to have a slow, often failing Lightroom at $14.29 (Australian dollars) per month does have me proactively looking elsewhere.
With you all the way on this.
Thanks for the article. Of course Adobe will raise the prices. The move to the subscription model was already an enourmous raise. From about € 70,- for an update to € 120,- a year. The price nearly double. I left Lightroom and moved to C1. In the beginning I found it difficult to get used to C1 so I took a subscription to LR as well. A long time I used both and as a freak I compared the results often. Most of the time I found the results with C1 more pleasing and slowly moved completely to C1. Yes it takes time and there is a learning curve with C1 but it is worth the investigation! Now I am forgetting how I did things worked in Lightroom:)
For the Lightroom and Photoshop subscription I pay around 2.5 dollar because the inflation in my country and the exchange rate. The Creative cloud Plan with all programs I think that it’s about 10 dollars.
I ditched Adobe altogether. It was getting ridiculous. Going with Affinity.
Adobe is dead.
Hi Nasim,
I work on the Premiere Pro engineering team at Adobe. I’m sorry to see that you’ve experienced issues and I’d love to work with you to gather a bit more info and figure out what’s going on here. I’m guessing you have multiple older projects and I’d like to make sure we figure out the root of the problem and get you back up and running. I also left you a note on FB. Please feel free to contact me.
I’m not a professional but do use graphic design software I left Adobe a couple years ago due to the ridiculous pricing model that just keeps increasing. I use the Affinity products and they work great for me and what I need to do
. Adobe simply got too big for their britches and forcing everybody to a cloud base model was a poor decision in my opinion. I even switched to Nitro PDF to complete my Adobe exit
Wes, thanks for reaching out. Roman Skuratovskiy also sent me an email earlier today in regards to this article. Here is what I sent him back:
Roman, I am open to conversation, but please note that this is not the first time you guys have reached out to me regarding software issues. The last time I had a conversation with Adobe in 2015, I was in touch with a digital imaging product manager, Lightroom. I submitted all the video files to him that clearly showed the bugs within the software. He downloaded the files, told me that he would get back to me and I never heard from him again. The same thing happened with another lead manager before that – after I submitted one very known bug with Windows menu items disappearing, the person at Adobe disappeared, and when I reached backed again, I was told that the menu item bug was very difficult to locate and fix. Never heard from them afterwards.
To be honest, I really don’t want to waste my time with your team, as it all seems to end up nowhere. I write an article, you guys reach out and then after I spend my time sending you the bug reports, I never hear again. I am not really sure I want to go down this path again. In addition, why should I be the one working with Adobe on things that you guys should be identifying, testing and fixing yourself. My problems are not limited to just me – most of the bugs are well-known and they are submitted to your forums. Do your managers spend the time to go through all the threads within Adobe forums? When you have a chance, please look at this Premiere forum to see how many bugs and issues are sent by different individuals: forums.adobe.com/commu…y/premiere Many of them can be reproduced if your team is willing to spend the time to thoroughly test the software before it is released. If you look at other forum threads related to Lightroom and Photoshop, I am sure you will come across very similar threads from others.
I’m the Director of Product Management for Photoshop. I wanted to share that we hear your feedback, and will do better.
Regarding the Save for Web bug, this was caused by a change in macOS Mojave. We have a fix identified and hope to ship it to you all soon. I’m sorry for the inconvenience.
Regarding the price test, please know that this was just a test. We are exploring more ways to provide excellent value to our customers, and part of that exploration is to test options. We heard a lot of feedback about this test, which will be helpful in deciding what to do long-term.
Thank you all for your feedback. To those who are current customers, thank you for your continued support. To those who are no longer customers, I hope we can convince you to return. We want to earn your business with great, high quality products.
Please bring back stand-alone products (and offer updates) at reasonable price points.
To Stephen Nielson…I appreciate hearing from an Adobe representative.
I have stayed with Photoshop CS6 and Lr6 because both are perpetual license . If Adobe offered a Creative Cloud license that would allow the programs to FULLY function — but without ANY future updates — after a subscription ended I would be interested.
Also, if Adobe returned to perpetual license for Lightroom, I would buy it. Guaranteed!
