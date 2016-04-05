I recently spent some time looking at CIPA data and wrote a few articles on my blog pertaining to these camera industry statistics. I thought Photography Life readers may find some of the data of interest. What follows are a few thoughts about the camera market, based on my interpretation of CIPA data. It should be noted that data is simply data and two people can look at the same information and arrive at differing interpretations. For folks who find the data of interest you can pop over to my blog to read a bit more. If you want to see the actual data reports I would encourage you to visit the CIPA website and access the data directly…then put on a pot of coffee, grab a calculator or open up Excel on your computer…and have some fun!
If we look at camera sales from a historical perspective we can see steady growth from the mid 1970’s through to 2001. When digital cameras were first introduced in the market it took about three years for them to really gain traction, then unit sales rose dramatically.
The chart above shows how quickly digital photography was adopted by the camera market. By 2008 the film camera market was basically dead.
Whenever a new technology like digital photography enters a market there are winners and losers. The first casualty was film cameras being supplanted by digital cameras.
The first cellphone with a camera was introduced in the South Korean market by Samsung in June 2000. That was followed by the first phone with a camera being sold in the United States in November 2002. Consumers loved the convenience and by the end of 2003 over 80 million of these new phones were sold worldwide. By 2011 the sales of cellphones reached into the hundreds of millions annually.
As you can see in the graph above the built-in lens camera market has dramatically fallen with the impact of the camera phone. But, there are also winners.
The sale of interchangeable lenses has increased dramatically as people needed to convert their gear to digital or chose to upgrade it to newer technology. While the unit sales of interchangeable lenses has softened since they hit their peak in 2012, as of the end of 2015 they are still more than triple the high water mark reached in 1997 in the film camera days.
The above graphic shows the impact of the shift in units of various product segments in the camera market have impacted overall segment value. The built-in lens camera segment which used to generate 72.8% of overall shipment value in 2006 has collapsed to 23% in 2015 and now is the smallest segment. CIPA is forecasting further declines in the built-in lens camera market.
During the past few years we have seen camera manufacturers introduce higher content and more premium built-in lens cameras. Strategically this helps distance built-in lens cameras from camera phone capability, as well as generate more per unit revenue as overall unit sales continue to decline. The importance of the interchangeable lens camera segment and interchangeable lens segment have both increased in shipment value.
As the sales of built-in lens cameras declined the camera manufacturers shifted their research and development efforts away from this segment and put more focus on interchangeable lenses and interchangeable lens cameras.
If we examine 2015 CIPA data regarding the composition of the interchangeable lens market we see a significant difference between the 35mm (full frame) market and the ‘less than 35mm’ market. Only 6% of the lens units sales in the smaller sensor market are prime lenses. This compares with 36% in the 35mm (full frame) market. Sales of zoom lenses constitute 93% of interchangeable lens sales in the smaller sensor market compared to 58% in the 35mm (full frame) market. Much of this could be the potential impact of more camera/lens kits being sold to the buyers of smaller sensor cameras. Another factor could be APS-C owners buying full frame lenses and using them on their cropped sensor gear.
When we examine the global interchangeable lens market regardless of camera sensor size we can still see the dominance of zoom lenses which outsell primes by a ratio of 5.6:1. Approximately 85% of all interchangeable lenses sold globally are zooms. As various segments like the M4/3 and CX markets mature it will be interesting to see if there is any increased penetration of prime lenses. Next, let’s have a look at the impact of non-SLR (mirror-less) cameras.
In terms of unit sales we can see that from 2012 through to 2015 the market share of non-SLR (mirror-less) cameras has more than doubled from 4% to 9.5%. Built-in lens cameras still generate the lion’s share of the market’s unit sales but now constitute less than 2/3 of overall volume.
In terms of shipment value the interchangeable lens camera market has been growing in importance with SLR’s holding just under 50% of overall shipment value and non-SLR’s (mirror-less) almost doubling in value from 8.5% in 2012 to 16.9% in 2015.
The per unit shipment value of a non-SLR (mirror-less) camera has risen over time and now is slightly higher than an SLR camera. We are likely seeing the impact of Sony 35mm (full frame) bodies and higher end M4/3 bodies from brands like Olympus, Panasonic and Fujifilm.
When we examine just the interchangeable lens camera market we can see that non-SLR’s (mirror-less) now account for over 1/4 of unit sales globally. It should be noted that the adoption rate of non-SLR (mirror-less) varies considerably around the globe with the Americas having the lowest rate.
