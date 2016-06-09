A Sad Tale of Photographing in Yellowstone

I just got back from a trip to Yellowstone National Park to test out the Nikon D500, Nikon D5 and Pentax K-1 DSLRs (reviews to be posted soon) and I wanted to share my experience, specifically my frustrations with visiting and photographing this amazing location, which has been my top spot for many years for photographing both wildlife and landscapes. I spent a week in Yellowstone and my original plan was to stay there for longer if needed, depending on how much wildlife I would encounter. But I had to cut my trip short, because I was just getting tired of seeing the same behavioral patterns of park visitors over and over again – to the point where it was just getting absurd, abusive and downright stupid.
First of all, I like visiting Yellowstone for two reasons – one is to see and photograph the amazing wildlife the park offers to see such as wolves, black and grizzly bears, antelopes, sheep and many species of birds including birds of prey such as owls and eagles. The other reason is to photograph the stunning landscapes that include geysers, streams, rivers, mountains and colorful canyons. My intention for this trip was to photograph both, since my camera gear covered everything from wide to super telephoto. While Yellowstone typically attracts large crowds for its wildlife, many visitors also love the park for its other rich photographic opportunities, so you will find a great number of people in all areas of the park, especially once the travel season kicks in.
Speaking of the travel season, this year the travel season in Yellowstone started really early. According to park rangers and other sources, the park experienced a heavy increase in the number of visitors – anywhere between 20-30%, which is a lot! Part of the reason is cheap gas prices, which allowed many Americans to take road trips and visit the park, but the other reason in my opinion is the visibly larger attraction of international tourists. In fact, having visited the park a few dozen times, I have never seen this many tour buses in May. They usually start pouring into the park in the summer during peak season, but boy, things were quite different this time around. Hot spots like Old Faithful and Grand Prismatic Spring were simply overcrowded. This might be good for the park, but it does present a few challenges for the park rangers to make things manageable.
My biggest frustration with photographing wildlife was the literal harassment of wildlife by the park visitors. I can understand folks who want to take a closer look at bears, wolves, bison, moose and elk, as long as it is done with respect to park rules. Yellowstone is one of those places where you will find numerous signs about wildlife being dangerous and guidelines on how close one can get are clearly specified in park maps and ranger-led programs. However, despite all the warnings, people seem to not care. What’s worst, is that by doing so, they endanger their very own lives. The recurring patterns are pretty much the same all around – people approach both elk and bison at extremely close distances for those precious selfie moments. Aside from large tour buses making stops by bison herds, there is also a smaller fleet of vans, which can offload 15-20 people almost instantly at any location that offers a good view of wildlife. People get off from tour buses and literally rush in to take pictures with their cellphones and cameras, since there are so many of them. And they all must have that one picture of them and the bison right behind. And with each tourist, it seems like they get closer and closer, since the mentality is – if the beast did not attack the last tourist, it must be tame! I watched a flock of Chinese tourists with their selfie sticks posing literally right next to a large bull lying on the ground. Some of them got as close as 5-8 feet, which is just insane. It seemed that given the chance, they would literally climb on the bison for those pictures.
And forget about the 100 yard (91 meter) park requirement for watching bears. If it was not for park rangers, the number of bear attacks would surely sky rocket! To see what bears can do to people when they are too close, have a look at this page please. Park visitors armed with a kit 18-55mm lens or their cellphones take desperate measures to capture images. On one occasion, I watched a group of people get charged by a black bear since they got too close to make the bear uncomfortable. Gladly, the bear only charged for a very short period of time to warn the picture-hungry tourists, but after they all ran back, all I heard was laughter – they found running away amusing and fun. The words “natural selection” flashed in my head for a short moment, if one of those idiots got mauled for real…
On another occasion, I stopped on the side of the road after spotting a black bear, lying literally right next to the road – probably around 25-30 feet away. I lowered my window and took this picture:
Yes, that’s a black bear sow that I could not even fit in the frame of the Nikon D500 with the 300mm f/4 VR @ 420mm (1.4x TC). At such a close distance, there is no way in the world I would be getting out of my car. But pretty much as soon as I stopped my car, I watched a van full of teenage girls pull over right in front of me. About 10-12 of them came out with their iPhones on their hands, ready to take pictures. They all got in front of my car to take pictures, getting as close as they could. Within the next few minutes, it was impossible to leave the area, because the road was blocked on both sides with heavy traffic. People were stopping their cars on the middle of the road, getting out to take as many pictures as they could and as close as they could. It turned out that the bear was a sow, trapped under a tree where two of her cubs were. Thankfully, a park ranger showed up shortly after and forced people back into their cars and cleaned up the traffic. I observed similar situations a number of times in the park, since bears were hungry and very active in May and early June, after the long and cold winter.
After more or less giving up pursuing wildlife, I moved on to photographing some landscapes. And while I enjoyed the process much more due to the fact that I did not witness nearly as many similar situations, I did get surprised by how badly visitors treat the park. It was pretty sad to walk on the boardwalk of the Grand Prismatic Spring to find plastic cups, plates and other junk everywhere. While I understand that things like baseball caps often end up landing in all kinds of places due to strong wind, seeing food items, newspaper, cigarette butts and other junk like umbrellas in both Grand Prismatic and Excelsior Geyser was quite disappointing, since those are not easy to clean up.
When photographing the Morning Glory Pool, I was quite shocked to see footprints all around the pool, despite the big sign on the boardwalk that says “Fading Glory”, explaining how the tourists trashed the pool and threw all kinds of junk into it (there is even a picture of the clean-up process there). Despite the park efforts, people are still trashing this beautiful pool by tossing coins into it, or exploring and photographing the pool up close:
Very sad indeed and this is not just happening in Yellowstone – similar behavior can be observed in many other national parks and landmarks all over the world. If we don’t work on preserving our national, state and other public parks, we will have nothing to leave for our future generations. Please photograph responsibly and discourage the destruction of all world landmarks.
Thank you!
Comments
What is your opinion on D5?
He opened with was obviously regretful and mournfully digressing “(reviews to be posted soon)” so he’ll get to that. . .
I am thankful for his foresight in realizing the largely more important topic of discussion was in need of being published. I only hope he works even more of the stupidity of these people into the actual reviews of the two cameras he utilized on the trip.
There are others who wouldn’t have even mentioned the real problem, and went on to post pictures and comments of stupidity in action as part of the review of the cameras . . . as if it were all part of a normal, acceptable experience on a trip to the former, great wonders of the USA.
Ironically, the first comment on here shows a sense of entitlement and a blatant disregard for the intended purpose and nature of the article.
“Hell is other people.”—Jean-Paul Sartre
Well, knowing for sure whether the ‘latest and greatest’ has more pixels, more low light sensitivity and a higher frame rate than the previous ‘latest and greatest’ is so much more important isn’t it?
Right on, Stephen Notharper.
As a former regular visitor to YNP, I won’t go near there anymore due to the hordes of people, and stupid, selfish people at that.
Sundar, read the article again and again until it sinks in, if that’s at all possible.
I don’t see that. The guy is looking to buy a D5. That’s what interests him. Every cat his own rat.
At the risk of pointing out the obvious, this section is dedicated to discussing Nasim’s article, not pandering to Sundar’s latest want.
That’s probably what Albert Camus & Jean-Paul Sartre thought of each other…..
Remove “other.”
Go take some selfies
Agree, very sad. People are not very smart. Nice photos.
Maybe they are not very smart but the ones who do things that Nasim described think of themselves as very smart in fact, and perhaps a tad smarter than everyone else who are stupid follow the rules.
Take my recent experience photographing DC cherry blossoms, which is a tragic annual event that unlocks hoards of tourists descending onto strained capital city every summer, and is made worse by foreigners from certain countries. (I can say this stuff because I had seen and photographed over many years my native Crimea turning into roubles by hoards of post-soviet fellow country men.)
While timing in the wind a close-up wide angle shot of a nice branch away from the main path, I see hands reach into the corner of my viewfinder. Apparently the young woman, from Bulgaria as I found out later, is tying some red crap string with a small plastic heart onto a branch. I politely asked her not to tie strings onto the cherry trees, reasoning that Americans don’t do that kind of stuff and this is why trees are clear. Not to mention I don’t want her string in my photo an others probably too. She stopped waited out for me to leave and tied it onto that exact same branch! Well, I knew she would so on my way back found that branch and removed her string. I have photos of it somewhere.. May post here a link later.
Ah, forgot to mention the key point about tourists being “smart”: the woman initially started arguing that the sting is made of “natural material cotton” and is good to go onto the tree. Well she’s got some point comparing to Crimea where people just tie plastic bags lengthwise onto mountain top endangered pine trees.
We will be making our first visit to Yellowstone in September. This is disappointing. We have seen more unreasonable risk taking on rock formations and off trails, many times damaging delicate areas…I will be interested in your D500 review. I am considering updating from a D7100.
September is actually a good time – relatively speaking, of course – so far as the hordes of visitors go. It’s nowhere near as bad as the summer months. Mammoth can get a little tight when the elk are in town and in rut but otherwise a solid time to visit.
Highly recommend a trip down to the Tetons if time allows.
Can’t speak for Nasim but I received my D500 day after release while in Yellowstone. It’s a fantastic camera.
Yes, relatively speaking. Even the shoulder seasons are crowded now. That never used to be the case. Social media and too many people have created a real mess, IMO.
September is still pretty crowded. I have gone in October and it’s not too bad then.
Be warned that there is a very high risk of snow in even early October. I was once chased out of the park in mid-September as a blizzard approached. I barely got out before the pass closed. My understanding is that the National Park Service does not clear snowbound roads, and they will not let you drive on the uncleared roads without chains. So be warned!
I was in Yellowstone last year for about a week. I also originally hoped to get some good wildlife photos and had experiences similar to yours. Whenever an animal was close to a road or hiking path, traffic immediately backed up, making it impossible to get through or even get anywhere near the area where the animals were. And, if by some miracle you got into the area, it was nearly impossible to get a decent photo without some idiot with a selfie-stick being in the frame. And, while a lot of my frustration with landscape photography in Yellowstone was caused by the nearly constant rain during my visit, I saw my share of the tourist behavior you describe around the pools and geysers. People stepping off the boardwalks to take a selfie or get closer to some formation. Only the Rangers posted at “Old Faithful” kept this behavior (more or less) under control. Even then, I saw a whole family climb under the wood-rail fence around “Old Faithful” to see how hot the water run-off was.
Part of me wanted to come back again sometime and see if I had better luck. The more cynical part of me decided it would probably just be more of the same.
I don’t know how you guys keep from getting in the faces of stupid. I simply don’t have the patients for these kinds of people and probably would have worked overtime to “ruin their selfie moments.”
The sad thing is, these are the same people who will crawl around the internet crying foul about “greedy” “capitalist farmers” and the need for more “government interference and regulations” not even able to consider the role they’ve just played in ruining once great places of placidity and assuring said regulations in places that, (if ethics and morality were allowed to be taught in the society) wouldn’t need any regulation whatsoever.
Why would you deem it necessary to take your “patients” for the others to see? Also, ” I watched a flock of Chinese tourists with their selfie sticks posing literally right next to a large bull laying on the ground.” I wonder if said bull was lying on the ground; also, if “Proof and Edit Before Publishing” has become passe or even if your editor was sleeping on the job.
Hale, thanks for pointing out the typo – I overlooked that one and just took care of it.
Heh. Just got a wonderful thought-picture of a buffalo sitting on a nest of large eggs. I live for these moments.
That’s a little harsh isn’t it Hale? Could have just said, Hey Nasim there is a typo and some grammar errors rather then saying “editor sleeping on the job”. PL are a pretty small band and a do a wonderful job to write content from reviews to education. I don’t think they deserve harsh criticism about typos.
Harsh? I think comments about grammar and misspellings make the commenter look rather like a dork.
Michael Flaherty – Chief of Typo Police (Dept. of Grammatical Corrections)
It was a typo.
It happens.
It was highlighted.
It was corrected.
The only dork here is you.
Hale to the Chief of The Comma Police
Geez have you nothing better to be doing
To sum it at all…your experience just increases this feeling of disgust I have towards humanity. I cannot believe how stupid humans can be and the lack of respect for nature and other things in general. I may sound cruel but when I see someone get hurt because if their own stupidity I CANNOT feel any type of sadness for that person, on the contrary. I know it sounds bad but is how I feel these days because of how bad people is getting.
I am planning a trip by the end of the month to Yellow Stone and now I am re-thinking if I should do it or not. :/
100% agree…
Gabriel,
Sad but true.
Charles M. Schultz the cartoonist, author of the legendary Peanuts Comics Strip, summed it up in a cute cartoon (google it) with the caption:
I love mankind, it’s PEOPLE I can’t stand.
Absolutely agree. Take for example the latest human casualty this week when a man decided it was ok to venture of the walkways (disregarding the posted signs to stay on the walkway and off the fragile and harsh environment of the hot springs area). End result, he slipped into a hot springs and boiled to death. The Rangers suspended the attempts to retrieve his body basically saying any attempt would not be worth it. Was it the parks fault? Hell, No! Stupid people are the blame for incidents like this.
Sounds to me like a Darwin Award winner. I only wish there were more such winners. Crass, I admit, but those are my feelings.
They suspended the recovery not because it wasn’t worth it, but because there wasn’t anything left to recover. The pool he fell into is acidic and extremely hot. My understanding is they recovered some personal effects and that’s about it.
ditto x ~
I was there last year, a month after a deadly bear attack on a trail. That seemed to do nothing to slow down the behavior. Sadly, people are clueless in their narcissism. Did you see the video within the past week of the woman ignoring warnings of getting too close to an elk and then being rammed by it?
Wasn’t rammed. She tripped while running away and luckily, the elk stopped chasing her. I live an hour from YNP and have seen examples of how utterly STUPID people can be. The ones that really suffer are the animals (some have to be killed) and the law abiding visitors that keep getting limits and restrictions imposed because of the folks with no common sense, or even working brain matter!
Is the elk ok?
I am in 100% agreement. And sometimes the wildlife get blamed for human stupidity, resulting in the wildlife being killed. Not right. Too many people…
I grew up and lived most of my life 40 minutes from Yellowstone park in cody wyoming. it’s an experience you’ll never regret even minus the stupidity of people in large numbers. some of the sights you’ll see will be with you forever I promise you. Don’t let the human condition allow you to lose faith and short cut your own humanity.
Exactly!
I visited there last May and will never go back. I found it hard to even take a photo.
