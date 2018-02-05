Photography Life

Home / Photography News / 2018 and 2019 PL Workshops Announcement

2018 and 2019 PL Workshops Announcement

We are excited to announce our 2018 and 2019 schedule for photography workshops that will be taking place in Colorado, Death Valley and Jordan. The popular Colorado Fall Colors Workshop will take place from September 28 to October 1 of 2018. Right after, we will be taking a small group of photographers to our Jordan Photography Workshop, which will span a total of 11 days from October 8 to October 19 of 2018. Finally, our next Death Valley Workshop will take place from January 15 to January 20 of 2019 and will span a total of 6 days.

Please note that our workshops typically fill up within 24 hours after the announcement, so we recommend that you book your spot as soon as possible!

UPDATE: Only 3 spots left for the Jordan Workshop!

Below is the full schedule, along with detailed workshop information. Please see the individual workshop pages below for more information.

September 28-October 1 (2018) – Colorado Fall Colors Workshop

Please click on the below image to visit the Colorado Fall Colors Workshop page:
Colorado Fall Colors Workshop
To sign up for this workshop, please visit the Workshop Registration form.

October 8-19 (2018) – Jordan Photography Workshop (3 Spots Left)

Please click on the below image to visit the Jordan Photography Workshop page:
Jordan Photography Workshop
To sign up for this workshop, please visit the Workshop Registration form.

3) January 15-20 (2019) – Death Valley National Park Workshop

Please click on the below image to visit the Death Valley National Park Workshop page:
Death Valley Workshop
To sign up for this workshop, please visit the Workshop Registration form.

If you have any questions about the workshops above, please use the Contact Us form or the comments section below.

About Nasim Mansurov

Nasim Mansurov is a professional photographer based out of Denver, Colorado. He is the author and founder of Photography Life, along with a number of other online resources. Read more about Nasim here.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) Dan Streit
    February 5, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    It’s great to see that you added the Death Valley Workshop, it is such an amazing place with a great variety of things to photograph.

    Reply