The share of shipment value of non-SLR’s (mirror-less) has also grown and now stands at 25.8% of the interchangeable lens camera market value. If this trend continues at its current pace it would take about 5 years for the shipment value of non-SLR’s to overtake SLR’s in market value and will likely represent about 1/3 of market value by the end of 2017. If Canon and Nikon do not enter the non-SLR (mirror-less) interchangeable camera market with a good complement of APS-C and/or full frame cameras by the end 2017 they will likely miss an important strategic window of opportunity.
We can also see that the sales of digital cameras to various regions around the world has shifted over time with Europe being the largest digital camera market at about 34% of worldwide volume. This is followed by the Americas at 25% and closely followed by Asia at 24%. Japan is currently about 14% of worldwide digital camera sales.
When we look at the sales of interchangeable lens cameras the data tells us a different story with the Asian market being the largest at 35% of global unit volume. This is followed by Europe at 27% and then the Americas at 24%. Japan represents about 12% of the global interchangeable lens camera market.
As consumers we sometimes scratch our heads when new products are introduced and we wonder what a particular manufacturer was thinking. It is always good to remember that many products like cameras are developed with a global market perspective and sometimes the needs of consumers in one part of the globe may overshadow the needs of smaller markets.
These are just a few quick highlights of the most recent data published by CIPA. If you’d like to see more please drop by my blog or visit the CIPA website directly. I also have my interpretation of the Nikon DL/Nikon 1 impact debate posted online.
Comments
Really interesting data and nicely presented. I wonder if there is per capita data on some of your later points on sales by region.
Similarly the definitions and further breakdown of Asian and European markets would be interesting. In particular, the market trends in large emerging economies such as India and China, as compared to Japan and the balance of Asia, seem likely to strongly influence the future of the industry.
Hi Benji,
There are a number of different reports that can be viewed on the CIPA website. Here is a link for you: http://www.cipa.jp/stats/report_e.html
Tom
Great piece Thomas — it really puts all the gloom and doom into perspective. I had no idea that camera shipments were still ahead of peak film (and film cameras were a _lot_ cheaper than digital).
Hi Tonio,
Camera shipments in 2015 were at about where the film camera market peaked but CIPA is predicting more erosion in volumes in 2016. The built-in lens camera market is predicted to suffer a higher rate of decline than the interchangeable lens camera market.
Tom
Think it shows there’s a lot of life left in the “traditional” SLR market and I wouldn’t like to bet that the alternatives will continue to grow market share. Sooner or later there will be a true game changer but not there yet I think……..
Hi Paul,
I wish I had access to the proprietary research that the camera companies must have in their marketing depts. It would likely identify market tipping points and such. Often a ‘new’ technology like mirror-less takes a few years to build momentum and needs to achieve a reasonable level of penetration before the market reaches a tipping point which then accelerates the rate of uptake by buyers. Often this tipping point is in the 30% to 35% range. Time will tell…
Tom
Yes I guess one of the slowing factors is the level of investment people have in lenses flash etc for a “serious” photographer the cost of moving to a new technology is huge to anything new has to offer a big gain…..which of course the move to digital did….and even there the lenses were not immediately rendered obsolete.
I agree Paul…folks already heavily invested in a particular camera system have tough decisions.
Tom
The data does make very interesting reading, though the decline in sales, generally, across the entire product board shown in the first few graphs is more interesting to me than the market share by type graphs and bar charts from cipa.
As I have a background in business, and business theory, you may or may not embrace the theory of ‘product life cycle’.
This is NOT about the durability of a given product, but about the market response to it via adoption by sales. In high tech products such as cameras, often a unique selling point is deployed by a manufacturer to produce something called ‘product differentiation’ – giving a consumer some reason to buy product A in preference to product B (this could be one, or more of these: higher resolution, better shooting features, better range of lenses, better autofocus, or simply a cheaper price).
Once the differentiation is established, it becomes a marketing tool, and you’ll see this in advertising when features are amplified. These ‘features’ are the designed-in differentiation attributes, and in turn they become USP’s for that particular product (Unique Selling Points – this camera can do xxx while the other cameras cannot, etc).
That product then launches, and goes through the PRODUCT LIFE CYCLE I mentioned above. This has several well defined stages:
Early adoption / growth / maturity / decline / obsolete
This all relates to ONE product, but when I cast my eye over those first few graphs, it occurred to me that I could have been looking at a set of product life cycle graphs rather than an industry wide, multi product based set.
This led me to think that maybe the entire camera industry is undergoing the effects of a product life cycle phenomenon – with a shift away from photography as a pursuit, possibly explained by the rise in the convenience, and gradual improvement of smart phone camera technology.