Maybe we give the Rangers a few days off and let the tourists run free….it may be interesting.
Disappointed to hear how our national treasures are being trashed. So sad. And yes, Natural Selection sometimes rules as my daughter-in-law says. In spite of that though you got some great pics.
This is a sad reality in almost all national parks in the US that I’ve been to. I was on Assateague Island a while back (which has a lot of wild horses roaming the island), and some clowns were trying to mount the horses. I almost hoped the horses would give them a good kick so they can learn a lesson.
“almost hoping they wold be kicked”? There’s no almost in hoping that, that is exactly what that kind of idiot deserves. Fortunately, I’ve not seen that on my trips there.
In Africa…. If the wild animal attacks the tourist, They shoot the tourist.
It is very similar case in North too., in Banff & Jasper National Parks. I too sometime wishes some of these stupids attacked by the wildlife. But unfortunate thing is then Rangers are asked to shoot the wildlife instead of stupid people who don’t actually follow the rules of the park. May be its due time bring hefty fines and ban from the Parks for visitors violating the rules….
Agreed.
Hi there,
reminded me about the situation in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia… Same behavior of a lot of tourists. ( I lived in South Africa for 1 year)…
I went to a lot of national parks and it was kind of insane how close people got to the animals with their 4×4 cars by leaving the “official” paths.
Since I will be in the US in a few months this article doesn’t really make me to see yellowstone… Maybe better out of season…
Greetings from Peru….
P.S. like the other comment – that really got the core of this article…. LOL
Martin Leonhardt
I have also been to South Africa many times with most of those trips including a self drive Safari in Kruger National Park (three times larger than Yellowstone). Only on rare occasions did anyone behave inappropriately in regards to the wildlife. Perhaps this is due to the nature of the wildlife, or to how well the park is managed, or how clearly the rules are explained and enforced.
I have not been to Yellowstone in many years and I will no only return in the “off” season.
I am British/South African, born in and grown in the far east – working in the safari industry in Southern Africa. I do not agree that we can categorise foolishness between tourists and locals. Often it is the locals who may think they ‘understand’ animals or the environment and therefore can take chances by approaching them or flouting the rules.
I have also seen an overseas tourist taking a picture of his girlfriend standing behind a feeding elephant. On other occasions some western (I will omit the nationality) tourists driving three abreast off-road up a river bed that will not recover for 20 years or so. Just last week I saw a local man driving 200m off-road and confronted him about it.
Lack of respect for the natural world has nothing to do with class, money, or race. Or even education for that matter – there are plenty of barely educated people who understand their environment and their animals far better than I do.
To my mind it comes down to approaching new things with the willingness to learn about them first and interact with them on the basis of that learning and even then to be mindful that we may not have learned enough and so tread gently. The rules in national parks are there to help us learn and guide our interactions so that these places can be both conserved and enjoyed.
Well said. I’ve noticed the same trend where it’s the locals ‘who should know better’ behaving irresponsibly.
The article makes it seem like only the Chinese are at fault (because other ‘wrong doers’ nationalities are not mentioned).
The best ‘Darwin Award’ I heard about was from a game ranger reminiscing at Wankie (when it was still Rhodesia) about a couple who had abandoned their vehicle to go and take a ‘better look’ at the ‘big pussycats’ under a tree out in the grasslands. If the rangers hadn’t intervened there’d be 2 less individuals around (and by now a number of children and grand children)
By bending over backards to be politically correct and not offend anyone, you are missing the point.
The point is not anecdotes about stupidity and individual bad behaviour – they will always be with us.
The point is numbers and culture.
There are simply too many people flooding national and natural treasures – not just national parks but historic, cultural sites also.
At the present time, no doubt due to the burgeoning of their economies, the greatest numbers are coming from China and Asia.
It is an unfortunate coincidence that many of their cultural norms and values are abhorrent to us and conversely, they don’t give a fig for ours.
And therein lies the problem.
I believe you are missing the point.
“It is an unfortunate coincidence that many of their cultural norms and values are abhorrent to us and conversely, they don’t give a fig for ours.”
And the same has often been said when Americans go overseas.
Different cultures have different norms and standards of behavior in their countries.
Seems like the parks are just simply overrun by tourists of all nationalities is the problem – and it’s not just limited to the US parks either.
At the end of the day the parks seem to care more about money than all else.
Perhaps it would be wise to put a limitation on the number of daily visitors?
AJ
No, I don’t think so.
I made the point, both in this and previous posts, that the primary problem was numbers – and those comments were not aimed at any particular group or nationality.
So yes, I agree, perhaps more important than anything else, there need to be fewer boots on the ground.
As for cultural norms, my comments went beyond the usual examples of bad manners to more widely held, ingrained attitudes to wildlife and the environment.
In general (and I am generalising) western peoples are, broadly speaking, better educated and live in a culture which increasingly recognises the value and importance of preserving, or at least slowing the destruction of, the natural world. Other cultures are not at that point yet and still tend to look on wildlife as potential profit, entertainment, bush meat, personal adornment, fodder for the illicit pet trade, or voodoo medicine. It is those cultural norms which have driven so many species to the edge of extinction, not self obsessed idiots making a nuisance of themselves with their selfie sticks.
As is so often the case, the problems are multi factorial.
I only brought up the aspect of culture because the question of Chinese tourists in American national parks was raised. In America, the problem is primarily numbers. The point was made that at present, these numbers are being disproportionally swelled by Asian tourists – and sadly they bring their cultural attitudes with them. That may not be particularly significant for American wildlife, but unless corrected it is, and will continue to be, catastrophic for the wider natural world.
Betty,
Very well put !!!
We all could elaborate indefinitely … but this boils it down quite well.
I just want to add my last grain of salt: if all (park) rules were adhered to, both morally-cultural and those set for wildlife and flora, the number of tourists would not need to be reduced so drastically.
In one of my other posts, I mentioned closing down the parks in turns … Don’t forget, many of those “wild” animals have somewhat gotten used to us 2-legged animals. ?
I agree that there’s too many people admitted to some national parks and the numbers should be limited (as is done in some countries).
But this (restrictions) will lead to increasing prices of admittance (supply and demand scenario) putting natural resources outside the scope of much of the population.
The size of national parks (and other wildlife areas) is being depleted at an alarming rate because of the growth of the world’s population and the number of people who have the means to travel – both of which are catastrophic problems for the environment.
Betty,
As mentioned, irresponsible tourists are not specific to any culture/nationality. The feelings of many countries towards tourists of some nationalities are well documented on the internet. But, as you say, you were more specifically talking about nature and the environment which, a short survey of the internet, is yet again not the dominion of any one culture/nationality.
One succinct article can be found under the title “7 cringe-worthy cases of tourists defacing natural and cultural landmarks around the world” which highlights the ‘neutral nationality’ of the perpetrators on the global stage.
Where we do agree is that these things have to be stopped for the benefit of generations to come, whether it be the obliteration of the rhino for their horns for Asian medicine to the prevention of artifacts being imported that have been stolen from world heritage sites.
Ultimately tourists don’t normally behave at home like they do when their visiting other countries.
AJ
I repeat, individual bad behaviour is universal, cultural attitudes are not.
Betty,
OK, got it.
1) Those that behave badly have no culture.
2) All cultures behave the same. They are either all good or all bad.
Nope, you haven’t.
1. Anyone from any culture can behave badly – as an individual.
2. Not all cultures behave the same.They are not all good or all bad but some are badder than others.
For example in the West, we have at least begun to respect women and other wildlife.
I could go on… but the list of ‘cultural values’ is too distressing to adorn the pages of Photography Life.
Very important your post . I believe we all have the duty to respect and care for protected areas wherever they are , without them will be difficult to photograph because out of them the human being already destroyed almost everything.
Nasim, a couple of years ago my wife and I visited the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone. In the Teton’s we saw a licensed group, as well as a very famous wildlife photographer from that area who I will not name, block a female grizzly and 2 cubs from coming out of a grove of trees to go to water. The group was mock charged by the bear. Photo’s were taken, by me, of the licenses plates and reported to the rangers. Whenever this type of behavior is seen, I think it is incumbent upon us to record and report the incident to the rangers. Especially when this is done by people who are licensed to tour in the parks.
If we don’t, it will be to the detriment of all when these places are closed down. I just read about 3 islands off Thailand, I believe, that have been either completely shut down or highly regulated because people can’t behave and follow simple rules.
You’re awesome! I am so glad you did that.
Great Idea! I’ll do that next time I see that happen.
Yes, nice work. We should also take it upon ourselves to clean up what we can of other people’s litter. If everyone did a little “not my job” things the parks and the world would be a better place. Also speak up to people that are misbehaving. Nothing like peer pressure to alter human behavior.
Yup been there seen that and observing the disrespect of wildlife and the national treasure we are entrusted to preserve makes my blood boil and it ruins my trip. It is not just the cell phone folks, I see the big glass “photographers” with the same disregard of nature and other people just plopping themselves and their tripods right in front of others as if they have a right over anyone else to get a shot.
FANTASTIC article Nasim! I just wish that park rangers and law enforcement would be much more eager to hand out fines. I usually call the police as soon as I see littering. It is so easy these days to dispose of garbage with all the trashcans around us and even if there isn’t one around: TAKE THE DAMN TRASH BACK HOME. Maybe we should collectively call for a ban of selfie sticks at ALL national parks ;)
Missed photo opportunity to not photograph the tourists doing what you described.
It would have been more effective than words, considering you are a photographer.
After all those tourists are part of the environment as well.
I found that outside of the USA there are less fences, boardwalks, regulations and less crowds.
Been to similar geysers in Iceland and there were no barriers.
Anyway read today about a tourist who fell into a geyser in Yellowstone, presumed dead.
Yet photos of what you described would have been great to see.
Very much feel the same like Stefano,
I would have loved to see your experience since it would be much stronger than read it (and share it across too!)
Saddest part is us humans who take everything for granted. The park should ban selfies. Does it charge anything at all for camera gear? If yes then they should triple the price (make it prohibitive to take senseless pics).
The most humorous post in this entire thread was the first one.
– Sai.
It’s not so much the selfies that are the problem, more the number of idiots in the parks with no other intent in mind than taking selfies and throwing beer cans out of the windows.
I totally agree with Stephano, pictures of tourists doing these described events would probably do much more to promote respectfulness in our national parks than just talking about it. What’s that they say…..a picture is worth a thousand words.
After all these tourists are part of the environment, documenting this disrespectful interaction would be interesting for media outlets and for sure published on some paper or website.
Problem maybe are high school kids on school trips or uneducated people.
When I visited the ruins of Coba in Q. Roo Mexico, there were tourists from Russia, France, Canada, Italy, Mexico and they were all respectful, you could rent a bicycle and explore. You can still climb the temple, a fall from the irregular steps would be deadly.
I went on a day trip to Cozumel to snorkel because it was more protected from the stormy weather., I saw a group of US girls from NC on a spring break cruise trip, they were passed out on the beach and almost missed the boat.
A huge problem were desert beaches in the Sian Ka’an biosphere, littered with plastic coming from different islands and different oceans. We are too many for this planet.
I am here now with my sister and we have observed the exact same things the entire trip. Sad and discouraging.
I was there about 30 years ago and saw a tourist walking across a meadow to get a close-up of a bull moose. A bull moose is, quite possibly, the meanest creature in the park. Luckily, the moose must have been in a good mood because he decided to walk away from the idiot.
Unfortunately, people are raised in cities with cuddly teddy bears, Yogi Bear, Bullwinkle, etc. A wolf is nothing like their pet dog. A wild cat is not the pussy cat that prowls their home. They have no conception that these animals in the wild are not friendly and not cuddly. They have one thing in mind, and that’s to survive. If you’re in their way, there’s trouble. And they usually are held accountable.
A lot of tourists are stupid and don’t think – they also don’t follow instructions.
A Vietnamese woman was killed at a lion park in South Africa when she GOT OUT OF HER CAR to take a photograph. The media reported that her actions were “stupid”. Her father got upset and cancelled his plans to open a business in South Africa.
It’s a cultural thing. As they say “you can’t fix stupid”.
Great pics BTW.
I agree with your article completely! I don’t enjoy going at all during vacation season and usually wait until after the fall when it’s less likely to be crowded. Breaks my heart.
Great photos. Interesting article. The next item that I read, “Body recovery suspended after man falls into acidic Yellowstone hot spring”.
http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/nation-and-world/body-recovery-suspended-after-man-falls-acidic-yellowstone-hot-spring
I experienced the same the second week of May. One of the things a lot of us don’t think about is how many of these frame filling shots of grizzlies, black bears etc we post without disclosing facts such as focal length, shot from the car, etc. They see your black bear image and go to the park and get the same shot with their phone. We, as professionals need to contribute to the education of those we encounter along the roadside bear jams and steaming fumaroles along the boardwalks. In my experiences I have encountered many folks who will scoff at your educational offering, ii even been threatened with violence. But the funding just isn’t there for law enforcement, and without our help the parks could eventually be closed to all of us.
Was in RMNP a few weeks ago and it took some effort to get far enough into the trails ( they were still snow covered ) before we were finally able to get away from the people.
Only once we reached Mills Lake did we cease to see any people and peace and quiet took over.
This only confirms my conclusion that the human race has lost what precious little common sense it had left prior to the invasion of the smart phone. The behavior you describe has nothing to do with national parks or any other landmarks — people are lazy slobs intent on soiling their nest. I am so sorry about your experience. However, I don’t believe the goal is to “preserve parks”. The goal really needs to focus on changing overall behavior wherever we live. I’m not a fan of cigarette butts and free-for-all littering anywhere.
The smart phone is not the problem.
To the extent that it encourages stupidity, it is. And, it does . . .
No, it’s not the phone, it’s the people.
I understand you don’t want the phone to be complicit in the dumbing down of the human race, but it is. I understand you don’t agree with me, but science backs me up when it comes to the addictive stimulation provoked by cell phones. And distracted walking, driving, and an inability to focus or to hold a conversation without looking at the phone screen. People no longer feel compelled to remember how to add or subtract or to remember their mother’s telephone number. People are no longer smart enough to know that the phone IS ACTUALLY a problem.
Yep, it’s a compound problem – a stupid, addictive device in the hands of stupid, addicted people.
:-) For Sure! It is a viscious circle . . .
Of course, stereotyping people because of a device they own and spreading bile isn’t stupid?
There’s nothing wrong with device per se, it’s just a device.
But just as with so many other devices used mindlessly or addictively, harm can result.