Stephen, thanks for reaching out. Roman Skuratovskiy also sent me an email earlier today in regards to this article. Here is what I sent him back:
—-
Roman, I am open to conversation, but please note that this is not the first time you guys have reached out to me regarding software issues. The last time I had a conversation with Adobe in 2015, I was in touch with a digital imaging product manager, Lightroom. I submitted all the video files to him that clearly showed the bugs within the software. He downloaded the files, told me that he would get back to me and I never heard from him again. The same thing happened with another lead manager before that – after I submitted one very known bug with Windows menu items disappearing, the person at Adobe disappeared, and when I reached backed again, I was told that the menu item bug was very difficult to locate and fix. Never heard from them afterwards.
To be honest, I really don’t want to waste my time with your team, as it all seems to end up nowhere. I write an article, you guys reach out and then after I spend my time sending you the bug reports, I never hear again. I am not really sure I want to go down this path again. In addition, why should I be the one working with Adobe on things that you guys should be identifying, testing and fixing yourself. My problems are not limited to just me – most of the bugs are well-known and they are submitted to your forums. Do your managers spend the time to go through all the threads within Adobe forums? When you have a chance, please look at this Premiere forum to see how many bugs and issues are sent by different individuals: forums.adobe.com/commu…y/premiere Many of them can be reproduced if your team is willing to spend the time to thoroughly test the software before it is released. If you look at other forum threads related to Lightroom and Photoshop, I am sure you will come across very similar threads from others.
—-
Now in regards to the following: “Regarding the price test, please know that this was just a test. We are exploring more ways to provide excellent value to our customers, and part of that exploration is to test options. We heard a lot of feedback about this test, which will be helpful in deciding what to do long-term.”
I really hope that you understand how bad that makes Adobe look when you are silently pushing a “test” that charges a random customer double the price. Please see some of the comments in this thread from people regarding this so called “test”, where they saw people pay $19.99 for a plan that everyone pays $9.99 for. Did you refund those customers $10 back for the plans they already paid for? I would love to hear about this in more detail please.
Thank you.
Thank you Nasim!!
Great article, Nasim. Well-balanced, detailed examples.
Dear Stephen, dear Adobe,
I am your customer. Have been for quite some years. I have the Photography Plan and – surprise – I am actually quite happy with your products (LR CCC, PS, LR iOS). The Cloud integration is great! People who shout “No Cloud, please” should please regard it as an additional Sync Feature. You try it once and you probably won’t like to live without it any more.
Of course I wish there would be improvements: *cough* – Lightroom performance for instance.
But why, why, why are your Photography Plans so inflexible? Only 20GB and 1TB. If I hit the 20GB limit after three years, I could be crawling for a decade before even reaching a 100GB limit. But I would be paying for 1TB month after month. Why not offer intermediate steps of 50GB, 100GB, 200GB? I am required to pay for an easily scalable commodity (Cloud space) whose limits I might never even come close to.
In neighboring businesses there are quite some examples for more equitable solutions: e.g. Evernote Premium gives you 10GB *additional* per month. So you pay for stacking up your Cloud storage. It basically considers the natural way of starting out with zero and adding Cloud space as time goes by. Couldn’t you take an example of this with your plans?
Nasim,
I’ve used both Lightroom/Photoshop and Capture One. If you have kept your files in their original RAW format, and not converted to DNG when importing them into Lr, moving to Capture One is relatively easy. I found Capture One webinars and on-line educational videos to be incredibly useful in learning Capture One. The only thing that keeps me from abandoning Adobe products is that I use Photoshop with luminosity masks. As far as I know, all of the available luminosity masking applications rely on Photoshop, and I am unwilling to abandon the use of luminosity masking tools.
Try out the On1 Luminosity masking options.
I have thought a lot about leaving Adobe and Lightroom behind, but I still haven’t found a substitute wich includes a Library Module alternative. I love the catalog way of doing things, specially regarding the Library and Map modules.
I tried Capture One some 2 years ago, loved the develop module, but still couldn’t do the organizational tasks I usually do. How’s Capture One now? I think I’m gonna give it another try.
@Murilo Rego Neto
“I have thought a lot about leaving Adobe and Lightroom behind, but I still haven’t found a substitute which includes a Library Module alternative. I love the catalog way of doing things, specially regarding the Library and Map modules.”
One option to consider it to use a separate digital asset manager (DAM). I use IMatch www.photools.com/ which uses open standards for managing images and metadata. Far more complete and functional than LR. Definitely worth a serious look.
I found Photosupreme. I think it is a very good DAM. I find it nicer and faster to keep organizing and developing seperated.
This, find a good DAM which can read the file types you want to use, and gives you the metadata you want. But, don’t touch Adobe Experience Manager, this is not the right tool for a purely photo library, find something smaller and dedicated.