When technology merges like this, it is defined as innovation, not invention, so a phone becomes a camera phone with gps and games, while the camera as we know it, remains a camera, and consumers ask the damaging question – why the heck should I buy a camera when I have this built into my phone.
I can see sales of pure cameras continue to plummet until they level out, and become the domain of the enthusiast alone (obviously thinking 20 years here, not the short term).
When it gets to that, I wonder what economic sense it would make for camera manufacturers as we know them, to develop new models and market them, if demand drops to the floor and remains there?
Just posing the question here, please don’t shoot the messenger :-)
Hi Ross,
Thanks for adding to the discussion! Lots of things happening concurrently in the market. Your prediction of 20 years may be a generous timeline…
Tom
Hi Autofocus,
It is a disturbing thought that the market could decline so far that sales to “enthusiasts” would decline so far that it would not support R&D for new products. Fortunately, I find this highly unlikely to ever happen. There are many niche products where only enthusiasts have enough money, and willingness to spend it, that continue to thrive. There are many niche high end markets (cars, wine, handbags, specialty electronics, fine art etc.) where there is no shortage of new products. Further, some of these products have high R&D costs. I would choose not to be so pessimistic long term.
That said, I can see a very strong move to mirror-less (or some even better technology) away from DSLR’s. IMO the biggest reason for someone to upgrade their camera once they are already in the interchangeable lens market is to improve their chances of getting “the shot” That means better autofocus, better low-light performance, and perhaps higher frame rates for action. The same applies to video. Can you capture video in low light? Can you achieve smooth motion? Bottom line is that mirror-less will eventually be better then DSLR’s in these areas and hence will replace them. To me, that is the biggest change coming short term, and even this will take awhile. There are an awful lot of DSLR users that don’t like electronic viewfinders, so the electronic viewfinders would have to be so good that a user would see little difference between it and an optical viewfinder. Regardless, mirror-less simply will provide a better opportunity to nail shots, and that will make all the difference.
Nikon and Canon better get more serious about entering the mirror-less market in a big way.
BTW – that means I also believe there is still a future for the Nikon 1 system because customers will want cameras in small, medium, and large sizes, as long as they deliver good enough image quality.
Hi Skeptical, I was thinking 20 years hence, rather than the next, or next but one generation of cameras (which seem to evolve every five years). I hope I am wrong but the economies of scale and profitability come into force here. For every D5 sold by Nikon next year, there will be probably 50,000 D3300 cameras sold (by next year it will probably be D3400 but you get my point). Sales of the D5 will hardly break even, it is all about mass manufacturing and selling. Cameras like the D5, apart from the relatively small number of real users (note the word relatively, vs. D3300 and D5300) are there only for aspiring photographers to envy, and for Nikon marketing to persuade us that if they can make such a fantastic camera, then the more affordable cameras must be very good indeed, as well. Same holds true for Canon and the rest.
If demand evolves away from proper cameras to innovation cameras (incorporated into phones, cars, roller blades, whatever they think of next) it will erode the profit base (the large numbers of sales from the lower end products) to the point that a company cannot afford to continue with the high end, state of the art, specialised and niche products. They can only do this if they have the money coming in from sales of the lower grade products.
The mass market are not, for the most part, enthusiasts, they just want a nice camera that works easily for them
This is the business model, I am afraid, so we may see the DSLR vanish in our own lifetimes.
On the positive side, people will always want to have photographs and photography, in some form, so whatever makes it through, or emerges from, the next twenty years, there will still be the lower grade, and the specialist grade, of whatever it is..?
Pure crystal ball stuff, but, business is business, and Nikon need a strong cashflow going forward, if they are to develop new products, so the decline of demand for the lower priced stuff must be quite frightening for them (and Canon, and all the others).
Hi Ross,
Good points.
I guess I am pretty indifferent to the technology. I want to take great pictures and I don’t care what equipment I use to do it. Of course, I appreciate when equipment makes it easier to execute my vision. If it’s a DSLR a mirror-less interchangeable, a specialized smartphone, or some new technology or form factor, I will adapt. My only hope is that products will be available that will allow me to do that. If Nikon or Olympus isn’t around to make equipment, I am sure someone will be around.
Let the future come, and I will embrace whatever it brings for as long as I can!
Hi sceptical1,
I agree 100% with ‘my brother from a different mother’!
Tom
“They can only do this if they have the money coming in from sales of the lower grade products.”