Narcissistic and obsessive behaviour is harmful, detachment from reality is harmful and and the replacement of genuine human interaction in favour of fantasy digital ‘friendships’ is harmful.
It’s all a matter of degree and balance wouldn’t you agree?
No, it is not the phone.
https://xkcd.com/1601/
Like the link. I think part of the issue is that the content of the material available on the internet/computer/smartphone may be more interesting to some sometimes than the present physical world and the people in it. It may be merely a matter of interest.
Juleann is correct. You don’t want the phone to be the problem because all of you are hopelessly addicted to them. You walk down the street without bothering to look up, forcing ME to move out of the way (even though now I just barge into the stupid dipsticks). Driving, walking, on your bike, you have 5 seconds before the WALK light flashes, so out comes the phone. I could go on all day.
And you just have to have that shot so you can get electronic ‘likes’ on the NSA social media. Gee, that’s not narcissistic. Try to have a nice evening out. At a dark restaurant where you just want to murmur to your loved ones over a fine meal. But as usual, some moron has to take a photo of his steak or glass of water or mashed potatoes so they can post it on Idiotgram to get their ‘likes.’ Go to a movie and some moron has to check their phone every 10 minutes, ruining the experience for everybody else. Try to walk down the lakefront at 9pm, but have to dodge the complete and utter idiots chasing Pokémon through fragile areas clearly marked on the beach. Signs? Too busy looking at the phone.
And now I do not ever want to visit Yellowstone or Yosemite because of the selish-stick idiots who stop at every lookout to get the selfie for Fakebook, ignoring the beauty around them.
I’m done. Rant over. I just cannot live in this world anymore so I’m purchasing property in the wilderness and not giving a crap about the Killary supporters, Obomber supporters and Bush supporters who support terrorism by supporting these devils. F you all!
Maybe we need smartphone control and registration? Maybe a 7 day waiting period to see if someone can handle a smartphone responsibly? Of course we’ll need a concealed smartphone permit for those who don’t want to advertise their ownership. After all, smartphones are instrumental in some significant ills in society.
And then there will be regulation and a proposed ban on smartphones. Others will come out and say it’s a right to own them. Who will win?
Amazing how the same story seems to be repeated with many different subjects. The only common denominator is humanity and whether someone agrees with the Bible or not there is one thing most (if not all) agree upon: there is nothing new under the sun, what has been done will be done again. The problem is the core essence of humanity and no legislation can fix that.
Nasim
I totally agree with what you are saying as beautiful as the National Parks are they are being loved to death. It seems most tour groups and the majority of tourists are only interested in a quick picture or selfie then on to the next point of interest and don’t have any manners or respect for anyone else.
Yellowstone, Arches, Zion, Death Valley , Yosemite and others are being impacted by people not following the rules. If it continues I can see some parks restricting access and closing some areas because of stupid people.
In Death Valley I have seen the rocks from Racetrack moved by people, last year you wrote about people camping on the Racetrack Playa, in Arches people destroying arches with graffiti, then today at Yellowstone a individual got off the boardwalk and died when the ground gave way and fell into a hot spring.
I am getting reluctant to go to National Parks or at least the most popular ones, when I go I try and do it in the off season if possible.
The National Park Service is doing the best they can with the resources and limited budgets they have. Hopefully the congress will eventually allocate more funds to help the Park Service.
Patrick Kelley
What is that leads people to behave/act so irresponsibly when in a group or in a crowd? I have noticed similar crowd behaviour in my own country (India). Well the arrival of social media is one all encompassing reason… It has stoked that dormant human urge to flaunt or show-off…”been there, done that”, which has triggeref off this one-upmanship streak in people so that they would think nothing of climbing over the bison (as you have written) if possible for a photo-op…
Agreed.
Wow, and another article. “Second Yellowstone visitor injured in bison encounter”
http://fox4kc.com/2015/06/02/second-yellowstone-visitor-injured-in-bison-encounter/
Kenny commented on revealing focal length for frame filling shots. I think crop should also be included. What did the total photo of the grizzly eating the elk calf look like before cropping? Most experienced photographers know that many photos are cropped but some people look at cropped photos and think, “Wow, that guy must have been close to those buffalo or to that bear.
Also a problem here in Australia.
People are getting getting injured or killed by ignoring warning signs and common sense seems to gone out the window with the advent of the smart phone and that most have selfie.
Saw this article the other day, seem appropriate.
yellowstone-forced-to-shoot-rogue-tourists
Patrick Kelley
I was a wilderness ranger back in the 80’s in the John Muir Wilderness in Ca. Even back then 35 years ago there were slobs and idiots leaving their trash in an otherwise pristine environment. I can only imagine how much worse it has become.
I was expecting the words Chinese tourists on the story…
Leonardo, pretty much every single tour bus had Chinese tourists. Not sure why, but there weren’t any from other countries during my trip. One park ranger told me that a Chinese bus was there on the first day of opening, which he found to be very unusual…
Photography LIfe Code of Conduct : Do not post any abusive, hateful, offensive, vulgar, racist or sexist remarks or related material.
Neoh, just stating the facts – not trying to be racist or anything. I think there are group tours that run specifically from China to Yellowstone NP. There were no other group tours, although last year I did see some German tour buses as well.
I was so sad to find that you had said Chinese. Our family had been expats living in China for almost a year, a few years ago. The locals that never travel were so different than the visiting Chinese. Garbage is everywhere in the country. The elderly are the ones hired to clean the cities, such sweet people. Zoos were littered with garbage, as visiting Chinese throw their garbage at the animals trying to get a response and sacred gardens, with plenty of garbage cans, were empty with the grounds littered. Disney Shanghai got an eye-full of garbage at their premier opening a month ago. Did anyone catch that article? I hate it when people prove you right. Here is one of many articles…http://www.orlandosentinel.com/travel/attractions/the-daily-disney/os-shanghai-disneyland-trashed-crowds-htmlstory.html. There is no way we will ever be able to change a culture to honor what we do, when they are used to living where all is cleaned up after them and stopping one culture from visiting our sacred sites is unfortunately politically incorrect in our society today and money always talks. Catch-22.
Having worked 3 months in a marine conservation area I can assure you it’s not a surprising or unfounded observation to be making, and it has nothing to do with race. Some cultures value things differently and have different standards of behavior. Chinese tourists in particular behave in an extraordinary destructive fashion when it comes to environmental standards. Over the period of months I had to repeatedly state that killing vulnerable and endangered organisms such as seahorses and posing with said now dead animals was wrong, or that taking out coral structures that had taken hundreds of years to form was bad.
I never had to to this for example with people visiting from Europe, South America, or Africa (Though subgroups in each of these larger categories also exhibit different destructive behaviors, ie Brits often were a danger to themselves and others as they tended to try diving while drunk or hungover, and Russians caused the most damage to our equipment). There is a reason the Chinese government has a 65 page leaflet on the guidelines for polite and “civilized” behavior overseas for its tourists. It just so happens that the most common behavior elicited by this particular group bothers the rest of us disproportionately more than other behaviors, and perhaps justifiably so given the extent of the damage it can cause.
Neoh
The truth is never sexist, racist or hateful.
Last September in Grand Canyon tours from foreign countries choked the overlooks outfitted for large buses. East Asians (wouldn’t guess nationalities) were the large majority, but many were from Europe as well (Germany, Scandinavia, and at least two buses from Britain).
At one overlook I found an exceptional shot in a direction that no one in the crowd was looking. As I set up my tripod an East Asian person stuck his head right in front of my lens in order to get my exact shot. Tourists frequently flock around photographers with tripods on the belief that they know what they are doing.
By the way, I got an excellent series on crowds enjoying the festival atmosphere in front of the awesome scenery. The most popular GC overlooks are designed for this and have a modernist, even brutalist, vibe that’s fun to photograph, especially with the mobs they are designed for.
The Chinese tourists lack an understanding of western civilization and seem unwilling to learn. They descend on destination sites like locusts, rudely stepping in front of other photographers or those merely enjoying a view. One almost knocked me off the boardwalk at Yellowstone! My travel agent informed me that several major hotels will not book their tours due to the damage they cause. It certainly diminishes the pleasure of visiting these beautiful treasures.
A side note on the D500: Loving mine! I left Nikon for Olympus about a year ago due to the quality issues, but the D500 brought me back (with some degree of apprehension). And I am pleased with Nikon’s battery exchange program. I’m looking forward to Nasim’s review and appreciate all the hard work he and his team put into this site.
(Hope I didn’t leave out a comma)?
Plenty of stupid behavior by born and raised Americans too. Selfish, stupid behavior is not defined by any one race.
True, but there are just so many of them coming from over there to over here.
That’s not racist, it’s just an inconvenient fact.
Absolutely true.
Very sad to hear. I haven’t been to Yellowstone but this type of behavior makes me not want to go there which is sad because I really want to go. These guys were messing up national parks too and actually got caught. I hope they get more strict in the park, fines, bans. Harsher punishment can help make things better.
http://www.theguardian.com/environment/2016/jun/03/yellowstone-bonneville-salt-flats-social-media-stunts-damage
This is a response to the D7100 owner that wanted to see if he would/should upgrade to the D500. Please consider this before you upgrade:
Have you ever used a Nikon Pro body before? If you have not, you will noticed that it is very difficult to keep track on your Custom settings and Shooting banks because they are not lockable and they keep on changing as you change settings while shutting.
As a previous owner of a new D7000 (when it came out), I can tell you that the D500 is a DX speed monster with an excellent AF system, better ISO, DR, and many more things, but it works for a single set up only. The D7xxx as well as D6xx and D7xx have the U1 and U2 user setup/shooting banks that are locked-in by you.
So, if you use one body for various quickly changing shutting conditions and you are used to using the U1 and U2 settings for a quick complete setup change for those conditions, and you do not need the 10fps and the improved AF system, (ISO is irrelevant for most normal photos) would not recommend changing to the D500 (unless you want to have two cameras).
The lockable settings banks IS one of the major reasons why more and more pro-users keep on changing to the brand that starts with a “C” and have ugly white lenses (although faster f1.2 primes ;-( ).
Someone should convince Nikon to provide a firmware upgrade to all the pro level bodies (old and new) to add a permanent lock to the shooting banks, as you can do with the midlevel Nikon cameras with the U1 and U2 settings, and as well as all other brands have.
So, before you upgrade, read up on what are you getting into.
No much is talked about on this issue on this site (sorry guys) but check the K…R…com site and many others that had been asking Nikon to correct this issue since around 2008.
Do not get me wrong, I love my D500 and my D810 (and the D3s when I had it), but you always have to carry two cameras set at different shootings needs, or keep track of what is in you shooting banks, while with the D6xx, D710 and the D7xxx’s you just need one camera for walking/hiking around.
FYI, I just bought and received a cheap used D7000 for use while i do not have to worry about damaging or loosing my camera, and… I just realized how much I missed the U1 and U2 “lockable” settings for walking around, I think i am going to start picking that body up more often than the special purposes pro bodies.
Happy shooting!
The Nikon menu system has been utterly useless from the outset.
Time they woke up and listened to photographers.
I mentioned that on a review I submitted to the Nikon site, along with mostly pro and one other con comment (the awkward battery charger and their rude customer service department) but they refused to publish it.
Really a good, but sadly, typical summary of the Yellowstone experience in the last few years. I hadn’t been there for many years but went back last fall, and while the peak of visitors was winding down, it was still a lot of people, some doing some really dumb things. I too felt the term natural selection fit some of their actions perfectly. Unfortunately for many people that visit here, they come with a theme park mentality but they miss the whole point of a natural park in doing so. Sad to see but I have yet to think of a good solution to the problems at hand.
Thanks for sharing your experience there and as always for the great photos.
So this brings up a quick question. When is a good time to visit Yellowstone when the foreign visitors are not there? And don’t mention winter! No one goes there in the winter! How about November? Do you think they are back home by then?
Winter is an AMAZING time to visit. Plenty do go in the winter however access is extremely limited and going south of Mammoth requires either a snow coach or snowmobile. Frost covered scenery near thermals is incredible and the contrasts are fantastic. Wolves, foxes and moose are also very active during winter. You do get a fair amount of snowmobile activity but it’s not anywhere near as bad as the summer crush. Of course the last couple winters have been mild, relatively speaking, with lower than normal snowfall.
Late April and early May are also “good” though the crowds seem to be growing earlier and earlier each year, as Nasim noted. My experience from this year (April 19-May 3) was, weekends excluded and for the most part, not too bad. I’d originally intended to stay until June 7 but matters came up that required me to leave. Of course, that’s all weather dependent but with the last couple winters being mild and spring weather coming earlier the wildlife activity is picking up.
Also, September and October are great times as well to avoid crowds. The trade off can be a decrease in wildlife activity (mostly bears as they move further out and higher up) but you also get the elk rut and fall colors. Temps are cooler and wind picks up but with the decrease in people it’s a worthy trade off.
November is a rough time as that’s when much the park actually does “close” for a period of time. Only the north road between Gardiner and Cooke City is open, the Mammoth campground and hotels in Gardiner. All other roads are closed with no travel permitted. However, mid-November brings the bighorn sheep rut and the Gardiner Canyon area is great for that.
Thanks for the valuable post!
Mid September is a good time because many kids are back in school. It’s still possible to run into urchins though, and I’ll never forgive the little girl who came running screaming at the top of her lungs down the ridge top just as I was getting close to a marmot I wanted to photograph. The marmot fled in terror. In the same general location, a troupe of young boys trampled all over some of the fragile mountain flora despite prominent signs not to do that. Who needs to worry about the non-native mountain goats when you have teenagers like that?
It is possible to get away from tourists in the parks, but you have to be willing to hike away from the roads, visitor centers, and trail heads. Most tourists are unwilling to sweat much. Go hunting for those interior waterfalls, subalpine lakes, etc.
As a tourist I completely agree. I go there to enjoy nature and that means to get away from the crowds. My experiences were much better in Grand Teton as in Yellowstone, but I maneged to go early in the mornings and late afternoon/evening. The rest of the day I just visited spots to know were to go and photograph and got some sleep :)
I couple of comments. It is exasperating for sure. The world population is at 7 billion. In a short time it will be at 9 billion. Climate change will have a tremendous effect on shifting populations that will impact this and other countries. Our national parks are over used. The current congress has limited the parks budget over the last decade. That has harmed the parks. Fewer rangers to protect wild life, fewer resources to restore and maintain.
There are a lot of international visitors not just at Yellowstone but everywhere.. They are overwhelming the parks. They book local hotels years in advance. I am shut out of many visits of my own country. It is what it is. Mother nature will have its way eventually and we will realize that being a good steward is but it will be much too late. I will be sun tanning in the arctic soon enough as I see it.
