A Week With X-E2: Thoughts on EVF

I pick up the camera and, for what feels like a hundredth time, get surprised by its low weight. It’s not what you’d call hollow, more like… tightly packed. There might be a couple of areas where you touch and feel mild disappointment – the control wheel at the back could be metal and the bottom, well, can’t help but wish it felt as cool (literally) and solid as the top of the camera – but only because the rest of it is just so pleasant to hold. It has quickly become a very natural size and shape – that Nikon body, though that much more secure in hand, feels almost unwieldy. It’s not, really, but also is when you compare it to the Fujifilm X-E2. And the dials – save for the aperture ring on the lens, but that is a separate subject – offer very good resistance. In the case of exposure compensation dial, when doing such time-critical types of photography as street, perhaps even a touch too good. It’s not that easy to turn with your thumb whilst holding the camera to your eye. And that is exactly what I am doing right now, bringing it to my eye as my subjects still don’t seem to have noticed me noticing them.
And then another thing happens for what feels like a hundredth time. I did not understand it at first, might not have even noticed my own reaction (since, more often than not, I can’t afford being surprised by something), but after relying so much on an optical viewfinder – be that of the rangefinder Kiev 4AM, my digital Nikon body or medium format Mamiya RZ67 – that EVF feels weird. It’s not bad weird, or good weird for that matter. Just… weird.
One of the reasons I was reluctant to purchase the X-E2 initially was the EVF. And perhaps I’ve only spent about a week with the camera, but it is still something I am a little bit bothered by. Scratch that, I am very, very bothered by it. Strangely enough, it has nothing to do with the quality of EVF itself, because it is spectacular. It really, really is. The viewfinder is sharp, has an array of information that can be displayed and does not suffer from much lag. It is certainly not irritating for the type of shooting I’ve been doing with it so far. I also find it large enough, but then I wear spectacles and would not be able to see the whole frame if it were any bigger (given the same eye relief). So, my very subjective and individual issue is not with this particular EVF, but with EVFs in general. I am not going to bore you with the advantages and disadvantages of electronic viewfinders – those have been talked about plenty of times. Instead, I will talk about an inherent trait of EVFs which to me is bothersome.
Whenever I work with my OVF-featuring Nikon camera, I use manual exposure eight times out of ten. Now, I am not a snob, I don’t do it to look “cool” or “professional” or because I believe automated exposure modes are for “lesser” photographers – that’s rubbish. I use manual exposure mode for several reasons that are important to me personally. First of all, I am quite selective with my exposure – I often tend to expose for highlights, or at least those highlights that I find to be the most subtle and beautiful to my taste. If I were to use automated exposure modes – say, aperture priority – I’d have to adjust exposure compensation constantly. Even worse, I’d have no idea how to adjust it and were I to use, say, spot metering in some specific situation, even slight camera movement might result in a different exposure. Too unpredictable.
The second reason is so crucial that the first one wouldn’t be worth much alone – it feels natural to me. Unless shooting indoors in mixed artificial light (or, strangely enough, into the light and exposing for shadows), I am quite good at estimating roughly correct exposure so long as I always see the scene as it is and concentrate on the areas that I want to be exposed correctly. It is especially true if I have some point of reference, say an image I took previously under different light levels. In that case, I just have to estimate the difference in light levels between the two environments. While I photograph, it all happens fairly quickly – I don’t really think about any of it much. It is certainly much quicker than, say, constantly switching between spot, center-weighted and average metering modes when I change composition, but the light remains the same. So, unless it is the light that changes often and I can’t anticipate it, I will almost always naturally switch to M with my Nikon.
During my first walk with the X-E2, I almost exclusively shot in aperture priority. More than that, I actually used the exposure compensation dial, even though the camera itself encourages manual use featuring both aperture and shutter speed dials (the former on higher-end lenses). I can’t say it was alien to me to such an extent I’d want to return the camera – oh no. The image posted with this article, for many reasons, is enough of a proof for me to know I chose correctly and the issues that do arise aren’t actually issues, but me not being familiar with the tool, certainly not to the same extent I know my trusty old D700. And yet using aperture priority, switching between metering modes and adjusting exposure compensation dial rather than shutter dial was very, very weird.
What does setting correct exposure have to do with OVFs and EVFs? The thing is, until I tried the X-E2, there was a condition I never even realized existed for my skill to estimate exposure. I can only do it (almost subconsciously) if I see the real light. The X-E2 does not show the real light. What you see through the EVF is either what exposure settings are like (if exposure preview is enabled), or what the X-E2 “thinks” the settings should be. It does not show how the light looks like. How it hits the subject. It rids me of my eye’s dynamic range. It shows me an interpretation which I am then supposed to interpret myself. It is so bizarre to lift the camera to my eye and see a completely different view than I saw just a second ago, it throws me off completely. Suddenly, I can’t estimate the exposure anymore, I can only rely on what I see in the viewfinder and adjust the settings based on what I see there. Actually, more often than not what you see isn’t exactly what you get. With X-E2, for example, the EVF shows an image that is less representative of the captured photograph than the LCD at the back – for one thing, colours seem to be a tad cooler, not to mention the affect direct sunlight has on the contrast and perceived luminance of the image.
There is another issue, one that has nothing to do with EVFs in general, but with Fujifilm’s specific settings for the viewfinder. You can set it up in so many ways – you can photograph using the proximity sensor and the camera will switch between LCD and EVF depending on whether the camera is to up to your eye or not, or you can set it up to only activate the EVF and not use LCD at all. The problem is, you can set it up in what feels the most obvious, the most natural way for me, personally. You can’t set it up the DSLR-way, you can’t use the EVF to compose and shoot, and the LCD for menus and image review only. If you set the EVF-only mode, that is what you’ll be forced to use to preview images, too. A silly and somewhat annoying omission by Fujifilm and one I sincerely hope the Japanese manufacturer will get around to fixing via firmware update.
But that’s a separate subject and, to me at least, these issues are far less important simply because they can potentially be fixed. What I found perplexing and irritating, and what I still can’t figure out is why I’m so bad at using the otherwise very natural-feeling manual exposure mode with the X-E2. Or perhaps that is not entirely true. I can figure it out. The Fujifilm X-E2 is such a new tool to me, I haven’t yet learned to use it well, and certainly nowhere near its full potential if there even is such a thing as a camera’s potential. And so in no way am I saying I bought the wrong camera, the wrong system, and compact camera systems are not for me. Oh no. The positives far outweigh any issues I might have despite this particular issue receiving so much of my attention. It just means that, once again, I’ll need to use the camera as often as possible to get to know it quickly. And you know what? That is no hardship, because one thing remains an indisputable truth for me – the X-E2 is almost asking to be used, all the time. Even now, quite late into the night, I am thinking about the next time I will take it out and hoping it will be very soon.