Or from sales of other kinds of products or services. Keep in mind that for all the major camera manufacturers, except Nikon, imaging products do not constitute the major part of their business. It’s about 25% of Canon’s business, and even less for Sony, Olympus, Panasonic, Fujifilm and Ricoh/Pentax. Indeed, for a company like Ricoh, cameras are already basically just a hobby business, that they don’t even break out the numbers for in their financial reports. And a niche company like Leica, whose business is entirely related to cameras and lenses, don’t sell any mass-market, low-end products at all; and yet they exist.
I definitely think the camera market will settle at a much lower level, catering mainly to enthusiasts and professionals, but I don’t see how that couldn’t be economically viable for a huge corporation like say Canon, Sony or Ricoh, or a “boutique” company like Leica.
Hi Patrick, yes, as you say, the big boys now have production interests well beyond photography, I was more than aware of it. The thing is, and this is consistent with what you say, if you think about it, sooner or later, some senior accountant or board member will pose the question ‘why the heck are we still making cameras when Nokia / Apple / Samsung mobile phones have destroyed the market, and we are losing money on them?’
At which point, the chief executive will blanche, and after a quick show of hands, the camera business hits the dustbin, leaving it for other companies who ‘innovated into the market’ in the way I described earlier.
Of course, this is all crystal ball gazing, it is perfectly possible that some genius in the product development department at Nikon (other brands are available) will split the atom and come up with an amazing and new technique which provides an irresistible unique selling point to new and existing customers, over the innovated products that are emerging all around us. Such a thing would save the camera business, but again, it is a game of catch up, and how long before that USP is matched by the innovators, and start the cycle all over, or cause Nikon (other brands are available) to shut down the camera business to align focus on the core and profitable sections of their organisation.
Time to polish the crystal ball perhaps? :)
Good observation and I’ve been saying that for a couple years. The enthusiast/Professional camera market will decline to the point where only serious photographers will have real cameras while everyone else will use cell phones. It’s the way it used to be in the Film days but then it was DSLRs vs fixed lens.
Yes of course this trend must have been obvious for at least 5 years but photography is not declining the need for a separate camera IS just like MP3 devices when it can all be done on a smart phone. Only enthusiasts and professionals still need a dedicated camera which is the domain of the SLR hence its not declining anywhere near the rate of cheap and cheerful compacts. No doubt the SLR is in the decline stage but I would imagine it will be slow until some step change advance is made.
Hi Paul,
It will be interesting to see if the camera industry can somehow shift some smartphone users back into higher end camera ownership. The number of people now exposed to photography and using it frequently is exponentially higher than it was even 10 years ago…they’re just using their phones to do it. In many market segments cellphones are well past being just a functional tool and have transitioned into a status or ego purchase. Having the latest version of a phone carries a high degree of cache with many Millennials. There is often upselling opportunity when functional goods make the transition into status goods. I just wonder whether anyone in marketing at camera companies can even see that opportunity at all, or if they are blinded by attempts to steal market share from each other.
Tom
I think it be a great reading. I purchased my SLR in 2015. But there were many who purchased SLR not because the wanted SLR but it became very cheap. Many of them still think that is advanced point-and-shoot camera. Online market places and discounts offered are also a reason for it. But decline in the sale, in my opinion is purely due to camera phones. However i agree with the question “why the heck should I buy a camera when I have this built into my phone?”, I think it was a camera sale bubble which got burst like many other bubbles on 2013-15. No people who are buying, they really want to buy. and thus very soon we will see growth in camera market.
I completely agree with you. I published this graph last year on PetaPixel. Here it is again, but updated for 2015.
http://i.imgur.com/Q5hiyR5.png
CIPA volumes, with smartphone shipments included.
I think the trend is pretty clear. It is highly likely that the digital camera bubble is over, and non-smartphone camera sales will flatten out or continue to decline. Eventually they will level off at a rate that is enough to serve “serious photographers” who want more than what a smartphone can provide.
Unfortunately, CIPA doesn’t break out analog sales (so we don’t know how many cameras were analog point-and-shoots, which would be a market served by cell phones now), and it is difficult to adjust the data for population growth. But sales are still on a declining trend, and industry analysts, such as Thom Hogan, forecast continued declines in 2016.
At best, camera sales will be flat next year – the rate of decline has been decelerating, so we may hit the flat bottom pretty soon.
Thanks for sharing your viewpoint Anubandh…always good to have readers participate!
Tom
The charts are interesting but there are a few things to note:
1. This data covers only Japanese manufacturers. Leica, Zeiss, Samsung, etc. are not factored into the numbers so proceed with caution.