Years ago I went to see the geysers in Iceland. No fences, no boardwalks, no crowds. Same at the cliffs of Mohair in Ireland. Or the Muyil ruins south of Tulum Mexico.
I find many sites in the USA are highly regulated and attract large crowds. You are limited to the boardwalks. Overpopulation and lack of education are a problem but things are not going to change, as people are not stopping having babies or buying property.
I once drove on a loop road in the Everglades and i rented a bicycle in another spot of the Everglades to an observatory. Very few people. Actually on the loop road there was no one for miles.
When I was in Iceland I went to Thingvellir where the European and American plates join, and hitch hiked back to Reykjavik. I had to wait 1 hour to see a car.
I feel the issue in the USA is that wilderness seems mostly accessible in State or National Parks . there is too much private property that prevent access. That may create high concentration of people. When I lived in Italy and traveled Europe I could drive to a town on the Alps and walk up the mountain. No parking regulations for residents or no trespassing signs like all around NYC.
There may be exceptions, I sometimes drove through the Adirondacks on the way back to NYC from Montreal and those looked pretty amazing, very few people.
Never been to Yellowstone, it may be pretty unique due to the fauna or geysers. but if I want to travel and see some wilderness I feel places like Mexico offer better access, lower costs, more freedom to roam and less crowds.
Yes, world population continues to grow at an alarming rate. Was 3.7 billion 40 years ago, and has doubled to 7.4 billion today. More and more people will mean more and more stupid, selfish people. Our poor earth and its non-human inhabitants are taking a beating from us.
Could it be that Mother nature with her new antibiotic bacteria is trying to tell us something?
Could be. Only Mother Nature can successfully manage our numbers (leaving it up to humans to manage their own numbers will never happen).
I’m happy you were able to decipher my unintentional shorthand. There should have been e a “resistant” between ‘tic’ and “bac’
Yep, got it, Rich. :-)
Nasim, Emily and I are up in Canada (Banff, Jasper, Waterton Park etc.) and are seeing the same exact thing. Tour bus after tour bus of rude (I hate to be prejudice) Chinese tourist armed with selfie sticks and they will walk right in front of you as you are trying to get your own photo. So I know what you mean, this selfie/narcissistic stick thing is insane!
I am in Calgary and every time I go to Banff/Jasper I see the exact same thing. I’ve seen all sorts of people doing all sorts of stupid things around wildlife, blocking roads, littering, and being annoying to other park visitors. What saddens me the most is not only that they don’t realize the consequences for their own, but that they do not realize about the fatal consequences their stupidity can have on animals. Recently, an alpha female of a wolf pack was shot and killed by Parks Canada because of food conditioning.
All in the name of Social Media… I hope this fad ends soon!
Sad. Oh and more moronic behaviour described here:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-36307850
sometimes you hate the animal called “human being”… I think here in Europe it is not (yet) that bad but usually we follow in this kind of trends, hopefully not this time…
Just look at the news in the last 2 weeks:
– Couple of guys from Canada take a bison calf in their car because the poor fellow was shivering. Bison had to be later euthanized.
– Last week a young boy and his dad were treated for ankle burns after the dad slipped from a boardwalk while carrying his son on his shoulders. Both fell off the boardwalk into hot water.
– And yesterday… a 23 yo from Oregon fell to his death into a hot pool. He had wandered more than 200 yards away from the boardwalk with his sister. She survived, he didn’t. Rangers have called off recovery effort due to dangerous location.
White People….maybe they should be called human monkeys….are PLAQUE OF THE WORLD….Susan Sontag!!! I subscribe to SS statement 110%..
There is a beautiful Mungo National Park in New South Wales/Australia, which is looked after by the original owners of Australia, Aborigines, with clear, big sign ‘Dont Enter Witout the Ranger’….Most people ignore the sign, enter the area, jump on the 40000 years old sculptures made by sand, water, wind, hurricanes….destroying it as they wish. When caught by the Aborigines rangers the culprits just ignore them altogether….WELCOME TO AUSTRALIA!!!
All the best from down under!
Waldemar
Hi Nasim
Very sorry to read that you couldn’t enjoy your trip. Apart from their bad behavior tourists nowadays seem more concerned by taking pictures than actually enjoying the scenery. The image on the screen is more important than the real thing. In the end it’s all about socia media and showing people “I’ve been there”. Like with everything else, we “consume” nature… (same thing happens on concerts, but honestly who watches a video/picture taken with a smartphone during a concert?!?!)
I guess the only thing we can do about it is find new spots that nobody have yet discovered… Or go there when it’s too cold for the tourists.
I used to be a people person, then people fu*ked that up. So sad!! Mindless, inconsiderate people. Sorry to hear how dissappointing your trip was.
Nasim,
I sympathise with your disappointment. And, yes, I agree; it seems that human kind after having “conquered” Nature now seems to treat it as a mere entertainment park. Of course then the expectation is that it is a) quite safe and b) someone will clean up after us. We have paid for the trip after all, haven’t we?
But I think there slumbers a very uncomfortable question for us photographers, especially wildlife and landscape photographers (like myself). Is our visual language regarding Nature helpful or are we actually feeding the frenzy? After all, most published wildlife photos are done with super-telephoto lenses, as close-up as possible. Seeing wildlife close must be safe then? I haven’t seen (m)any wildlife shots uncropped and taken with a 50mm lens…
Similar problems, I think, apply to the landscape “glamour”-shot, where colours pop and drama is produced in post. The now seemingly popular Orton-effect being another example of a visual language that rather seem to aim to superficially wow, instead to promote an emotional (re-)connection with Nature.
I think we have a serious responsibility as many people see places first through the eye and lens of a photographer, before they ever travel to places.
For me one of the best aspects of landscape photography is: it gives me a reason to be there. Therefore I’d wish we among ourselves could have more discussions on how we could communicate the love and respect to Nature we feel even in the moments when the light is dull and the mosquitos are all around us. I think we should challenge ourselves to move away from (unintentionally, perhaps) promoting Nature consumerism to telling the story of Nature. If that is a story also of respect, I think we can have a tremendous influence. Otherwise we are rather part of the problem than a solution I am afraid.
Thanks for writing this article Nasim, It’s great to see this kind of writing.
I am a nature photographer living in Africa and sympathise entirely. It is clear that much of the public simply do not understand the consequences of their actions, possibly some sections do not care either.
As Matsu says in the comment above – we as photographers also have a role to play in the perception and treatment of nature. I’m sure that for many people the first exposure and indeed the very reason for travelling to Yellowstone, may have been an iconic image of a bear or geyser. While we can’t be blamed for taking these pictures, we certainly do need to try to explain nature more completely in photography.
Where are the shots of the coins, cigarette butts and empty packets? We have to include these in at least a portion of our work, it’s so important to show the world as it is and not some airbrushed version with all the rubbish swept beneath the carpet.
I will also mention that it is not just the selfie-sticks that are trashing the natural areas in Africa. I have seen serious wildlife photographers and professional film crews do similar and worse things. From simply driving off designated roads to view animals (crushing the vulnerable nests of blue-cheeked Bee Eaters beneath their wheels and leaving tire tracks for the next 50 years), to charging lions with their vehicle to retrieve a remote vehicle that was being roughly handled. Also, have you ever wondered why the animals always seem to be running in that spectacular drone footage? They are running from the drones.
We go further still as photographers, baiting (I include bating birds in this practice – it seems common to bait Fish Eagles), indiscriminately calling birds without trying to understand the particular effect on the species.
I don’t think the actions of the public at Yellowstone does any more than hold up a mirror to what many of us nature photographers do to get a shot, or indeed, what we do to a shot in post. Let’s change it guys – we need to lead the way.
I hope to include much more of an environmental/conservationist slant in my own work and writing.
I agree 100% with Matsu and Will. “Conscious” photographers should also show what nobody wants to see, and be more didactic about what nature photography implies…
The Nikon menu system has been utterly useless from the outset.
Time they woke up and listened to photographers.
Good comment. Let’s start taking pictures of people misbehaving and spoiling nature in stead of “mainstream” nature photographs. Yes, your photo’s will get a new clear message and will be probably more interesting!
What a thought provoking comment on par with the quality of this article.
Nasim are you reading? This comment should be promoted to a featured comment section if there was any. Or put it up along with the article.
– Roshan
It is highly deplorable that the world renowned Yellowstone NP is under lot of stress due to the senseless visitors. More rangers are to be in place, stringent action to be initiated against erring visitors. Heavy penalties are to be levied. Nature is in our hands. It is upto us whether to protect or perish.
Thanks for the article Nasim. Very sad – John Muir must be turning in his grave … Here in Tasmania there is a quota system on some of the trails, but we still get hordes of tourists at popular scenic spots ?
Sorry but “what’s new”? I spend 3 months photographing the US Nationalparks some 7 years ago and Yellowstone was meant to be the highlight. Waiting to meet another photographer a few days later I left after just 3 nights with no intend to return. Yellowstone has become far to commercial, all is about mass rather than class. Blaming the tourists is easy but if you bring in masses like this and rip them off wherever you can one shouldn’t be surprised about “abnormal” behaviors. Especially if one doesn’t back the commercial drive with anything close to enough manpower keeping behaviors civilized.
Exactly. The tour operators and Parks service are happy to take as much money as possible from visitors and push them through as quick as they can, but don’t want to spend the time and effort to brief them properly on safety and respectful behaviour. Respect cuts both ways.
Reported on the BBC site this morning;
“Officials at Yellowstone National Park say a man died after falling into a hot spring, having wandered away from a path.
Colin Nathaniel Scott, 23, fell into the spring in the Norris Geyser Basin area of the park in north-west Wyoming.
Authorities are now trying to retrieve Mr Scott’s body from the spring but have so far been unable to reach it.
Springs in that part of the park, where boiling water runs under thin rock, can see temperatures of up to 93C (199F).
“It’s very fragile rock and can be thin as a skiff of ice,” said park spokeswoman Charissa Reid.”
Tourists with selfie sticks seem to be polluting all important sites around the world.
FC
Dear Nasim,
Thank you for sharing these beautiful pictures and an equally wonderful brief about the situation at the Yellow Stone. This abuse of nature seems to be a global phenomenon. With no qualms about conservation of nature, and increase in peoples disposable income, all hoi polloi visit these splendid places. Park rangers have to be more aggressive in making the tourists stick to the park rules, and should be empowered to levy penalties on defaulters.
Regards,
Suhail Khan.
I think there should be limits to foreign visitors. Perhaps a lottery system for them. Also, maybe a national campaign like smokey the bear for education of dangers and preservation of the parks.
Maybe a lottery system for ALL visitors to simply limit the impact altogether.
A lottery is unselective.
You would also need an ‘idiot filter’.
ha-ha-ha . . . I wonder who could get to work on developing that . . .
Ignorance, selfishness and greed is a global problem, point no finger to one nation, it’s everywhere!
Sad state of affairs indeed, global consumerism and it’s all about ‘ME’ is part of the crazy ‘I want it and I want now’ mentality that continues and grows around us everyday. Time to stand up and be counted as a few that care! and if you see such idiots and you have the opportunity give them a bit of much needed advice! Give it whole heartedly!
What a sad story. As a geoscientist/naturalist/photographer, Yellowstone has always been one of my dream destinations, but now I’m sure I would hate visiting it due to the vast flocks of tourists with no respect for Nature. In the end, though, it’s also a management problem: if we cannot count on common sense in the selfie generation (and obviously we can’t), then the rules should be enforced more strictly. Heavy fines could pay for increased numbers of park rangers, and if even that proves futile, then access should be much more restricted number- and area-wise. In the end, the most important purpose of nature reserves is the protection of plants, animals, and landscapes – they should not be mistaken for theme parks!
Greg
“Heavy fines could pay for increased numbers of park rangers…”,
I was speaking with a South African anti-poaching ranger in Botswana a while back.
His view was that when dealing with poaching gangs, a warning shot to the head was proving remarkably effective…
Just a thought…
Poaching is definitely on a whole different level. Personally, I find the “shot to the head” way too extreme, but then again I’m not an anti-poaching ranger in Botswana. The saddest part about those cases is that the poachers themselves are only “small fish”, and will quickly be replaced by the true culprits higher up in the criminal organizations.
@Betty
Since shooting at poachers is mentioned, I remember an interesting contribution by an anti-poaching specialist on Quora ; if you’re interested : http://qr.ae/8fzON4 (“Should poachers be shot on sight?”).
He shared quite a bit of material over the past few years on Quora, there is some really interesting information about how the african wilderness is or isn’t protected, who are the actors, what they do, how they interact, etc etc. You may find some interesting stuff in it !
Pierre, that’s an extremely illuminating article. Thanks for sharing!
Pierre
I have been photographing in Africa for many years and have had a lifelong interest in wildlife and conservation, so the article was familiar territory for me. But thanks for highlighting it as not everyone is aware of the extent of the issues.
As you no doubt know, lot of the home grown photographic guides are ex-poachers, ex-hunting guides or have killed animals for bush meat at one time or another out of necessity.
My quip about a warning shot to the head was not meant to be taken seriously – except perhaps for the evil bastards who organise and make huge profits this evil business.The same people are involved in the illegal pet trade which is as big a problem as poaching.
For someone complicit in the extinction of a species, no punishment is harsh enough.
Same happenings in my part of the world. Pristine white sand marred by litter. Beautiful corals bring carved by tourists’ initials.
I appreciate your article, Nasim. I’ve been to Yellowstone over a dozen times, and I’ve seen similar behavior. (Some seasons seem to be worse due to the greater numbers of tourists.) I don’t know what the solution is. Perhaps they need to restrict traffic on the road like they do in Denali and, I believe, Yosemite although that would also penalize those of us that enjoy the freedom of driving the park road while still behaving respectfully towards the animals and other visitors.
Incidentally, I love your photographs. For a trip cut short, those are some fine images.
Thanks for your article.
It appears that one of the selfish(?) people just died after walking off the path and falling into a hot spring.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-36486002
I guess some things will never change. Some 20 years ago I attended a conference in Jackson WY with full intentions of visiting Yellowstone afterwards. When I approached the entrance and saw the number of vans buses and cars I just knew the frustration of dealing with the crowds would ruin it for me and I left. Fortunately for me at least, I lived in WY on a buffalo ranch at the time so I “only” missed the scenery as wildlife on a ranch in WY is fairly common. I do regret what I missed and someday will try again. Mid winter!
