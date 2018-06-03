2018 Guest Post Contest Winners Announced!

If you have been following Photography Life recently, you’ll know that we have been publishing several articles and essays as part of our 2018 guest post contest. The theme of this year’s competition was teach us something interesting, and our readers responded with excellent photographs and tutorials. The grand prize winner of the contest, who will receive his choice of a Nikon D750, Fuji X-T2, or $1500, is Madhu Manicka – congratulations!
Before detailing the contest winners, we want to extend a huge thanks to our audience for participating in this competition, as both writers and readers. Due to the volume of responses, we had to extend the deadline more than two weeks beyond our initial plan, and a number of great articles near the end had to be published in quick succession. If you missed any of these posts from the past couple days, you may wish to go back and read them (in order from oldest to newest, beginning May 29):
- Concert Photography with a 35mm Lens
- Lessons from My First Bird Photography Workshop
- Using Wide Angle Lenses for Street Photography
- The Art of Photographing Flowers
- How to Accentuate Light in Photoshop
- Photography as Part of the “Second Act” of Our Lives
- What to Photograph in South Australia
- Essential Wedding Photography Tips for Beginners
- Reverse Lens Technique for Macro Photography
- The Importance of Creativity in Photography
- Learning to Self-Critique Your Images
- My Hard-Won Photography Lessons
- Commuting with a Camera
- The Rise and Rise of Smartphone Photography
- How Photography Inspired Me to Love Science and Preserve the Planet
- How the Lightroom Metadata Panel Can Improve Your Photography
- The iPad Pro and Lightroom CC: A Mobile System Worth Considering
- A Simple Way to Improve Your Black and White Prints on Any Printer
In total, Photography Life published 48 guest post articles since the contest began, and it was very difficult to choose the top awards from among them. Even if you did not win, know that we were impressed by the sheer volume of talent among all the submissions, and everyone’s contribution was highly appreciated.
Without further ado, congratulations to our winners!
First Place, Nikon D750, Fuji X-T2, or $1500: Madhu Manicka
We were wowed by the quality of the photos in Madhu Manicka’s article “What Is Low-Key Monochrome Photography?” – and his detailed guide went above and beyond expectations. It provided a lot of value to readers, with several concrete tips to explain low-key black and white photography and how to improve your photos. We also appreciated Madhu’s responses to the article, continuing to share information with people who were curious. All in all, this was an exceptional article and deserving of our top prize!
The first prize winner also receives all Photography Life tutorials and a sensor gel stick.
Second Place, $500 B&H Gift Card: Yaopey Yong
One of the most interesting and useful tutorials published throughout the guest post month was Yaopey Yong’s “How to Accentuate Light in Photoshop.” This was also among the most popular articles throughout the contest, giving readers a new technique to make beams of light in their photos look as good as possible. Yaopey’s images were excellent as well!
The second place winner also receives all Photography Life tutorials and a sensor gel stick.
Third Place, $100 B&H Gift Card: Meg, Guranath, Sarah, Stephen, and Candid Llama
It was impossible to choose a single third place winner among our entrants, so we decided to award our third prize to five separate writers:
- Meg Faehl for her two articles “A Simple Way to Improve Your Black and White Prints on Any Printer” and “How the Lightroom Metadata Panel Can Improve Your Photography” – The techniques covered in both of these articles were very useful, and her tutorial on improving black and white prints taught us something new!
- Gurunath Prabhudesai for his article “Lessons from My First Bird Photography Workshop” – The excellent, spelled-out lessons interwoven with beautiful photographs made this article one of the highlights of our contest.
- Sarah Milton for her article “Recommended Camera Settings for Portrait Photography,” which had some spectacular photos and useful tips for selecting good camera settings for portraiture.
- Stephen Weir for his articles “Stage Photography Tips” and “The Importance of Creativity in Photography” – You can tell that Stephen knows what he’s doing, with beautiful theater photos and excellent tips in his first article, as well as a great essay on creative photography for his second.
- Candid Llama for his articles “How to Photograph the Aurora Borealis” and “What to Photograph in South Australia” – These two great articles had lots of useful tips and great photos. Anyone looking to take photos of the Northern Lights or travel to southern Australia will find them very useful reads.
The third place winners also receive their choice of a downloadable Photography Life video tutorial.
Conclusion
We hope that you enjoyed the guest post articles and learned some new techniques along the way. We will be contacting all the winners shortly to distribute prizes and ask for their chosen video tutorial. As always, we were very impressed by the talent among our readers, and thank you again to everyone who entered and followed along!
Comments
An excellent first choice. Re-reading it was even more informative than the first time I saw it.
Nasim with respect to third place as described above, the “Importance of Creativity in Photography” was written by me, not Michael.
Very glad you noticed that, thank you, Stephen – I updated the article. It was my mistake in compiling the list, not Nasim’s. And congratulations on your excellent articles and well-deserved prize!
Thanks Spencer.
Actually my other article was titled “Stage Photography Tips” which Photography Life published December 2017
Ah, my apologies. Everything should be accurate now.
congratulations to all winners!