I am not one to take things for granted. I don’t take AF for granted, for example – every system needs to be learned. X-E2 requires time to get to know. I’ve worked with that D700 for years now, it’s why I know it so well. And I know I will learn the Fujifilm eventually, too, and all these issues that I am having will then turn into skill. That said… I guess EVFs is something we need to embrace as the future, much like, say, electric cars. But I don’t want to. And so I am happy I did not go with the more expensive X-T1, which would end up as my main camera of the system due to its price and size. It is a good camera, of course, and one Nasim prefers to the X-E2. Yet as a high-end body, I would prefer one that has an OVF.
Waiting for that X-Pro2, then. Waiting patiently. But the X-E2 is not going anywhere.
Welcome to the club Romanas!
It’s a club with a learning curve, but one that’s certainly got it’s rewards. I went through the exact same thing about 8 months ago, I managed to get an X-E1 for a steal and couldn’t resist. It’s taken me far more time to get used to it than my Nikons, and to be honest, I’m still not fully used to it. That said, it still surprises me. Although the X-E2 has a better viewfinder with less lag, I know what you mean about the light.
One thing that I found has helped was, although I shoot in RAW, I keep the film simulation set to BW-R. This helps me in judging the light more, especially through the EVF.
Have fun with it, I take mine everywhere! (almost)
Daniel
I understand about the EVF. I LOVE the X100s for two reasons besides compact carry. 1) Leaf Shutter and 2) the OVF. I relate to exactly what you say about the EVF. It’s almost a hinderance to the instinctive manual shooter – or at least feels that way; a hurdle that can’t fully be overcome. I can’t totally get used to it and love that I can use the OVF almost exclusively on the X100s. I’m waiting for the XPRO 2. :)
An interesting trawl around the E2 and in many respects I understand where you are coming from. However, I have both cameras and although in some ways very different, many of these are subtle. I did have the X-1 Pro and although at times the optical viewfinder was a good thing and of course reminds me of my Nikon’s, it also led me towards many poor exposures. In addition I hated seeing the zoom lenses encroaching into the eye line. When a new Pro 2 arrives it will be interesting to see if they overcome that problem, although I will be more than surprised if they do overcome it. A clear view optical viewfinder still remains the province of the dSLR.
The EVF in the E2 was the reason I bought the camera. If it hadn’t come up to scratch I’d never have bought Mirrorless. The T1 is even better. However, I am desperately trying to source the new eye cup. I wear glasses and the light encroaching from the gap between my glasses and the EVF is a problem. In fact I have now altered the diopter to enable me to look through the viewfinder without my glasses. The EVF is a different beast when there is no light encroachment.
I have managed to overcome some of the remaining EVF issues by adaption of the way I use the camera. I agree this can be a difficult journey for one who has had years of optical viewfinder.
Richard
I don’t drink alcohol…at all. A lot of people don’t understand that. They ask, “why not,” expecting to hear of some religious or health reason. Perhaps I’m an alcoholic and can’t!? When I tell them I don’t like the taste, the overwhelming response is along the lines of, “You have to get used to it.” My question is, “Why, having tried something and not liking it, would I want to keep doing it until I ‘got used to it?’ ”
Your article sounds a lot like that. You don’t like the EVF and even don’t want to get used to it but you’re going to anyway? To “embrace the future”? Why?
It’s not like that, Patrick, but then I devoted a whole article to one particular aspect of the camera, so I am not surprised you think that way. The EVF of the X-E2 on the whole is good and, save for that one mode I mentioned that Fujifilm really should implement, I like it. What I don’t like is my inability to judge exposure on my own when using it, since the way the light looks depends on camera settings/metering more etc. It feels exceptionally weird. That feeling is something I want to get used to, whilst learning how it all works together, well, that is a given with any tool. Consciously, I understand the differences between EVFs and OVFs, I know the strong and weak points of both, but as I photograph, it still catches me off guard.
Would I prefer such a camera with an optical viewfinder? Yes. But then that is why I bought the cheaper model, so that the main camera of the system is one with OVF, eventually. I didn’t buy just a camera, I bought into the whole system. Do I want to give up the camera? Oh no. It’s way too good, I like it way too much to have even a whisker of regret. To give you a comparison, whilst I didn’t say anywhere I didn’t like the EVF of the X-E2, I simply hate where Nikon put ISO button on D700 and many cameras that preceded and followed it. I think it is absurd. A few times, it was also a real issue during shooting. And yet I love that camera, too, it is amazing.
Hi Roman,
I also have XE-2 so I can understand your opinion with this camera. I agree with your opinion in three things. First, exposure compensation dial is difficult to turn. I know this is used to prevent accidental turning, but I find it quite annoying when I try to turn it while my eyes in the EVF. Maybe the dial will loosen a bit after hundred of turn.
Second, it’s quite difficult to see EVF in contrasty scene. I have an experience with this problem. I was in the beach on mid day. I saw a tree with interesting branches pattern. So, I decided to shoot it. When I looked through EVF, the branches was dark and all I saw was just blue sky. Latter when I opened that image in my PC, I noticed there was a pair of man’s short hanging on it.
Third, about EVF and LCD setting. I want to set up XE-2 like my nikon. EVF for shooting and LCD for reviewing image. When I don’t do any of it, I want the EVF and LCD to turn off. I go back and fort between menu and disp back, but I still can’t set it like that. In the end, I set the EVF to turn on when my eyes is near and LCD to display info. I think this is the closest setting as my nikon.
Like you, I buy XE-2 with 23mm. I think it is a bit front heavy. So, I buy MHG-XE and thumb grip to make XE-2 easier to hold. Especially when you shoot in vertical format. Do you use any of these accessories ?
Johny,
thanks for sharing your opinion, it’ll be interesting for me to read again once I actually try the 23mm lens out. That I will do at the end of the month in NYC. I Don’t have those accessories, it will be a good time to see if I need them. Somehow, I think that should I find the 23 front-heavy and needing a more secure grip, I’ll go with a leather half-case rather than a grip. Not sure yet, but we’ll see. And I will certainly share my findings.