Nasim,
Great article. I was last at Yellowstone 10 years ago. It was the same them. Same at Yosemite during the Summer. I have concluded that the best time to go to a national park is during the off season, when young people are in school.
I was interested in your equipment. I got my D500 three days ago and the 300mm f/4 and TC14 III teleconverter are scheduled to arrive today. I purchased it for wildlife and sports. 10 fps, 630mm efov f/5.6 combo weighing only 3.8 lb (My Nikkor 24-70mm 2.8 lens alone weighs 3.24 lb!). Can hand-hold comfortably for sports and wildlife. Count me in! I assume you came to a similar conclusion. I think it is worthy of an essay exploring the sports/wildlife options in full frame, APS-C, Micro 4/3s, and CX formats?
Hi Nasim, thanks for posting. Having lived in China for almost 10 years, I can totally understand your frustration or even anger. But allow me to shed some light on the subject. People in this country never have the opportunity to travel in the past. So for a lot of them, it is a staggering new experience. And for them to be able to get so close to wild animals is once in a life time chance, for there is almost no wild life left in this country. Second, they really don’t have any idea or sense of how dangerours wild animals can be. If they think they are cute or appear to be tame, they will want to get close. Third, tourists from this country often want to take a piece of the scenary or wildlife home with them. So if they can get close, or take some of it home such as a piece of rock or anything, it will prove to their friends that they have done something special. Our idea of respect of nature and wild life is very foreign to them and a world apart from their worldview. When they see a bear, they want to take the gall bladder, and if they see a deer with antlers, they want to take the antlers home because it is medicinal. It is in their blood. But hopefullly as the chinese travel more and see more, they will come to appreciate more the gift of nature and wildlife. As it is not something to be possessed but to appreciate and enjoy.
Yep, and that’s the problem – millions of ignorati with no manners, no appreciation of the place they are visiting and no interest in wildlife (other than whether it can be eaten, worn or ground up into ‘medicine’ ) converging from the four corners of the Earth to trample, litter and generally despoil the last few remaining places where wildlife and nature still hang on.
…Mostly as a one off novelty experience carefully documented with thousands of selfies to be immediately posted on line as ‘proof of purchase’ and to impress their equally ignorant Facebook friends back home.
“Converging from the four corners of the earth” is an important phrase. Comments above asking when to visit to avoid “foreign” tourists and suggestions of a lottery to limit “foreign” visitors imply that the local “we” are not– maybe even could not– be part of the problem. That does a disservice to the message.
While you noted above in an earlier post that facts cannot be racist, sexist or hateful (agree), they can be extraneous, misleading or misconstrued… in this case, identifying some tourists as Chinese or even foreign may be factually correct but it is extraneous to (and therefore runs the very real risk of distracting from) the heart of the very excellent message.
Facts are never misleading unless misconstrued and Information is never extraneous if relevant to the issue.
The issue is the destructive impact of excessive visitors – whether home grown or foreign.
However, if at least one of these were reduced, the impact would be lessened.
Fairly put- I could quibble over whether misleading and misconstrued are perfectly overlapping categories.
The specific point would be that the fact a bus of tourists is Chinese (as compared to, say, Australian) wasn’t relevant to- and I suggest distracts from- the point being made on impact of excessive visitors.
It is interesting that YNP doesn’t employee some tactics used in other places. Denali, for instance, bans private cars in favor of (god forsaken but useful) school buses and the benefit to the wildlife is clear. Zion similarly runs trams during peak season and limits the number of visitors to certain key areas by requiring permits and limiting the number issued (as a number of parks do for backcountry areas). Further below is mentioned the option of increasing fees or increasing fees for non-residents and, while I think there are significant drawbacks to these, there likely would be an impact.
Betty, to stray further off topic: not sure that I’ve ever said it, but thanks for your regular comments that significantly improve this terrific site. You, Pete A., Alpha Whiskey AutoFocusRoss and a few others supplement a really, really talented group of writers here (Nasim, John, Spencer, etc.). This is a bright spot on the internet landscape!
benji
Thanks….much appreciated.
I remember well how I struggled to get my head around colour management and much photographic and editing ‘stuff’ so if I can shortcut some of the pain for those now in that same place, I’m happy to do it.
It’s actually a useful exercise for me too.
It’s surprising how often, when I start explaining something, I realise that I don’t understand it as well as I thought (!) or even when I do, how hard it is to put into easily understood words!
Nasim and his team do a great job making this site what it is and the rest of us just throw in the odd 10 cents worth.
This is why I like photography life: there are well thinking responsible people behind. People nowadays live in a crazy digital “selfyworld” and don’t see real dangers… If this was facebook I would share the article.
Agreed, I also find PL a refreshing place to visit in today’s online society!
Btw, If you look at the top right of this page, you will find “like” and “share” buttons for facebook, and besides that there’s the PL facebook page as well: https://www.facebook.com/photographylifeblog/
Thanks!
Nasim,
Thanks for the article. I was at Yellowstone two years ago and Banff/Jasper before that. A few points:
First, the Teton area just outside Yellowstone has far better landscape opportunities. The issue with most of the springs in Yellowstone is that the lack of foreground makes it difficult (but not impossible) to photograph. I worked on contrasting the various colors within the spring for effect. Second, bad weather there often makes great photos. One of my best photos was when a hailstorm had just ended. The Bear tooth parkway from Yellowstone to the north is interesting because of its high elevation landscapes. I will not get into the bear/tourist/Darwin thing. I just like to keep an idiot between me and the bear.
Finally, I concur with the idea of a lottery for YNP. And better food choices if you stay in the park.
I totally agree with you Nasim and other commenters. My wife and I just got back (mid May to 1st week of June) from a three week trip to Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons and were surprised as to the crowds of humanity present. We have been making this trip to Yellowstone for years and often go in mid to late Sept as well to avoid the summer crowds but it seems as though the distinction between seasons is starting to blur in terms of visitors. We experienced the same very annoying situation of tourists who insist on stopping in the middle of the road, exiting their cars to take photos of wildlife creating traffic jams that the rangers then have to come and correct. I witness one ranger get so irritated at the tourists during a black bear “jam” that he was running and yelling at them along the road to allow the bear to cross. Some would only move when he got up right in their face ….. he was so visible agitated. We met a newly retired ranger couple who worked in Yellowstone for over a decade that recently moved to our area in north west Montana near the Canadian border. They say that the tourist numbers are increasing annually and the visitor disregard for park rules increases along with the number of visitors. Foreign visitors account for a lot of the lack of understanding of wildlife habits, the lack of respect for park rules and regulations and the lack of general common sense.
Thanks for the article and the great photos.
Did anyone see this?
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/person-falls-into-yellowstone-hot-spring_us_57575680e4b08f74f6c08b67
Remember that not so long ago (well 90 years ago) Americans were behaving the exact same way the Asian tourists are doing right now. They just didn’t know better, rangers included. Rangers methodically killed predators so they wouldn’t eat the cute animals, and you were encouraged to hand fee bears, coz they were harmless. Until people realized they turned agressive, and that bisons could kill. Asian tourists (mainly Chinese) are simply not educated with that. The chineses tourists are mainly middle class urban workers, who don’t know anything about how to behave in a park. They’ve probably seen only zoos. Their pandas are locked in large cages. It’s up to the Parks Service to work on that, and up to you, who knows better, to simply educate people. Don’t just whine and leave angrily, try speaking to those people. They’re not gonna read this blog, if you’re there and they’re doing something wrong, point it out to them, or at least speak to the driver/guide.
Yep, agreed. Rather than separating the visitors in “locals” and “foreigners”, you have to look at this as “educated” and “non-educated” people in terms of the person’s awareness of the dangers of wild animals. Besides the reasons you describe above, “locals” also have a higher chance of having visited the national parks as kids, with their parents pointing out what is safe and what isn’t. The number of “educated” people that *are* aware of the dangers, but choose to neglect them nonetheless, is probably pretty constant across nationalities, and apparently growing due to selfie shenanigans…
Agree with both Cub38 & Greg. The bile-filled pile-on on foreign visitors is unseemly. If you’re happy to take their money as tourists, show some respect to them in return by spending some effort to educate them re: safety and behaviour.
Hanna Becker
I agree, bad manners are bad manners wherever they come from.
However, these people are often on a transworld jaunt and they bring their social mores with them.
It’s not just individual bad behaviour, it’s also a cultural thing and will take a couple of generations to steer the boat in a different direction.
They are not about to sit down and take classes in good behaviour from well meaning people for whom they have no respect about an environment they don’t give a hoot about.
I would like to see people who abuse the privilege of visiting treasured places simply ejected and banned until they have attended a class on what is acceptable and what isn’t.
Agreed, Betty.
Sometimes littering is a problem with SOME foreign visitors, the ones from countries where littering isn’t really frowned upon. But increasingly Americans are just as guilty with littering. Have we forgotten? Education about littering, plus the real threat of heavy fines, needs to show up on the NPS’s radar just as often as trying to scare the public about wildlife (instead of educating them about wildlife).
Michael,
Who are you kidding ???
Read my original comment ! (#74, further below)
Are you an American ? Do you remember that advertisement ? Or were you too young ?
I grew up in NYC, where I lived from 68-73, before that in Chicago 60-65. The rest was in Europe.
Sorry to say, but Americans trashed nature then. I doubt their behavior has changed since … ???
Take a trip to Manitoba. I’m quite certain that you’ll notice a difference. Their garbage cans were called “Orbit”, if my memory is correct. Early 70’s you could also grab a plastic bag there.
Anyway, although perhaps not considered very ecological by today’s standards, Manitoba was cleaner than other provinces; and overall Canada was already much cleaner than the US – and how many years ago was that ???
No, what is is unseemly is the bad behaviour of so many foreign tourists whose cultural attitudes and values are almost entirely contrary to those of the countries they visit.
It is not for us to have to educate them.
It is for them to educate themselves about our culture before they come here.
Just because “we take their money as tourists” does not entitle them to act up as they please while they are here.
Nasim:
Indeed, this repetitive carelessness by the usual bystanders and spectators is utterly ridiculous. I had the opportunity to visit this magnificent park two years ago and it surprised me how people even though been warned, approach wildlife like it was some kind of domestic pet. Bull Elks, Bison might look cute, but they are protective of their grounds. And not to mention bears, especially when they cross roads, people get out of their cars without the minimal consideration of safety, endangering not only their lives (which in my opinion, nature must do its own selection process), but also those of the animals, not realizing that a bear can be euthanized by their fault.
Carelessness disappoints…
BTW, awesome shots, as always!
We live close to the canadian rockies and have seen this sort of behaviour for many years. However, it is getting worse now that tourism is increasing and many people have phones or other devices capable of taking pictures. I am not sure what the answer is, I suspect there is none because you cannot eliminate stupidity, there will always be people who ignore signs and protective fences. That being said, I would like to see more park rangers and really hefty fines paid by individuals and by tour operators ( who should post very high bonds or fees to run tours in parks). Also, if an animal has to be put down as a result of a specific incident, the human/group/operator should really be hit with hefty fines.
Some behaviour is dangerous and destructive but other behaviour is just plain inconsiderate. It seems that everybody want to get a picture of e.g. a famous scene or landmark and that is fine but get your picture and then move away so others can get theirs. This does not always happen and I have seen this from professional photographers. At one waterfall in Hawaii I saw a pro climb a fence and set up his tripod and camera in just the right spot- fine but that happened to be spoiling the view of others who did not climb the fence. But the worse part was he stood there waiting for the light to be just right or he was running a lot of long exposures. After 20 mins I gave up waiting for him to move and walked away without getting a shot. Another time I was in a town for a scarecrow festival and came upon a well known pro who seemed to be running a photo tour. This group would stop at a particular display, take their photos but then hang around, blocking the view and sidewalk while they all checked their own and each others histograms. Even worse, the pro was behaving very badly by putting himself in the display and generally acting like a jerk. I was about to write behaving like an immature teenager but that would be insulting teenagers.
Agree. Enforcing accountability is always a good thing.
Especially making the tour operators more accountable.
Hannah
No, actually the tour operators are just doing their job taking paying customers to the places they have paid to see.
It’s not the tour operators’ fault that some of their customers are ignorant buffoons.
Place the responsibility where it rightly belongs – with the individual.
We are all responsible for our own actions.
Individuals need to be held accountable, not tour operators (unless they are obviously encouraging it or doing nothing to stop it). A tour guide cannot see everything, and besides they’re not parents and their clients are not children. Get real.
How about raising the entrance fee and follow Parks Canada and double the fee for non us residents? Fred
The Selfie craze has really gotten out of hand. Here is a recent article of a guy climbing a 126 year old statue and smashes it. The article also contains several other stories of Selfies gone wrong. A good read.
https://news.artnet.com/art-world/126-year-old-statue-destroyed-by-selfie-493421
No one, amateur or pro photographer or cell phone user, is entitled to that perfect shot. ….. That is , to wait for the light or the return or that bear or to wait for just the right pose…… I have been in many places where I can’t get a shot because someone with a tripod and all the right equipment has positioned him self or her self to capture that magical moment. Or groups of photographers have positioned themselves in that one fabulous spot to get the iconic photo. I am there to capture a memory the best that I can in the limited amount of time that I have, and my memory is as valuable as anyone else’s.
Yes, the arrogant self-entitlement of some photographers does victimise the people around them.
Hannah
Yes, I agree, it can run both ways.
Consideration for others and good manners take care of it very well.
While nobody should consider a public place as their own personal property, I never get upset about photogs. who are “in my way”. They aren’t in my way. They can be cloned out of my picture with a simple click, or left in, or I can stop being lazy and go find out of the way places to photograph, not tiresomely over-shot subjects.
Regarding trashing nature: perhaps it would be best they thought of nature as their private property. I can’t imagine anyone trashing his own backyard. ?
Hi Nasim,
Great by sad article.
I’m not sure whats the policy of the number of people that could potentially visit the park daily. I visited the Florida Keys over memorial weekend and a lot of the beaches stopped allowing further people because they simply got full. I know its a complete different scenario but I wonder if controlling the number of people entering the park, specially in high session would be good idea. You would need to buy your entrance on-line and the system would keep track of the number of tickets registered for a specific day.
I don’t see only this as an annoyance to visitors like you or me but also a stress scenario for the Park Rangers. I’m pretty sure the last thing they would want is to deal with emergencies and tragedies.
Thanks for sharing your experience with us.
Daniel R.
100 feet is 30.5 metres. A metre is a yard and 4 inches (well, 3 1/4 inches ).