2. The zoom vs prime differentiation is influenced by a chicken-and-egg situation. The manufacturers generally force a kit with a zoom therefore zooms will always have a higher representation. If that forced kit could be factored out you’d have a more realistic view of *purchased* lenses.
3. Past performance doesn’t equal future results. It’s tempting to draw a trend line and say mirrorless will overtake in 5 years but it’s more like “if the future works out where all the factors stay constant then in 5 years…”
4. Future events can’t predict the impacts of changes in smartphones. If smartphones adopt zooms or multi-lens approaches, etc. then it will likely accelerate the decline of traditional (and mirrorless is traditional) cameras.
Hi Neil,
Thanks for adding a lot of interesting perspectives to the discussion! I certainly agree that any kind of forecast is based on a particular set of assumptions about impact factors and trends. As those shift and change the market shifts with them.
Tom
Excellent article Thomas and it goes a long way towards me trying to understand how the market works in terms of numbers.
One thing concerning me and I may be reading the charts wrongly, but do I get the impression that mirror-less CSC sales, although increased, are not eating into the SLR market as much as I thought they would? I would have expected to see much greater growth in the mirror-less CSC market. I may be totally wrong, but comments from others (friends and other commentators) who have either gone over to CSC or contemplating doing so, are unsure where this market is going. I have full Nikon FX, DX and Fuji X kits and what is putting me off a bit is the recent trend to introduce heavy long lenses (Fuji 100-400mm etc). Or, if my assumption is correct, do you think the CSC market is cooling off. Anyway, I’m certainly not a “I sold all my dSLR and lenses to go mirror-less and never regretted it” type person as this, in my view, may be considered extremely short minded. I’ve had my Fuji X’s and 7 lenses for over 2 years now and still feel the need to use my D800E and D7100 most of the time.
I’ve ordered the Nikon D500 and there is no way, in my view, that any CSC can catch up to that level of technology for wildlife and sport.
Richard
Hi Richard,
Thanks for contributing to the discussion. The uptake rate on mirror-less varies quite a bit by region around the world and the rate in the Americas is quite a bit lower than in other regions. I’ve never really thought about my Nikon 1 as being mirror-less…they are just cameras that I bought to do a job. I think most buyers would benefit from defining their needs well, and then buying the best gear that fits their needs rather than worrying about the technology inside.
Tom
Hi Richard,
We are similar in our approach. I shoot with Olympus (mostly, it works extremely well for pet photography, except for outdoor action) and Nikon and use both extensively depending on the situation. I also maintain a stock wildlife library and at this time almost all of those photos were taken with SLR or DSLR cameras. That said, I see little reason why a mirror-less camera can’t reach the performance levels of a DSLR. I don’t expect it in the next year or two, but certainly I expect mirror-less to get there very soon. Like you, I have a D500 on order because it fits what I do. However, if I could get an Olympus mirror-less camera that could track as well, I would get it. They already have the lenses (40-150 2.8, with 1.4TC, 300mm F4, shipping soon!), now they need a body that can keep up with wildlife. It will happen, and soon. When it does, I doubt I will be using a DSLR very much and that new D500 will be effectively obsolete.
Interesting article. Looking at CIPA data on sales,
(1) it is clear that film camera sales have stopped.
(2) Sales of digital cameras have not risen to earlier film camera sales levels.
(3) Unit cost of SLR = Unit cost of non SLR. So the cost advantage no longer exists for mirrorless cameras.
(4) Film camera users have not shifted completely to digital. It may be safe to assume that they are a substantial number continuing with film cameras. When they decide to go digital, the tipping point may arrive. It depends on what they will embrace – SLR/mirrorless.
(5) Lens sales may remain strong as mirrorless cameras use the same lenses as SLR cameras.
(6) Canon and Nikon may enter mirrorless sooner than later. They may incorporate phones into cameras with Wi-Fi and bigger LCDs thus competing with mobile phones. The 1 inch sensor mirrorless cameras may be positioned against camera phones as these phones are more expensive than mirrorless today!
Just a few thoughts…….
Hi Mohan,
Thanks for adding your thoughts to the discussion! CIPA data no longer shows any stats on the sales of film cameras but that may not necessarily mean that ‘0’ are being sold. I have no interest in that market at all so I’m not aware of which companies, if any, may still make film cameras. The CIPA data does not report actual camera type usage (i.e. digital vs. film) so it is hard to tell how many folks are still using film. There are companies still making camera film so the market is not dead in terms of usage of that technology. Ilford did a survey in 2014 which, according to the company, showed that 30% of film sales were to photographers under 35. Some articles that can be sourced on the internet have indicated that there is a bit of a resurgence going on in terms of interest in, and use of, film cameras.