Johny,
The exposure compensation dial IS a bit difficult to turn when you first get the Xe-2. But I’ve had mine for several months now, and it’s much easier to turn — so much so that I sometimes overshoot the number of stops I want. I guess if it gets too loose, I’ll just have to buy another Fuji. ;)
I have a Panasonic Lumix DMC-G1 MF3 camera. I love the format, it’s great for travel. Have taken some images that I like with it. It has a feature that I despise, when using Manual focus it would zoom up to 10x and I couldn’t even see the image anymore. I finally found a way to turn that feature off, and I enjoy the camera much more now.
The issue you mention, I am aware of too. Have not found a way to turn that off. The problem is worse under low light, the camera is increasing the gain in on the EVF to help me see the scene, but then the image comes out completely different. It’s what I call a bug.
Mirrorless cameras and EVFs are still evolving. I think you have identified a prime area for improvement in EVF technology. Perhaps some of the camera designers will take note and make some changes to the upcoming models.
Hi Romanas
Most interesting article. I switched to a X-E2 last December after a near lifetime with Nikon’s . Choice was down to size & weight and the problems with Nikon . I got my X-E2 before the X-T1 was announced so no choice but I prefer the style of the X-E2 . I had no problems adapting to the EVF although I agree with the comment about needing a rubber cup for the eyepiece for spectacle wearers .
Regarding Aperture Rings on Lenses it seems that Prime Lenses have one , zooms do not.
Regarding the grip I use the Leather half case which for me does make a big difference in the handling . I also use a Lensmate Thumb Grip which is also IMO a very useful addition to the handling . The only thing with using it is that it’s easy to activate the macro Mode setting on the buttons.
Kevin
Hi Nasim,
and thanks for an (as usual) interesting article on a principally important issue.
A month ago I invested for the first time in a mirrorless camera (Sony A7s), basically to be used alongside my EOS 1D C, and mostly for video in low light.
I find the Sony as a whole being a marvelous little piece of camera, and I’ve adjusted well to the dials for shutter, aperture and exp comp. I expose 80% i manual mode (when filming 100%).
BUT
with aging eyes (I’m 67 years old) and the need of having glasses, the EVF for me is more or less useless. I don’t think I’ll ever will get used to it. This camera is said to have a good EVF. But compared with the 1DC’s OVF it’s BAD! I find it even hard to focus manually using the EVF.
Judging exposure on the EVF: I can’t get it working for me. I learnt to take a test shot and then look at the histogram of the LED, but it seems like an unnecessary procedure.
Is there among the thousands of skilled people reading this site who could tell me if there is a completely new way to use a mirrorless camera? I would love to know! Perhaps a new article on the subject “Modus Operandi” mirrorless system cameras?
As for filming with the Sony A7S – the relief is hopefully around the corner when the Shogun arrives next month.
Hi Rolf, have you been able to activate the histogram on the live-view inside the EVF? I think that might help, rather than having to chimp the photos.
For manual focusing, could you assign the focus magnification (I assume you have focus peaking activated already) to a button so you can activate it on command to help with focus?
Hi Sean,
I’m not sure yet if you can assign focus peaking to a button. I have more or less given up on using the EVF on the A7S.
SInce more then a year I’m used to having a Atomos Ninja2 attached to my Canon EOS 1DC (when filming) and there I use the focus peaking all the time. For my bad eyes its a really valuable tool. For me the Shogun will probably solve most of my problems (at least when filming) since it’s much more than a screen and a recorder! It has lots of useful tools:
www.atomos.com
One can download a “manual” from Sony – I think it’s around 500-600 pages, so there is a lot to search and read and I’m not halfway through it!
I will focus on finding out if it possible to assign a button to focus peaking, and I will post a comment here on my findings.
Check out Gary Friedman’s books, I don’t think he has one for the a7s yet, but I’m sure it’s coming! I really enjoyed his book for my a6000.
I think focus peaking is something you leave on all the time (it comes on automatically when I attach a manual lens somehow), but the focus magnification (where it gives the digital zoom for critical focus) CAN be assigned to a button on the a6000, so I assume you could do it on your a7s too. Good luck!
Thank’s ever so much for your kind assistance!
I will definitively look for a book from Friedman and I will of course check on the “button issue”.
Likewise if it could start automatically.
I know of one function that sadly enough CAN NOT be assigned to another button – REC for video! The rec button is really placed in a stupid place on the right side of the body and is very shallow and hard to press. This together with my personal problems with the EVF are the only cons.
Otherwise it’s a lovely camera. Produces great photos even with very high ISO and the HD video (with the S-Log2) is great. Looking forward to test 4K video when the SHOGUN arrives and also test frame-grabs from 4K-video.
You could set ISO on 3200 as standard when shooting photos and the chose A, S or M and get photos with almost no noise!
@Romanas
“First of all, I am quite selective with my exposure – I often tend to expose for highlights, or at least those highlights that I find to be the most subtle and beautiful to my taste. If I were to use automated exposure modes – say, aperture priority – I’d have to adjust exposure compensation constantly. Even worse, I’d have no idea how to adjust it and were I to use, say, spot metering in some specific situation, even slight camera movement might result in a different exposure. Too unpredictable.
I am quite good at estimating roughly correct exposure so long as I always see the scene as it is and concentrate on the areas that I want to be exposed correctly. It is especially true if I have some point of reference, say an image I took previously under different light levels. In that case, I just have to estimate the difference in light levels between the two environments. While I photograph, it all happens fairly quickly – I don’t really think about any of it much. It is certainly much quicker than, say, constantly switching between spot, center-weighted and average metering modes when I change composition, but the light remains the same. So, unless it is the light that changes often and I can’t anticipate it, I will almost always naturally switch to M with my Nikon.”
I am really struggling to understand your complaint about not being able to use the EVF for exposure estimation and compensation – amongst other things you say in those paragraphs.
Surely the purpose of the EVF is primarily to compose the image.
It is the job of the meter is to read the light and display its data in numerical form and/or a histogram in the EVF.
The EVF itself has nothing to do with exposure.
What do you mean when you say you expose for the highlights?
You are not using transparency film, you are using a digital a device.
You have a histogram.
Exposure is adjusted until the histogram is just short of clipping on the highlight side.
This preserves maximum highlight detail with maximum data and zero loss.
Your skin tone can ten be placed exactly where you want it when normalising your file in your software of choice.