I am currently trying out PhotoMechanic 6 Plus which is still in Beta testing. (Camera Bits). I have used PhotoMechanic for IPTC and tagging for a long time because I understand it and it allows side by side comparisons when reviewing photos to import, is very fast, has wonderful IPTC template capabilities and did I mention it is QUICK???
The catalog feature is only on the beta version of PM6+ but it is very impressive. It is incredibly quick at finding things and you can search by any detail. It catalogs much better than LR. It gives me excellent ways to explore my files and locate things. I am actually very happy with the PM6+ catalog feature and will drop LR use completely as soon as PM6+ is released commercially.
I’m in the middle of leaving LR and after searching for an alternative, settling on darktable. Bruce Williams Photography on Youtube has a great and ongoing series on how to use darktable and its impressive. Fiddling around in short order got my fuji raws looking as good in darktable as Iridient X-transformer to dgn and through LR. Once I learn the program better no doubt I can make them even better. In Canada, with exchange, LR/PS runs about $15/month – at least $180/year which is getting high.
Can the price hike be attributed to inflation?
There is a price sensitivity that is different for LR and PS.
There is also the issue of apps added to both LR and PS – like PerfectlyClear.
LR is a workflow tool that always can be replaced by another workflow tool. The key to its value is metadata. You can search by; modify across; group by, etc. based on something. DXO, On1 and others are reasonable replacements for LR but not totally for PS. What made the $10 cost bearable was my occasional use of PS.
So if the price doubles it is $240/year. That makes other tools – including capture 1 – a bargain. I do not think Adobe would risk people jumping ship,
Nasim,
Thanks for the detailed, frank article about the Adobe CC (Completely Criminal) photo plan. At first I thought it was good financially as I updated Lightroom every couple of years and didn’t even lease Photoshop, but used Elements instead. I too have experienced and become tired of the upgrade fails and other feature faux pas that Adobe keeps issuing as finished products. Is Capture One a good substitute? Does it have the same cataloging features and non-destructive editing? You mentioned reviews on other similar programs. Can you provide links, or better yet, an article outlining the substitutes pros and cons?
Thanks so much for the interesting photography articles.
Jack
I switched to Premiere when Apple reset Final Cut from 7 to X. Last year I moved back to Final Cut Pro X and wow its so good! It’s no longer the “light” version it was in the beginning. Final Cut Pro is now a highly advanced editing program which is so much faster and more stable than Premiere. Once you get your head around how FCPX works it’s much more intuitive and way faster to get things done. If you haven’t switched yet. DO IT!
I still use Photoshop. It’s great.
Lightroom is terrible always has been. I don’t see why people use it. I use a combination of Apple Photos and Photoshop. Thinking of how to move over to Affinity Photo but find it difficult to use. Love Acorn for really basic things.
I’ve been using Adobe Photoshop and associated programs (like Bridge and ACR) for many years, and basically still like the kind of deep control they give me. But I have to agree that they have become bloated and slow as file sizes rise. Even with a very fast computer, it takes forever to load previews in Bridge, for instance. And of course I no longer trust Adobe as a company, after the forced advent of CC and all the slippery maneuvers surrounding its introduction, and now, its pricing.
I haven’t found C1 to be a magic bullet, though. Do they somehow care about us more than Adobe? You have to keep paying for upgrades, so you aren’t really gaining more control over pricing in the long run. They will charge what they want once they get enough customers. They’ll probably end up going to subscription anyhow–that seems to be the trend, and they’re already offering it, like Adobe once did. Plus, I don’t agree that C1’s raw processing is better, just different. I’ve been able to easily match what C1 does using ACR. C1 lacks filters and controls that I value in ACR. My biggest issue is how files are saved and accessed in C1 by default, which is complicated, proprietary and requires a major transition process, as you mention. Personally, I don’t like database programs–never use Lightroom, for that reason. I like to store my edited raw files, and the resulting tiffs or jpegs, in folders that I organize by my own logic, independent of any program except the operating system. I like moving or backing them up without worrying about a database. This way of working can theoretically be accommodated in C1, but even after watching huge amounts of instructional video and screwing things up repeatedly, I haven’t figured out how.
