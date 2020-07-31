Photography Life

The third-generation Fuji X-T30 is a very popular camera among the X-series cameras, thanks to a good balance of features and price. It is small, lightweight and has many of the features of its bigger brother, the Fuji X-T3. Sporting a 26.1 MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS sensor and a...
Sony A7S III Announcement
Today Sony announced its third-generation video-centric full-frame mirrorless camera, the Sony A7S III. Sporting an upgraded 12 MP BSI-CMOS sensor, a brand new BIONZ XR image processing engine that provides up to eight times more processing power than its predecessor, a brand new 9.44 MP EVF, an improved autofocus system,...
Photographing the Comet NEOWISE
Last week, I went out to photograph the comet NEOWISE before it disappeared. I had never seen or photographed a comet before, and it far exceeded my expectations! I filmed my process along the way, including several tips for star photography (and of course comet photography too).
The Power of The Image
I’ve been reflecting on the fact that there are plenty of technical discussions about camera equipment and the general know-how of photography. I wanted to examine the role and importance of the still image and its ongoing significance in the ever-changing landscape of media and visual communication. Some time ago,...
Photography Tricks & Time Savers: New Video
We’ve just published a video with 11 of my favorite photography tricks and time savers, so check it out below if you’re interested! I wanted to make a list of practical and lesser known tricks that I rely upon all the time, and hopefully this does the job.
Nikon Z Lens Roadmap
Nikon once again updated its Z lens roadmap, and we now know of a total of ten Z mount lenses that will be released in the coming years. Here’s a first look at the new lenses you can expect to see.
Nikon Z5 vs Z6
The Nikon Z5 is the cheapest full-frame camera introduced by Nikon to date. At $1400, it has a lot to offer in such a lightweight, compact, and rugged camera body. Many of our readers might be wondering how this camera differs from the Nikon Z6 that was released two years...
Nikon Z 24-50mm, 1.4x and 2x Teleconverter Announcements
With the release of the Z5, Nikon today also announced the new Nikon Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens, along with two 1.4x and 2x teleconverters for the Z mount. Many of us did not anticipate these lenses, because they were not on the Nikon Z lens roadmap. However, these are very...
Nikon Z5 Announcement
Today Nikon unveiled its third Z-series full-frame camera, the Nikon Z5. Featuring most of the features from the Z6, as well as dual SD card slots in a lightweight magnesium-alloy body, the Z5 is a highly capable entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera. And with its very attractive price of $1,300, it...
Tamron SP 90mm f/2.8 Di Macro VC USD Review
Since its announcement in August of 2016, the Tamron SP 90mm f/2.8 Di Macro 1:1 VC USD has been a popular macro lens for Canon EF, Nikon F, and Sony A-mount cameras. Thanks to its 1:1 reproduction ratio, updated optical formula, latest optical coatings, optical image stabilization, a solid build,...