Adjusting exposure while metering manually is exactly the same as using the manual compensation dial while metering in auto mode so I don’t understand why you would have no idea how to adjust it – but I take your point that in conditions where the light is constant but the background is changing, manual metering is both easier and more accurate.
Spot metering is always used by selecting a particular tone in manual mode and setting exposure based on that tone.
Camera movement after setting exposure will have no effect whatsoever.
I trust you are not saying that you cannot hold a camera still enough to take a spot reading?!
Exposure estimation by eye is notoriously inaccurate and exposing digital as if it were film will frequently result in significant underexposure.
Why would you advocate that when we have such superb metering tools plus a histogram available to us?
If the light remains the same, it stands to reason that one would not be constantly changing between spot, centre weighted and averaging meter modes and if it is changing frequently and unpredictably when of course auto exposure makes more sense than constantly trying to ‘chase’ the changes manually.
It really is time that digital photographers realised that exposing digital as it if it were film is incorrect and the old rules (like exposing for the highlights or the shadows) simply do not apply any more.
In digital there is just one correct exposure – the one that captures as much data as possible – the one where exposure is increased until the histogram is just a fraction short of clipping. Perfect. Every time. If you can do it.
Given the amount of misunderstanding on this, an article from Nasim on digital exposure might be in order.
I am not being combative but what you say simply does not make sense to me.
Hello, Betty. It does not have to make sense to you – what I wrote in this article is very subjective, as my articles often are. If you use your tools differently, it is only natural that you would not see an issue where I see one if you are looking from your own perspective. Perhaps I could try and explain what I mean a little better?
This is not going to be easy to explain, but I will do my best. Will not be surprised if you find my reasons silly.
Yes, the purpose of any viewfinder is, primarily, to compose an image. If, however, one is shooting in manual exposure mode and has to think about a specific combination of aperture, shutter speed and ISO value, the viewfinder is then also used to judge exposure, or, should I say, exposure can be judged whilst looking through the viewfinder. But to be able to judge that exposure, I need to see light and the whole scene as it really is, not how the camera thinks it should be. The view through an optical viewfinder does not depend on settings, because you are basically looking through a set of glass elements. You can’t make it appear darker or lighter than it is, no more than you could turn down the Sun. The view through an EVF depends completely on the settings, it is never as the scene really looks (at the very least because of dynamic range), although it can be very similar to the photograph captured. So my skill of estimating the exposure that I think is right becomes obsolete – I can’t judge it through the EVF, because I can’t see the real light, only the camera’s interpretation, one it is forcing on me and letting me choose whether I should darken the image or brighten it. That’s irritating. I don’t want to decide with the camera’s suggestion, I want to previzualize it myself.
Now, if you think that the simple matter of judging exposure when not looking through the viewfinder is the most obvious answer, you are right. But it is not my answer. I judge exposure whilst I look through the viewfinder, period. When I photograph, I first observe the scene without bringing the camera to my eye. That is how I choose my position, my distance, my angle, it is how I take in the scene and decide which part of it interests me and how much ought to be in the frame. Then, I bring the camera to my eye and judge what is inside the frame – this is when I start to “close in” or, in other words, observe smaller details. This is also when I set the exposure if, for example, I want a sun ray on my subjects cheek to be exposed correctly and the rest of the photograph immerse in a soft shadow. I make all of these decisions – often, at least – while I look through the viewfinder, simply because I use the viewfinder so much. I can’t do it with an EVF. I can’t. It throws me off with its forced, ever-changing interpretation of the scene.
Yes, all that is left for me to do is to either brighten it up or darken it by turning the dial. That is how I photographed, of course, and it worked alright, I got the necessary exposure. But the process of turning the dial to brighten or darken the scene whilst I am composing, I don’t like that. That sort of action does not require a skill, it feels unnatural to me. The answer is to either get over it and use that particular attribute of an EVF to my advantage – it does make setting exposure “easier”, since you only need to brighten or darken the image based on what the camera is showing you – or learn to disregard the camera’s interpretation, judge the exposure before bringing it to my eye and use the EVF for composition only. The second option is the one I would choose, because I don’t want to lose the skill. It, as I mentioned in the article, will require time to learn.
That is exactly what I mean. I do not expose my images according to the histogram. I expose them so that they are exposed as I want them to be. Perhaps these images are a good illustration of what I mean. For me, histogram has very little use as I rarely come up with images that have a “correct” exposure, and I do not think about preserving as much information as possible during exposure and then “normalizing” during post-processing. I expose according to how I want the final result to look.
Yes, that is true. But I am not a technical geek, I expose according to how I previzualize my work. You could say I use my digital cameras the same way I use my Mamiya. In-Lightroom exposure adjustment is there for me to correct the mistakes I made, and the less I have to use it, the happier I am.
That is also true. And up until I picked up the X-E2, I barely ever used it in camera, it was almost useless to me. Heresy, you say? So be it. With the X-E2, I only need it in direct sunlight when the EVF starts playing up with brightness and contrast and becomes too unreliable to judge exposure by. That is only until I get used to judging it before bringing the camera to my eye.
No. Exposure is not adjusted until the histogram is just short of clipping on the highlight side. You adjust the exposure until the histogram is just short of clipping on the highlight side. I don’t. That is not how I work. And in case you are completely baffled by how I work and think it is utterly silly, look at my work and tell me if you think it would somehow improve if I used the histogram. We all have our methods.
No, it isn’t, because with the way I photograph, compose, etc, the second sentence you wrote is almost always true. Only, it’s not the background that is changing, but the framing. With automatic exposure, any change in framing could result in huge shifts in exposure, and suddenly you don’t need positive adjustment of the dial, you need a negative one. And then, change framing for the next shot, and you need positive again. Or none at all. Too unpredictable. In manual exposure mode, I only need to set it once until the light itself changes or my own priorities shift, not until I change the framing even slightly.
There you go again. No, spot metering is not always used by selecting particular tone in manual mode and setting exposure based on that tone. You always use spot metering by selecting a particular tone in manual mode and setting exposure based on that tone. Do you see what I am getting at by intentionally rewriting your sentence twice? You. Subjective. We all shoot differently and there is no one correct way, exactly the same story as with post-processing. There is no one correct way. We all have our preference, mine is different than yours. It’s not worse, it’s not incorrect. It’s different.
Camera movement with spot metering will have significant effect if you are using automatic exposure without AE-L. That is what I sometimes do. I can certainly hold the camera still enough, if the area I am metering from is large enough. And if he subject is not moving. But if the subject is five meters away, I am using a 50mm lens and the area I want to meter from is a small light patch on the subjects shoulder, it gets trickier.