Once upon a time Adobe products were it. I used an OLD version (Web 4?) Because I’m not a designer, it worked great until Adobe didn’t support it any more. Went with the $9.99 version which is fine (I get some more goodies), BUT I don’t like or need Lightroom. And one would think Adobe Acrobat DC wouldn’t be more than that considering it does nothing new, has a creepy interface, and screws up forwarding PDFs to others frequently. In fact it should be added to Photoshop at NO CHARGE. If you have alternatives that cost less and preform better, please let me know. I know we are all thinking this. Thx.
I still use the stand-alone LR 5. It works. I don’t need all the fancy trimmings the CC version offers and will never ever pay for a subscription.
Thank you for taking time to describe so well the reality with Adobe nowadays. I confirm my issues are the same although the company I work for is paying the subscription, I suffer from limited productivity due to so many (useless) and constant changes on the interface, or due to bugs as you listed already. A new manager with fancy idea makes changed on the bread and butter of professional with 20 years experience Photoshop experience..
I see Adobe taking the path of Autodesk (the autocad owner) who’s major update sometimes was just the welcome screen – fair enough for the investors. Than Autodesk bought almost everything on the market… including small powerful plugins, ripped off the math inside and abandoned (t-spline for instance).
I hope Adobe will somehow privilege the users above the investors.
I use LR and PS intensely to manage >250,000 photo files and >5,000 video files. I rarely have any significant problems. The only thing I would like to see is quicker image culling in LR.
I am getting good value at $10/mo. That is about 8% of my cable bill and 15% of the cost of my internet connection. It’s a bargain.
I am way too busy to spend time moving to some collection of photo processing apps that have weak asset management capabilities.
Hi Nasim,
I’m following your commentary on Creative Cloud since your first article and you are right as I’ve notice even LRC getting sluggish and frozen-up more often lately. I kept an eye to narrow down the focus on problem and have noticed that for BIF tightly cropped shots it works fine until I apply luminance noise reduction. May be this is only in my case but I experience this consistently and I have reported the issue to adobe.com and waiting for their response.
By the way, I only use LRC out of bunch of creative cloud programs and I’m a hobbyist with a very light work flow like 200 ~ 300 images a month at max. Would you be able to recommend an alternative to creative cloud that is about similar in user experience, stable enough to not to frustrate me while editing and economical?
I would really appreciate your advice on this as I really like and depend on the work you and team doing at Photographylife.com from gear purchase to improve skills as a photographer. P.S. when are you offering discount on tutorial programs in future, I’ve level 1 package and would like to buy others too.
Best Regards,
Shahzad
As ever Nasim, an informed and thought provoking article.
I do have a slightly different take on some of this. Being a retired pro. from the film era (mostly) I decided long ago that I did not want my work placed in a cloud but wished to retain it in my own storage system I don’t really use LR’s catalogue system at all. This is what I have always done and have all my images catalogued in my own , triple -backed up system. When I need to edit anything, I just import back into LR or PS according to what I need to do. In each file, I retain edited images from that group in a sub-file. Yes, this is time-consuming but not massively so and as I am now an amateur my time is not so expensive, si Don’t care too much. The point is though, that no-one else has any sort of control or ownership of my images unless I allow them access!
Finally, when I was working, a kosher, stand -alone copy of LR or PS (from memory) was about £800. That was quite a chunk of money and for me as an amateur was not possible. So, when the subscription model came along, I actually thought (and still do think) that it is a good deal for a non-professional user. Price hikes are inevitable I suppose, as with all other products but I personally do not share the apparently wide-spread hatred of Adobe. Yes, I get frustrated by LR in particular, being slow sometimes but in general do not have problems with either LR or PS. In general, as an old codger, I find their capability to be little short of miraculous!
My six pennyworth (ten cents!)
Has anyone noticed that the price plan they “Tested” increased the storage from 20 GB to 1TB? That same plan today is in fact $19.99. You can get it at 25% discount ($14.99) for the first year, but it will then become $19.99 a year, thereafter. So, it’s not the same plan as the existing $9.99 plan. Given the push for many customers to use the cloud to store their files in order to facilitate the ability to work from any device at any time, 20 gb of storage is not nearly enough for this workflow. 1TB is a much more reasonable amount of storage.
So, I suppose the bottom line is that if you want to utilize Lightroom CC and Photoshop CC with the mobile applications and store your images in the cloud for viewing and editing then this plan would be best anyway. If you don’t use this feature, Abobe’s elimination of the 20 GB plan would be really unfriendly to the Lightroom Classic/Desktop only based users.