Nice shots anyway but I would have really liked to see that two-legged species you call out doing their thing
Thank you for sharing this. I enjoyed your photos and am glad you respect the park rules and animals. I often hate seeing natural treasures ruined by people that wander off trail or litter. I often times roll my eyes and mutter ‘good riddance’ when something bad befalls those that are to stupid to follow directions.
Unfortunately, the same situation is EVERYWHERE. Today, the mass tourism is flooding the world. Few decades ago only those people with enough resources (and free time) were able to travel. Moreover, it wasn’t so popular either – masses would go to a lake, see etc. But now, it is very trendy to show on one’s Facebook or wherever the selfies/pics from exotic or famous places. So millions and millions go, more and more every single year. Now millions of Asians, Europeans, Americans can travel wherever they want to. So that is what you see.
The outcome is just one – all those places would have to strictly limit the quantity of visitors or just simply shut down if they want to survive. Mass tourism can destroy everything. Not because tourists are evil but because they are most of the times ignorant and self-oriented.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for those nice pics …
I quite agree with you and many of those who posted their comment before I got around to do so.
For one of your future projects you might consider publishing all those places full of rubbish. That might have 2 consequences:
1. Tourists will refrain from seeing those spots and thus there will be less garbage; or
2. Tourists will have more consideration to nature.
Do you remember that advertisement, probably early 70’s, where there’s an American Indian standing at the roadside, a car drives by and throws a bag full of garbage out the window which lands practically at his feet ?
It’s sad, but unfortunately true. Wherever mankind sets his foot, he has to leave a trace as proof that he’s been there …
And since we’re living in a world of rubbish, it’s no wonder that no matter where, or when, you meet up with someone’s leftovers.
Those couple of steps to the next garbage can are just those too many …
Instead of a hunting license to shoot wildlife, the parks should give out hunting licenses to shoot litterers. That would be some great new sport. But then again, I don’t think that such a bill would pass – unfortunately.
The next best measure to effectively eradicate such behavior would be to get some pics of those persons and then dump all the community trash in their front yard, or apartment. A fine, no matter how hefty, would just not be effective enough.
JohnnyReb59
“Instead of a hunting license to shoot wildlife, the parks should give out hunting licenses to shoot litterers.”
What a capital notion.
Also, obsessive selfie takers, unauthorised off roaders, users of drones and those stupid little motorised carts used to harass wildlife.
That would quieten things down a bit.
Unless you really are serious about shooting people, you need to say something or at least put the right emoticon in there to assure people that you don’t really support murder. If you are serious I feel really really sorry for you.
So, tell me, when did you have your sense of humour bypass carried out?
Sterling job.
I know a picture is said to say a thousand words … how many for an emoticon ???
Looks to me I found just the right tech geek ! Do you wander around in nature with wild animals in the vicinity texting your so-called friends ? That’s like walking in front of a car in the city – and how many are blaming the drivers for hitting them ? ? is that the right one for you ?
You don’t need to read between the lines, there’s nothing there. But you do need to grab the words …
It’s meant to be ironical or cinical, as well as rhetorical or sinical ! Take your pick ! This is for students who love multiple choice questions. Any number ticked off is correct; none would be wrong … ?
Michael Flaherty,
No, we don’t “need to say something or at least put the right emoticon in there to assure people that you don’t really support murder.”
You, and many other readers, are in dire need of learning Poe’s law and the principle of charity:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poe%27s_law
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Principle_of_charity
JohnnyReb59
“The next best measure to effectively eradicate such behavior would be to get some pics of those persons and then dump all the community trash in their front yard, or apartment. A fine, no matter how hefty, would just not be effective enough.”
It’s funny you said that – as I actually did it.
My house at the time was on the edge of a pretty little green.
One day someone tipped a huge stack of garbage on it overnight – including broken up kitchen cabinets, decorating débris and several garbage bags of unspeakably horrible stuff (rooting food, soiled diapers, you name it, it was in there).
So, after donning some rubber gloves and a face mask, I went through it.
The idiot had left a number of envelopes and old utility bills addressed to himself in there.
So, I collected up and rebagged all the garbage (except for the kitchen cabinets!), put them in the back of my car, drove to his house at 3.00am and emptied the whole lot over his porch and front garden.
Then I popped a little ‘with compliments from the residents of Bramley Green’ card through his letter box and drove home.
Job done.
You have no idea how good it felt.
Heja Betty,
Well done ! And I suppose he never again dumped his garbage in your front yard ???
Looks like you spend your days (and nights) posting your comments ?
Regarding your comment about my humor bypass and and sterling job, I just don’t get it. That’s gotta be your limey humor!
Want to elucidate?
Nope, he didn’t. It’s called fly tipping here…instead of taking larger amounts of garbage, building and industrial waste to the dump, some worthy citizens save themselves time and the expense of recycling charges by tipping it on the roadside, in gateways, etc at night.
I’m retired so when a topic interests me, I engage – often in between doing other things. It’s a bit of fun, sometimes helps someone and stops the brain getting any more sclerosed.
If you check, ‘the humour bypass’ commentwas in reply to Michael Flaherty.
I was with you on that one.
Personally, I’d open up with a Gatling gun.
…Oh no, more hate mail….
OK – I see
One of my remarks somehow got into the wrong thread as well …
On top of that I will refrain from getting too involved with my remarks regarding comments of other people.
Thank you for sharing this info! It is working on great awareness, I think it would help more if you would have captured the visuals that went a long with the store you were telling since you were there taking pictures in the first place. It could have shown more to the article.
This isn’t the first time I’ve read about this kind of thing, nor will it be the last. After the release of ‘Jurassic Park’, I began to wonder if maybe letting the animals eat the tourists was really such a very bad idea. Where I live, there are literally thousands of acres of forest preserve with marked trails, some with popular fishing spots and yes, enough wildlife to make things interesting for people with a camera, but I have run into people who claim to be ‘birders’ who can NOT keep their mouths shut or stay on the trails. And they wonder why the birds fly away and the wildflowers move to other areas.
It may be that popular media like TV and movies have given people the wrong idea, that wild carnivores such as bears, cougars, cheetahs, etc., and yes, truly MEAN critters like wild elephants are just tame zoo animals that were planted in a tourist spot for the purpose of getting ‘tourist-with’ images. The lack of plain common sense never ceases to amaze me.
I agree with those who said maybe getting shots of the tourists making idiots of themselves would be a good illustration of ‘dah stoopids in da parks’. It doesn’t change the fact that these people are so dimwitted about the real dangers these places pose, or that they have no respect for anything in the natural world. It’s a shame these jerks are so high in numbers.
Good article. The latest dumbass to wander off the boardwalk and fall into a geyser is just one more example. Yellowstone crowds are certainly getting out of hand over the last decade. It saddens me to see the rangers becoming more traffic cops and sanity police than serving their actual mission. I’d hate to see them institute a busses-only system in the park (i.e. Denali), but that seems to be in the cards. I wonder if the time has come to implement a quota system on international visitors?
The most recent example of unruly tourist behavior happened on Tuesday June 7, when a man fell into the Noris Basin Geyser. http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/07/travel/yellowstone-geyser-man-falls-trnd/index.html
garlapse
Good riddance.
One less numb nut on the planet.
I have a confession to make.
I have never taken a selfie.
Really.
Never.
Not one.
I use my iPhone to make calls.
Is this normal?
I don’t even have a smart phone.
And no, it’s not normal.
Yandoodan
Oh no, not more therapy.
What’s a smart phone?
Think of it as a really, really, small version of that big black Bakelite one (with big round chrome plated clickety-click finger dial) that you have in your house but with a little TV screen on the front and no fat fabric covered cable connecting it to the wall. Wireless technology is the latest thing you know.
It’s really good as you no longer have to dial the local exchange and ask the operator to put through a call for you. I believe it’s now all done with electrons. ?
Is there an app to emulate the chrome plated clickety-click finger dial? I must admit, texting via a dial is a bit tedious!
Which models have a wireless charger?
Betty, welcome to the club – I have never taken a selfie either and our numbers are getting smaller every day!
Nasim
I almost feel tempted to take one, just to see what it’s like….but then who knows how that could end?
Betty, once you take a selfie, there is no coming back…
Betty, I don’t have a smartphone and I don’t want one. Anything that is a portable electronic that knows where my ‘stuff’ is does not find a home with me. I have two flip phones and they have cameras, but no smartphones, no tablets – none of that.
I did, however, get a Coolpix P900 for bird shots in my area, and for (if the weather clears up) maybe some really nice evening moonrise or moon and planets shots, and because it’s so versatile and lightweight (compared to my D300), it’s easy to haul around. The only thing I find difficult to use in mid-day is the monitor screen, because it’s just like working outside with a 4×5 view camera – you need a hood to see the image properly.
Save your money for a versatile camera instead of a smartphone.
http://www.iflscience.com/environment/man-dies-after-falling-into-yellowstone-hot-spring/
I actually did see someone sitting on a bison when my son and I went there in sept 2 years ago. At first we thought she was sitting on a rock due to how far away we were but after getting closer and using binoculars we could see her sitting there getting her picture taken. I couldn’t believe that someone would do that.
Laura
Those Bison have gone soft.
I would so love to see her try that with a Cape Buffalo.
Excellent article, sadly disturbing but all too true. My husband and I took the Nikons to Yellowstone 3 years ago. After hearing some horror stories from others about summertime visits we chose to visit for the last week in September and the first in October. Though our expected landscapes were obliterated by wildfire smoke we did get some excellent sunrise/sunset photos from it! The wildlife was as expected in fall with the rut on in the elk, moose and antelope, so we concentrated on the flora and fauna. I must say the worst part were those inconsiderate downright moronic folks from all corners of the earth among the groups. (And I admit to entertaining thoughts of slapping a couple of them, and I’m not a violent person at all!). We spent extra days in the Lamar Valley and found ourselves often just sitting alone on a random knoll at the roadside or beside a stream just absorbing the beauty. Skip the selfies and take the time to look with your eyes and heart as well as through the lens.
And I must add, we did meet some wonderful people from around the country and world – as we spent our first two days on the guided tour (small shuttle) around the park loops to get the “lay of the land”. The guides were experienced and thoughtful of their travelers. They were also very strict about following the rules and went out of their way to “smarten up” the dumbos that were encountered along the way.
Don’t know if I’ll ever go there again but am glad we went once – and it would be off season again if did go. I’m thinking Glacier might be the next cross country foray for us. We saw Yellowstone before she blows and takes out half the country – maybe we’ll try to see the glaciers before they are all melted next.
Beautiful photos and a great article, Nasim.
As a resident of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, I am amazed at how things have “gone downhill” over the last few years. The self-absorption, lack of respect of others – both human and animal – and the disregard for the fragility of our beautiful national park leaves me sad. On one hand, the economy for us locals is booming. But it’s not worth it for the price being paid. Maybe it makes sense to consider a lottery for Yellowstone access. There were 4.1 million visitors last year, and this year we’re on track to blow right past that record; hell, we had over 440,000 visitors to the park in May!
Maybe another shoot is necessary. We need to show the world the bad side of things, from the idiots who go off-trail, to the huge traffic jams, to the vandalism and defacement of the park.
The only bright spot I’ve experienced in my last few years of park trips: Walking back from the Old Faithful building, I saw a child pick up a small rock from the edge of the parking lot – looked like it might have been obsidian. The kid’s father immediately slapped it out of his and and admonished, “Hey, that belongs here in the park, you can’t take it with you. It’s illegal.” If only more parents and tourists could be so aware and compassionate.
“I am amazed at how things have “gone downhill” over the last few years”
Could you define last few years more closely ?
As a kid, some 40+ years ago, I was in YNP as well as other parks (Banff, Jasper, Glacier, …). However, after reading so many negative comments, I just don’t know if it would be worth seeing it all over again. One retired ranger mentioned something similar in Yosemite 35 years back. Wouldn’t that somehow prove that mankind cannot learn ? Not even the hard way ? Perhaps the best measure would be to close it down to public for a couple of years … maybe all parks ought to be closed in turn.
As to that obsidian from the parking lot: what happened to “common sense” ? I say the kid may have pocketed the stone. Heck, it was from the parking lot, not further out from pristine land. Same goes for sea shells you collect at beaches.
Last few years, I mean oh, about the last 6 or 7 years. My first visit to the park in 2009 was spectacular. Each year I went back, it seemed there were more and more people doing stupid things. On my first visit, we sat for an hour waiting for bison to clear the road. Last year, I watched people drive around/through the heard multiple times, one guy even blowing his horn at them and yelling like he was mad and in a hurry.
It is a federal felony to take any natural or cultural resource from a national park, including parking lot rocks. :) I know the law is there to keep them from taking artifacts or gutting a kiva, but I appreciated the awareness this kid’s dad showed regarding the law. If everyone took just a little rock from the parking lot, there no rocks left after 4.1 million visitors.
This girl returned her sticks to Yosemite.
I once saw a “ranger” in Yellowstone doing the same thing, blowing his horn and getting angry at bison crossing the road, trying to hurry them using his vehicle. I put ranger in quotes because the guy wasn’t a ranger, he was a cop in a ranger’s uniform, a fool with a pot belly who never gets far from his SUV.
You should see how close some of these idiots get to alligators in S. Florida. I have seen these morons pull over get out of thier cars so they can take a selfie with a 10+ foot gator along the side of the road from 5 – 6 feet away.
What we need is a population cleansing. For too long we have a situation where breeding by less than viable genetic specimens has continued unchecked and where stupidity has no consequences. Idiocracy anyone? The only movie that was originally shot as a comedy that ended up being a documentary.
So, are you seriously advocating mass murder, or just being facetious?
Hannah
I think MiamiC70 is seriously advocating mass murder.
You wouldn’t be facetious about a thing like that would you?
Earth definitely needs a cleansing one way or another. Our numbers have doubled in the past 40 years (3.7 billion to 7.4 billion) at the severe detriment to the environment. Earth will “manage” our numbers because we humans aren’t forward thinking enough to do it on our own. It won’t be pretty, but Mother Earth will eventually say enough is enough.
MiamiC70
With you on this one.
Perhaps not population cleansing – Mother Nature will shortly be taking care of that whether we like it or not.
Sadly, in spite of all our advances, we seem to entering an Age of Endarkenment.
Nasim,
While I appreciate that you want to improve everyone’s experience in National Parks, I’m disturbed by the way this, and your previous article on selfies, have run off the rails in the comments sections. Anger, hatred and bigotry galore, snobbish “us virtuous people” vs. “them awful idiots”, glee at people being hurt or killed. And worst of all, there have been several calls here to permit killing of transgressors!