I disagree with the first statement. Your exposure estimation by eye is notoriously inaccurate and exposing digital as if it were film will frequently result in significant underexposure for you and your work. For me, it is a skill I would rather develop. Metering systems are indeed sophisticated. But once you realize there is no such thing as under- or overexposure (I actually have an article on the subject, but it is not published yet. Will be.), all that sophistication, for me, becomes a hindrance. Yes. I realize what I’ve just said. There is no such thing as under- or overexposure. There is only interpretation of the light and the image can merely be too dark or too bright according to that interpretation. Cameras don’t think, Betty. A camera will change exposure settings as soon as you change the framing, even if the light itself did not change. Cameras don’t think. They only analyze what they “see” and present you with their “interpretation”. Sometimes, it certainly works, it is not like I do not use aperture priority at all. Of course I do. But more often than not, shooting in automated metering mode means exposure adjustment during post-processing. Sometimes severe exposure adjustment. I’d rather not spend that much time post-processing, I’d rather not think about all those technicalities, numbers, dynamic ranges and histograms. I would much rather interpret the light myself and get the result I want from the get-go. That is how I work.
I am also not advocating anything. To each his own. I am merely sharing my way of working, something I made very clear in the article. No idea why you would say this. It is almost as if you feel an urge to have everyone think as you do, have everyone work as you do, and that is why you think I have the same need. I don’t.
Sorry, Betty. That’s rubbish. To each his own, for cow’s sake. What are you talking about? “Incorrect”? “Old rules”? I am speechless.
NO. There is no one correct exposure. There is only one correct exposure if you need to capture all that information for some reason (you do the sort of landscape photography or some scientific photography that requires all the sensor’s potential, etc). That, yes, is a good topic for an article. “How to Capture Information to the Sensor’s Full Potential” or something. Technical. For most of my work, I don’t care about that. I value and prioritize other things. I know how I want the final image to look, I previzualize, I know my equipment and what it delivers, and so I set the exposure according to that previzualization.
Finally. Yes, Betty, it does not make sense to you. That is the keyword in everything you said, and it is the same thing with what I said, because it makes absolute sense to me.
Wow. That was tiresome.
One thing you said there reminded me of Bryan Peterson in “Understanding Exposure”. He said there is an infinite number of possible exposures but usually only one creatively correct exposure. I think what a lot of people don’t seem to get with regard to cameras and sensors is that the right shot may not be “properly exposed” but it will be the correct creative exposure if the photographer intends it to look that way.
I can’t say much without knowing the whole context of the book – one sentence rarely tells the whole story. If Bryan meant that, if you want to be creative with a particular scene, there are very specific settings that must be used, I disagree. If he meant that creativity demands exposure that the author thinks is necessary, then I couldn’t agree more.
What he was saying is that there are many ways to get the same amount of light in the camera but usually only a couple that give you a creative exposure. But that it was up to the photographer to define what is creative. In other words, there is no one size fits all philosophy on exposure.
@Neil and Romanas
I have not read Bryan Peterson’s book but will assume (if you will forgive me) that it is about analogue exposure.i.e. for film.
For film, the ‘in camera’ exposure is critical both technically and creatively because once the exposure has been made, the tones captured are, to all intents and purposes, fixed.
They cannot be changed.
So pre-visualising where you want to place your tones on the gamma curve could not be more important.
Exposure defines the final result so manipulating exposure is an intrinsic part of the creative process.
Of course development of the film and exposure in the darkroom can also play a part in the interpretation of an image, but in essence the original in camera exposure governs what is possible before quality suffers.
Digital exposure is not like that. Digital exposure is a data gathering process and the nub of the process is to gather the most data possible short of clipping.
Once the data is safely captured, it can be pushed up and down the tonal scale (digital development) to your heart’s content.
That is the beauty of digital photography – it allows us to unleash our creativity in a way never before possible and far beyond what was possible with film.
There is so much misunderstanding of this very fundamental fact.
How about we just call it “exposure”?
Betty, the expose-to-the-right technique is just that, a technique. One uses it when it is necessary, and does not when it’s not.That is what I understand about it. If you need all the data, awesome, go ahead and do that. If you don’t, well, I’d rather get the result in-camera as close as how I want it and fiddle less with post-processing.
The beauty of digital photography is the choice – you can make it as complicated or as simple as you want. You can think about the technical side and achieve technically stunning photographs where every bit of data plays its part, with images that require it. Or you can just do photography. More often than not, I will simply do photography, and when I need all the data that can be captured, I will expose to the right. I won’t do it every single time, it’s pointless since I am not actually going to need all that data. Period.
No Romanas it’s not “just a technique”, it’s absolutely fundamental to digital photography and it is always necessary.
It is a basic building block of knowledge to be ignored at the photographer’s peril.
I am assuming here that quality, both technical and creative, is your prime concern.
If not, then the discussion can end here because you will have identified yourself as no more than a happy snapper shooting in camera JPEGs for a bit of fun – but I don’t believe that is you.
You know perfectly well that without correct exposure in film photography, quality suffers. If you underexpose transparency film the shadows block up and if you overexpose it, the highlights are lost.
Of course you can choose to do one or other of those things for creative reasons now and again, but by and large, I think you would agree that to do those things routinely would not be a good choice.
Choice is fine but not all choices are good ones and not all choices are of equal merit.
It is just the same with digital.
If you under expose, you throw away data.
Data is the life blood of digital photography.
Why cause a haemorrhage before you start?
Loss of data leads to less detail and lower sharpness, more problems in post process (such as posterisation, colour shifts, poor saturation and contrast, etc.) and an increase in noise.
So yes, you can choose a technique that has those consequences but let’s not pretend that it is a good thing or a technique that should be advocated to young learning photographers.
To expose in the way you describe sounds ‘creative’ and purports to be ‘novel way of working’, – a ‘personal choice’ as you put it.
It is of course a personal choice but I would argue it is a poor one based on a lack of understanding.
If you avoid or neglect correct exposure because you hate post processing, then with respect, you should perhaps revaluate your calling or go back to film (although that needs post processing too!) because the RAW file and the way it is processed and edited is the very basis of digital photography.
Exposing to the right (exposing correctly) does not in any way hamper or inhibit the creative process.
On the contrary, it gives the photographer the richest possible palette on which to unleash his creativity.