Normally I wouldn’t reply if what I had to say had already been said multiple times, but this is too important. Adobe exhibits all the worst tendencies of a monopoly (note, I’m a dyed in the wool capitalist) and they will continue on that path. As they have done over the years, they’ve taken 2 steps forward and simply taken 1 step back. However, the direction and momentum is unstoppable.
I started with PS6 (not CS6) but am looking hard for alternatives before my subscription ends in December. Your promised review of alternatives will be most welcome. Capitalism works best when consumers have choices.
Great article. I had Adobe CC for a few years, but moved to Affinity by Serif for Photoshop, Illustrator and Indesign replacements (50$ apiece one time purchase). For RAW processing I have the Capture One subscription, which provides me the best starting point for editing I have seen.
Adobe is really messing it up. They have all the tools, but it’s feature creep and quantity over quality everywhere (maybe except Premiere and After Effects). Affinity Designer is a classic example of how an indie developer is able to deliver a better product for a smaller price. The photoshop clone is still behind the original but catching up quickly.
Hi Nasim,
Great article, as usual!
Could you also cover ON1 Photo RAW soon?
They claim they will have a new major release this month (May19) which I think will place them close to Capture One, e.g. Dual Screen, Hierarchical Keyword, Edit History, 10x Export Speed etc.
Perpetual license at $79.99 full version 2019.2 for new customers with free upgrade to 2019.5 – way cheaper than Capture One and LR.
I haven’t read all of the above comments, but the issue of the $9.99 Photography Plan is bigger than just a price increase. Adobe has needlessly confused people with their naming construct and people don’t even know what version/plan they are running. I teach a Lightroom Class and tell students to purchase the $9.99 Photography Plan. Two months ago students started showing up in class with the $19.99 plan, not even knowing the $9.99 plan was available. Of course they wouldn’t know, the plan was hidden. I couldn’t find it for them! What made matters worse is people were nudged to the CC version of LR without even knowing the difference. They show up in class with CC thinking they have LR. They upload all their photos thinking this is how LR works and then are shocked to learn they are out of storage space! No problem. You just need to download Classic and start all over! Students are so confused I can’t even begin to straighten out the mess they are in with their files. And for this, they are paying $19.99 a month! This is sad.
Nasim, thank you for the excellent article. I found the Adobe messages to you quite astonishing. It takes years to build customer trust and it can be broken in a short time. Adobe’s move to super aggressive cloud pricing made many of us look for alternatives. I have personally switched to DXO Photolab and Affinity. I am very pleased I did.
Here in Canada, Capture One is $34 a month, $28 if you commit for a year. I’m paying $11.29 for Lightroom & Photoshop which to me is an incredible deal. I can understand why Adobe might increase their pricing, I haven’t seen an increase in years. Even if they double it, I think it still is a reasonable price for both programs.
@Mike Kovaliv
I agree with you 100%. I think the LR+PS deal is fabulous. I remember that Photoshop alone used to be around $600 to purchase (in the US, way back when), and if you wanted the features each major update brought, you had to dish out about $180 every year and a half or so. I used to send way more money Adobe’s way than I do these days with the subscription.
Photography is not an inexpensive hobby, and $9.99 for Photoshop alone would be a no-brainer. It’s about what you spend to go see a movie at one of the better theaters, and yet people constantly rant against Adobe’s greed.
I very much like the subscription idea and would even be interested in looking at a similar idea for cameras and lenses and, why not, computers. I don’t understand people who insist on using LR6 or even LR5 (because they think they own it. Hint: they don’t!) yet must always have the latest and greatest camera equipment.
I still have tons of software I bought a perpetual license for and that is totally useless now because it no longer runs on today’s hardware. I don’t see any advantage in “owning” those items.
Hi Mike,
This is exactly what I wanted to say so I don’t want to repeat it.
I just don’t understand what is all the fuss about Adobe pricing when they are so much cheaper then competitors like Capture One.
I can’t believe that Capture One is so much better to be more than double more expensive than Adobe photography bundle.
By the way I love subscription based model instead of having to pay $500 upfront for desktop software.
Sinisa
Years ago I updated and because of (intentional) naming the CC version I ended up getting exactly what I did not want. I have been using LR since near its inception. It was originally called the Perpetual version. I was tricked into buying a CC version due to intention confusing naming practice. It took weeks to go went back to the last desktop version 6.1 which is where I have stayed. I have moved to On1 when it 1st came out and have running simultaneously since. On1 is close to being ready a seat at the big boys’ table. I am and have also looked at other alternatives but none, in my opinion, are worthy of my time/effort to learn to say nothing of converting a couple of decades of images. Corporately Adobe ethical behavior is akin to Jim Jones offering you their house special cool-aid.