Sadly, there’s a trait in some people where their feelings of virtuousness licenses them to inflict vile abuse on those they think are not as pure. Could you please be take this trait into account in your future articles and word them in way that discourages this abuse. Also, police the comments section better.
Otherwise, I do enjoy your website and your fine writers who contribute to it.
Anger is not necessarily bad.
Righteous anger has driven just causes and righted wrongs since the dawn of Mankind.
Ruination of the natural world is such a cause.
It’s not helped by namby pamby ladies who think change comes from wishful thinking.
And maybe you should lighten up a little and recognise that most of the comments you have taken so literally and got your knickers in a twist about, are rooted in irony, satire and heaven forfend, humour!
Good people are angry at what is happening – and rightly so.
I just knew you would have to get the last word in, and be personally rude about it as well. And you’re telling me to lighten up?
Yes. lighten up.
My knickers are in a twist too, but my knickers are more righteously twisted than yours.
Hanna Becker,
It would be better to police your own comments rather than telling Nasim to “police the comments section better.”
Right on, Betty.
Betty, I really wanted to let this one pass, but just can’t. Righteous anger has also driven the most heinous atrocities since the dawn of Mankind. Nothing scares me more.
Hannah
Righteous means morally right or justifiable.
There are many kinds of anger.
Only one kind is righteous.
That’s the one that gets wrongs put right.
All the other kinds lead to sorrow.
Agreed?
Hanna seems to often confuse “self-righteous” for “righteous”.
Self-righteous: having or characterized by a certainty, especially an unfounded one, that one is totally correct or morally superior, e.g., self-righteous indignation and complacency. Synonyms: sanctimonious; holier-than-thou; hypocritical.
Righteous: morally right or justifiable.
I’m never certain of anything and become less certain the older I get. I also do not like to judge because I don’t think I’m better than anyone. All I said was that some of the over-the-top comments disturbed me, and would rather look at practical solutions to deal with the problems in National Parks.
Now, if you have some constructive contributions to this thread, and brought up some facts and reasoned arguments if you disagree with me, that would be good. We could all learn.
“I also do not like to judge because I don’t think I’m better than anyone.”, which is in total conflict with you comment number 85:
“… I’m disturbed by the way this, and your previous article on selfies, have run off the rails in the comments sections. Anger, hatred and bigotry galore, snobbish ‘us virtuous people’ vs. ‘them awful idiots’, glee at people being hurt or killed. And worst of all, there have been several calls here to permit killing of transgressors!
Sadly, there’s a trait in some people where their feelings of virtuousness licenses them to inflict vile abuse on those they think are not as pure. Could you please be take this trait into account in your future articles and word them in way that discourages this abuse. Also, police the comments section better.”
I’m not judging, I’m not holding myself out to be better, and if you have that impression I didn’t express myself well. Just pointed out some of the comments were so over-the-top hostile they made me feel frightened. Now please refrain from your hostility towards me. It’s late and I’m out of this thread
“Psychobabble pathologosing of behaviour you disapprove of to make it sound scientific. Please just state you don’t like the behaviour and leave it at that.” — Hanna Becker, The Generation of the Self-Obsessed, Photography Life, comment number 21.1.
https://photographylife.com/the-generation-of-the-self-obsessed#comment-208797/
Should I be flattered that you’re obsessed with me, or frightened that you’re stalking me?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/False_dilemma
I get it now! You’re secretly in love with me…
Hannah Becker
“I’m never certain of anything and become less certain the older I get.”
Well poor you, your life must be a hell of doubt and indecision.
As I get older and hopefully wiser, I become more certain of what I know (and what I don’t know), where I stand and what I stand for.
“I also do not like to judge because I don’t think I’m better than anyone.”
Depends on how you define better, but if you mean equal, then to quote George Orwell, we may all be equal, but some are more equal than others.
To me, it’s blindingly obvious that we are not all equal in anything other than perhaps human rights – and we can see daily how much those are respected all over the world.
We are all better than some and not as good as others in a range of respects.
That’s not a judgment, that’s Life.
Whether you like it or not, this is not Fairyland. Some are more intelligent, more hard working , more talented or just plain lucky. Others are stupid, lazy or just got born in the wrong place at the wrong time. It’s all a combination of genetics, environment and random chance.
This is Earth and natural selection operates for all – us included.
Get over it.
The solutions to dealing with the problems in National Parks are also blindingly obvious.
Overcrowding:
Limit the numbers – either foreign tourists or domestic or both. Many places already do this. Impose a quota that the park can sustain and once reached, close the gates – “Sorry, Park Full”
Bad behaviour:
A printed leaflet distributed to all visitors on entry explaining the rules.
Transgressors summarily ejected and a heavy fine imposed.
Serial transgressors banned for life.
It works well for football hooliganism in this country and I see no reason why it could not work equally well for National Parks.
The one remaining obstacle is implementation which is probably impossible because so many feel they have the god given right to do whatever the hell they please in the name of ‘freedom’ – conveniently forgetting that freedom without any boundaries is anarchy.
Betty,
You’re 1 step ahead: one person’s “freedom” is limited to that degree, so as not to limit someone else’s; or everybody’s “equal” freedom, for that matter.
I agree that there is far too much judgment going on, righteous or self-righteous. I’ve had people give me grief in areas outside of the park, about rules that only apply inside the park, and they did not have any clue where they were standing. And I wasn’t doing anything to damage the natural setting.
Michael,
Why should it matter where you are ?
Betty, I see progress and maybe a constructive and stimulating correspondence in this and future comments sections. It’s doubtful we’ll agree on all issues, but if we refrain from insults, and try to understand the points that are being made in good faith, we can learn, develop our ideas further and have some fun too. That’s what’s best about good sites.
It’s late and I’m going to turn in. Out photographing tomorrow. We’re blessed to live at the footsteps of a national park. There are lots of visitors from all over the world, and we’re lucky that they’re mostly well behaved and the amenity of the park is well maintained. One of the reasons could be that cars cannot be driven into the park and you have to make your way on foot. Could that be a solution to the American parks?
All the best
“One of the reasons could be that cars cannot be driven into the park and you have to make your way on foot. Could that be a solution to the American parks?”
Not really.
The parks here (and I am lucky enough to live in one, no correction, I worked damned hard all my life to be able to afford to live in one) have very few roads, in the fact the main draw is walking. The problem is that the paths get over-used (leading to trampling of wild flowers, grasses, etc,) and eroded (leading to land slips and further erosion).
You have bigger parks – but you also have more boots on the ground.
Nope, I am afraid it’s a numbers game.
PS. I am may be blunt, acerbic, sarcastic and arguably, sometimes humorous, but I try not to be insulting.
Think of me as a drop of cayenne on an otherwise bland plate of food.
I do so hate bland.
Thanks for the constructive comments.
P.S. despite my leaping to the defence of selfie takers, I have never owned a smartphone and use a 9 year old flip phone. But I once borrowed a friend’s and took a selfie. It was fun.
Now I must leave this thread.
Old man yells at cloud
I totally understand! I’ve never visited Yellowstone, but am a regular visitor to Cades Cove in the Smokies. There you have an 11 drive able loop where folks pull over at the first site of anything. I like to get to the park early when I go so I can be on of the first cars in. This past year I was car number 3 and witnessed stupidity beyond compare. As we rounded a corner, the 1st car stopped and the family got out. Naturally I felt they saw something. As this was right before sunrise, they took off running to the tree line. I saw their flash on the camera burst into a machine gun like response as a mama bear and her 3 cubs took off running through the adjacent field. So because of the stupidity of the tourists, no one else was able to photograph the bears!
Nice review of Yellowstone, it’s on my bucket list for the future!
Cades Cove is a wonderful destination — one of the photo highlights of the East. Off-season isn’t too good for a photographer, as the forests are all gray (November well into April). May – mid June and all of September are shoulder season, and the best time. October is a nightmare, but it’s also the best shooting. Last I lived in the area (six years ago), the loop road was closed to motorized traffic every Wednesday morning. IMHO it should be closed all season like Zion or Grand Canyon, but with small open shuttles instead of buses. That road is narrow!
Hello,
Is that behavior/disturbance really so bad to the point that a week in Yellowstone (to know the place and take nice pictures) would not be advised? I live overseas and have read a lot of complaints about “tourist-overwhelmed” places that, when I got there, were not that disturbing. At least to people that have never visited the place before to see “calmer times”, or go to do professional work…
Cheers <:ˆ)
It’s a huge park. Try to avoid summer. Don’t stop where the tour buses are parked. Get out early and in the evening. Avoid mid-day. It’s beautiful and awe-inspiring. Go and enjoy!
Thanks, Steve, important feedback to me!
I am saddened that it has come to this.
It’s becomining increasingly the case..avoid summer, avoid winter, avoid the buses, the car parks, the school holidays, the tourists, the tarmac roads, the souvenir shops…..Aaaaaagh!
Me me me me me me me that’s what society is like now. I’m entitled to this or that and this is mine and not yours. Me me me me me me me.
I can understand your frustrations. I had a similar experience when I went to Japan back in March for a 3 weeks vacation. I felt like I wasn’t in Japan at all as there are flocks and bus loads of Chinese tourist from the mainland. They are ruthless and what I mean by that is they are rude and they have no manners at all. They will cut in ques, push you out to the side, touch items where there’s clearly a “no touching” sign, etc. One thing that pissed me off all the time is when I’m taking a photo and these tourist will just go in front of your shot to take a selfie because they wanted the same image taken. I’m like WTF!? Inside my head I’m like “Can’t you see I’m already positioned to take a photo and you guys just waltz in to take a selfie!?” On another occasion there was a traditional Shinto wedding going on at one of the temples in Sensoji/Asakusa. The bride and groom along with its entourage are just waiting outside to be taken in the temple. Then these Chinese tourist started to flock in and some of them stood beside the groom to take a selfie. Others stood next to the bride and take a group photo. My wife and I along with the other Japanese locals were like shocked. These Chinese tourist thought it was some kind of special show or attraction. We just shook our head in disbelief. The tourist found out the hard way when the relatives of the bride and groom started telling them off. We’re like good they deserve that scolding.
I went to Pearl Harbor years ago and was dismayed by the Japanese tourists who pushed in front of me and literally stood on plaques regarding the solemnity of the monument to take pictures. Americans are some of the foulest mannered people on the planet, in my experience so, each culture has some pretty bad behaviors we shouldn’t pick just one to vilify
Dear Nasim,
Very nice article about a growing problem. I’d love to visit YNP, or so I thought. I will certainly avoid the vacation season after reading about your experiences. It seems that the solution is to limit the amount of tourists, like they have decided to do in the Cinque Terre region in Liguria, Italy. Big fines, proportional to people’s income, might also be a solution. In Switzerland, where I live, one can be fined up to 10,000 USD for leaving garbage such that animals get to it and drag it out on the street. Fines of that magnitude might have a deterrent effect. People understand money much better than nature and wildlife.
Cheers,
Geir
I’m from Montana and as a kid in the 70s and 80s, I was lucky enough to experience Yellowstone before people became complete assholes. Before cell phone cameras and selfie sticks. Before our narcissistic obsession with the selfie. And when people weren’t stupid enough to walk up to dangerous wild animal and get mauled by a grizzly bear or gored by a bison. It happens numerous times every year now. I may not have any photographs of my visits to the park…but I have vivid memories of everything I saw and experienced while I was there. Unfortunately, I won’t go back. I can’t bear to see what has happened and what is happening to this wonder of Mother Earth.
Not once did he mention admonishing or trying to dissuade or warn anybody he complained about. Perhaps if society as a whole stopped being afraid to tell people when they are being less than wise, safe or prudent we could regain some respectability as a society. Not in the US! Where everybody has a right to do whatever they want, despite the ramifications it has on us as a whole. Disappointed
I’ve been photographing national parks for decades and crowds have always been a problem. You either have to be patient and wait for people to leave, or avoid those “infested” areas and move elsewhere. Never visit a park on a Friday, a weekend, or holiday Monday (that’s when all the tour busses pile in). Visiting in the off-season also helps. There are plenty of things to photograph besides the wildlife that’s directly off the road, where all the tourists stop and block traffic.
As for all the jerks that visit parks and do dangerous things, I once saw a young couple trying to put thier 2-year old on top of a wild buffalo. You can’t fix stupid.
– Don Z.
https://500px.com/don_z
It’s like I always say, “You just can’t fix stupid no matter how hard you try”!
Narcissism run amok. People these days don’t give a damn about respect, rules, or danger as long as they can get their stupid selfie. Too bad they can’t banish cell phones from the park.
Not only with Yellowstone. Every time you visit a national park these days, there always seems to be a number of large flocks of tourists from those tour buses arming themselves with selfie sticks and trying to get close to the “actions” as possible. Stepping on plants, climbing on trees, sittings on something that looks pose-able. Whether their actions deemed appropriate or not, they don’t seem to mind. They’d try to get their pictures. Then they’ll laugh off about something that they just destroyed. Should I be angry? Hell yes. Can the park rangers do something about it? There’re only handful of them compare to the number of tourists.
Oh, and how about the tourist that complained about Yellowstone park should train their bears better, because they didn’t see any?
http://unofficialnetworks.com/2015/08/yellowstone-tourist-files-complaint-over-untrained-grizzly-bears
SMH…
‘Similar behavior can be observed in many other national parks and landmarks all over the world’. I work in Royal National Park in Australia, another contender for the title of oldest park in the world. Over the last few years we’ve struggled with visitors who are so disconnected from the environment that they have become totally oblivious to the risks they create for themselves and others. In our case it isn’t about large predators but crazy behaviour around cliffs and coast. Selfies and social media are the drivers, seemingly turning off any personal responsibility for the photographer’s actions. Camera phone wielding visitors, desperate for a photo of them in a particular rock pool (see Figure 8 Pool), march forward while 10 foot waves sweep across the rock platform. The survivors proudly post their image of the air ambulance retrieving the last injured idiot. None of the standard ways of asking them to think twice are working. We’ve turned to behavioural psycologists to try and reintroduce some sense of mortality to the gene pool.
The black bear staring at the tourists is creepy :D
Nice article, nevertheless.
———-
http://www.nevervoid.com
I just got back from a 4 week trip across the US and Yellowstone was on the list. I figured May would be a good month. What a surprise loads of Asian, and European travelers the parks were over crowded. I almost had an accident while on a road in Yellowstone this guy decided to stop in the middle of the road on a bend to get out and take a selfie with a Bison. Need I say more.