Tom
Figures only show Film camera sales up to 2008! Fuji now sell Fuji Instax cameras in huge numbers with sales three time higher than all there Digital cameras put together,Also large numbers of single use cameras are still made and sold and strangely the Japanese camera industry seems not to mention these! Digital has dropped off a cliff and Film is selling well in 2017!
Hi Clive,
If you have a web link to empirical data that provides documented statistics on the number of film cameras sold I’m sure some readers would be interested in having a look. CIPA stopped reporting the sales of film cameras a number of years ago since the volumes were so small that they were not longer relevant from a statistical standpoint.
I have read some articles that have anecdotally reported some increased interest in shooting with film, mainly by younger photographers.
Tom
4) I would have thought the number still using film cameras is tiny and those that have are probably enthusiasts who have Digital too.
5) They can but the bulkiness of “traditional” lenses offsets the size advantage of mirrorless
Clearly a lot of the compact built-in lens camera market has collapsed to dramatic improvement in smartphone and related mobile tech, but no blues to cry for R&D, which is also reorienting toward small / better form factors in still and video. Here’s a quote from a piece on the new Samsung S7’s camera:
“One of the highly touted features in Canon’s new 80D DSLR is the Dual Pixel autofocus system, which uses ever pixel on the CMOS sensor for phase-detect AF.
Guess which other camera has Dual Pixel AF? The one on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphones. It’s the first time the technology has appeared in a smartphone.”
The traditional camera market and research is now spread over a number of technologies.
Thanks for adding to the discussion Albin! It certainly points to more convergence in the future.
Tom
Great article! Made me think.
Further to this I wonder about the DSLR vs Mirrorless segments with regard to hybrid cameras—still and video.
It seems to me that the form factor for smartphones precludes having a sufficient volume to dissipate the heat. So while we will get 4K video on smartphones the running time will be very limited. And although many professionals use DSLRs this may be changing as mirrorless seem to have advantages for video.
Thanks for adding your thoughts to the discussion Ludwig! Heat dissipation is an issue when it comes to video for some smaller format cameras as well. I shoot video with Nikon 1 gear and I’m limited to about 20 minutes of run time, after which one of my Nikon 1 bodies will overheat and remain inoperable until it cools sufficiently. Luckily my video work involves very short clips done for industrial types of projects so I rarely have any issues with overheating.
Tom
I get that but my point is that more and more people want to shoot 4K video and a phone will not allow that for more than a few minutes (if that). Cameras with small bodies, the Nikon 1 or even the Sony a6300 are rated for about 20 minutes of 4K and this is long enough to build a segment for editing. So it becomes a point of differentiation that draws people to cameras rather than smartphones. I think it would be interesting if the figures could break down to show the ratio of hybrid cameras to “pure” stills” cameras. Or maybe that’s just me? :-)
Hi Ludwig,
I agree that consumer expectations will be important and how camera companies are able to differentiate their products vis-à-vis smartphones will be interesting to watch. As you point out video performance may be an important point of differentiation.
Tom
I wonder how the lens breakdown between full-frame and smaller than full-frame looks if you exclude Fujifilm? I suspect that would make it even more dramatic… Most “DX” (to use Nikon’s term) SLR lenses are cheap kit zooms or travel zooms that focus on long zoom range, and that’s what we’re seeing in that chart. Fuji, on the other hand, has built a full line of gorgeous lenses, including many primes, that just happen to be APS-C. Micro 4/3 has done the same thing, to an extent, but they also sell a lot of cheap kit zooms (there are almost two separate lines of Micro 4/3 bodies, not divided by Panasonic vs, Olympus, but by price-focused vs. quality-focused; and the lenses don’t have a ton of overlap). Fuji, at least in the West, sells almost exclusively mid-range and up bodies and nice lenses to go with them (the opposite of Canon and Nikon’s offerings, which, a few D500s notwithstanding, are focused on Rebels and D3300s – if you want better bodies and lenses, they want you to go FF).
Hi Dan,
Thanks for adding to the discussion. I agree with your point that for photographers wanting the broadest selection of lenses designed specifically for their camera format full frame and M4/3 offer the widest selection of glass.
Tom
we did not hit bottom yet….
Let’s see. We have the Apple iPhone that comes out “new” every year. We have digital cameras that change every 6 months.