With levels and curves adjustments etc, the photographer can choose with the utmost precision how he arranges his tonal scale, what is emphasised or deemphasised, what his white balance should be, what hue, chroma/saturation, value/brightness he wants – the list is near endless.
If you treat digital as if it were film you are in effect imposing the limitations of film technology on a digital technology.
Yes, that can be your choice, but it’s a bit like putting a stone in your shoe to improve your walking. It’s a poor choice.
And before you retort that that is just my opinion, (which it is), it is also the opinion of the greats of digital photography.
Please read some of Bruce Fraser’s writing on this subject, or Jeff Schewe or Martin Evening, or Seth Resnick or Michael Reichmann or Mac Holbert or Andrew Rodney…….
Creative previsualisation is also not in any way hampered by exposing correctly.
You have to remember that digital exposure is a data gathering exercise not an exercise in capturing a particular ‘look’ in the camera. That belongs to the era of film and was a result of the limitations of that medium. Digital frees us from those constraints and opens a whole new vista of creative possibilities – in post process. You can still have a very clear image of how you want your finished image to look while you are gathering the data for it.
Exposing in digital as if it were film is simply to damage your RAW file before you even start the creative process.
Calling me arrogant for as you put it linking my comments to a ‘global truth’ is just a cheap a shot and a pretty vacuous one at that as, contrary to what you ‘think’, what I am saying here, in the current state of play, is a global truth.
It is not my truth, or my opinion or even my choice – it is indeed a global truth.
You see not everything is a matter of opinion or choice. Some things are true and some are false.
Some choices are good and lead to enhanced results. Others are less good and lead to suboptimal results.
You may find that uncomfortable because it clashes with your way of working but the fact that you do not like it does not make it any less true.
You are young and have much still to learn.
I am young and still have much to learn. I’ve no idea how old you are, but I am certain you still have much to learn as well.
I have a very strict line drawn where I know photography ends and geekery begins. What you are talking about is far beyond that line, but if you want to say that exposing to the right is fundamental, fine. You are then saying that every single photograph I’ve ever made is basically worth nothing whatsoever, because, fundamentally, I did not expose them properly and the RAW files do not hold all the data that could be there. And you know what? Alright. Let it be so. I will accept that as your opinion and move on. The fact how you expressed your opinion, on the other hand, has taken any credibility your words might have had previously and, at the same time, has discouraged me from ever taking up the data gathering process that you are talking about over photography. I’ll choose photography which, start to finish, is the creative process for me. Film, digital – makes no difference whatsoever, those are just tools I use to achieve what I want and see, and I use them in a way that fits me. Yes, Betty. Film or digital makes no difference to me whatsoever in my approach – I use them the same way, but for different reasons. If you think that makes me less of a photographer, an artist or whatever – fine. Alright. I am less of a photographer because of that, in your opinion. But we’ve already established how I see your opinion, simply because you have no respect for a different view.
Now, whether my choice is poor or not according to you, I don’t much care. It is the right and good choice for me, and one I make knowingly. There is a time and place for exposing to the right, and there are times when it is completely unnecessary, in which case I choose not to expose my images that way. But don’t talk about lack of understanding, not one sentence you wrote was new to me. It’s just that I believe in a different approach and see photography differently. Gather your data all you like, Betty, just don’t be a jerk to me for taking up photography instead the way I see and understand it. I can see your need to prove me wrong and prove yourself right, and you should see that such discussion are not interesting to me whatsoever. They are pointless. When I start a discussion, I am ready to change how I think, but that does not mean I am ready to take up someone else’s view completely. I will still think for myself. But when I enter a discussion with someone who is not ready to listen and understand things he or she might not before the discussion, it is pointless.
@Romanas
I did not say your photographs are worth nothing.
Your photographs, from what I have seen of them, are very good indeed – but they might have been even better!
What I am saying is you have something to learn about digital exposure.
That is that digital is not the same as analogue exposure and that ignoring, resisting or dismissing that fact as mere opinion on my is part is a sort of head in a bucket of sand response which helps no one – least of all you.
So of course you can go on treating film the same as digital and vice versa – that’s your decision – but don’t dismiss what I am saying as an opinion – it is absolutely not my opinion – it is what I, in my turn, had to learn from those better informed than me.
It came as a shock and surprise to me as well when I was confronted with this new truth.
But truth is truth and we have to bow to it even if it means rethinking previously cherished dogma.
So open your eyes, stop treating me as your enemy and do some reading.
I respect everyone’s view when what is being discussed is truly a matter of opinion.
For instance if you argued that Estonia was more beautiful than Lithuania that would be a matter of opinion and we could have a discussion on the pros and cons of each country. At the end, it would still be a matter of opinion.
However, if I told you that in my opinion 2+2=5 then that would (I hope!) not be a matter of opinion and you would rightly tell me I was misguided or horror of horrors, wrong.
So it is with digital exposure.
There is no opinion to be had here – there is just right and wrong.
So please stop banging on about having a “different approach” and insisting I am trying to make you wrong and myself right as though I was some kind of wicked parent and you were a child.
I am just stating what is – period.
And in spite of what you say, you are clearly not ready to learn or change.
That is your choice but please don’t shoot the messenger just because you don’t like the message.
You are young and still have a lot to learn.
I learned it later and regretted that someone had not given me some guidance sooner.
Learning it now will save you the regret of having to learn it later like me.
The book covered digital and film. This is tiresome. Sorry I replied.
Well, what an extraordinary reply.
A treatise on pseudo art, using ‘creativity’ as a justification for your faulty technique and muddled thinking.
Correct me if I am wrong – you are carefully placing your imaginary tonal values on an notional gamma curve – so that they ‘look right’ in the camera.
There is one small problem – the gamma curve has disappeared and has been replaced with a sensor’s linear response.
So what used to work with film now simply results in a needlessly destructive workflow and unnecessary loss of image information.
And we are taught ad nauseam that we as photographers should work non destructively, to work in 16 bit, to use layers in Photoshop, to maximise and preserve information because that is the very stuff of the high quality image – creativity and originality notwithstanding.
You appear to be stuck in the world of film, of the zone system, of wet fingered photography.
That of course is all absolutely valid and fine, but if that’s your ‘thing’ you should perhaps stick with film and not try to apply the rules that govern an analogue technology to a digital one – because in spite of what you say, correct exposure is is not a matter of opinion but a matter of scientific fact.
And no, I am not trying to bend everyone to ‘my way of thinking’, I am trying to point out that someone else’s ‘way of working’ is likely to result in less than optimal results. I actually do not care about process at all – I am totally results driven. So what process someone uses is of no interest to me – except where that process is based on bad science and will adversely affect results. Then I care a lot.