ON a side note, I have found a very fast and cost-effective view which greatly improves culling and does it using the raw images. FastRawViewer, is a workflow tool, raw shooters. An impressive speed demon for my D850 files which works well with LR 6.1. A once, long-ago LR supporter, now just another totally dissatisfied, never buy Adobe user, who will never be fooled again.
My humble 2cent contribution, Cheers. Doug Stead
Speaking of buggy updates, the latest update (8.3) of LR Classic has rendered the LR startup icon at the bottom of my screen useless (macOS Mojave), though it can still be launched via the Launchpad.
They changed the name of LR Classic CC to Lightroom Classic. They seem to have dropped the CC in the name. What that portends for the future is left unsaid. In the meantime, delete the icon from the bottom of the screen, and find the new app installed in a folder called Adobe Lightroom Classic. Drag the icon back to the taskbar.
I think that people misunderstood Adobe’s strategy. While they might have hidden the $9.99 plan, what they offered was a different, and already available, plan. The $19.99 plan offered included Lightroom CC, Photoshop CC and 1 TB of cloud storage for images. It also included LR Classic CC. That plan is already available. The $9.99 plan includes all 3 programs but limits storage to 20 GB. Adobe’s strategy might have been to move more people to their cloud and further increase the difficulty of escaping the handcuffs. Nevertheless, while I am hardly an Adobe apologist and I use many non-Adobe products in my workflow, I didn’t see this in quite the same way others did. Adobe badly handled this “test”, but people seem to have misunderstood what was being tested.
Adobe broke the faith, showed its utter contempt for users, and yet keeps trying to insist it is on our side. I do not understand why it has not been taken to court for using its monopoly position to deceive and rip off its customers, most of whom have “wasted” many years if not decades learning the idiosyncrasies of the software, only to find, if they were naive enough to buy into the CC racket, that they will be unable to leave without losing access to the images stored in the cloud. The cloud is of questionable use for storing large files, why would anyone chose to do that, but Adobe says it should be so. Pathetic. Uncaring. Reprehensible. Sad. I still use CS6, but with elements of it stuck as 32-bit, the package is already broken on OSX10.13 and when i have to buy my next desktop it will probably not work at all. CFO’s who become CEO’s are proving to be an utter disaster in the software world.
A truly up-to-date article, thank you for sharing!
As many others, I begin to search for other options. I use Nik Collection with Photoshop and PS crashes on daily basis. Yes, Adobe’s software has become buggy, clumsy and very slow to use. I will probably end my CC account when the one year’s period ends (if I ending it too early, Adobe continues to take 50% of the price until the 1 year period has come to a end).
Yesterday I made a panorama image with Photoshop and the software crashed three times, so it took eight hours to get the picture done. The three photos I used for my panorama image was taken with Fujifilm X100F.
Kind regards from me here in Finland.
Carl
I have been using McBook Pro laptops for any years and I am upgrading to a PC. I went with Macs because
they had Aperure 3 with suited me well until Apple stopped upgrading their editing software. When I get a
new PCand I want to get a good editing software program. I want a software editing system that is nondestructive, is good with organization and easy to master. I am ambivalent about Lightroom and their pricing and updates problems.
I have heard good things about Capture one. I am relatively new in regards to photo editing software and I would like
some recommendations on photo editing software. Can I get a stand alone program? And can I transfer my images to an external hard drive? I am shooting with a Nikon D850 and a D800.
Ditching Adobe. Switching over to Pixlr and it’s free.
Lots of great points in this reply thread. I have used Picasa (yes, Picasa) for many years but am ready to move on to some advanced editing. I was thinking about Lightroom but was concerned about that monthly fee, susceptible to increases. Does anyone have an opinion on Skylum’s Luminar 3.0, a standalone editing program for $60. I already have free cloud storage through Amazon and Nikon, I just want more editing options (layers, dodge/burn, etc.). Or should I look into ACDSee or Corel? I had Adobe Elements free for a month and it was very time-consuming and difficult for me to figure out, given that I’ve been used to the highly-intuitive, extinct Picasa. Suggestions?
Hello, i’ve been following your blog and you are my reference in many things. Last software comparison I did not comment that you are excluding from your post a major player. Please review Affinity.