We have buyers who can’t wait to own the newest camera so their photos will be better. Cell phone photos filling the airwaves.
Can any of you remember finally getting a Nikon F? The ultimate camera that would last about 10+ years. The only thing then that changed was inexpensive film! What a different time.
My only point (as a digital photographer): Can we get sucked into this digital camera stuff to the point where we forget why we’re taking photos? Don’t laugh.
Hi Peter, you are absolutely right, to a point.
Oddly enough I was showing the family some old wedding and family shots on the computer an hour ago, great fun, but during that, I was zooming in on faces and it is remarkable how much better my images shot on my last three cameras are, compared to what I thought was a pretty good bridge camera five years ago.
By better, I mean in all the usual ways, sharpness, good focus, good exposure, lack of CA and all the other issues a lesser camera and lens offered.
I would say it is fair to say that once I got my D5100 the images lacked for nothing, other than selective cropping, or big enlargements where the resolution began to let the image down.
My current D5500 certainly does everything I care to throw at it, and to be perfectly honest with you, the change of model does not come without a level of pain. Although it is a similar interface, it does require a degree of re-educating in order to be using the camera at it’s best.
Then there is the need to upgrade other things – my last body upgrade forced a new computer, and a photoshop and DXO Optics Pro upgrade along with it!
I think, to the competent photographer, we have already ‘hit the plateau’ where image improvements can only come from better use of technique, rather than any kind of upgrading. In fact, I cannot be alone in this thinking, maybe that too is having an effect on sales of cameras. I certainly will not be upgrading again, now I know how to set up and use my camera in pretty much any situation.
I have benefited from all of my upgrades over the past five years or so, but I have to acknowledge that I have reached the point where I would be foolish to change anything now. I have a great macro lens, a nice everyday lens, and enjoy a superwide zoom and a very useful telephoto zoom when the occasion demands. Similarly I have a prime 50mm Nikkor for those low light moments, but that is rarely on the camera. Maybe now my upgrading and constant striving for ‘that camera’ or ‘that lens’ will cease, and allow me to enjoy the creative side of this far more from here on in.
You made a great observation.
NIkon F? Last 10 years. NO! Most of them will still be intact and capable of taking photos when all of us are long gone.
Hey Thomas,
I had a quick question you guys may be able to help me with. Im a recent college grad looking to do some part time photography and build my portfolio. I have been looking for a good camera with my graduation money, well part of it anyway. I was looking around the 1,000 to 1,500$ range. Anyway, I have read lots of reviews ect about different cameras and have taken a liking to the Canon EOS 5D Mark III It’s a lot more then my price range new but used i could possibly buy one. Or this Sony a7R II which i saw on this list http://www.bestcamerahq.com/best-professional-cameras/ Do any of you have any experience with either of these or could recommend something that meet the above criteria?
Thanks for the help!
Hi Adam,
I don’t personally have any experience shooting with either Canon or Sony so I am unable to comment specifically on either of the two cameras you noted. I’d suggest that before leaping into buying any camera gear, especially based on some rating on the internet, that you determine what type of photography you will be doing. Consider what lenses you may need to capture various types of images and then start to plan out an overall system approach to your purchase. It is very likely that you’ll end up spending more money on lenses than a camera body (in the mid to long term anyway) so it is always wise to really think about what kind of camera system you’ll need. Both of the cameras you noted are full frame models which are likely overkill for someone just starting out. There are plenty of cropped sensor and M4/3 cameras that would also represent great options for you, as well as some quite competent super-zoom models. If you do a search here on Photography Life you’ll likely find some good articles specifically on what to consider when buying camera gear.
Tom
Good stuff on this post especially in the comments section!
Would be nice to have that kind of analysis again soon since this is about to be a year old.
I’ve landed here while looking for articles on the new established camera format, the Large Sensor Compacts and after reading you guys article on Nikon DLs announcement I clicked on the POINT AND SHOT tag which showed me this article as being the last one with this tag on it. Nothing since then!
Have you guys talked about the Large Sensor Compacts in me depth? Have you used a different tag on the blog than POINT AND SHOOT?
I used to have lessons on a Zenit 12XP paired with a Helios 58mm f2, when the digital era came was inevitable to swap for a point and shoot since I’ve never been a professional photographer rather an enthusiast. Things were very bulky for me to even consider a DSLR but when the Meireles Mirrorless cameras started to show I followed carefully the topic until Fuji showed what they’re here for and today I’m back on full composition mode photography with my Fuji X system.