You can get away with the poor technique you describe much of the time simply because of the huge latitude available in today’s sensors and the power of current digital editing software. You can actually throw away or waste a huge amount of data and still get an acceptable or even good result but let’s not pretend that’s the best way or a way that should be emulated. Yes, yes, I know, – it’s your special, mystic, zen way.
However, everything you do in your ‘creative process’ in camera can be done better and more accurately in post process and your saying that this can only be done looking at a ground glass screen is with respect, just self delusion.
I think you have a profound lack of understanding of digital exposure. Fifty per cent of all image data sits in that last 1/5 segment of the histogram. Why would you knowingly throw that away by using an exposure technique suited to film?
Very simply put, digital exposure is about gathering as much precious data as possible. That can only be done one way – by exposing to put as much information into the right side of the histogram as possible.
The second half of the process, the the creative part, is to rearrange that data in a million different ways or as may as it takes to fulfil your creative vision.
Throwing that precious data away before you even get to the creative bit is just plain profligate and senseless.
I agree there is no such thing as under or over exposure IN THE FINAL INTERPRETATION OF THE DATA – that is a matter for personal judgement – but that is not the same thing as throwing away data long before you get to interpret it! That is rather like a painter throwing away half his paint before commencing his masterpiece – in the name of creativity. (Well it imposes a sort of creative discipline I suppose!)
You may not be advocating your way of working but de facto by saying what you do as a respected contributor to a forum like this you will inevitably influence young and impressionable photographers and it therefore behoves you to teach them good technique or at least explain that what you do is outdated, leads to suboptimal digital files and belongs to the era of film.
It’s quaint but it’s not digital photography.
I am interpreting the scene, Betty. Not the data. You choose to expose to the right and capture all the data possible every time – good for you. I don’t need that, certainly not always, but I know what to do if it does become necessary. That is enough for me. Have you noticed how I am not calling you senseless just because you work differently than I do? I could. I’d certainly find more than enough arguments. I won’t, because that would make me a very arrogant person, to think the only right way is my way.
Otherwise, I’ve really nothing to say what I haven’t already said, and I would rather not repeat myself. Just one thing – as has been mentioned before, you do make sense, but I’ve never seen you manage to separate your opinion from a global truth. You think your opinion is global truth, but there is no such thing. And so that was a mother of all arrogant comments you just left there. With time, I might learn to not reply to such comments and not indulge you and, with time, you might realize a thing or two about a concept called “different methods”.
“I won’t, because that would make me a very arrogant person, to think the only right way is my way.” – Indeed, this is the impression you leave.
No it isn’t.
You are obviously new here. Two negative comments to begin with. Indeed, not a good first impression but welcome nonetheless.
Can you show us some of your photography? Just curious to see what digital perfection looks like.
@Neil
Yes Neil, I was asked to post some images a little while ago.
You will find three of my images in the Photo Critique section of the Photography Life Forum under “Betty”.
Here is the link to the page: photographylife.com/discu…o-critique
There are three images, ‘Lioness stalking in the Rain’, ‘African Bull Elephant’ and ‘Red Lechwe at Full Gallop’
Have a look and let me know what you think.
I am working on a website and hope to have it presentable by Christmas – but as I am in the middle of a house move right now and have a trip to the Kalahari booked for December, that might be wishful thinking. I will do my best.
Betty
I would but I have to register on the forums to see anything. Perhaps when I have time later.
Great answer mate!
After using Fuji X-E1 and E2 for 14 months and years of Nikon before that and a Nikon D750 now I can see (pun intended) what you’re talking about. The parts of the EVF approach:
1. It’s pretty easy to see where you’re going to over exposure or under expose and what won’t be captured by the dynamic range of the sensor
2. Shooting into sunlight is very difficult
3. Refresh rate is good but not quite good enough for some kinds of action
4. Easy to see if your settings got whacked or were left in a different state from the last time you used the camera
5. More options and focus aids
Parts of the OVF approach:
1. Nothing faster than the eye for refresh of the scene
2. Exceptional in low light, better for astrophotography since it won’t wipe out your night vision
3. Easy to over/under expose unless you’re disciplined in your approach
4. No issues in back lighting
5. Limited focus aids available or even possible
6. The need to black out the viewfinder when doing long exposures
I’m waiting for 2 generations of Fuji to pass. The X-T3, X-Pro3, or X-E4. Maybe one beyond. I’m done with camera buying for a few years. I think mirrorless is the future but as I hone in on what I enjoy shooting I’ll still be doing some DSLR for now.
Hi Romanas, I own an X-T1 and don’t seem to have the same issue with the EVF/LCD function you described “You can’t set it up the DSLR-way, you can’t use the EVF to compose and shoot, and the LCD for menus and image review only. If you set the EVF-only mode, that is what you’ll be forced to use to preview images, too.”
I have it set up to all off until my eye is on the EVF to compose, shoot, pull away from the EVF and review on the LCD which goes off by either half-clicking on the shutter/putting my eye to EVF/clicking on Play button.
Sam, in the menu, which options do you have selected?
Hi Romanas, it’s not an option on the menu but it’s an option when you click on the EVF/LCD select button next to the EVF, it cycles though Eye sensor, EVF only, LCD only and then an apparently blank one (if you are not holding the camera next to your eye) which is the Eye sensor EVF only. This last setting will only switch on the EVF when held up otherwise both screens are off but if you press the play you can review the last image without having to reset the camera to use the EVF for composing. You can also set it to automatically show you the last shot for a predetermined length of time and if you pull the camera away it will switch to LCD and then off again (although I personally prefer to review an image on the EVF as it’s less prone to show reflections or be affected by excessive ambient light the way the LCD can be and it’s a lot faster if I need to shoot again).
Now, getting the menu to show up on the LCD is another issue and one I hadn’t actually noticed as I normally make use of the various dials and buttons on the X-T1 to do all that while the camera is still pressed against my eye or just before I take the shot before I even turn the camera on (one of the reasons I LOVE the X-T1) but I can see how that would be an advantage if working with the E2.
Cheers!
Interesting Article!
I just sold my trusty D700 after six years. I now have an X E2 and a X T1. Do I miss my D700? Well yes a bit. But I have gotten used to using Fuji’s marvelous EVF’s. I have purchased only one lens. It is the Zeiss Touit 32. But I still have almost a dozen f mount Nikkors AI type, and a couple of f mount Voitlanders. I bought a Novoflex adaptor. They work very well.