I recall being in Yellowstone in the early 1990’s and talking to a park ranger. He talked about visitors getting very close to buffalo to take pictures and one man actually putting his young daughter on the back of a buffalo in order to take her picture, as if it was a petting zoo. I was once charged by a buffalo years before and they can seem very docile right up to the point that they are not. It is disturbing to me that so many people lack respect and reverence for these sacred places. I would say “beautiful” or “wonderful” but that doesn’t quite cut it, “sacred” is the right word.
Hello Nasim. I live in Kenya as of now. Unfortunately the exact same thing happens here too. The law across pretty much all of Africa is that if there is a fatal accident with a tourist, the animal is shot. Never mind the idiot tourist. Is this how it works in the USA too? I devoutly hope not.
If anyone is interested, the reason for this law is truly sad. A tourist accident is a direct route to bad publicity. The governments are “making a statement” of having “taken some action” .. In fact, political PR! And why do they do it? Because Africa needs the tourist revenue. To simply feed its populace. If the country is perceived unsafe there are travel restrictions imposed by the first world west that brings the dollars, pounds, euros … Do not go to Kenya – the lions will kill you.
Really? Why did you get out of your vehicle in a national park that has clear rules about staying in your car? Why did you buy your way to closer proximity to the wildlife – bribing a guide or tracker for whom 10 $ is a fortune?
So yes, while Chinese and Indian tourists (I am an Indian!) are certainly a menace – can anyone tell me why we found American tourists outside their cars, with children, taking selfies with zebras and giraffe, in a national park, and the cars had American diplomatic registration plates. These are supposedly educated elite from a first world nation!
No. This is not about Americans, Indians, Chinese. It is not about local or foreign tourists. It is not even about professional photographers – who are definitely adding to the tragedy with more and more intrusive technology – these are selfie takers! It’s about man being stupid, egoistic and downright callous. It’s about not caring for the environment and having no respect whatsoever for the wildlife that lives there.
P.s. This park has lions, leopard, cheetah, hyenas, buffalo, hippos and rhinos … Any one can kill you. They can all outrun you. And a kick from a zebra or a giraffe is enough to break you in half.
In America it’s more a case of volume. Many tour buses pulling up at once and unloading hoards of rude, pushy people. I’m embarrassed by the conduct of Americans overseas, too. Incidentally, educated elite is an oxy-moron.?
The most frustrating thing about the sheer stupidity of people trying to get “up close and personal” with the 900 lb “teddy bear” is the inevitable attack waiting to happen. Some idiot is bound to try to make their kid sit on the back of bison laying in the grass or a bear minding it’s own business. Once that child is tragically killed by his parents infinite stupidity, the parents will obviously blame the animal. Cry, and moan and protest that the animal needs to be killed because it hurt their “baby”. If the parents don’t get exactly what they want, they will threaten to sue the park. Personally I think when you’re taking a guided tour
through any park or area that has wildlife you should not be allowed to exit the vehicle. I am aware that there are camping site in the park, and many people choose to tour the park on their own. I don’t envy the park rangers for the job they have to do. They are there to protect the animals as much as the people, one violation of the rules that are clearly set out in the hundreds of signs dotting all areas of the park should result in removal from the park regardless. It still blows my mind the complete and total stupidity, and lack of common sense so many people walk around with these days.
Shouldn’t the caption for the D500 photos read D500 + 300mm @450, not 430?
Steve, a 300 mm lens combined with a 1.4x teleconverter yields an *actual* focal length of 420 mm (as shown in the captions).
A 300 mm lens used on a DX camera (1.5x crop factor) yields an angle of view that is *equivalent* to using a 450 mm lens on an FX camera.
Absolutely no criticism intended towards your entirely reasonable question,
Pete
True, but I didn’t see the 1.4 mentioned so thought perhaps Nasim wasn’t using the TC. Constructive feedback is always welcome.
The only mention of the 1.4x TC was in the first sentence after the picture of the black bear sow: “Yes, that’s a black bear sow that I could not even fit in the frame of the Nikon D500 with the 300mm f/4 VR @ 420mm (1.4x TC).”
Thanks
Had a look at the Wikipedia page and came across this:
Richard White, 49, male
August 24, 2012
Denali National Park, Alaska
White was backpacking alone along the Toklat River. After hikers found an abandoned backpack and torn clothing, rangers investigated and found a male grizzly bear sitting on White’s remains. The bear was shot and killed by an Alaska State Trooper. A necropsy of the bear and photographs recovered from White’s camera confirmed the attack.
The photographs in White’s camera showed that he was taking photos of the bear in a span of eight minutes from 50 yards (46 m) to 100 yards (91 m).
It was the first fatal bear attack recorded in Denali National Park.
Its unfortunate, but I too have witnessed what you describe. This is not politically correct (who cares!) but frankly the natural world is being raped by the Asian people in their quest for whale meat, blue fin tuna, rhinoceros horns, and photos. Why, oh why do they feel the need to be photographed in front of literally everything then encounter??? I certainly would not protest if we ban tour buses from our national parks and yes, they are our national parks and U.S. citizens should be given priority with respect to enjoying our country’s assets.
Thank you for writing this, Nasim. It’s a very important topic. Unfortunately, the pursuit of photographs seems to trump many other purposes of the national parks — namely to preserve ecosystems at the landscape level.
I also do not believe this is a hopeless situation. But it will take some political courage to increase park budgets to hire more rangers (to cite more tourists putting wildlife in danger) and put quotas on the number of vehicles to enter the parks and the number of people who can visit any particular attraction at one time.
Yellowstone is an amazing place. We shouldn’t give up on it. But as photographers, we should also remember there are many spectacular places outside the parks worth visiting and capturing.
Mr. Burgess
The reason that you find bison, wolves and first nations people living in reserves in a country where they until not so long ago were widespread, is hardly due to Asians is it?
Whats your own total shutter count BTW? Or is it OK to take photos for you but not them.
There is unfortunate behavior almost everywhere. I have seen people (various ethnic groups, mostly European judging by choices of language) going up to the edge of hippo pools full of hippos, asking their kids to pose at the edge of the water. Not bad people, just a bit clueless, they probably want their kids to have an interesting experience.
People just lack the ability of evaluating and avoiding risks in unfamiliar settings (and there are always people who just disregard them anyways). The littering is of course bad, but it is more or less inevitable with 4M visitors per year (almost all of them within a 4-month period). The amount of sheer stupidity/arrogance, acts of insanity, just plain bad luck etc. is all going to be sort of proportional to the numbers of visitors.
However the upside to having a large variety of people having access to the parks is that it generates income (park fees being a very small part of it), and it leaves a lot of people with a sentimental attachment to the area, and a lot of people with an economic incentive in maintaining the area as a national park. This raises the threshold of turning the land into farm/grazing/mining etc.
While (other) tourists can be irritating, they tend to litter and disturb the wildlife in a somewhat controllable manner, within a rather confined area, as opposed to farming, mining, logging operations or just urban dwellings in general which can devastate habitat for certain parts of the flora and fauna.
The easiest way to reduce the impact to the areas where tourists do visit would simply be to raise park entrance fees significantly until a lower number of visitors is achieved. Adjust fees according to season.
To significantly reduce the number of visitors, the higher fees is of course going to have to deter some US residents as well. Yearly passes, inter-agency, passes etc. would have to be increased in price as well or be charged extra fees for popular park validity in june to august/september.
Other ways would be to charge extra at the most popular spots. This would distribute at least some of the more budget minded tourists (think selfie stick) to other parks (or zoos).
You could even reserve an additional fee, which will be withdrawn in general for misbehavior, but not charged if you are not (caught) for misbehavior (like checking out of a hotel). People can sometimes make significant changes to their behaviour if they think they will get money back.
The downside to achieving the goal of reducing visitors (if that is a goal) is of course that the local economy will take a hit.
Less hotel nights, less restaurant visits, fewer guides, fewer car rentals etc. This may not be relevant to the tourists, especially not the wealthy ones but may reduce local support for the park.
For comparison Serengeti National park has roughly 350k visitors per year, although it is twice as large.
It is very unfortunate that racism needs to turn up in a much needed discussion like this! In an ideal, world all of us would forever stay at home! Please read my comment above on the American embassy staff stepping out of their cars – with their kids – to take selfies in a Kenyan national park with lions and other predators. Stupidity and callousness is not confined to any one country or skin colour.
Protectors of our heritage sites, our flora and our fauna have a very hard job to do without people becoming political! We need to stop being narrow minded and do our very best to help them irrespective of where we live, where we come from, what colour skin we have or what God we worship.
As photographers, amateur or professional, we have the additional opportunity to try and restrain the unaware and the idiots. I truly believe that we can all do our bit towards helping this cause.
Swati
I think perhaps we are getting three different, but related, things conflated.
Individual bad behaviour.
Cultural mores and education.
Numbers.
When all three combine in one place the results are unfortunately what we are seeing more and more frequently everywhere – not just in American parks.
That’s being neither racist nor political, it’s just being truthful.
http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/31/africa/great-elephant-census/index.html
Draw your own conclusions for who is responsible for this senseless poaching.
Yep, in Africa, Africans do the killing. The organisation and the demand is driven mainly by Asians (ivory and ‘medicinal’ body parts) and Arabs (rhino horn).
There have been 5 mass extinctions on Earth in the past. We are sleep walking through the sixth. Around 10,000 species disappear every year – with no comment. We weep crocodile tears over indicator species like tigers and elephants while other animal populations (birds, insects, fish, reptiles and amphibians) have suffered population crashes of 75% over the past 75 years. We have achieved in less than 200 years what other mass extinctions took tens of thousands or millions of years to achieve. The die has been cast, what is coming is now inevitable. I feel greatly privileged to be able to see what is left before we finally snuff out the rest.
My wife and I were just there too maybe the same time you were? We were there before the buses of tourists came in that had no clue about wildlife acting like idiots with the Bison. We never saw any bears but did get to photograph and see a lot of wildlife. We were not at the geysers when the person fell in, we didn’t go near that area because there were so many people and cars all over that area. Glad we weren’t around for that…
Link to article about “Yellowstone National Park tourist fined $1,000 for walking off boardwalk”.
http://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/yellowstone-national-park-tourist-fined-dollar1000-for-walking-off-boardwalk/ar-AAh7qro?li=BBnb7Kz&ocid=mailsignout
Good, but the fine wasn’t big enough.
pay the fine and be happy ….. from Snopes.com the June 2016 death of a Portland, Oregon man who wandered off the designated path at Yellowstone National Park and fell into the water near Noris Basin Geyser made headlines because of its gruesome and unusual nature. His sister — who was walking with him at the time and saw him fall in — contacted authorities immediately, but due to the heat and acidity of the water, they were unable to find his remains.
Edward Abbey was right all along. If you haven’t read ‘Desert Solitaire’ than I demand you put your phones down (I know, I know….impossible for many of you) and read it. He disagreed with the park services making it so easy for the lazy dipsticks to just drive up to the arch or canyon or what have you. He hated the idea of paved roads in the parks for the very reasons noted on this website.
Too old to hike? FU, look at National Geographic. Too lazy? FU, go suck on a Dreamsickle. He wanted the wilderness to stay the wilderness.
When I went to Badlands (April and hardly anybody there!) I got upset that there were so many STOP signs and roads blocking the beauty. And my shot. So I got off my butt and hiked into the backcountry and found numerous photo ops and places of beauty all to myself, without any roads or signs or destructive humans.
But of course I saw a couple dashing from their cars to every point of interest, whip out the ole’ Selfish Stick, take a quick photo to post on InstaIdiot, and bolt back to their cars. They missed so much by not spending a few minutes looking at the area they were in. And their stupid fat heads in the photos they took most likely covered up much of the beauty.
‘Look at me! Look at me!’
Louis Lewis
I couldn’t agree more.
Well said.
Very well said. Let the wild be the wild uninterrupted by signs and park rangers.
Recently read your article and comments. Unfortunately, what you describe applies to some photographers, even serious “photographers.” I recently read an article about how wildlife biologists who use radio collars to study animals are becoming concerned about their misuse. The article was from the Conservation Biology Journal and pointed out how the data from these devices is vulnerable to hackers, poachers, and members of the public who use use it in “unethical” ways. This is an excerpt from the article as it relates to photographers:
“The research article, entitled “Troubling issues at the frontier of animal tracking for conservation and management,” reviews several cases of scientific tracking data going astray. Biologist Stephen Cooke says there have been cases of wildlife photographers in Banff National Park intercepting the signal for the tracking collars. (In Banff the collars are on a herd of 18 reintroduced buffalo.) They’re able to essentially tune in on the animal that they’re after,” he says. “If you see a grizzly bear at the side of the road you just stand there long enough, and keep turning the dial until you hear, ‘beep, beep, beep.’ And then forever more you’re able to find that animal when it’s away from the town site in more natural environments.” That phenomenon led Banff to ban radio receivers for members of the public entering the park grounds.
In Yellowstone hackers have used the collars to track wolves for hunting purposes and in India poachers attempted to hack into information about Bengal Tigers. So we now have a new term, “cyber-poaching.” For photographers it’s more about disturbing the animals in order to get “that shot.”
I agree entirely with the sentiments in your piece — I live near Richmond Park in London, where “the public” seem far more interested in themselves; getting a selfie come what may and happily go about without even being aware that walking very close to a 16 point stag is quite dangerous including in the Rut.
At least Red Deer are domesticated – In my last 4 trips to Kenya and Tanzania I have seen genuinely stupid behaviours by selfie hunters — badly guided their vehicles are driven far close to feeding lions; then occupants hang out of windows or the top of the vehicle to obtain that so important self. I saw a lioness take a swing at the wonderfully long blond hair of some girl that was swinging just a few feet above her head. The lioness was clearly bored with the whole thing, but her “space” had been invaded and she was sending a message.
But none of this matters — the fools who do this may well loose a body part or two and thats no loss. What does matter is when humans start throwing rocks at their subjects just for fun or just to get them to move. For example, I witnessed a group of kids on a picnic lunch on the Mara River get up from table and then start throwing stones a a group of female hippos and their new born kids – scattering the group. This is mindless vandalism and needs to be prosecuted.
” I witnessed a group of kids on a picnic lunch on the Mara River get up from table and then start throwing stones a a group of female hippos and their new born kids – scattering the group. This is mindless vandalism and needs to be prosecuted.”
I agree, but the guide nothing?
He could lose his licence if reported.