I’ve recently became a father and at home or in situations where I know I’m going to take some shots, my Fuji is certainly on me. But I’ve noticed that I haven’t taken the camera out with me every day and have even left it home on a short weekend trip due to traveling lightweight.
Of course we both have current mobile phones with great cameras but after shooting my Fuji X is a bit hard to be happy with my phone camera sometimes… I already knew about Fuji X100 but what bothers me the most on mobile cameras is the fixed prime lens so the X100 wouldn’t suit my needs.
So I’ve started looking for what the market would offer for people like me in terms of an all in one solution camera that’s at the same time compact enough to take anywhere and good enough that I would care to take anywhere instead of just shooting with my phone.
That’s when I stumbled across this whole new world of 1″ Sensor Compact Cameras! I’ve found Nikon 1 and even the Micro Four Thirds not very interesting in terms of the lens selection, never a fast zoom and really one or two fast primes and never really grabbed my attention. All of a sudden there’s 1″, m4/3 and even 1.5″ sensor cameras with fast zoom lens! I was mesmerized to find out about it!
Following up on this article I would love to see how this new niche compares to the Smaller Sensor and Mirrorless. As someone stated on the comments, Video turned out to be a big USP with these cameras featuring 4k paired with tilt screen to record a vlog for their YouTube channel… Teenagers won’t go anywhere, therefore, YouTube is not going anywhere so as long as these companies are finding the new market they’ll be fine! And after all selling 100 cameras at $200 is pretty much the same of selling 20 at $1,000 isn’t it? Crappy Cheap point and shoot days are definitely over.
And Fuji now reinvented the wheel with a bigger sensor than Full Frame so how’s that for innovation in consumer products? Is there a market for that? We’ll find out soon right?
For now I would love to decide which Large Sensor Compact I’ll take home. I don’t know if you write reviews and comparisons for the website Tom and if not I would really appreciate if you could pass this message to the right person.
There’s a gap on in-depth reviews of these Large Sensor Compacts targeted to the enthusiast/amateur photographer. Most reviews are talking about Movie quality targeted to Vloggers.
Would be good for instance to cover how these cameras are handling Depth of Field, Bokeh rendering and low light photography with these bigger sensor and fast lenses even when compared to their bigger siblings the 1″ and m4/3 Mirrorless Cameras.
I’m very curious to see especially how the Canon G1X Mark II (with its 1.5″ sensor and longer focal length lens), the Panasonic Lumix LX100 (with its m4/3 sensor) and both the Canon G7X Mark II and Panasonic Lumix LX10 compare against each other on this DOF/Bokeh/Low Light fight. Been trying to decide between them but every one of them has an aspect that I would love to have and is been just too hard…
Plus the first two are probably due to an upgrade but neither companies are really talking about it… would be really disappointing to buy one of them just to see the dream one being released right after :(
Anyway, sorry for super long comment, was a bit carried away with the whole thing and possibilities!
Cheers from Down Under
Gus
Hi Gus,
Thanks for taking a considerable amount of time to share your perspectives! As far as an update to the camera statistics go I normally put something together once the year-end number from CIPA are available. That should be within the next month or so.
As far as how information on Photography Life is organized that’s really Nasim’s call as the owner of the site. Doing gear reviews is not something that I personally do very often. The ones I do are usually limited to gear that I own and use. I have requested review samples of the Nikon DL from Nikon Canada but I have no idea when, or if, I will be able to get access to that particular product line. If I am able to secure some review samples I will be writing some articles on my own blog, and may put a summary article together for Photography Life, assuming that no one else on the team does that before I have access to the review cameras.
As far as camera comparisons and other technically oriented articles go, Nasim and the other talented folks here at Photography Life are much better informed and equipped to do that type of posting. At this point I really don’t have any interest in owning or using a fixed lens camera so I won’t personally by dedicating any of my time to comparison type articles. Other than some potential articles on the Nikon DL series I have nothing else planned.
Tom
Humans are curious creatures.
Once the fashion grows old we resume our regular lives until the next fashion.
Articles and graphs point to our silliness.
Hi Tom,
Nicely written and presented assessment.
Ross
Thanks for the positive comment Ross!
Tom
The DSLR is not dying. It is more likely that most people that want one now have one that meets their needs … even if it is 10 or 15 years old. The market is saturated. Makers are relying on people “upgrading” to newer and better technology, but when they have not even reached the limits of their “old” technology cameras, why would they? Technical obsolescence is not working. Most people are too sensible to jump onto the upgrade cycle, despite all the “encouragement” they get from the Internet.