I also shoot manual, almost 100% of the time. I get exactly what I want, period.
I kept my Nikon lenses because I love Nikon and I figured they would come out with something I like sooner or later. The D750 has just been announced and looks very promising.
There are two things I could hope for from Fuji.
1. In manual, why can they not set the EC dial to control ISO instead of messing with my shutter speed? I simply don’t use the EC dial
2. It would not be hard in a firmware update to have an option when setting Shoot Without Lens, with an auto aperture log. For those of us who like our old glass, after I make an exposure it would be handy for an aperture value list to pop up where I can select an aperture value that is added to the EXIF file.
I love the Fuji’s and I will get another Nikon DSLR in the future.
See what your article has done to me? Too much thinking and not enough shooting
EVF’s and OVF’s are used for composing the shot, not for setting the exposure!
A competent photographer learns to see a near correct exposure from the scene in front of him and sets the controls accordingly, whether that is by utilising the fully manual controls or by using aperture priority with added exposure compensation or by other means ie the laborious use of the histogram – take the shot, check the image on the camera back, check the histogram, dial in the compensation go to retake the shot and OH, the decisive moment has gone – dow!
There is no ‘correct’ exposure – a much discussed topic, Google it and I expect you will have a good read. Until you learn to gain this ‘correct’ exposure via the experience factor, people will flounder around complaining about why their cameras do not ‘work’ properly or how they think they should work.
And using the manual exposure system mentioned in this article is by reading the light from the scene and manually setting the values, or by adjusting the film speed, aperture and shutter value according to the in-built camera exposure values ie a needle point or a graph telling you the correct exposure that you then set by adjusting camera settings or by the histogram? Only the first is manual. Using any in-built camera exposure guide is not manual.
Move away from trying to set the exposure in the viewfinder and learn to set it by ‘eye’ by visually reading the light values and experience and adjusting the exposure to how you want it to be and don’t expect that knowledge to arrive arrive overnight or in the post with a new camera as the contents.
In case you are wondering I have been photographing since I was 6, was a professional photographer for nearly 30 years, am still taking pictures and am now in my mid 70’s. I have also mainly used aperture priority with exposure compensation for around the last 30 years and not many pictures get away.
Unfortunately too many people think photography was simplified or made easier when digital arrived. But that is another subject for another time!
John,
from what you wrote, I would be inclined to think you did not really understand my thoughts and the issues I am having. Or perhaps I am not a competent photographer. ;)
And, no. How long someone has been doing something has rarely anything to do with how good one is at it, and so I never judge people by how long they have been doing something and am rarely curious about that, too. And I mean that in general, not in your particular case.
Romanas et al
Such and interesting thread for me, and Zak’s articles on Fuji cameras too! I’m seriously think ing of getting the E2 (or possibly the Sony a6000??). I’ve had Nikon for years but been a bit ‘stung’ by a series of issues with the D7100, D600 and with the current D610 I’ve had. I’ll leave those alone for now … LOL..
I feel the future is mirrorless but having night sweats at the possibility of being a social outcast for going ASP-C… ;-).
Like you, I won’t dump my Nikon kit for now so not thinking of the XT1…but thinking of having the E2 with the kit XF18-55mm F2.8-4 R LM OIS for carrying everywhere. Which i don’t do with Nikon because of the weight, and use a Lumix TZ40 (OK but..) and to augment my armoury with a wide zoom which I don’t have. I was going to get the Nikkor 16-35.
I’ve tried the E2 in a couple of stores and sort of loved it (yes the EVF blah blah blah blah), and especially the 10-24mm lens! Lovely…
I’d be interested to hear about peoples experiences of the the kit lens, particularly at the top end.
Thanks for listening.
Hahaha. Funny review. You need to learn to use Manual Exposure on your Fuji. And Fujifilm rocks at it.
Romanas, you write in a very cumbersome english, which is difficult and unpleasant to read. You could deliver the very same message with 30% less words, and less nestings. So many words in this article are not adding information at all. Brevitiy is the sould of wit.
(KISS – Keep It Simple, Stupid)
You sir are a dullard. I look forward to reading your next article in fluent, witty Lithuanian.
BTW English in the context in which you used it is a noun and thus capitalised. Oh, and “sould” is not a word.
Thanks for your thoughts on the viewfinder. I have been the owner of an X-E2 for a couple weeks now and it has been quite the learning curve from using Canon exclusively for the last eight years. There are so many struggles I’m having where I wonder, “Do I have a problem with this because it’s different, or do I have a problem with this because it’s a problem.”
I also have primarily always shot in Manual, but now using a mostly WYSIWYG view finder seems to naturally discourage this type of usage for my type of shooting. On my small point-and-shoots, I’ve almost always used Priority because I could see the picture I was going to there wasn’t much shallow depth of field to worry about. But for some reason that behavior is not translating well to my portrait-making mindset (which is what I’ve always tended to use my DSLRs for). Plus, I’ve never had Auto ISO before and that has really thrown a wrench into my understanding of metering a scene.
So it’s a challenge, but the picture quality is just on a whole new level from what I’m used to, and that I love. I will keep reading and learning to try and wrap my mind around this new EVF mindset.
I’m interested how your opinions of EVFs has changed with more and more use of the system. Did these first kinks get worked out with time, or do they still bother you?
You write ‘waiting for the X-Pro2’. Did you get one yet?
It’s been a couple of years since the first posting on this site, and perhaps some of you are enjoying the XPro2 as it is been praised by many people and sites. It is also the same amount of years since I finally sold my X100. It really had to go, It was beautiful when she wanted to, but so many times she was deciding/undecided, like a love hate relationship between us, but I let her go. My old Nikon D-80 took its place faithful, slow, reliable.
Suddenly the X-E2 crossed my sight just a couple of weeks ago.Why not I said, she looks cute and promising and I started chasing her until I found it. the deal I could not pass, and I got her a 23mm, like a bride dress to compliment her, just like many of you, good picture pros. Still, I am learning about her, its a curve, the crazy moods, the menu issues, I get confused, embarrassed sometimes by our interactions…
Thanks for this site, I am reading, still learning avid reading…thanks
My Fuji x-e2 no longer displays the vertical light meter on the left side of the display or view finder. Tried resetting camera defaults. Anyone else experience or no how to get it back. Using firmware 4.0. Camera takes good photos otherwise.
